Season cancelled after theatre abruptly condemned

The shock condemnation of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre’s Fremantle auditorium by WA’s Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries – apparently without notice – has forced the company to cancel all upcoming productions in its 2022 season.

Two productions – The Secret Garden (based on the popular book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, and for which rehearsals were about to start) and the subsequent summer season of Hare Brain – have been impacted.

The company is also urgently seeking a new home for additional activities, including a partnership with WAAPA and rehearsals for an additional January production. Existing office spaces and the studio remain unaffected.

Philip Mitchell, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre’s Artistic Director, said that while the company has known for some time that the Short Street venue needed work, the news that their auditorium was to be condemned came without warning.

‘We were told [just last week] that the theatre would be condemned and that we couldn’t go into it from that day forward. Prior to that, we had notification that they were … going to shore up some lintels in the theatre. And from that point, somehow it has escalated to a decision by the Department that they would essentially be throwing good money at a bad project [were repairs to go ahead],’ he said.

Mitchell expressed frustration that the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries has known about the seemingly dire state of Spare Parts’ theatre for some time, but failed to communicate that news to the company in a timely fashion.

‘In 2017, we had to relocate [our production] Rules of Summer to the Dolphin Theatre at UWA while an exoskeleton was built around the building, and that exoskeleton had a design life of five years – it was always a temporary solution. So we’ve been in conversation with the Government for some time – actually for 10 years – about a new venue,’ he told ArtsHub.

‘Since that exoskeleton went in, we knew we had a time bomb on our hands and that we needed to get something done. So it’s come to this point now but the State Government has known about this for five years at least,’ Mitchell added.

The Department responds

A Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries spokesperson told ArtsHub that every attempt and effort has been made to prolong Spare Parts Puppet Theatre’s heritage home in Fremantle so puppet-making and performances could continue.

‘Sadly it’s become impossible to fix the building, which is now a public safety risk with unstable water damaged walls,’ the spokesperson said.

‘Given the structural concerns the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries (DLGSC) has decided to close the Short Street auditorium that it leases to Spare Parts Puppet Theatre to protect the health and safety of staff, performers, and venue attendees as well as the general public.

‘We recognise the decision has a significant impact on those involved in this valued culture and arts organisation, its audiences and other users of the building. However, there was no other option – the Short Street building could not remain open in its current condition.

‘The State Government is working with the Spare Parts Puppet Theatre and its stakeholders to find alternative accommodation including offering financial assistance. The DLGSC will fully support the theatre to deal with the challenges created by the closure and assist it to continue to provide programs and activities,’ the spokesperson said.

An extraordinary development

David Mofflin, the Chair of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, said that the abrupt condemnation of the Short Street auditorium was an extraordinary development that could have been addressed through better communication and planning.



‘Factors behind such situations typically do not come about overnight, but have a long history. We have been in conversation with the Department about the need for investment in our home in Fremantle for a very long time,’ he said.



‘We are hopeful of a solution that ensures this cultural icon and much-loved community member can continue to flourish in its home in Fremantle, and Western Australian families continue to enjoy a unique cultural experience for the next 40 years and beyond.



‘This is the moment that a true commitment for an improved home for Spare Parts Puppet Theatre could be made, for the benefit of the entire Western Australian community and arts sector,’ Mofflin said.

The government-owned Fremantle building has been Spare Parts Puppet Theatre’s home for 37 years.

Financial and other impacts

Mitchell said that while the Department has committed to covering any projected losses for the company in terms of budgeted ticket sales, he fears shortfalls in other areas.

‘We have an assurance from the State Government that they’re going to pay out contracts on existing artists and support us through the losses that we’re going to incur on those two seasons … but our recent seasons have been exceeding box office predictions. So even though we’re going to be reimbursed for those conservative projections, the reality is that we could have potentially been earning a lot more than that,’ he said.

A scene from Spare Parts Puppet Theatre’s Rules of Summer. Photo: Rebecca Mansell.

Spare Parts is also set to lose income generated through philanthropy, sponsorship and merchandise due to the closure of the Short Street theatre and the productions it was intended to host, Mitchell explained.

‘50% of our donations come through our ticketing system and donations on site, so the impact is widespread. And we need the government to understand that we’re not just a theatre that sells tickets to kids at an average ticket price of $20. We have training programs, we have creative learning programs, we have festival and event programs. We’re quite a complex and rich organisation.’

The Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries abrupt decision to close Spare Puppet’s theatre will also affect the company’s artist residency programs, meaning that the impact on the broader WA arts ecology will be widespread.

‘There’s a lot of activity that people don’t even see as Spare Parts activity that is going out into the sector, and enriching the creative sector here in Western Australia. And it’s important that we get that message to the McGowan Government and to Arts Minister Templeman,’ said Mitchell.

What next for this Fremantle institution?

The City of Fremantle has already reached out to support the company, with City of Fremantle Mayor Hannah Fitzhardinge telling ArtsHub: ‘Spare Parts Puppet Theatre is a much loved Fremantle institution, so we were saddened and disappointed to learn the Department of Local Government, Sport and Cultural Industries had condemned their theatre and that performances can no longer proceed in the theatre auditorium for the foreseeable future.

‘We are heartened by Spare Parts’ determination to remain in Fremantle for the long term.

‘The City of Fremantle has reached out to the company to offer what assistance we can, including offering temporary rehearsal, workshop or storage space. We are holding a roundtable next week with representatives of the theatre and performance sector in Fremantle to talk about future needs and theatre infrastructure will certainly be a topic of conversation,’ Fitzhardinge said.

Mitchell told ArtsHub that with the theatre already being stripped, this week was an emotional one for the staff and associated artists. Nonetheless, he remained optimistic that both short-term and long-term solutions to the company’s woes could be found with the State Government’s support.

‘What we’ve proposed to the State Government is potentially a conversion of one of the Port sheds – so we’re looking at using the existing heritage building as a base, and proposing that we find a way of converting what’s known as D Shed in the Port [of Fremantle], which is one of the large heritage buildings over there. There’s also the Endeavour Shed, which was where the Endeavour replica was built, on Fishing Boat Harbor. So we’re looking at those as two possible short term solutions while our Short Street theatre gets rebuilt,’ he said.

Puppets in the Park as part of Spare Parts’ 40th anniversary celebrations in November 2021. Image supplied.

In the longer term, Mitchell hopes to see the construction of a permanent new home for Spare Parts Puppet Theatre in Fremantle.

‘We’ve had a local architect, Kerry Hill Architects – who designed the State Theatre here and also recently designed the new City Square for the City of Fremantle – draw up plans for a new theatre on the site,’ he said.

A growth strategy for Spare Parts, including the creation of additional studio and rehearsal space from which the company can leverage more income, has been developed simultaneously with the architectural plans.

‘As you probably know, our business model is quite unique in Australia in that we get enormous return on investment on our repertoire. We also have the privilege of creating our work in the same space that we present it in, and we’re then able to tour that work and bring it back and cycle that repertoire through. That means that 40% of our income is government funding and 60% is actually earned income. So we’re quite a viable business, in terms of arts organisations, and that’s all to do with our venue,’ Mitchell said.

When asked about the timeline for the development of a permanent new theatre for Spare Parts, Mitchell deferred the question to the WA Premier Mark McGowan.

‘That’s a question for Mr McGowan really, because it needs to go to Treasury. So firstly it needs to be endorsed by [Minister for the Arts] David Templeman … and then it’s got to go to Treasury to be funded. So really, it’s how long is a piece of string?’ he laughed.

‘At the moment, infrastructure investment in Western Australia is almost at a standstill because there’s so many – I presume – election commitments that need to be fulfilled, let alone new projects, which is why it needs to get to the top of the pile of Minister Templeman’s priorities as well as Mark McGowan’s,’ Mitchell concluded.

The ball is now in the WA Government’s court.