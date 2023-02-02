On Wednesday 1 February, the Australia Council, soon to be rebranded as Creative Australia, held a sector-wide webinar with over 1400 online attendees following the release of the Federal Government’s National Cultural Policy.

Australia Council CEO Adrian Collette said: ‘In becoming Creative Australia, the Australia Council will be a bigger, bolder champion and investor in Australian arts and creativity. This will not be business as usual.

‘A modern Creative Australia will become a creative investment and development agency with a stronger focus on building public and private partnerships and maximum impact.’

This means engaging with public and private investment, as well as the commercial sector, Collette continued.

‘I think one of the very few silver linings of COVID was that the commercial thinking and publicly funded investment thinking started to come together in a much more meaningful way… If you start thinking about public funding as an investment to leverage commercial impact investment, and start to join the dots around some of the thinking on the transfer of skills, just imagine how impactful that is going to be over the next decade or so.’

Collette added: ‘This is not a branding proposition, by which I mean finding the right logo… This brand will be built by what we do. Creative Australia will be built by what we do.’

As outlined in Monday’s ‘Revive’ National Cultural Policy announcement, a total of $44 million over four years will be returned to the Australia Council, with an additional $199 million over four years directed towards the establishment of Creative Australia.

In becoming Creative Australia, the Australia Council will be joined by Creative Partnerships Australia to form an overarching body for the creative industries.

Creative Australia will also be home to four new industry bodies: Music Australia, Writers Australia, the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces, and a First Nations Board.

Collette said: ‘This return of funding will enable us to increase the impact of our existing programs, like our Four-Year Investment for Organisations, with priority given to increasing the success rates of these applications. We will also be looking across all our programs, how we can deliver greater outcomes for communities of interest, such as youth and community arts.

‘We will also see a dedicated works of scale fund come to us, which is a fantastic opportunity to amplify Australian stories at scale, nationally and internationally, seeking co-investment from the philanthropic and commercial sectors.’

Changes to the Australia Council Act 2013 are anticipated to be completed by 1 July 2023, subject to the successful passing of the legislation through Parliament and funding through the Budget.

Priorities of Creative Australia include:

working on legislations for Creative Australia to come into effect by 1 July 2023

a three-year plan to build on Creative Australia for the future

moving Four-Year Investment grants towards an industry advice model

increasing success rates of applications for Four-Year Investments for Organisations

discussion with state funding agencies and jurisdictional funding agencies on how best to represent national interest with the investments, and

a State of Culture report to be produced every three years, evaluating the impact of creative and cultural investment, and laying the groundwork for the review of the National Cultural Policy every five years.

Dr Stephen Arnott, Deputy Secretary for the Arts in the Commonwealth, also attended the session to outline responsibilities of the Office for the Arts and the Commonwealth National Arts bodies.

Arnott said the Office for the Arts will continue working closely with the Australia Council, with specific areas of responsibility, such as developing the new National Arts and Disability Associated Plan (under Australia’s Disability Strategy 2021-31) with the $5 million investment, working on new legislation to protect Indigenous cultural expressions and intellectual property, and establishing the First Nations languages policy partnership.

Establishing four new industry bodies within Creative Australia

Music Australia and the Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces will be established this year. Work on Music Australia will begin with consultation with industry leaders and artists to set up Music Australia (and Writers Australia in 2025) as autonomous entities within Creative Australia.

Collette said, ‘The Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces will provide artists and arts workers with an avenue to share their concerns regarding pay, safety and welfare in the sector… It will be an advisory and support body. But, when necessary, it will refer matters to the relevant authorities for investigation.

‘The Centre will also develop Codes of Conduct, providing resources for the sector to raise industry standards. It will not duplicate the important work of organisations such as the Human Rights Commission, or Fair Work Australia, but we will take very seriously any evidence of misconduct in terms of the investment decisions we make,’ Collette added.

In addition, a First Nations-led Board will be established within Creative Australia in 2024. It will serve a different function compared to the long anticipated National Indigenous Arts and Cultural Authority (NIACA) (working title), explained Franchesca Cubillo, Australia Council’s Executive Director, First Nations Arts and Culture.

Cubillo said: ‘What we have at this point is two separate priorities. The First Nations-led board is very much a governance structure that will operate within Creative Australia, which will determine First Nation decision-making around investment frameworks and the elevation of First Nations culture.

‘We welcome this important commitment to self-determination and a next step in strengthening First Nations arts and culture globally… This is a conversation that is just at the beginning and we welcome your voices, your feedback and your insights,’ Cubillo added.

The First Nations Board will be established from 1 July 2024. Priorities include:

the advancement of First Nations self-determination and leadership

investing, creating and producing First Nations works at scale with priorities and funding decisions determined by First Nations leaders, and

the development of a First Nations creative workforce development strategy to ensure small to medium First Nations organisations, First Nations creators and the next generation of First Nations leaders will have the opportunity to determine the agenda, priorities and stories that will be shared.

A briefing on Music Australia will be held on 9 February 2.15pm; register. Writers Australia will be established from 1 July 2025 with a briefing to be held on 9 February 2.30pm; register.

National Cultural Policy and Creative Australia – whole of sector briefing was held online on 1 February. ArtsHub was a virtual attendee.