News

 > News

New sculptural works and North Terrace stories feature in Samstag’s 2025 Kudlila season

A German-born, Adelaide-based artist’s recent works and a group exhibition exploring the contested history of the city’s ‘cultural boulevard’ open Samstag’s winter program.
18 Jun 2025 16:21
ArtsHub
A still from Andrew Burrell's single channel video 'Miner’s Journey' as featured in 'North Terrace: worlds in relief' at Samstag Museum of Art, Tarntanya/Adelaide. An artistic image featuring a stylised digital depiction of a bird, its wings opening as if readying itself to fly, perched on a digital twig. A vivid, thin green line bisects the image, running horizontally from lower left to upper right.

Visual Arts

A still from Andrew Burrell’s single channel video ‘Miner’s Journey’ as featured in ‘North Terrace: worlds in relief’ at Samstag Museum of Art, Tarntanya/Adelaide. Photo: Supplied.

Share Icon

Two complementary exhibitions have been announced for the Kudlila (‘winter’ in Kaurna) program at Adelaide’s Samstag Museum of Art.

Recent sculptural examples of German-born, Adelaide-based Frank Bauer’s cross-disciplinary practice will be celebrated in the major exhibition Frank Bauer, while the second level of the Samstag gallery features the group exhibition, North Terrace: worlds in relief.

Bauer, a former lecturer at the University of South Australia’s School of Design, has exhibited in Europe and Australia during his 45-year career. His practice embraces design, jewellery, silversmithing and fine art, and his works are held in major museums around the world, including London’s Victoria and Albert Museum, Berlin’s Bauhaus Archive, the National Gallery of Australia, the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA), the National Gallery of Victoria and the Powerhouse Museum in Sydney.

The exhibition Frank Bauer focuses on the sculptural aspects of Bauer’s practice and features metal and light works that consider matters of movement, longevity, repetition and change – both in an artist’s long career and, more broadly, in our everyday lives.

Read: Exhibition review: Arcangelo Sassolino: in the end, the beginning, Mona

The second level of the Samstag gallery is showing the group exhibition: North Terrace: worlds in relief, curated by independent curator Jasmin Stephens.

Widely touted as the city’s ‘cultural boulevard’, North Terrace – home to colonial institutions such as AGSA, the South Australian Museum and State Library of South Australia – represents a location of dispossession and resilience, and is emblematic of Tarntanya/Adelaide’s founding on Kaurna Yarta (Kaurna Country).

The exhibition begins with Narungga poet/activist Natalie Harkin’s 2014 poem ‘Cultural Precinct’, an exploration of Aboriginal resistance and colonialism, which laments how ‘red-kangaroo stories’ have been ‘ripped from the ground’.

Harkin’s poem – which originally appeared in her 2014 Flinders University PhD – was subsequently published in Unbound Collective’s exhibition catalogue, Bound and Unbound: Sovereign Acts II (2015). It was also published in Cordite Poetry Review (2016), Best Australian Poems (2016) and in fineprint issue 9 (November 2016), where it can be read online. The poem also appeared in the first of Harkin’s three-part publication, Colonial Archive (2019).

The artists featured in North Terrace: worlds in relief include Andrew Burrell (Sydney), Allison Chhorn (Adelaide), Louise Haselton (Adelaide) and the ArtHitects (Gary Carsley, Bathurst, NSW and Renjie Teoh, Singapore) in addition to Harkin. Their new works reference North Terrace’s contested histories through sculpture, moving image and design.  

The exhibition also draws on the collection of UniSA’s Architecture Museum.

A Kudlila season launch event will be held on Thursday 19 June from 5-7pm, with opening remarks delivered by architect Karl Fender OAM, co-founder of Fender Katsalidis and AFK Studios. Associate Professor Carolyn Barnes from Swinburne University of Technology will be writing a catalogue essay for Frank Bauer which will be available online.

Frank Bauer and North Terrace: worlds in relief open to the public from 20 June to 26 September 2025 at the Samstag Museum of Art, 55 North Terrace, Tarntanya/Adelaide.

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

An installation at Mona (Museum of Old and New Art) where molten steel drips from the ceiling and create massive sparks. Some visitors look on from a bench.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Arcangelo Sassolino: in the end, the beginning, Mona

Contemplations around life and destruction are provoked by the first Australian exhibition by Italian artist Arcangelo Sassolino.

Celina Lei
Close up of eye of crocodile. Croc! Lost Giants to Living Legends
News

New exhibition celebrating World Crocodile Day

A new touring showcase to commemorate reptilian prowess.

Thuy On
A woman wearing a large necklace and white tshirt placing her hand on a large artwork of colourful abstract shapes.
News

Opportunities and awards

Entries open for Human Rights Essay Competition and MAC yapang Art Prize, plus winner of Penguin Literary Prize and more.

Celina Lei
Person with yellow sandshoes holding up a banner with text on it about plants. OpenField
Reviews

Festival review: OpenField, Berry

A regional festival that trades on being genuine.

Gina Fairley
A kid looking at a tank full of jelly fish. The tank is lit up with indigo light.
News

Arts news watch: this week’s trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week: pub quiz literary questions, King’s Birthday Honours List, choosing a career…

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login