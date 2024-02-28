Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

Homiens Art Prize (International)

The Homiens Art Prize is an international, non-acquisitive art prize (valued at US$24,000, approximately AU$36,700 annually) open to artists of all ages, nationalities, abilities and career stages. All mediums and art forms are accepted. There are no theme or size restrictions. All entrants will be considered for the exhibition.

Submissions close 29 February; learn more and submit.

2024 Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize

For 15 years, the Queen Mary Wasafiri New Writing Prize has awarded some of the most exciting new voices in life writing, poetry and fiction from around the world. The prize supports writers who have not published book-length works, with no limits on age, gender, nationality or background. The winners of each category will receive a GB£1000 (AU$1940) cash prize and publication in Wasafiri magazine. All winners and shortlisted writers will be offered the Chapter and Verse or Free Reads mentoring scheme in partnership with The Literary Consultancy (dependent on eligibility), and a conversation with The Good Literary Agency to discuss their career progression, as well as a one-year print subscription to Wasafiri.

Submissions close 1 July; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

City of Sydney creative grants program

This program supports projects and initiatives that contribute to Sydney’s cultural life, provide opportunities for creative participation, enliven public spaces, and strengthen the sustainability and capacity of our cultural and creative industries. Cash funding from $10,000 to $50,000 per year is available, for a one-year program or multi-year funding (up to three years).

Applications close 5 March; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Donate old family photographs for art

Contemporary artist, Yana Taylor is seeking donations of old family photographs for her upcoming exhibition Small Acts, Long Ripples at Campbelltown Community Arts (C-A-C) from 13 April to 22 June 2024. Taylor says: ‘The photographs need to be old images, printed hard copies and feature memories of loved ones, including mums, aunts and kids. It would be great if people are having a good time in the photos, but it is not essential. They don’t have to be fancy, perfect or composed. The donated photographs will be presented within the exhibition, handled by visitors and may not be returned to donors. We will look after the photos as best as possible.’

Donations are now open; learn more.

2024 Sharing Stories Arts Exchange (ACT)

The ANU School of Art & Design seeks expressions of interest from ACT residents, with capacity for 18 participants in this year’s Sharing Stories Arts Exchange. The aim of the program is to have firsthand field experience on Country to expand participants’ knowledge of cultural practices. Participants may include professional artists, professional dancers, local historians, art educators, anthropologists and cultural workers.

Applications close 3 March; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Performance Illuminated pilot program (NSW)

The Performance Illuminated pilot program, to be run in theatre venues owned and operated by Central Coast Council, is intended to support emerging works and performers in Laycock Street Community Theatre, Wyoming and Peninsula Theatre, Woy Woy. The program supports different stages of creative development through three streams: Greenlight Season, Flashlight Access and The Pen Residency.

Applications open throughout March; learn more and apply.

Musica Viva Australia Strike A Chord 2024 Coaching Program

The Strike A Chord Coaching Program offers participants a free private coaching session with a professional chamber musician. The coaching program is open to any ensemble intending to enter the Strike A Chord competition. The Strike A Chord competition encourages school students across Australia to form chamber music ensembles between three and eight players in any vocal or instrumental combination, performing music that is “classical” in style.

Applications close 22 March; learn more and apply.

Hedberg Writer in Residence (Tas)

The University of Tasmania is once again seeking established writers for a unique 12-week Tasmanian residency in creative writing. This opportunity is open to all established writers with a professional publication record, in any field or genre, resident in Australia. The successful writer will receive a stipend of $20,000, plus self-contained accommodation in the heart of Hobart valued at $10,000. The residency period is from 11 August to 31 October 2024.

Applications close 31 March; learn more and apply.

New Writers Collective 2024 (Vic)

The Channel – Arts Centre Melbourne’s New Writers Collective is a writing program for female identifying, non-binary and transgender youths between the ages of 14 and 21. This program is specifically for aspiring and emerging writers to be mentored by professional playwrights/artists to develop a piece for a live stage reading and showcase. The series of five workshops commences in March and runs until June.

Applications are now open; learn more and apply.

Creative Leadership Program

The Creative Leadership Program is a new 18-month professional development program supporting artists and creative workers with at least five years’ experience from any career stage. This program brings diverse forms of arts and cultural leadership together to create transformative change in our complex world. Across the program, participants will engage in online and in-person mentoring, training, workshops, peer-to-peer coaching and conversations. The program includes a $7000 grant for self-directed professional development, two in-person multi-day workshops in a regional location, 12 online peer-to-peer coaching sessions and more.

Applications close 9 April; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Dutch designer Christien Meindertsma was awarded the 2024 MECCA x NGV Women in Design Commission last week. Meindertsma is the third recipient of the annual, five-year commission series, following Bethan Laura Wood, whose commissioned work is currently on display at the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV). For more details.

Read: A trifecta of design news

Artist and producer Kate Butcher has been selected as the 2024 Artist in Residence at Eramboo Artist Environment in Terrey Hills, NSW. This opportunity includes a six-month residency, $3000 allowance for materials, mentorship and community engagement opportunities, and an opportunity to exhibit work at the end of the residency. Butcher, who normally works between Finland and the Northern Beaches, will leverage spatial scanning as both a technique and a method for mapping and shaping space to explore the dramatic composition of artistic practice during her residency. Local artists and audiences will have the opportunity to engage with her work throughout her residency. This will include workshops exploring new technologies in creative practice, an exhibition of the residency outcomes and a mentorship with Butcher for local emerging artists.

Leyla Stevens is the first artist to be selected for a new, ongoing annual co-commission between the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) and Artspace. The partnership supports an artist or collective from Artspace’s One Year Studio Program to develop a new work for presentation at AGNSW, as part of the new Contemporary Projects series, in collaboration with curators from both institutions. Stevens is an Australian Balinese artist whose films and photographs uncover alternative histories, including of people, rituals and objects connected to the Indonesian island of Bali. For this commission, Stevens will present new multimedia work exploring Bali’s natural world as told through an overlooked collection of Balinese ink paintings. Stevens’ exhibition will open in November at AGNSW, following exhibitions by Jelena Telecki in March and Emily Hunt in June as part of the Contemporary Projects series.

Performing arts

Sydney’s Powerhouse has announced a major new performance commission and collection of Chinese lion and dragon dance costumes created in collaboration with the lion dance troupe, Jin Wu Koon. The commissioned collection will be featured in a performance by Jin Wu Koon as a highlight of the Powerhouse Parramatta opening program. The collection of bespoke dragon and lion dance costumes – created in collaboration with Powerhouse and Jin Wu Koon’s sister company Wing Wai Australia – will feature colours and symbols directly connected to Western Sydney. The commission includes the largest lion head in the southern hemisphere. Powerhouse has also commissioned a short film directed by Australian Chinese filmmaker David Ma in partnership with The New York Times that spotlights members of Jin Wu Koon and their stories.

Grants of up to $5000 were awarded at this year’s Adelaide Fringe to 25 shows that explicitly tackle mental health themes, and encourage dialogue and understanding around mental health issues. The inaugural SA Mental Health Commissioner’s Performers Grants program is an initiative ‘designed to promote greater empathy and understanding of mental health and well-being through the power of the arts,’ says Andrea Michaels, Minister for the Arts. Nine productions will be hosting Q&A panels to engage with audiences and discuss mental health in the context of the show, including Fairy Floss & Chaos Comedy Night, Greg Fleet – The Outsider, Have You Met My Grief?, Me My Cult & I, B.L.I.P.S., MIDLIFE – Jodie Stubbs and more. Find out more.

A group of eight Year 10, 11 and 12 students from across Victoria will join the Melbourne Recital Centre’s 2024 Accelerando cohort to help take their music career to the next level. Half of the participants hail from regional Victoria, including Mildura-based guitarist and singer-songwriter Courtney McMullan, alongside Bodhi Trebilcock Taylor, Claire Darrigan, Raiyan Galvin, Kan Dunshea, Gus Crannaford, Georgia Sustenance and Thomas Dower. The young musicians will take part in a year-long tailored program with the opportunity to attend lessons with industry professionals, concerts and masterclasses, access high-quality music technology and perform in an end of year recital in the Melbourne Recital Centre’s Primrose Potter Salon.

Winners of the 36th annual Matilda Awards have been announced following a ceremony at Brisbane Powerhouse. Winner highlights include Breathe In (Crossroad Arts) and Stunt Double (The Farm), which took home three awards each, Drizzle Boy (Queensland Theatre) winning Best Mainstage Production, Jason Klarwein winning Best Performance In A Leading Role Independent Production and Chenoa Deemal winning Best Performance In A Leading Role Mainstage Production. Other winners include Costume Designers Delvene Cockatoo-Collins and Peter Keavy for Capricorn at La Boite Theatre, Lighting Designer Ben Hughes for Brisbane Festival’s Salamander, Best Supporting Performances from Ngọc Phan (Mainstage) in Vietgone for Queensland Theatre and Cameron Hurry (Independent) in Grand Horizons at PIP Theatre. The Bille Brown Emerging Artist Award went to outstanding Video Designer Nevin Howell. The Gold Matilda Award was presented to Suellen Maunder, founding director of JUTE, Cairns, for services to regional theatre in Queensland over more than 30 years. Find the full list of winners.

Writing and publishing

Kylie Needham’s Girl in a Pink Dress (Penguin Random House) has taken out this year’s MUD Literary Prize worth $10,000 for the best debut literary novel by an Australian writer. Girl in a Pink Dress received special praise from the judges for being an intriguing exploration of the sexual politics of the art world. It dives into a woman’s past relationship to a famous artist as she reflects on his impact on her life and her art. The judges also revealed three other titles that made it to their top four from this year’s prize, including Thirst for Salt (Allen and Unwin) by Madelaine Lucas, Immaculate (Allen and Unwin) by Anna McGahan and The Prize (Pantera Press) by Kim E Anderson. Needham will be presented with the 2024 MUD Literary Prize during a special award and interview session at Adelaide Writers’ Week, in the Pioneer Women’s Memorial Garden, Adelaide, on 4 March.

Tom Ballard has been awarded the 2024 Queer Playwriting Award for A Comprehensive and Profoundly Queer Accounting of The Brief (Yet GLORIOUS) History of The Gay and Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands – A Gay Fantasia On (Micro)National Themes or, simply, The Queer Kingdom. The piece is about the radical queer activists who laid claim to a tiny Coral Sea Island for all queerkind. The award was presented by Gasworks Arts Park in partnership with Midsumma Festival. Ballard presented a one-minute staged reading at Gasworks alongside the three other shortlisted playwrights. Ballard says: ‘I’m fully stoked and filled with queer joy to be selected as the winner of this year’s QPAS. I can’t wait to bring the full story of the Gay and Lesbian Kingdom of the Coral Sea Islands to the Gasworks stage, so that future audiences may laugh and cry and revel in its full insanity. I’m very grateful to Midsumma and Gasworks for this opportunity, I’d like to say a huge thank you to my dramaturg Stephen Nicolazzo and our brilliant cast for all their hard work, and I want to congratulate my fellow QPAS finalists for their funny, moving and inspiring work. Hurrah for queer theatre.’

Shortlisted and finalists

The top 25 contenders have been announced for the 2024 peer-voted APRA Song of the Year. The shortlist includes first-time honourees G Flip, Troye Sivan, Nat Dunn and Tex Perkins, along with songwriting icons Sia, Paul Kelly, Kylie Minogue, Matt Corby and Jen Cloher. APRA members have also selected songs by Polaris, Angie McMahon, King Stingray, Dan Sultan, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Sarah Aarons (co-writing Budjerah’s ‘Therapy’), Styalz Fuego, Amy Shark, Matt Corby and The Teskey Brothers. Kevin Parker appears, along with Damon Albarn, for ‘New Gold’ (Gorillaz featuring Tame Impala and Bootie Brown). Paul Kelly (with The Triffids’ late frontman, David McComb) has secured a spot in the Top 25 for ‘If Not Now’, a song he wrote in support of a “Yes” vote for the Voice referendum campaign. The final five nominees across all 2024 APRA Music Awards categories will be revealed on 4 April, with winners announced when the awards ceremony returns to ICC Sydney, Gadigal land on 1 May.

The top 10 finalists for AACTA Young Stars: National Youth Casting Call, in collaboration with Casting Networks and the Casting Guild of Australia (CGA), have been announced. The finalists are Stacy Clausen, Conor Colgan, Arwen Diamond, Mia Foran, Chaydon Jay, Lokota Kayn, Giulia Modonese, Kayden Price, Matilda Ross and Sepi To’a. The top 10 finalists were part of 50 invited to attend the AACTA Festival, which occurred across four days from 8-11 February at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast. Alongside workshops and mentoring opportunities, the young actors recorded their final casting tape from which the judges determined the top 10. The recipient of the inaugural AACTA Young Stars initiative will be announced on 29 February.

Creative Australia has announced the finalists of the Asia Pacific Arts Awards, being stewarded for the first time by the organisation in 2024. Finalists for the Impact award include Chun Yin Rainbow Chan, Priya Srinivasan and Annette Shun Wah, while Hoda Afshar, Kimberley Moulton, Luke George and Daniel Kok were named in the Inspire – Individuals/Collectives/Group category. Organisations in the finalists list include Australia-Taiwan First Nations Art Exchange 2023, Hyphenated Projects, Australian Art Orchestra, QAGOMA (Asia Pacific Triennial APT 10), Marrugeku, Restless Dance Theatre, OzAsia Festival (2021-23), Arts House (2023) and more. An independent panel of industry advisers will select the award recipients from across five categories, who will share in a prize pool of $125,000. The award recipients will be announced during a ceremony at Sydney’s Riverside Theatre on 23 April.

The Children’s Book Council of Australia (CBCA) has unveiled its 2024 Book of the Year Notables, a longlist of quality Australian children’s literature published throughout 2023. The longlist showcases the outstanding work of 118 books, representing 43 publishers, 122 writers and 72 illustrators. The list will be reduced down to 36 finalists for the shortlist on 19 March, with six winners representing each category to be revealed before Children’s Book Week on 16 August. This list of Notable books is perfect for anyone supporting a child or young person to discover a book that suits their needs and interests. Find out more.

