Sydney Conservatorium to expand West – the first in 110-year history

The University of Sydney is investing $30 million into the development of a new dedicated teaching and research facility for The Sydney Conservatorium of Music (SCM), to be located in Parramatta.

The new school is scheduled to open in the second half of 2026, and will be located in the heart of the CBD, across the road from Parramatta train station and a 10 minute walk from the ferry.

The new Sydney Conservatorium: what to expect

Digital music students composing at Sydney Con. Photo: University of Sydney

The new facility – the first expansion in SCM’s 110-year history – will be a state-of-the-art facility designed for 21st-century music technologies. It will be the first of its kind in an Australian tertiary setting.

The school will be known as SCM Parramatta. Vice-Chancellor and President, Mark Scott, said the expansion reflects the University’s commitment to supporting the arts at a time of sector-wide change.

‘We know it’s a challenging time for music education in Australia. That’s why we’re proud to offer a new home for music in Parramatta – a place where creativity, collaboration and community can thrive. Music matters, and we’re committed to supporting the next generation of artists and educators,’ Scott said.

The school added: ‘The Sydney Conservatorium of Music campus in Macquarie Street (Sydney CBD) will remain home to all students, while the new teaching space at 60 Station Street, Parramatta in the heart of Parramatta CBD will cater for Bachelor of Music students requiring high-tech music production and recording equipment.’

Three degrees will be offered at Parramatta: Bachelor of Music (Contemporary Music), Bachelor of Music (Composition for Creative Industries) and Bachelor of Music (Digital Music Composition).

The new campus will ensure students can learn with the latest technology, such as the auditorium’s Meyer constellation immersive audio system, which will adjust the acoustics of the space to suit the needs of different events, from concerts to lectures.

Additionally, students will have access to advanced recording studios and rehearsal rooms.

Read: Learning music helps young people flourish, says new report

The teaching space will support up to 180 students by its fourth year. Internal modelling by the University, estimates that over the first decade of the new campus, up to 590 additional paid music professionals are expected to enter the arts sector, in roles ranging from performers to producers, educators, sound engineers and arts administrators (within three years of their graduation).

‘This new space will allow us to train the next generation of contemporary music artists using cutting-edge facilities and a curriculum that reflects the realities of today’s music industry,’ said Professor Anna Reid, Dean of the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.

The Sydney Conservatorium: why West?

Entry to SCM Parramatta, artist’s impression. Image: Supplied, University of Sydney

The investment by the University of Sydney is part of its Sydney in 2032 commitment to increasing its presence in Western Sydney.

Minister for the Arts, John Graham explained: ‘We already know that much of our next generation of talent lives in Western Sydney. Next year, instead of commuting into the Sydney CBD to access a world-class education, they can experience state-of-the-art facilities and outstanding teaching at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music in Parramatta. And once the Metro West is completed, we no doubt will see students from across Sydney choosing to study in Parramatta, one of the most vibrant and exciting parts of our city.’

The University added: ‘With a $2M strategic grant from Sound NSW, SCM Parramatta will be a key piece of Parramatta’s burgeoning arts corridor and contribute to the region’s night-time economy. Live music concerts will be staged in a new, boutique, 60-seat performance auditorium and, outside of teaching hours, local artists and community will be able to use the Dolby Atmos recording studio and music practice facilities.’

Kirsten Andrews, Vice-President (External Engagement), said: ‘Supporting music here means investing in the cultural life of the region and making sure students have access to world-class opportunities close to home.’

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.