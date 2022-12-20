Season’s greetings from the ArtsHub team

News

ArtsHub is taking a short and well-earned break before coming back refreshed and ready to dive into everything the arts have to offer in 2023.
It’s been a year that has reminded ArtsHub and everyone the pandemic isn’t quite done with us yet, but that vaccinations, treatments and taking precautions can really aid in mitigating its worst impacts. And so, while the arts sector in 2022 has still seen both practitioners and audiences negatively affected, the old ‘show must go on’ mentality has been ever to the fore. All hail the understudy…

This year ArtsHub moved offices to a fabulous old building right in the heart of Melbourne’s theatre land and also welcomed a new managing editor to the platform. That would be me, and I have to say ‘welcome’ is certainly the right word. It’s been a total joy to join a team of such dedicated, knowledgeable and all round decent human beings, who live and breathe the arts every single day.

Our two sister sites ScreenHub and GamesHub reached ever greater heights this year and the partnership we began with Creative Victoria is all set to produce some exciting and valuable content in the form of videos, webinars and podcasts in the new year.

Whether you’re a dedicated follower of ArtsHub, or a reader who dips in and out of our articles and offerings as needed, we sincerely thank you for your support and company this year.

Read: 8 artists to inspire art-making fun this Christmas

IMPORTANT DATES OVER THE CHRISTMAS BREAK

The ArtsHub office closes at 1pm on Friday 23 December and opens again on Tuesday 3 January.

Today’s newsletter (Wednesday 22 December) will be our last for the year.

Look for our first newsletter of 2023 on Friday 6 January.

Please contact Danni Petkovic to inquire about advertising on ArtsHub in the New Year.

The compliments of the season from all of us at ArtsHub. Please stay safe and well over the break. In small and confined spaces, open a window and wear a mask!

And may your 2023 be full of thought-provoking art, heart-swelling joy and abundant playfulness.

