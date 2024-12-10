Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe saved with overnight $1.5 million federal rescue grant

It’s amazing what a prime minister’s announcement during a fly-in visit to a community in uproar about a cancelled popular arts event can do.

A week ago, when news hit that Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe would be cancelled in 2025 due to the organisation’s unsuccessful attempt to secure a federal funding grant through Creative Australia, large swathes of Perth’s arts community, and the Perth community at large, went public with their outrage.

Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe, has been running since 2005 when it was launched to follow the success of the exhibition’s original event, Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, which started in 1996.

The Perth iteration now attracts around 220,000 visitors to Cottesloe beach over two weeks in March every year.

Yet, over the years, its Founding Director, producer and social entrepreneur David Handley, has admitted that maintaining the necessary funding to support the hugely popular large-scale event is a tough job.

Back in 2015, after WA mining magnate Gina Rinehart ended her company’s one-year sponsorship of the event, Handley told news outlet WA Today that pulling together non-government funding to support the exhibition is “always touch and go”.

That said, the organisation was lucky enough to secure a $2 million pandemic-related RISE funding grant in 2021 (for its Bondi and Cottesloe events), and received another RISE fund grant in 2023.

It has also secured much-needed funding through the WA State Government in recent years – maintaining what Handley describes as a “rock solid” relationship with the WA Government, especially its Department of Tourism.

But, when it comes to federal arts funding support, especially through Creative Australia, as Handley told the ABC last week, “unfortunately it’s [always been] a zero” for Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe.

However, after last week’s public furore over its cancelation in 2025, the organisation now finds itself with a new, very welcome avenue of federal funding support.

Last weekend, while on a visit to Perth, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced his government would commit $1.5 million over two years to Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe, with that money to come through Austrade and the Minister of Trade and Tourism, Don Farrell’s portfolio.

Though this funding has come too late to save the 2025 exhibition, which will remained cancelled, Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe will return in full force from 2026, and looks secure until at least 2027.

In a statement released today, Sculpture by the Sea Founding Director David Handley said he “greatly welcome[s] Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s announcement of the $1.5 million funding through Austrade across two years to enable Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe to be staged in 2026 and 2027”.

He added his thanks to the people of Perth and WA for this “overwhelming support over the past week”, and confirmed that their “voices have been heard”.

Finally, Handley paid tribute to WA Liberals federal candidate for Curtin, Tom White, who is a resident of the Cottesloe area. Handley thanked him “for securing the Federal Coalition’s election pledge to fund the 2026 and 2027 exhibitions for the same amount”.

This new bipartisan commitment and the government’s funding through Austrade has therefore secured the organisation’s future for at least the next three years, albeit with no public exhibition in 2025.