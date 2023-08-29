Site-responsive arts biennale enters exciting growth phase

The small port city of Fremantle in WA is widely known as Perth’s closest neighbour as well as its distant cousin. Its yesteryear wharfie vibe and crumbling colonial buildings are a thousand miles away from the rest of the world, yet its pockets of hipster cafés, contemporary art spaces and organic markets bear strong marks of the present moment.

For Artistic Director of the site-responsive contemporary arts festival Fremantle Biennale, Tom Mùller, the Walyalup/Fremantle region has informed the Biennale’s vision since 2017, when it set out to bring some of the most thrilling international contemporary art experiences to a place so steeped in history.

‘The idea of locating the Biennale in WA’s largest heritage-listed precinct and pairing it with forward-looking contemporary art was certainly a big part of our original vision,’ Mùller says.

Though he adds that, while important, that idea is not the only reason the festival came into being.

‘Accessibility to the art is also hugely important to us,’ Mùller explains.

‘The idea of audiences being able to walk from site to site and experience the art in a local precinct is vital, because one of the big questions we are posing with this festival is “what does it mean to belong to a place?” It’s about being able to peel back the layers of a place and interrogate what that means,’ he says.

Now, after three successful previous biennales – including the latest (CROSSING 21), which saw its most ambitious ephemeral art project to date, Moombaki (artworks by Ilona McGuire), come alive in the skies of Fremantle Harbour and beyond – the festival is gearing up for its next special offering.

A place where local artists and international art stars join forces

The Biennale’s November 2023 program is titled SIGNALS in a nod to the maritime call and response systems that have long been ocean travellers’ vital messaging systems and navigation guides.

Continuing its tradition of highly ambitious site-responsive art, SIGNALS will present eight different immersive installation works, including the much-anticipated sound and light work Satellites by Japanese, Paris-based art studio Nonotak.

‘Satellites will be incredible for a number of reasons,’ Mùller says.

‘First, it’s a work by the internationally recognised art studio Nonotak, who are compelling artists that we’ve wanted to work with for years.

‘And it will take place in the Elders Woolstores building in Fremantle, which is an iconic site that has effectively been locked up for 30 years,’ Mùller continues.

‘We’ve been wanting to work with that space for a while, and now we’ve finally been granted access through our partnership with Hesperia, so that’s hugely exciting.’

Muller describes Satellites as an immersive 30-minute experience where audiences will be guided through the transformed Woolstores site in small groups and see ‘the underbelly of the site revealed’ to them through dazzling melanges of sound and light.

This headline work is one of the few ticketed events in the program ($15 for general admission), which is a cost factor Mùller explains as unavoidable.

‘It’s a very ambitious work to mount,’ Mùller says. ‘It’s a ticketed event simply to help us cover those costs.’

In addition to Nonotak’s work, SIGNALS will present 17 other site-responsive installations and live performance commissions, including a world premiere large-scale sonic work by Papua New Guinea-born Brisbane-based artist Taloi Havini in Fremantle’s Old Customs House, and a live performance by Brooklyn-based surrealist blues poet and storyteller aja monet.

These visiting artists will join a host of local artists who have been commissioned by the Biennale for a range of site-specific works, including the world premiere season of CEASE/FIRE, a new contemporary dance work by local choreographers May Greenberg and Zee Zunnur with composer Felicity Groom, which will come alive in Fremantle’s historic C Shed space.

Local First Nations artists Yabini Kickett, Tyrown Waigana, Ilona McGuire and Cass Lynch have also been commissioned to create the Biennale’s “sequel” drone and light installation Kooranup – which follows on from its original work Moombaki (2021) and which will play out in separate shows across the skies above Rottnest Island, Bathers Beach (Fremantle) and Attadale Reserve (Attadale).

Performers in ‘CEASE/FIRE’ a new work by WA choreographers May Greenberg and Zee Zunnur, which will have its world premiere season at this year’s Fremantle Biennale. Image: Courtesy Fremantle Biennale.

Building on strong funding partnerships and smart investments

This stellar 2023 program is an obvious sign of the Biennale’s rising position within the Australian festival scene. When asked about its pathway to growth, however, Mùller is quick to point to a recent particular moment as a defining turning point.

‘A real game-changer for us was when we secured the support of the Minderoo Foundation [in 2021], Mùller tells ArtsHub. ‘This investment helped us purchase the fleet of drones we needed to make our 2021 Biennale flagship project Moombaki a reality,’ he continues, adding that Minderoo’s unprecedented funding commitment of $400,000, helped the Biennale present its most ambitious, and subsequently most popular, site-responsive live art event to date.

As Mùller says, ‘The initial investment from Minderoo was crucial for us in so many ways.

‘Not only did it allow us to invest in the capital we needed to produce an innovative project at scale, but it has allowed us to leverage that support to attract a lot of other funding from other partners and government bodies. And that funding from other sources is what underpins our growth and stability as an organisation now.’

While the Biennale’s partnership with Minderoo has reached its conclusion, the festival has since picked up a range of other partners such as Lotterywest and the Department of Culture and the Arts WA, becoming a multi-year funded arts organisation last July.

Evidently, the Biennale has never been on more solid financial ground than it is now, as an impressive not-for-profit contemporary arts festival equipped to deliver a range of high-impact arts experiences to wide audiences.

And in a final sign that the festival is paving its own path in attracting new partnerships and strong income streams, one of its most recent philanthropic donations has come from an unusual, yet highly suitable source.

Artist and designer Raoul Marks has recently returned to Fremantle after years spent working overseas as a titles artist for screen productions. He has now donated part of the proceeds of one of his NFT artwork sales to the Biennale – a significant $100,000 donation.

‘That donation is helping us present the work by Nonotak,’ Mùller says. ‘It’s also a wonderful sign that we have local artists who want to support what we are doing and who share in our vision,’ he adds.

‘I feel as if our 2023 program is a strong continuation of that vision, in that we are bringing international artists together to work with our local artists to allow them and us to present ambitious and hugely exciting new works,’ Mùller concludes.

SIGNALS, presented by Fremantle Biennale, a festival of site-responsive contemporary arts, runs from 3-19 November 2023, Fremantle, WA.