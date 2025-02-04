Splendour in the Grass won’t return in 2025, showing a festival sector in crisis

In another blow to Australia’s troubling music festival calendar, Splendour in the Grass has cancelled its 2025 festival. It follows the festival’s cancellation in 2024, just a fortnight after announcing its line-up.

In a statement shared on social media last week, festival organisers said, “Splendour needs a little more time to recharge and we won’t be back next year… Think of it as a breather so we can come back even bigger and better when the time is right. Lots of other huge events on the horizon so keep an ear to the ground in the coming months.”

Within days, the regional music festival Groovin the Moo also announced it wouldn’t return in 2025, saying it was working “on finding the most sustainable model for Australia’s most loved regional music festival”.

The cancellations follow a troubling period for music festivals across the country, as Bluesfest announced 2025 would be the iconic event’s final year. Festival Director Peter Noble spoke to the Associated Press at the time, saying, “We’re at a crossroads in the festival industry… There is an extinction event occurring.”

Creative Australia tabled a report into Australia’s music festival sector in April, 2024 and brought it to the Senate Inquiry into the National Cultural Policy a month later. Last year’s budget included $8.6 million for the Revive Live program, providing support to live music venues and festivals.

The research and injection of cash haven’t been enough to see some festivals return in 2025.

They are no doubt hoping their fortunes will change in the months to come.