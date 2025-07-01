Vale Kevin Connor: a painter, award-winning drawer and teacher

Kevin Connor (1932-2025) was truly an artist one could label ‘a painter’s painter’. A prolific drawer, passionate painter and genuine teacher, he touched many over his 92 years.

Known for his expressionistic style and lens on the everyday, Connor was celebrated early in his career winning the Harkness Fellowship in 1966, which took him to the US for 21 months. While his home, Sydney, would always be his preferred and passionate subject, Connor travelled broadly over the years to London, Paris, New York, Spain, Egypt and the Middle East.

Within a few of years of returning to Australia in 1968, he won the prestigious Archibald Prize for the first time with a portrait of Sir Frank Kitto KBE in 1975. Two years later, he did it again with a portrait of fellow artist Robert Klippel. But the trio of awards presented by the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) continued to be a good bet for Connor, a persistent finalist. He was awarded the Sir John Sulman Prize in 1991 and 1997 cementing his name in the annals of Australian art history.

But just as painting came naturally to Connor, perhaps his first love was drawing. He would prolifically draw everyday – the life and streets of home town of Sydney, be it on a train, in a café or in parks – always with an incisive eye of a draughtsman, and ability to capture the nuances of urban life.

“His raw, uncompromising imagery presents an honest account of inner-city life; from affluence to homelessness, community to alienation,” wrote Artist Profile of Connor. “His searching lines and frenetic marks tapping into a pure sense of perceived reality. A master observer.”

As people passed in and out of his urban landscapes, Connor seemed to record life around him indiscriminately. In an earlier article in Artist Profile, he said that the activity of drawing was “a form of meditation and seeing – out of my drawing comes everything”.

This very visceral connection to the drawn narrative was celebrated across his career and, as the recipient of the Dobell Prize for Drawing in 1993 and 2005, he was also the subject of numerous exhibitions and publications.

An artist and a teacher

Despite this incredible validation by ‘the establishment’, Connor always remained humble and put studio practice first. This week’s tributes included many from his students. Stephen Ormandy was one of them, saying, “Kevin was one teacher I was lucky to have at art school, softly spoken, insightful and to the point.” With artist Gary Deirmendjian adding, “He was the personification of the notion of ‘the artist’. The very REAL deal. Not that he would lead you to feel that. He was far too self-effacing for that.”

Connor first started teaching at the National Art School (NAS) in Sydney in 1972, not long after he returned from the US, and continued through to 1987, along with other colleges. He was known by his many mottos, including: ‘When you’re up against a brick wall, or in doubt, draw!’

NAS was where it had all started – this long journey with art. In 1948, at the age of 16, while training as a commercial artist in the city, he had enrolled as a night student when it was known as East Sydney Technical College.

ArtsHub understands his employer paid the fees for his art classes. NAS wrote in its obituary this past week: “He recalled that he had a life-changing experience at art school, when he realised that: ‘The nature of art is both enigmatic and non-commercial – a realisation that has stayed with me well into my old age’.”

The school remained close to his heart, and in 2016 he was made a Fellow, and donated a number of works to the NAS Collection. He was also given a solo exhibition at the NAS Gallery in 2017 and included in National Art: Part One in 2018.

A career mapped out in exhibitions

Kevin Connor, ‘Self portrait III 1992’, Collection Art Gallery of NSW, purchased with assistance from the Marshall Bequest Fund 1992. Image: © Estate of Kevin Connor.

Connor presented more than 70 solo exhibitions throughout his life, including as a finalist in the Archibald Prize over 25 times.

The first major survey of his work was held at AGNSW in 1989, Kevin Connor – Paintings and Drawings 1947-1988, which then toured to Heide Museum of Modern Art in Melbourne, the Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery in Hobart and the Broken Hill City Art Gallery in NSW.

In 2006, the Head of Drawing at AGNSW, Hendrik Kolenberg curated another major retrospective, Kevin Connor: Sketchbooks, Drawings and Studies for Paintings and Sculptures, amassing some 650 drawings and publishing a book.

Other important solo exhibitions include Kevin Connor – Harbour Paintings 1964-1967, presented by Manly Art Gallery and Museum (1988); Kevin Connor – Selected Portraits 1964-1987 at the Ivan Dougherty Gallery, City Art Institute, Sydney (now part of the University of Sydney); and, more recently, The Forever One Day: Kevin Connor at the Orange Regional Gallery, NSW (2018).

Other significant monographs on his work include Elizabeth Hastings’ 2016 monograph Kevin Connor (Beagle Press, 2016), Kolenberg’s Kevin Connor – The Haymarket Drawings (Centaur Press, Berrima, 1990) and Barry Pearce’s Kevin Connor (Craftsman House, Sydney, 1989).

Hastings wrote of Connor: “Connor may not be as well-known as he should be, partly due to his reticence and need to keep a low profile. However, when one comes across one of his works in a public gallery, his painting stands out by the sheer force and authority of it as a work of art, and proves to be a revelation.”

Regarding his Liverpool Street gallery, she added, “Sydney, Connor’s birthplace, is his primary subject, which he paints and draws with tremendous soul. Unlike many of his peers, Connor has refused to be seduced by the glistening harbour or the city’s more obvious charms. ‘The fact that Sydney has a harbour is immaterial to me,’ he once said. For Connor, Sydney is a metropolis that moves with the same rattle and hum as all the great cities of the world. The grit, the pollution, the crowds and the constant buzz: the city is where Kevin Connor feels most at home.”

Connor continued to exhibit with Liverpool Street Gallery, Defiance Gallery and Nicholas Thompson Gallery into his final years. Over his long career, he additionally showed with Rex Irwin Gallery, Australian Galleries and, in the early days, Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery, Macquarie Galleries and the Ray Hughes Gallery.

Connor was a Trustee of the Art Gallery of New South Wales from 1981 to 1987, and his work is held across major public and private collections in Australia.

He will be missed by many.