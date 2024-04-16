Placemaking gets a boost in South Australia

The City of Port Adelaide Enfield (PAE)* is putting the creative sector on the map, literally. A new fund – the Arts Organisation Fund (AOF) – has been created by the City to attract and support professional arts organisations to the region.

Port Adelaide (as it is more commonly known) is just a short 14 kilometres from Adelaide CBD and is rich in historic buildings and large warehouses that hark back to the town’s role as the state’s main port. Many of these buildings are ripe for reactivation.

Vitalstatistix occupies one such building, and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Executive Director and co-CEO Cassie Magin, welcomes the initiative. ‘The fact that Council has considered the need of not-for-profit arts organisations and tailored a funding program accordingly demonstrates clear policy support and cultural production is valued in the region.’

Magin continues: ‘Celebrating our 40th year in creating innovative and socially conscious theatre in Port Adelaide, this type of local government investment is essential to ensure ambitious cultural organisations can produce impactful work and sustain themselves long-term.’

Mayor Claire Boan adds: ‘Our region offers organisations an established and successful arts community, culturally engaged audiences, a unique built environment with the potential to support diverse creative practices, increased public transport – and a local government body wanting to see them thrive.’

How arts organisations can thrive – with a little help and vision

MI:WI, presented by Vitalstatistix and Country Arts SA, . Photo: Gregory Lorenzutti.

In a statement, the city said, ‘[It] understands there are many considerations for incoming organisations and views the Fund as a long-term approach to growing the local sector.’

It is committed to working closely with organisations to address potential relocation barriers and support them to connect with the region.

Submissions for the AOF open from March to April each year and can provide up to $40,000 on an annual or triannual basis for organisations that:

can clearly identify how they will directly benefit the local community in its many forms

demonstrate the potential for employment opportunities and professional pathways for artists and arts workers, and

engage with local businesses and collaborate with existing creative groups to offer local audiences quality arts experiences.

Interested organisations are encouraged to read the criteria and eligibility at cityofpae.sa.gov.au and connect with Council’s Placemaking and Activation Leader, Cat Conidi, for further information and to start their journey with the City of PAE.

* The City of Enfield amalgamated with the City of Port Adelaide in 1996 to become the City of Port Adelaide Enfield.