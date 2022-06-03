News

Albanese Govt appoints Special Envoy for the Arts

Susan Templeman MP, the Federal Member for Macquarie, will be promoting and supporting the arts in her newly created role.
3 Jun 2022
Richard Watts
‘As Special Envoy, I’ll have a key role engaging with the sector,’ said Susan Templeman MP. Image supplied.

Signalling the Albanese Government’s commitment to and support of the Australian arts sector, Susan Templeman MP, the Federal Member for Macquarie, has been appointed to the new role of Special Envoy for the Arts.

Templeman’s appointment was announced in the same week that Tony Burke MP was formally sworn in as Federal Minister for the Arts.

Saying she was ‘very honoured to be named Special Envoy for the Arts by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese,’ Templeman told ArtsHub: ‘As Special Envoy, I’ll have a key role engaging with the sector. I’ll be promoting and supporting the arts, working closely with the Minister.

‘More than anything, the creation of the position demonstrates the Albanese Government’s commitment to the arts and cultural sector after nearly a decade of attack,’ she said.

Read: New Minister to end attacks on the arts

Templeman’s electorate of Macquarie (named after Major-General Lachlan Macquarie, Governor of the Colony of New South Wales from 1810–21, whose orders led directly to mass murder in 1816) takes in the Hawkesbury and Nepean Rivers in the east and the Blue Mountains in the west.

In her maiden Parliamentary speech, Templeman acknowledged the Dharug and Gundungurra peoples whose traditional lands make up her electorate, which includes the towns of Katoomba, Blackheath, Glenbrook, Mellong, Mount Victoria, Richmond, St. Albans and Windsor.

In the same speech she also acknowledged the ‘thriving culture of small business and self-employment, from sparkies to artists, writers to builders,’ who live and work in the seat of Macquarie.

‘As someone whose first love was classical music, whose escape is novels, and whose first act after losing a home in a bushfire was to hang local art on the bare walls of a temporary home, I couldn’t be happier having the privilege to support the creators,’ Templeman said of her new role.

‘I am delighted to have the opportunity to work closely in this new role with the Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, with his vision for a cultural policy that rebuilds and shapes the sector’s future.’

Read: Labor promises new cultural policy

A mother of two, Templeman has lived in the Blue Mountains for 25 years. She was first elected to Federal Parliament in 2016, having previously worked as a journalist – including stints as a foreign correspondent in New York City and London – and small business owner.

‘As the mother of both a musician and an actor, I have seen first-hand the challenges and triumphs of working in the arts,’ Templeman said.

‘It was with dismay that I saw the previous government ignore the needs of the sector during COVID, when these are the artists, performers, musicians and crew who so willingly step up for the community in times of crisis to help raise funds for bushfire and flood victims, but who were themselves abandoned.

‘And I will continue to be a voice for community arts and entertainment, which brings richness to people’s daily lives in local regions such as mine in the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury,’ she continued.

‘I believe strongly in the role that creativity has for our wellbeing and in our education, and that it should be fostered throughout our society so all Australians get the chance to share and see their stories,’ Templeman concluded.

