Open call for artist contributions at Waterfront Brisbane

Expressions of Interest are now open for artists to contribute to an interactive, sculptural installation series titled The Lawn forming part of the Waterfront Brisbane precinct’s permanent public art collection.

This is one of three major public art commissions being delivered as part of the $2.5 billion Waterfront Brisbane development, a city-shaping transformation by Dexus that will redefine the CBD’s riverside location.

The project will see a curated collection of smaller-scale, interactive sculptures positioned along the river’s edge, designed to entice play and wonder. The artworks will be installed in a high-traffic, high-visibility open lawn to engage the wider community, positioned at a major public gathering place and event space at the heart of the precinct.

Commissioned sculptures will be integrated within walking distance of new office towers and retail and dining venues, all scheduled for completion in 2028 as part of an overarching plan to revitalise the area.

Matthew Beasley is the Waterfront Brisbane project director, and has been overseeing all elements of the project since it was conceived in 2016. “Dexus and the project team have always been passionate about creating a special place for the people of Brisbane – both visitors to the precinct and the people who will work there. The public art investment is part of creating a world-class destination where people want to spend time. That’s one of the reasons that interactivity is part of the brief,” he tells ArtsHub.

The opportunity is open to local, national and international artists at all career stages. Artists are encouraged to submit concepts that reflect the site’s cultural, environmental and historical layers, and demonstrate viability for outdoor public engagement and long-term maintenance.

There are a number of parameters to be especially mindful about before applying, including:

site context and exposure – the ability to withstand Brisbane’s subtropical climate and possible flooding

material durability and safety – minimisation of heat retention (particularly metals) for public safety, and resilience against corrosion, water immersion and physical impact

sustainability – incorporation of recyclable and environmental designs, and

structural and dimensional – consideration of load-bearing limits, structural engineering feasibility and safe installation access.

Furthermore, although artists need not adhere to any specific conceptual guidelines, as the brief allows for an open theme, Beasley offers a few suggestions that look to showcasing Brisbane’s cultural identity and placing the sculpture into context.

“A couple of ideas that may be explored is the history of the site,” he says. “In the early days it was a centre of trade and commerce with the wharves and markets (Market Street is nearby) dominating activity.

“Ideas that draw inspiration from the site’s river edge location may also be considered. But we are really open to any ideas that may inspire or delight.

“The project is focused on connectivity, sustainability and innovation, and these are themes that may also be explored.”

First Nations narratives and the significance of the river are other possible thematic objectives.

It may all sound overwhelming, but shortlisted artists will receive detailed site plans, technical support from the project architects (FJC Studio and LatStudios), and guidance from Dexus and their public art consultants to develop their idea into fully resolved concepts.

At this point there is no decision yet on the number of works that will be commissioned. “That will depend on the nature of the ideas put forward,” explains Beasley. “It’s an open area with plenty of opportunities. The actual number is not predetermined, and we look forward to the artists’ responses before we decide.”

Expressions of interest for the Waterfront Brisbane precinct’s permanent public art collection closes 21 July 2025. The artworks will be installed as the precinct nears completion in 2028.