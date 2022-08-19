The arts news you may have missed this week

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

Our top news stories this week

Our top career stories this week

Sydney will host the Australian premiere of a new reimagined production of the classic Disney musical, Beauty and The Beast, coming to the Capitol Theatre in June 2023.

Perth Symphony Orchestra has received a major grant from Lotterywest for a new music program with Arts Narrogin, titled Green Shoots – to bring musicians from community and schools together to form ensembles in a spectacular farm-based performance.

Sydney gallery COMA has expanded with a second space in Chippendale, with a commitment to an increased focus on catering to the Australian and Asia-Pacific regions. The inaugural exhibition is 9 September.

Christian Spuck’s monumental production of Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece Messa da Requiem, featuring Ballett Zürich, will make its Australian debut in March with an exclusive season at the 2023 Adelaide Festival. Originally programmed for the 2021 and then 2022 Adelaide Festival, the work fell victim to pandemic pressures over two years. The season will play at the Adelaide Festival Theatre from 8 – 11 March 2023.

More allegations have been bought against disgraced Melbourne dealer, Tristian Koenig this week.

Read: $5M gift secures Griffin’s future in Kings Cross

Quick diary dates

Read: White Night’s back, and blazing bright in Bendigo

Review highlights

Theatre review: Laurinda ★★★ 1/2 ☆☆

Alice Pung’s acclaimed young adult novel about the nexus between race and class is adapted for the stage.

Musical review: 42nd Street ★★★★★

The famous Broadway musical, full of show-stopping numbers, was given a marvellous production by the musical theatre students at Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University.

Dance review: Bodytorque ★★★★★

Six emerging choreographers showcase their wares in The Australian Ballet’s annual program.

Exhibition review: Allison Chhorn, Skin Sade Night Dark ★★★★☆

An immersive installation featuring the rituals of family life from an Australian-Cambodian artist.

Book review: Sundressed, Lucianne Tonti ★★★ 1/2 ☆☆

Sustainable fashion and why it matters where our clothes come from.

What’s on

INDIGENOUS ART (SA): ACE’s exhibition Fresh Hell brings together for the first time a suite of paintings that Brisbane-based First Nations artist Ryan Presley (Marri Ngarr) has been steadily developing over the past eight years, and seeks to highlight the ongoing (mis)treatment of Aboriginal people in Australia. 3 September – 29 October.

DESIGN EXHIBITION (VIC): The first major exhibition of advertising and communication design in the NGV’s history, The Rigg Design Prize 2022 highlighting eight leading Australian-based agencies. Each will develop a suite of campaign assets – including billboards, street posters and moving image – to celebrate how creativity can shape who we are and the world we live in.

Now in its ninth edition, the $30,000 triennial Prize is Australia’s highest national accolade for contemporary design bestowed by an Australian public gallery. The contender are: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne, DDB Group Melbourne, Frost* collective, Gilimbaa, Leo Burnett Australia, TBWA\Melbourne, The Royals and Thinkerbell. On display from 7 October – 29 January 2023.

Paul Yore, Never be enough 2021. Collection of Abigail Crompton, Melbourne.

SHAPESHIFTING TEXTILES (VIC): Paul Yore: WORD MADE FLESH is an survey exhibition encompassing the full scope of the artist’s work, and includes a major new room-scaled installation developed especially for the exhibition. 23 September – 20 November at ACCA. Yore is one of Australia’s most thought-provoking and consequential multidisciplinary artists, recasting a vast array of found images, materials and texts into sexually and politically loaded tableaux and assemblages.

AVATAR-BASED PERFORMANCE (NSW): The Sydney Opera House has announced the live motion capture performance, DOKU, The Binary World by Shanghai-based new media artist Lu Yang, which will have its world premiere 7 – 9 October in the Utzon Room and Freespace in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District simultaneously. Live performances featuring dancers on stage in Sydney and in Hong Kong will use motion capture technology to control otherworldly avatars interacting in a virtual world, visible in both locations.

WORLD PREMIERE (SA): Fans of Australian-born, Brooklyn-based duo Soda Jerk’s eviscerating TERROR NULLIUS (2018) will have the opportunity to see the world premiere of their new feature film, Hello Dankness, this October at Samstag Museum of Art, in partnership with the Adelaide Film Festival.

It will be part of a concise survey exhibition of Soda Jerk’s 20-year oeuvre, titled Soda Jerk: Open Sauce. Soda Jerk will travel to Tarntanya/Adelaide for the launch of the exhibition. 18 October – 16 December.

OLD WORLD // NEW WORLD FALL (SA): Currently showing at Flinders University Museum of Art (FUMA), The Guildhouse Collections Project: After the Fall presents new work by South Australian artists Elyas Alavi, Kate O’Boyle and Louise Haselton, on display until 16 September.

MICRO MUSIC FESTIVAL (NSW): Ensemble Offspring’s micro-festival of new music, Listen Up!, will be held on the evening of Sunday 11 September at the Cell Block Theatre of the National Art School, Darlinghurst.

ARCHITECTS SPEAK: In its 27th year at the National Gallery of Australia, the Contemporary Australian Architects Speaker Series tackles issues facing the community, architects, and the architecture profession, amid the climate crisis. This year’s speakers are from Darwin, Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne. Talks will be in person and livestreamed on Wednesday evenings 7 – 28 September. For details.

THINIKING ART (NSW): In a special out-of-season presentation, Sydney Festival will bring the work of revered Canadian photographer Edward Burtynsky – known for his large-scale depictions of humanity’s impact on the planet – to Sydney’s Oxford Street Precinct, with three immense nine-metre screens. In the Wake of Progress will illuminate Taylor Square from 25 August – 18 September.

40 years in the making, In the Wake of Progress is an immersive multimedia artwork combining the most powerful photographs of his career. A series of talks will be presented at the Australian Museum with Burtynsky 2 – 3 September.

ETHNO JAZZ (NSW): Phoenix HALO has invited ARIA-nominated ethno jazz band Zela Margossian Quintet for an encore on 16 September. Performing original works carrying influences from Armenian traditional music, Margossian’s compositions have an authentic approach of combining classical and folk with the improvisational attitude of contemporary jazz. Tickets by ballot.

KIDS PROGRAMMING (VIC): RMIT Culture have opened the Children’s Sensorium installation (pictured top) as part of the Archives of Feeling exhibition for The Big Anxiety, Melbourne Naarm. The Children’s Sensorium is a colourful and vibrant interactive exhibition featuring light, colour, touch, sound, smell and taste to activates children’s curiosity, connect them to local Kulin Country as well as introduce strategies and techniques that support emotional resilience and wellbeing. The exhibition experience aims to improve mental health and wellbeing for children (ages 4-11). 19 August – 8 October 2022 RMIT Design Hub Gallery.

Read: How one festival guides a city through trauma

TALK: A roundtable discussion about Barkindji ways of seeing, thinking and being in the world, will be convened by Stephen Gilchris with artists Nici Cumpston, Zena Cumpston, David Doyle, Kent Morris and Raymond Zada speaking. Online roundtable and discussion via zoom, 25 August, 6pm. Register.

LEADING GLASS (ACT): Canberra Glassworks is presenting the biennial FUSE Glass Prize, 24 August – 25 September. 2022 is the United Nations International Year of Glass.

MUSIC / TOURING: The Song Company presents ARMS of LOVE, a new production Co-curated/directed by Robert Macfarlane, with choreography by Thomas E.S. Kelly, performed by dancer and Wiradjuri man Neville WiIliams-Boney against the background of an ongoing refugee crisis at home and abroad.

Buxtehude’s monumental meditation on suffering and the human body reimagined with contemporary indigenous choreography from Karul Projects, and a major new Australian work from Chris Williams, setting words by Behrouz Boochani. 24 August – 4 September, across venues in Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra and Melbourne. For venue details and tickets.

REFLECTIONS: A 10 year retrospective of dance and photography presented by SPRUNG!! Integrated Dance Theatre and curated by Artistic Director Michael Hennessy (formerly of Sydney Dance Co), will be presented Lennox Head Cultural Centre, Saturday 10 September, 7pm. Learn more and book.

PUBLIC ART (ACT): STORYBOX is reinvigorating the role of digital media in public spaces with the launch of its four-sided digital storytelling cube in Canberra, designed to connect artists, creative thinkers, and the community to shared spaces. Created by digital placemaking studio, Esem Projects, Experience STORYBOX until 30 September in Garema Place and throughout the City West precinct.

STAGE LEGEND (NSW): Australian stage and screen legend Sigrid Thornton will make her Sydney Theatre Company debut in the Broadway hit The Lifespan of a Fact when it premieres at Roslyn Packer Theatre from 20 September – 15 October.

Bell Shakespeare’s production of The Comedy of Errors will be presented at the Sydney Opera House from 17 August – 17 September as part of its major national tour to 20 cities and regional centres across Australia in New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, Northern Territory, Tasmania and Australian Capital Territory. Due to be presented in 2020 but disrupted due to COVID. Check out venue dates.

WORLD PREMIERE: Utp’s newest project, Blak Box: PRECARITIES at The Cutaway, Barangaroo Reserve, on Friday 2 September at 5.30pm. Blak Box is an award-winning sound experience, curated by First Nations broadcaster Daniel Browning, featuring razor sharp spoken word and resonant music from leading First Nations artists Steven Oliver, Eric Avery, Lorna Munro, Rhyan Clapham (DOBBY) and Ancestress.

ALL WOMAN PERFORMANCE: Erin Helyard has curated a program inspired by music written by Vivaldi, in Women of the Pietà – a glorious all-female chorus, led by star soprano and Baroque specialist, Miriam Allan. Presented by Pinchgut Opera and performed at City Recital Hall (10 September) and in the Melbourne Recital Centre (15 September) .

