The launch of Creative Australia to welcome new era

Today marks a new beginning for the Australian Council for the Arts in its transition to become Creative Australia, a revitalised investment and advisory body for Australia’s arts sector. Creative Australia brings together Australia Council for the Arts and Creative Partnerships Australia under one wing.

The launch event was held at the Sydney Theatre Company’s Wharf 1 theatre today (24 August).

The Government revealed its appointees to the board that will lead Creative Australia under the Creative Australia Act 2023 that has now come into effect, replacing the Australia Council Act 2013.

Minister for the Arts, Employment and Workplace Relations, Tony Burke said in the media release: ‘Under [the National Cultural Policy] Revive, the Government is delivering a new chapter for Australian arts and culture, backed by record funding. Creative Australia will bring the drive, direction and vision that Australian artists have been calling out for.’

The 14 Creative Australia Board Members are:

Robert Morgan (Chair) – Chair of the Australia Council Board since July 2021 and Chair and CEO of the Clemenger Group Limited

– Chair of the Australia Council Board since July 2021 and Chair and CEO of the Clemenger Group Limited Professor Wesley Enoch AM (Deputy Chair) – Indigenous Chair of Creative Industries, Queensland University of Technology and internationally acclaimed playwright and director

– Indigenous Chair of Creative Industries, Queensland University of Technology and internationally acclaimed playwright and director Adrian Collette AM – CEO of Creative Australia

– CEO of Creative Australia Caroline Bowditch – CEO of Arts Access Victoria, choreographer and performance artist

– CEO of Arts Access Victoria, choreographer and performance artist Alexandra Dimos – Managing Director of the Nunn Dimos Foundation and Director of Philanthropy Australia

– Managing Director of the Nunn Dimos Foundation and Director of Philanthropy Australia Stephen Found – Managing Director and owner of Foundation Theatres, operating the Capitol Theatre and Sydney Lyric Theatre

– Managing Director and owner of Foundation Theatres, operating the Capitol Theatre and Sydney Lyric Theatre Rosheen Garnon – Chair of the Board of Taxation and Director of the Smith Family and Women Corporate Directors Australia

– Chair of the Board of Taxation and Director of the Smith Family and Women Corporate Directors Australia Amanda Jackes – Managing Director and co-founder of Woodfordia Inc and Festival Director of the Woodford Folk Festival

– Managing Director and co-founder of Woodfordia Inc and Festival Director of the Woodford Folk Festival Dr Lindy Lee – Australian contemporary visual artist and Director of Lindy Lee Artistic Productions Pty Ltd

– Australian contemporary visual artist and Director of Lindy Lee Artistic Productions Pty Ltd Christine Simpson Stokes AM – Executive Director of Australian Capital Equity and Trustee of Western Australia’s children’s charity Telethon

– Executive Director of Australian Capital Equity and Trustee of Western Australia’s children’s charity Telethon Courtney Stewart – Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of La Boite Theatre, dramaturg, actor and teaching artist

– Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer of La Boite Theatre, dramaturg, actor and teaching artist Kitty Taylor – Executive Co-Director of RANT Arts and visual artist

– Executive Co-Director of RANT Arts and visual artist Philip Watkins – Chief Executive Officer of Desart Inc and Director and Deputy Chair of Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation, and

– Chief Executive Officer of Desart Inc and Director and Deputy Chair of Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair Foundation, and Caroline Wood AM – Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of the Centre for Stories, and publisher.

Burke continued: ‘These appointees reflect the richness, diversity and strength of the arts in Australia. All of these appointees have already made significant contributions in their respective fields – and I know they’ll ensure the success of Creative Australia.’

In a previous sector-wide webinar (1 February 2023) held by the Australia Council, the outlined priorities of Creative Australia include:

a three-year plan to build on Creative Australia for the future

moving Four-Year Investment grants towards an industry advice model

increasing success rates of applications for Four-Year Investments for Organisations

discussion with state funding agencies and jurisdictional funding agencies on how best to represent national interest with the investments, and

a ‘State of Culture’ report to be produced every three years, evaluating the impact of creative and cultural investment, and laying the groundwork for the review of the National Cultural Policy every five years.

Additional information on Creative Australia’s announced pillars

A First Nations-led board will be established in 2024, and Australia Council Executive Director First Nations Arts and Culture Franchesca Cubillo said at the launch event: ‘Beginning in September, with the cultural oversight of our existing First Nations Arts and Culture strategy panel led by our remarkable Chair, Distinguished Professor Larissa Behrendt – who is present here today – we will engage extensively and consult with the First Nations arts and culture sector, seeking their advice and input on the appointment of the new board and the development of a new investment framework. I look forward to kicking off this important work soon.’

Already launched are the two new industry bodies, Music Australia and Creative Workplaces.

Music Australia is backed by more than $69 million in funding over four years, with appointees to the Music Australia Council now announced.

Appointees to the Music Australia Council:

Adrian Collette AM (Chair) – Chief Executive Officer of Creative Australia

– Chief Executive Officer of Creative Australia Lisa Baker – Manager of Creative Cultural Development, Northern Sound System, Creative Precinct City of Playford, South Australia

– Manager of Creative Cultural Development, Northern Sound System, Creative Precinct City of Playford, South Australia Fred Alale AM – Co-Founder and Chair of African Music and Cultural Festival Inc

– Co-Founder and Chair of African Music and Cultural Festival Inc Danielle Caruana – Co-Founder and Director of The Seed Fund and singer- songwriter, musician and performer known professionally as Mama Kin

– Co-Founder and Director of The Seed Fund and singer- songwriter, musician and performer known professionally as Mama Kin Michael Chugg AM – Founder of Chugg Entertainment, co-founder of Frontier Touring Company and awarding-winning music promoter

– Founder of Chugg Entertainment, co-founder of Frontier Touring Company and awarding-winning music promoter Petrina Convey – Owner and Director of UNITY Mgmt. Group, Australian artist management company

– Owner and Director of UNITY Mgmt. Group, Australian artist management company Fred Leone – Award winning musician, Butchulla Songman and founder of Impossible Odds Records

– Award winning musician, Butchulla Songman and founder of Impossible Odds Records Nathan McLay – Founder and Chief Executive Officer of independent talent management and artist services company Future Classic, and

– Founder and Chief Executive Officer of independent talent management and artist services company Future Classic, and Dr Sophie Payten – Indie folk singer-songwriter known professionally as Gordi.

In addition, Kate Jenkins AO will chair Creative Workplaces Council. Creative Workplaces is a new body set to raise workplace standards across the arts, including safety, welfare and pay.

Jenkins is a former Sex Discrimination Commissioner and author of the ‘Respect@Work‘ report (2020) into sexual harassment.

Burke said: ‘Australian artists and creatives aren’t hobbyists, they’re workers. They deserve safe and fair workplaces like every other worker. That’s why we’re establishing Creative Workplaces and I can’t think of anyone better suited to chairing this Council than Kate Jenkins.’

Burke added at the launch: ‘As Creative Workplace set the minimum standards, we expect you to keep to them. And if you choose to not keep to them, don’t come knocking on the door for government money. We are serious about changing for a safer workplace for people who are in these creative industries.’

Read: Safeguarding body the Creative Workplaces Council established by Government

In addition to Jenkins, six further members have been appointed to the Creative Workplaces Council:

Dr Tony Ayres – Executive Producer, Tony Ayres Production, writer, director and founding member of Matchbox Pictures

– Executive Producer, Tony Ayres Production, writer, director and founding member of Matchbox Pictures Fiona Donovan – Award-winning production designer and art director, and current Vice President of the Australian Production Design Guild Board

– Award-winning production designer and art director, and current Vice President of the Australian Production Design Guild Board Ruth Hazleton – Award-winning independent musician, academic and historian

– Award-winning independent musician, academic and historian Michel Hryce – Director of People and Culture of the Michael Cassel Group, and previously In-house Counsel, People and Culture for the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

– Director of People and Culture of the Michael Cassel Group, and previously In-house Counsel, People and Culture for the Sydney Symphony Orchestra Tina Lavranos – Executive Director of DarkLab Pty Ltd and previously Director of People and Culture, MONA Museum, and

– Executive Director of DarkLab Pty Ltd and previously Director of People and Culture, MONA Museum, and Bjorn Stewart – Award-winning freelance Australian actor, writer and television director.

The new body responds to the ‘Raising Their Voices‘ report (2023) – which examined the prevalence of sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination in the Australian music industry – and the consultation in Revive.

The Creative Workplaces Council will provide expert advice on the services to be delivered by Creative Workplaces.

The fourth pillar of Creative Australia, Writers Australia is set to be launched in 2025.