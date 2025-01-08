The 2025 art fair calendar

Plan how you can support artists in 2025, and get on top of the trends, with ArtsHub’s art fair calendar.

January

Quarantine Art Fair (Point Nepean, Vic)

8-11 January, 12-6pm daily

VIP Preview: Wednesday 8 January (invitation only)

Quarantine Art Fair returns to Point Nepean, Portsea (about a 90-minute drive from the Melbourne CBD). It is staged within the Commanding Officer’s House and grounds at Point Nepean National Park, and was established in 2021 by Jane Hayman and Luisa Bosci as a summer salon. The Fair creates a boutique experience for audiences to see presentations of painting, sculpture, ceramics, textiles and photography as well as acquire the works.

Art SG (Singapore)

17-19 January

VIP Preview and Vernissage: 16 January



After only three years, Art SG can rightfully claim to be ‘Southeast Asia’s leading global art fair’ with visitor numbers growing year on year. A highlight of Singapore Art Week, the third edition returns to Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre with 105 galleries from 30 regions.

The Other Art Fair (Melbourne, Vic)

31 January – 2 February

Opening Night: Thursday 30 January, 5-10 pm

Presented at The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne, The Other Art Fair brand is all about bucking the elitist barriers of the art world. “Art isn’t confined to convention or rule, and how you enjoy it shouldn’t be either. Forget the typical, white-walled experience. You won’t find VIP ropes outside our door. Here, art is for everyone,” explains its website. Combining original yet affordable artworks by independent artists – as well as DJs and bars to keep it fun – this is a great fair to get started.

February

Melbourne Art Print Fair: edition1 (St Kilda, Vic)

7-9 February

This exciting new art event will celebrate the contemporary art and printmaking community, highlighting printmaking studios and agencies across Australia in one location, Linden New Art, and is free entry. Melbourne Art Print Fair: edition1 is the brainchild of Kelly Gellatly, Kirsty Grant, Bronwyn Johnson (the trio behind Kaleidoscope Editions) and Trent Walter, Director of Negative Press. The Fair intends to not just fill a niche, but create a vibrant new platform for studios and artists to present their work, and for art lovers to discover, learn and perhaps start their own art collections.

Melbourne Art Fair (Melbourne)

20-23 February

VIP and Vernissage: Thursday 20 February (ticketed)

The 2025 edition of Melbourne Art Fair will be the first under new Fair Director Melissa Loughnan and the first since its transition to an annual model. It promises 60 of the region’s top galleries and Indigenous art centres along with two major international commissions, presented at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. The 2025 edition will also welcome the showcase exhibition of the Victorian First Peoples Art and Design Fair, which will officially launch in 2027, co-timed with Melbourne Art Fair.

Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central (Hong Kong)

26-30 March

First Choice VIP (invitation only) Wednesday 26 March

Vernissage: Thursday 27 March 4-8pm

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Art Basel Hong Kong has become one of the world’s major art fairs. This year Australian galleries Amez Yavuz, Fox/Jensen and Sullivan + Strumpf are making the trip. It will also be the last edition of Encounters curated by Australian Alexie Glass-Kantor. Tickets for Art Basel Hong Kong 2025 are exclusively available for purchase online. The advance prices are available until 16 March.

Art Central, also along the Central Harbourfront, returns as a thriving alternative, with Australian galleries Art Atrium, Artreal Gallery, Dominik Mersch Gallery, M Contemporary, Martin Browne Contemporary and Mars Gallery all taking their artists abroad.

April

Revealed, Fremantle (WA)

Revealed Exhibition: Friday 4 April at PICA

Revealed Art Market: Saturday 5 April at WA Museum

Since its inception in 2008, Revealed has grown into an unmissable event bringing WA Aboriginal art centres and independent artists to Perth for an exhibition, art market and more. The format has changed for 2025, with the event entering a new partnership with Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA) and Western Australian Museum.

In late 2023, AACHWA (Aboriginal Art Centre Hub Western Australia) took the reins of Revealed, ensuring it is now Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander led and governed.

May

Melbourne Design Fair (Melbourne, Vic)

8-11 May

VIP Preview and Vernissage: 8 May

Melbourne Design Fair is a biennial event for the best collectible design from Australia and around the world. It is curated by the National Gallery of Victoria’s Department of Contemporary Design and Architecture, delivered in collaboration with the Melbourne Art Foundation, and presented at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. It is a highlight of Melbourne Design Week (MDW) celebrating design in an annual 11-day program of talks, tours, exhibitions, launches, installations and workshops.

The Other Art Fair (Sydney, NSW)

8-11 May

Opening Night: Thursday 8 May: 5-10 pm

Presented at the White Bay Cruise Terminal, The Other Art Fair presents its Sydney edition in May.

Affordable Art Fair (Brisbane, Qld)

8-11 May

VIP Preview: Thursday 8 May: 12pm-5pm (invitation only)

After its successful debut in 2024, the Affordable Art Fair returns to Brisbane in May, taking place at the Brisbane Showgrounds Exhibition Building in Bowen Hills.

Aotearoa Art Fair (Auckland, NZ)

1-4 May 2025

Aotearoa Art Fair, New Zealand’s premier event for contemporary art, returns to Auckland in May at the Viaduct Events Centre. It is one of the most significant art events in New Zealand’s cultural calendar and, since 2024, has been under the ownership of the organisers of international art fairs: Sydney Contemporary, Art SG, Taipei Dangdai and Tokyo Gendai. The leveraging of those organisations’ international expertise and vast network of connections promises an exciting future, with the event heading to new heights.

July

National Indigenous Art Fair (Sydney, NSW)

4-6 July

The National Indigenous Art Fair will return to Gadigal Land at The Rocks, Sydney for its fifth edition. Described as an ethical marketplace for First Nations artists, designers and makers, there’ll be more than 50 stallholders will all proceeds go directly back to the artist and First Nations communities. Catch it along with performances, panel discussions, bushfood and a communal weaving circle at the Overseas Passenger Terminal.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (Cairns, Qld)

11-13 July

Held each July, the Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) is a dynamic art fair and cultural program that adopts an annual theme. This year it takes its cue from Tony Albert’s evocative print work Pay Attention (2011), and calls on artists to reflect on the powerful message of this moment in our collective history, following the Voice to Parliament Referendum in 2023. EOIs are currently open. The Fair is usually held at the Cairns Convention Centre, but the venue for 2025 is yet to be confirmed.

August

Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair 2024 (Darwin, NT)

7-10 August

Opening ceremony: 7 August

Immerse yourselves in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, design and culture at the 18th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair with participation from over 75 art centres across Australia.

Affordable Art Fair (Melbourne, Vic)

28-31 August

VIP Preview: Thursday 28 August: 12pm-5pm (invitation only)

The Affordable Art Fair returns in 2025 to Melbourne for its fifth edition. Showcasing a selection of galleries from across Australia, the Fair will feature a mixture of emerging to established artists. It will be presented at the Royal Exhibition Building in Carlton.

September

Sydney Contemporary (Sydney, NSW)

11-14 September

VIP & Vernissage: TBC

Art Night: TBC

Returning to Carriageworks for its 11th edition, Sydney Contemporary is Australasia’s premier art fair – the largest and most diverse gathering of leading contemporary art galleries in the region, featuring over 85 galleries and 500-plus artists across three sectors.

October

Tarnanthi Art Fair (Adelaide, SA)

Third week October (dates to be announced)

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the Tarnanthi Festival and exhibition, the Tarnanthi Art Fair has been a successful hub for connecting art centres and the public. Last year it was presented as an online event. Information on the 2025 is yet to be announced. But, given the significance of the festival’s anniversary it is expected to happen in some form in 2025.

November

Affordable Art Fair (Sydney, NSW)

6-9 November

VIP Preview: Thursday 6 November: 12pm-5pm (invitation only)

With artworks capped at $10,000, the Affordable Art Fair Sydney is a great way to enter the art market, or to support early career artists. Returning to Carriageworks in 2025.