Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe paused due to lack of federal funding

One of Perth’s largest, and longest running, well-loved public events, Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe has been paused, with the 2025 edition cancelled. Sculpture by the Sea was founded by David Handley in 1996 on the concept of providing free exhibitions for everyone to enjoy, by transforming Australian beaches into temporary world-class sculpture parks. With the initial exhibition held in Bondi, the initiative then expanded to include Darwin, Albany, Noosa and Tasman Peninsula. Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe Beach was launched in 2005, occurs for 18 days each year over March, and attracts an estimated 220,000 visitors.

Following the end of the Catalyst Fund and the RISE Fund in 2023, Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe has received no federal government arts funding, and organisers say they are unable to stage an exhibition of this scale without funding, leaving them with no choice but to put the event on hold.

Exhibiting artists contribute approximately $1 million towards the costs of displaying their own sculptures, with 50% of these artists not recovering any costs from sculpture sales or artist awards or subsidies. Despite this, a significant number of artists from Western Australia and internationally support the opportunities provided by the exhibition, allowing people from all walks of life to experience the artworks free of charge, in a beautiful natural location.

Senior Western Australian artists are asking the federal government to demonstrate an understanding of the value of Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe. Over 95% of those that have exhibited in the event at least four times have signed a letter to the Federal Arts Minister asking for funding, as well as explaining the exhibition’s cultural impact, and how it has led to an increase in accessibility and inclusion in art.

Denise Pepper, a Perth-based artist who has exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe 10 times since 2009, says, “Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe was a game-changer for my career as a sculptor. For once, I could engage in a conversation with the people of Perth about my work and for once the Western Australian arts sector finally got an exhibition that showcases sculpture!”

Artist Jon Tarry says the sector is feeling the loss deeply. “This feels like a funeral. We can’t believe it’s happening and how anyone responsible for the public arts in Australia could let this happen. Sculpture by the Sea is what every city in the world would love to have.”

This is not the first time that organisers have had to consider closing the exhibition; but it is the first time they have had to follow through. In 2015 it was revealed that mining magnate and Australia’s richest individual Gina Rinehart was no longer sponsoring the event after saving the 10th event in 2014, which provided concerns for the exhibitions financial stability. Despite this challenge, Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe managed to secure financial support and keep going.

The financial challenges of an event such as Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe, as a free exhibition, are not unexpected; however, the lack of government funding, despite widespread public support, has led to the widespread disappointment. Founder, David Handley said, “Sadly, Creative Australia, as the only source of federal arts funding, does not want to support the exhibition and it is simply not possible to stage an exhibition of this scale without federal funding.”

There is still hope for Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe, with organisers hoping to pick the event back up in 2026. The not-for-profit organisation behind the exhibition will continue to search for government, corporate and philanthropic support to enable the revival of Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe and continue to bring communities and artists together.

