Robert Lepage opera announced for Adelaide Festival 2024

Adelaide Festival has announced its centrepiece presentation for 2024: Igor Stravinsky’s opera The Nightingale and Other Fables, directed by acclaimed Canadian director Robert Lepage.

The announcement maintains the tradition – reestablished by former co-Artistic Directors Rachel Healy and Neil Armfield AO, whose tenure began with Barrie Kosky’s Saul in 2017 – of placing major operatic projects at the heart of the Festival.

The Nightingale and Other Fables, Stravinsky’s first opera, was written between 1908 and 1913 during the composer’s Russian period, at the same time as he was working on such pieces as The Firebird and The Rite of Spring.

Lepage’s production premiered in 2009 and features acrobatic shadow play, Taiwanese hand puppets and Vietnamese water puppetry – the latter performed on a temporary lake created by flooding the orchestra pit, with the orchestra themselves playing from the stage.

Speaking from Canada, Lepage said in a media release: ‘I am thrilled to be coming back to the Adelaide Festival with an opera production that means so much to me. It is a true joy to deconstruct a work and explore the boundless potential of opera. The Nightingale and Other Fables weaves together the crafts of singing, music, puppetry, dance, acting, mime, architecture and literature – it has it all and I very much look forward to bringing the work to Australian audiences.’

Lepage is no stranger to Adelaide Festival, having most recently presented The Far Side of the Moon at the festival in 2018, with other Adelaide Festival productions including Needles and Opium in 2014 and The Seven Streams of the River Ota in 1998.

Given The Nightingale and Other Fables dates from 2009, however, why stage the production in Adelaide now?

Ruth Mackenzie CBE, Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival, responds: ‘Because it’s one of the best opera productions I’ve seen in my life. That’s one very good answer. That would be enough, actually. But also, I think, because it’s one of Robert’s best productions in his life.’

The Canadian Opera Company’s 2018 production of ‘The Nightingale and Other Short Fables’. Photo: Michael Cooper.

It’s also a work Mackenzie had proposed for revival while previously working at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, where she had hoped to utilise the city’s network of public swimming pools to stage a series of children’s workshops with the production’s Vietnamese water puppeteers.

‘But we got killed by COVID and that was enormously frustrating for me … because this was such a bloody marvellous production of a marvellous opera,’ Mackenzie tells ArtsHub.

Inspired by a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, The Nightingale and Other Short Fables draws on Russian stories and musical influences from Asia, Europe and early American jazz, with Lepage’s blending of international theatre techniques and traditions further reflecting the opera’s diverse musical influences.

‘For me, the glory of what Robert has done is to take the universality of the fairy stories into the universality of the production – to offer you storytelling techniques from around the world, which is such a wonderful way into Stravinsky’s extremely international music,’ Mackenzie says.

‘And at the same time, this [work] is a rarity for opera buffs. If you’re collecting Stravinsky operas you won’t get many opportunities to see this beautiful, beautiful piece of music – but it’s also your absolutely most perfect first opera ever, I think, because it is so joyous, which is something that opera can do wonderfully but often doesn’t do – and it seemed a good time for joy,’ she adds.

Speaking with ArtsHub in 2016, Lepage said that theatre needs to be eventful if it is to survive in the 21st century.

‘Theatre … if it wants to survive, it has to be an event. And an event means that it’s not necessarily taking place when you want it to take place; an event is something that shakes your schedule, shakes your habits, and that’s the only way theatre can survive – if it’s eventful,’ he said.

Read: Theatre can only survive if it’s eventful

Is ‘eventful’ an appropriate phrase when describing The Nightingale and Other Fables?

‘All of Robert’s work is eventful, whether it’s a one-man show that turns out to have 100 people on stage lurking invisibly and making it happen, or whether it’s this, which does have hundreds of people involved in it. I mean, The Nightingale and Other Fables has got the orchestra, it’s got the chorus, it’s got all the soloists and it’s also got all the puppeteers and acrobats, and then, of course, all the technicians. It’s got the world on stage. It is incredibly eventful, and it also goes around the world,’ Mackenzie says.

‘And simultaneously it’s dealing with – as all fairy stories do – things that are both intimate and fundamental and universal,’ she adds.

Hints of what’s to come

The 2024 Adelaide Festival will mark Mackenzie’s first full program for Adelaide Festival, having previously stewarded the 2023 Festival, which was partially programmed by Healy and Armfield prior to their unexpected departure from the shared role.

Full program details for Mackenzie’s 2024 Adelaide Festival will be announced on 24 October, though she shares with ArtsHub that she’s already programmed the major opera productions for her 2025 and 2026 festivals.

‘I’m contracted, as you know, to do the 24, 25 and 26 festivals, and I’ve actually [programmed] all three operas already, because the operas for me are a sort of tentpole – in the middle of the circus tent, if you like – and it’s incredibly good to put them in place,’ she confides.

‘And what has been very interesting in that exercise for me is it’s made me think a lot about what opera is good at, you know, and what it’s for. And, because we’ve got all three in place, I have looked at different things that opera is good at – different emotions – and I did deliberately want to include joy in that mix, so we are starting with joy.’

While refusing to be drawn on what those remaining operas may be, Mackenzie (who describes herself as someone who ‘loves opera and has worked in it all my life’) hints at what Adelaide audiences can expect in the coming years.

‘I have booked three outstanding theatre directors’ productions. I mean, world-class – some of my absolute heroes – and three operas that bring together theatre and music in an utterly thrilling way,’ she tells ArtsHub.

A scene from the Canadian Opera Company’s 2018 production of ‘The Nightingale and Other Short Fables’. Conductor Johannes Debus, director Robert Lepage, set designer Carl Fillion, costume designer Mara Gottler and lighting designer Etienne Boucher. Photo: Michael Cooper.

The Nightingale and Other Fables is an international co-production between Opéra de Lyon, Festival d’Aix-en-Provence, Canadian Opera Company and Dutch National Opera in collaboration with Lepage’s own company, Ex Machina. Its Adelaide Festival season will be presented in association with State Opera South Australia, and Mackenzie is delighted by the opportunity it represents for South Australian artists.

‘It’s an amazing chance for all of us to get to work with people of this quality and to learn so much. I’ve had the privilege of working a lot of times with Robert and it’s a completely fantastic experience. I mean, he is a genius,’ she says.

Mackenzie is also full of praise for the State Opera Chorus, who she says are up there with the Glyndebourne Opera Chorus in terms of skill and experience.

‘Having watched them learn and do Christian Spuck’s choreography for the Verdi Requiem [this year], which they found quite easy by the way because they’ve already worked with Barrie Kosky, they’ve worked with [Romeo] Castellucci – you name it, they’ve worked with them. What a gift, really, what a gift to those singers and performers. How amazing.’

South Australia’s Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels said in a statement: ‘This highly anticipated production [of The Nightingale and Other Fables] will not only attract interstate and international audiences, but also presents an extraordinary platform for South Australian artists to share the stage with performers from around the globe. This will truly be an unforgettable experience for all.’

The Nightingale and Other Fables plays the Adelaide Festival Theatre from 1-6 March 2024. The 2024 Adelaide Festival will run from 1-17 March.