Road worthy: standout regional gallery exhibitions in Autumn 2025

Many of Australia’s regional galleries have a reputation for punching well above their weight. And if this list of exhibitions is any indication, then the offering by regional galleries is just growing in strength year-on-year.

Here are a few teasers to get you on the road, and looking beyond our cities.

New South Wales

Bundjalung ancestral woven objects in Tweed River

Exhibition image from ‘Bulaan Buruugaa Ngali… We Weave Together’ publication by Arts Northern Rivers. Photo: Kate Holmes.

Bulaan Buruugaa Ngali exhibition is one to hit the highways for. It signals the momentous homecoming of Bundjalung ancestral woven objects held in the Australian Museum collection that will return to Country for the first time, and be exhibited alongside newly commissioned contemporary woven works by Bundjalung, Gumbaynggirr and Kamilaroi Elders and artists. Presented by Arts Northern Rivers, it is showing at Tweed Regional Gallery until 27 April, and will then continue to tour, uniting three major regional galleries – Grafton, Lismore and Tweed. The exhibition has been curated by Kylie Caldwell, and it is a powerful and positive story about an ongoing community-led reclamation project of women’s weaving knowledge and practice, cultural repair and First Nations pride.

Thinking together at Bundanon

Alfredo & Isabel Aquilizan, ‘DWELL/IN/PLACE’, 2024, Dresden State Art Collections, Children’s Biennale Planet Utopia. Photo: Oliver Killig.

Titled Thinking together: exchanges with the natural world, Bundanon’s first exhibition of 2025 includes major new commissions by leading contemporary artists Isabel and Alfredo Aquilizan, Robert Andrew and Keg de Souza, underpinned by paintings by the Martu communities of Western Australia. In brief, the exhibition examines our often overlooked yet increasingly important relationship with the natural world, positioning collaboration with nature as a way of building new perspectives on knowledge systems beyond our own. Showing until 8 June.

‘Tenderness’ at Bowral

Ngununggula, the Southern Highlands Regional Gallery, is presenting an emotive trigger, with the exhibition, Tender (12 April – 15 June), presenting a group of works that delve into the concept of tenderness, a term often associated with notions of care and femininity. Artists include Sally Anderson, Sarah Drinan, Laura Jones, India Mark, Dionisia Salas, Julia Trybala and Amber Wallis, who will explore emotion as a multifaceted human experience, from physical gesture and sensory perception to the ways we feel about and express ourselves.

Defining survey and personal perspectives in Moree

Located in northern NSW, Bank Art Museum Moree (BAMM) has been a cultural hub for the region for over 35 years, with deep roots in the local community and a rich art collection, featuring one of the largest collections of Aboriginal art in regional NSW. With newly appointed Director Rosie Dennis on deck, it kicks off two great shows in 2025: Personal Perspective (until 29 Mar) – a group show exploring landscape as both a physical environment and a site of memory, history and cultural significance. It’s followed by Elizabeth Cummings: In Her Own Time (4 April – 31 May), an exhibition spanning half a century of her distinguished career.

Victoria

Enjoy sculpture at Lorne

Lorne Sculpture Biennale 2025, Curator Simon Lawrie with John Meades’ work ‘Giulia’. Image: Supplied.

The Lorne Sculpture Biennale returns this month (1-30 March) offering a great reason to visit this regional coastal town. With sculptures lining the Lorne foreshore and surrounding township – actually 16 precinct sites in total featuring unique artworks ranging from light and soundscapes to architectural and sculptural wonders – the Biennale also has a great program of free workshops, performances and discussions held every weekend of the festival. This year’s theme ‘STRATA’ draws from the landscape and environment of Gadubanud Country, home to the Great Ocean Road. It is a free event.

Shared roots at Bundoora

Presented across three venues – Bundoora Homestead Art Centre (until 24 May), La Trobe University Library, Bundoora (until 12 July) and Islamic Museum of Australia, Thornbury (until 12 July) – this exhibition considers our shared context as neighbours. Titled Jaren | جڑیں | Roots | جذور, it focuses on artists who express cultural heritage and practices from Central Asia, South Asia, West Asia, North Africa and Eastern Europe, with many of the artists considering their role within the settler colony, while others examine their migration story, mixing humour and traditional techniques with contemporary subject matter. It has been jointly curated and promises to be an insightful exhibition that reflects often-underrepresented diverse communities of artists that call Australia home.

Frida’s visiting Bendigo

No stranger to presenting international blockbusters, Bendigo Art Gallery will welcome an exclusive exhibition directly from Mexico’s Museo Frida Kahlo. The exhibition takes a look at the iconic artist’s personal belongings, including her fashion collection, make-up, accessories and medical items, which were sealed for 50 years in a bathroom in Kahlo’s cherished family home. It also looks at the political, philosophical and artistic influences that shaped Kahlo’s revolutionary creative style and her distinctive worldview. A highlight will be a number of Kahlo’s original drawings, many of which were discovered along with her diary, letters and photographs in the sealed bathrooms at Casa Azul. Plan your visit to Frida Kahlo: in her own image between 15 March and 13 July.

Exploring sugar and alcohol through art at Wangaratta

Crystalline is an exhibition responding to the unique food and wine scene of north-east Victoria by Brisbane-based artist Elizabeth Willing, in particular the interconnected qualities of sugar and alcohol. Willing completed a residency in the region last year observing winemakers and food producers in the King Valley, Beechworth and Rutherglen. Working across textiles and sculpture, her works have a performative quality and are often participatory. It promises to be a visually rich and fun exhibition. You can catch it at Wangaratta Art Gallery until 18 May.

Perspectives on the future at Shepparton

‘The Shape of Things to Come’, installation view, Shepparton Art Museum, 2025. Photo: Leon Schoots.

The Shape of Things to Come is a new exhibition curated by SAM Artistic Director Danny Lacy, which pairs artworks to evoke and inspire perspectives on our future, from the apocalyptic to the utopian. Featured artists include Dr Bridget Hillebrand, Locust Jones, Douglas Kolk, Lin Onus and John Perceval, and artist Kerrie Poliness has created a new, site-responsive mural that continues her work with geometric abstraction. Showing until 9 June.

Queensland

See the V&A’s Wedgwood collection in Townsville

This April, Townsville is set to welcome the Australian exclusive of Wedgwood: Artists and Industry, a carefully curated 100-piece exhibition covering more than 200 years of Wedgwood ceramics and pottery – straight from the V&A in London. The exhibition will be hosted in Townsville’s Perc Tucker Regional Gallery. Townsville, surprisingly, is a hotspot for ceramics with a number of acclaimed ceramicists and potters calling the Queensland city home – so make a trip of it. 6 April – 24 August.

New installation from light maestro Bruce Munro in Mildura

‘Fireflies’, Precedent Image, copyright 2025 Bruce Munro. Photo: Serena Munro.

Internationally acclaimed light artist Bruce Munro – best known for his iconic Field of Light at Uluru, which has recently been refurbished and extended to 2027 – is set to illuminate Mildura with his latest large-scale light installation. Titled Trail of Lights, the project has been many years in the making and will transform the Murray River’s Lock Island into a mesmerising dreamscape of 12,500 firefly lights. Just a short 1.7-kilometre walk from Mildura’s CBD along stunning Murray River, it will be unveiled 4 April.

‘Between Waves’ on the Sunshine Coast

“While light can stimulate sight and is said to reveal truth, it can also be blinding and obscuring. Equally, while darkness is seemingly used to conceal, it is within the darkness, the in between places and spaces that no one wants to venture, that truth seemingly lingers,” say the curators of Between Waves, an exhibition at the University of the Sunshine Coast. Moving across video, installation, poetry, projection, photography, painting, sculpture, sound, printmaking and a digital commission, many of the artworks are site-responsive. It is a great line-up of artists including Maree Clarke, Dean Cross, Brad Darkson, Matthew Harris, James Howard, Hayley Millar Baker, Jazz Money, Cassie Sullivan, this mob, Mandy Quadrio. Catch it until 5 May. This is an Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) touring exhibition.

‘Volatile Terrain’ in Somerset

Human activity maps our world, alters topography, creates pathways, destroys habitat, builds infrastructure, mines the Earth’s crust and moulds the landscape. Volatile Terrain is The Condensery’s inaugural Harvest Biennial exhibition, and explores the intersections and divergences of geography and geology to a world in constant flux. The exhibition is hyper-local and responsive to the Somerset region. It provides an opportunity to examine how humanity lives on Earth, as well as interacts, destructs and rehabilitates it. Showing at the Somerset Regional Art Gallery until l 27 April.

Red Centre and Top End

A festival of lights in Alice Springs

Parrtjima – A Festival in Light returns to Alice Springs/Mparntwe for its 10th iteration from 4-13 April 2025, celebrating Aboriginal art, culture and technology beneath Central Australia’s starry skies. This free, 10-night festival lights up the 300-million-year-old MacDonnell Ranges with a light show as well as grounded installations, music, workshops and Blak markets. Adopting the theme of ‘Timelessness’, Darwin Symphony Orchestra, in a first, will perform for this special anniversary with Desert Divas Catherine Satour, Casii Williams and Bronwyn Stuart. It is a free event, but registration is encouraged.

Street art in Darwin

The Darwin Street Art Festival (DSAF) is one of Australia’s premier street art events, having made its mark since 2017. Running over three weeks, the Festival transforms Darwin into a sprawling outdoor gallery, with local and international artists adding to the city’s ever-growing collection of more than 100 murals. DSAF 2025 promises to be bigger than ever, with exhibitions, graffiti workshops, film screenings, live music and, of course, its legendary Block Party. 24 May – 15 June.