Santos pulls plug on Darwin Festival sponsorship

Gas and oil company Santos has ended its naming rights sponsorship of Darwin Festival’s free opening night event following ongoing pressure from traditional owners and environmental activists.

Santos’ decision was announced on Tuesday night (18 October) in a meeting between the Darwin Festival Board, Fossil Free Arts NT, and First Nations leaders from the Tiwi Islands and Beetaloo Basin who are impacted by Santos gas projects.

The meeting was called to discuss concerns over the company’s climate and community impacts, and follows a long-running campaign encouraging Darwin Festival to end its relationship with the fossil fuel industry.

The campaign encouraging Darwin Festival to end its relationship with Santos includes the offer of a new $200,000 funding pool to make up the financial shortfall.

End of a long relationship

‘The partnership between Darwin Festival and Santos has come to an end after almost three decades,’ the Darwin Festival Board said in a statement on Wednesday.

‘The Board of Darwin Festival would like to thank Santos for its support over those years, particularly for supporting the Opening Night Concert which has helped showcase local Australian artists and provide Territorians with a free night of entertainment to kick off the Festival each year,’ the statement read.

According to the ABC, Santos’ decision was communicated to the Board in a letter, which stated in part: ‘As we understand it, the board now has alternative sponsorship options for the Darwin Festival, which has not been the case in previous years.

‘As such, Santos advises that it will not be seeking to renew or extend the sponsorship contract beyond the current term, which expires on 31 December 2022,’ the letter stated.

New funding offered

On the table at Tuesday night’s meeting was an alternative funding arrangement from a coalition of climate and arts philanthropists.

The new funding, totalling $200,000, was dependent on several conditions: that Santos and other fossil fuel companies be dropped from the sponsorship line up for 2023; that Darwin Festival develop a new, ethical, sponsorship framework, which excludes fossil fuel companies; and that naming rights to the First Nations Opening Night Concert be gifted to Larrakia Nation instead.

Sue McKinnon, Director of the McKinnon Family Foundation – a member of the philanthropic coalition – said in a statement: ‘While Santos has supported the Darwin Festival for many years, it’s clear the world has moved on and artists and audiences feel uncomfortable seeing the polluting Santos brand up in lights at their much loved annual festival.

‘Sponsorship of community events by tobacco companies was once OK, but has become unacceptable. The same has happened with fossil fuel sponsorship, and festivals and institutions here and overseas are waving it goodbye.

‘We are serious about our offer and hope that the Board of the Darwin Festival will accept it, putting an end to its sponsorship deal with gas company Santos, whose fracking and offshore projects are not supported by Traditional Owners and whose emissions will make the NT hotter and vulnerable to extreme weather events,’ McKinnon said.

First Nations celebrate

Gudanji-Wambaya man Johnny Wilson, Chair of the Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation (which represents Traditional Owners from across the Beetaloo Basin, where Santos is undertaking fracking) said, ‘It’s our responsibility to look after our country but Santos is doing the wrong thing and breaking our hearts with their fracking.

‘The things Santos wants to do will ruin our sacred sites, our songlines, our water and our future. We live in grave danger and our future is in the hands of companies such as Santos.

‘Tonight we’re celebrating getting Santos out of the Darwin Festival, but we need to see Santos dumped from our communities as well – for the sake of our climate and future generations.’

Funding offer more than a one-off

Importantly, the philanthropic coalition’s funding offer is more than a one-off event.

Their letter to the Festival Board notes that, depending on actions taken, the foundations involved are happy to discuss ongoing financial support beyond the initial two years, dependent on the Festival accepting their conditions as outlined above.

The letter noted: ‘We understand and sympathise with the demands placed on the budgets of arts and cultural institutions across Australia and recognise the need for non-government funding sources to supplement limited grant funding and ticketing opportunities.

‘However, we are confident that the Darwin Festival could be a significant leader in this area, responding to community, artist and audience concerns about both the rights of Traditional Owners and climate change. These concerns also extend to the need to develop sponsorship partnerships that do not undermine the integrity of its participants or place restrictions on their artistic freedoms,’ the letter read.

Darwin Festival has yet to accept the philanthropic coalition’s offer and is following due process in determining the viability and security of the potential gift.