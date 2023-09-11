On the move: latest sector appointments

New Board members at Art Gallery of South Australia

The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) last week announced the appointment of three prominent South Australians – Mark Roderick, Miriam Silva AM and Michaela Webster – to the Art Gallery Board, effective Thursday 7 September, 2023.

AGSA Chair Sandy Verschoor said she was delighted to welcome them to the Board and looked forward to their contributions to the strategic direction and governance of AGSA.

‘The three leaders bring to AGSA substantial business acumen and outstanding professional and community credentials’, Verschoor said.

‘Importantly, they are all deeply committed to supporting the arts in Australia. They understand the business environment the Gallery operates in, and they share our passion for the artistic output of AGSA, as well as being committed to the Gallery’s vision and future.’

Rhana Devenport ONZM, AGSA Director, said, ‘We look forward to welcoming [them] to the Board and delivering on AGSA’s ambitious vision to offer transformative experiences for our diverse audiences, to present exceptional exhibitions and programs, and to contribute powerfully and positively to creative engagement, cultural cohesion and well-being in the state.’

Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels noted, ‘The appointment of the new Art Gallery Board members will ensure organisational performance meets the expectations of the public and key stakeholders. Mark, Miriam and Michaela all bring significant business acumen and will work toward ensuring AGSA’s exhibitions, programs and collections contribute socially, economically and creatively to a vibrant community in South Australia.’

Roderick is the Executive Chairman of the Perks Group. Perks is one of Australia’s largest independently owned and badged accounting and wealth advisory firms, specialising in the provision of business and investment advice to private clients. He has played a pivotal role in growing the Perks Group from a small accounting firm to a mid-tier multidisciplined financial services business with 27 directors and over 200 team members.

Roderick has extensive board experience and currently holds a number of board roles. He is a Non-Executive Director for LEA Global, an international network of independent accounting and consulting firms. He is a Non-Executive Director of Cavpower, Chairman of The Lang Foundation and Chairman of the Board of Governors for the Helpmann Academy. Roderick previously was Deputy Chair of Adelaide Festival Corporation Board. In addition to these formal board roles, he also sits on the advisory boards or a number of prominent South Australian private businesses.

Of his appointment to the board, Roderick said, ‘I feel honoured to be part of the Art Gallery Board and hope to bring my business, philanthropic and financial expertise to support the Board in AGSA’s ongoing operations.’

Silva has over 20 years of experience managing large and geographically diverse teams across multiple industries, including pharmaceuticals, banking and agribusiness and is currently Deputy Managing Director of Crescent Group. Silva has extensive board and committee experience, including Chair of inTouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence, Chair of Contemporary Arts Precincts and Director of AMES.

Silva is a Patron of the International Women’s Day Committee (SA) and is the Multicultural Patron of The South Australian Police Training Academy.

In 2022, Silva was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia (AM). In 2012, she was named one of Australia’s inaugural 100 Women of Influence in the Westpac and AFR Awards. Silva is a member of the SA Women’s Honour Roll (2011) and the recipient of the 2012 Governor’s Multicultural Award for the Private Sector.

‘I feel very privileged to take on this role, I am a long-time and passionate advocate of the arts, culture and cultural diversity in South Australia. My passion for inclusion will help us bring the arts to even more South Australians and ensure AGSA continues to be the leading cultural arts institution in SA,’ Silva said.

Webster is an experienced Director and C-suite executive known for leading teams responsible for the growth of some of Australia’s largest and most successful organisations. Her unique skill sets include operations and marketing and she is an experienced environmental social governance leader. She is passionate about creating value that drives organisational sustainability and benefits community.

Webster is currently a committee member at Bedford, Commissioner for NT Tourism and a Non-Executive Board Member for Southern Cross Care (SA, NT and Vic) and the Helpmann Academy.

Of her appointment Webster said, ‘I am thrilled to be working with AGSA in my new role and look forward to working with the dedicated and passionate team to ensure the arts remain inclusive and accessible for all, regardless of their backgrounds.’

The Art Gallery Board currently comprises Chair Sandy Verschoor, Andrew Nunn, Alison Page, Adrian Tisato and Kenneth Watkins AM.

AGSA’s collection spans two millennia and a breadth of art forms, encompasses 47,000 works of art, and is the third largest public collection in the country.

National Portrait Gallery appoints Director, Curatorial and Collection

Bree Pickering, Director of the National Portrait Gallery (NPG) has announced the appointment of Sydney-based curator and writer Isobel Parker Philip as Director, Curatorial and Collection at the NPG.

‘Isobel is a highly respected curator, known for her intelligent and sensitive work that supports artists and brings the important art of our time into view in new and unexpected ways. Currently Senior Curator of Contemporary Australian Art and the former Curator of Photography at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, as well as a prolific independent curator, Isobel has expertise across Australian art and photography. Her experience, established national and international networks and her commitment to the evolution of the curatorial discipline will deeply enhance the National Portrait Gallery’s work. I’m thrilled to welcome Isobel to the team,’ Pickering said.

Isobel Parker Philip. Photo: Anna Kucera.

‘Isobel will be commencing at the National Portrait Gallery at an exciting time for the Gallery, bolstered by a positive new funding environment and guided by the National Cultural Policy, Revive,’ she added.

Parker Philip’s recent curatorial projects include Hoda Afshar: A Curve is a Broken Line, launched this month, and Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island, which she co-curated in 2022 with Erin Vink. AGNSW’s representative curator for the 2019 edition of The National: New Australian Art, her other curatorial projects also include Imprint: Photography and the Impressionable Image, 2016; New Matter: Recent Forms of Photography, 2016-17; Pat Brassington: The Body Electric, 2017-18; Hold Still: The Photographic Performance, 2018; and Shadow Catchers, 2020-21.

In 2017 Parker Philip was the coordinating curator of Robert Mapplethorpe: The Perfect Medium. She has also independently curated exhibitions in a range of institutional contexts, most recently Garden Variety: Photography, Politics and the Picturesque at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria for the PHOTO 2021 International Festival of Photography. Parker Philip sits on the Board of the Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA) and is a curatorial adviser for Photo Australia. Her writing has been published widely in Australia and overseas.

Isobel Parker Philip takes up her new role in October 2023.

Speak Percussion appoints Co-Artistic Director

Speak Percussion has announced that Kaylie Melville will join Eugene Ughetti, the organisation’s Founding Artistic Director, as co-Artistic Director, commencing in 2024.

Melville has had a 10-year association with Speak Percussion, beginning as a student and emerging artist and holding a range of positions including Young Artist-in-Residence, Sounds Unheard Coordinator and Artistic Associate. She is currently Assistant Artistic Director.

Eugene Ughetti and Kaylie Melville. Photo: Devika Bilimoria.

Melville has been involved in many of Speak Percussion’s flagship projects and initiatives and has a deep understanding of the company’s role and place in the Australian arts landscape. She is expected to bring her many skills as an arts leader to this role and help establish new creative adventures. Simultaneously, Melville will continue in her role as co-Director of Rubiks Collective alongside Tamara Kohler.

The opportunity to double Speak Percussion’s creative leadership has been made possible due to the appointment of Ughetti to the role of Artistic Director of the Canberra International Music Festival (2025-2028).

Ughetti is Speak Percussion’s founding Artistic Director and has led the organisation to a position of national and international standing. The appointment of Melville as co-Artistic Director represents Speak’s 23-year steadfast vision for nurturing, mentoring and providing career pathways for new generations of creative leaders.

‘We are thrilled to share the role of co-Artistic Director, and eagerly anticipate the amazing work that will come to fruition. We have been sharing stages, studios and staff meeting spaces for years, and our strong collaborative bond is the bedrock upon which this appointment has been founded,’ Melville and Ughetti said in a joint statement.

New Chair and Board appointments for Adelaide Festival

The Government of South Australia and Adelaide Festival have announced that cultural leader Tracey Whiting AM has been appointed as Chair of the Adelaide Festival Corporation. Whiting succeeds Judy Potter who leaves the Festival Board after eight years of service.

Tracey Whiting. Photo: Supplied.

In addition, former Adelaide Festival Artistic Director, choreographic luminary and Nunukal/Ngugi Man of Qandamooka Peoples and Munaldjali Man of Yugambeh Nation Southeast Queensland, Stephen Page AO, also joins the Board of the Festival.

Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels MP said: ‘I congratulate Tracey Whiting on her appointment as Chair of the Adelaide Festival Board and I look forward to working with her to steer the nation’s premier international arts festival. Her leadership and significant contributions to South Australia’s cultural landscape demonstrate her passion and dedication to the sector.

‘I also warmly welcome Stephen Page to the Board. I know his incredible body of work as an artist and cultural leader will bring some invaluable perspectives to Adelaide Festival.

‘I’d like to acknowledge and thank Judy Potter whose seven years as Chair of the Adelaide Festival Board, along with her continuing contributions to the state’s arts and culture sectors, is remarkable and greatly appreciated,’ Michaels said.

Whiting said: ‘I am thrilled to join the Adelaide Festival Board and look forward to working closely with the Minister, Board, Executive, staff, partners and all stakeholders, to continue to consolidate this Festival as our nation’s pre-eminent international arts festival.’

Judy Potter said: ‘It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as Chair alongside such a passionate Board and management team and, over the years, to help the event go from strength to strength, firmly establishing itself as one of the world’s greatest festivals.’

Stephen Page. Photo: Jamie James.

Whiting is a current Non-Executive Director for Solstice Media and sits on the Boards of the Australian National Museum and the Adelaide UNESCO City of Music. She was also former Chair of the Board of Art Gallery of South Australia.

Page was Artistic Director of Bangarra Dance Theatre for 33 years where he developed a signature body of works that have become milestones in Australian performing arts. He was also Artistic Director of the 2004 Adelaide Festival.

HOTA welcomes new Gallery Director

The Gold Coast’s HOTA, Home of the Arts has announced the appointment of Susi Muddiman OAM as Director, Gallery and Visual Arts.

Muddiman comes to HOTA with over 20 years’ experience in leading regional galleries, combining her passion and knowledge of the arts with a visionary approach. Muddiman is currently the Director of the Tweed Regional Gallery (TRG) and Margaret Olley Art Centre, a role that she has held since 2007.

Susi Muddiman OAM. Photo: Corrine Lewis.

Prior to that, Muddiman was Director of Wagga Wagga Art Gallery and Grafton Regional Gallery. Muddiman is a highly regarded leader of the gallery sector in Australia, with a strong interest in promoting visual arts and commitment to enhancing gallery performance.

The award-winning HOTA Gallery, the largest regional gallery in Australia, was opened to great acclaim in May 2021. Since then, it has hosted a diverse range of exhibitions across five world-class gallery spaces and welcomed almost 500,000 visitors.

Mayor Tom Tate shared his sentiments on the appointment. ‘We look forward to welcoming Susi to the Gold Coast and we are sure she will make a significant contribution to the continual development of our arts and culture through her leadership of the HOTA Gallery,’ he said.

Muddiman’s appointment comes at an exciting phase of growth as HOTA moves closer to becoming part of the new entity, Experience Gold Coast (EGC).

Rob Borbidge, Chair of EGC, said: ‘EGC and HOTA will play an integral part of the city’s focus on cultural tourism. We know that Susi will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to guide the gallery as it embarks on even more ambitious initiatives.’

Mik Auckland, HOTA’s Interim CEO, added: ‘Susi brings an enviable track record of curatorial expertise and passion, which combined with her collection management and gallery operations experience, made her a perfect fit for HOTA. I know she will quickly become an integral member of the HOTA family and we can’t wait to welcome her to our Home of the Arts.’

Muddiman said of her new position: ‘I am thrilled to accept this exciting role and look forward to building on HOTA gallery’s stellar reputation and program. I’m a fan and have been a regular visitor to the HOTA precinct, and now I can’t wait to work with such a dynamic team.’

Muddiman will formally commence the role on 13 November 2023.

Tanya Pearson Academy announces new Artistic Director

Sydney-based ballet and dance school, Tanya Pearson Academy (TPA) has announced the appointment of international ballet star Lisa-Maree Cullum as Artistic Director of the Academy.

Currently the Associate Artistic Director of the Bavarian Ballet Academy in Munich, Cullum is a former student of TPA, and will bring with her decades of dancing, teaching and artistic direction experience. She will commence as Artistic Director of TPA in in the new year, before which time she will be working with TPA students as a guest teacher from September onwards.

After many years spent overseas as one of the Academy’s most successful alumni, Cullum’s return to Sydney is a homecoming. Her career has been largely spent in the UK and Germany, where she is considered one of the most successful Principal Artists of her generation. Cullum ’s technique has been described as flawless, and she has performed in all iconic principal roles a guest artist with prestigious international companies around the world. In Germany, the government awarded her the country’s highest honorary title “Kammertänzerin” for her contribution as a world-class artist.

The appointment of Cullum as TPA’s Artistic Director marks an exciting next chapter for the Academy, which in 2023 moved to architecturally designed and custom-built state-of-the-art premises under the leadership of owners and Directors, Xanthe Geeves and Gregor Thieler.

Of her appointment, Cullum said, ‘I am delighted to be joining the TPA family and feel inspired to pass on my knowledge to the next generation of dancers, providing them with the tools and empowerment to follow their artistic vision.’

Thieler said that Cullum’s appointment presents a wonderful opportunity for the Academy and its students. ‘Lisa-Maree is one of TPA’s finest success stories. The training that she received at this very school set her up for an illustrious international career, and her return to where it all began, coupled with her willingness to share her depth of knowledge and experience with the next generation of young dancers, is incredibly exciting for everyone involved.’

Applications for the 2024 intake of dancers at TPA are now being accepted for full-time and part-time programs.

APRA AMCOS appoints Chief Operating Officer

Australasia’s largest music industry body representing the rights of over 115,000 songwriters, composers and publishers, APRA AMCOS, has announced the promotion of Jonathan Carter to the role of Chief Operating Officer, from his former position of Head of Legal and Corporate Services.

‘I’m really excited for Jonathan to step into this new role and responsibility,’ said Dean Ormston, Chief Executive APRA AMCOS.

‘Given our growth, size and strategic ambition, we need to look at how we’re going to operationalise and drive our strategic plan across the company, and similarly ensure we’re taking a holistic view in mitigating risk.

‘Jonathan will be critical in helping us collectively drive forward on our strategic plan,’ Ormston said.

In his nearly 15 years with the organisation, Carter held various in-house legal roles before being appointed Head of Legal and Corporate Services in 2016. He led APRA AMCOS’ establishment of the award-winning independent alternative dispute resolution facility, Resolution Pathways. He is a non-executive director of a number of organisations in the broader creative sector, including the Australian Copyright Council, Support Act and Screenrights. He also sits on the Global Legal and Policy Committee of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (CISAC) and is a past President of the Copyright Society of Australia.

Carter holds double first class honours degrees in Arts and Law from the University of Sydney and an MBA from the AGSM. He studied trumpet at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and is a regular university guest lecturer on the subject of music copyright.

‘As my 15-year anniversary at APRA AMCOS quickly approaches, I can’t wait to embark on this new adventure. Fifteen years is a long time to work anywhere, but I love this place and everything it stands for. Every day I go to work and help grow the social, cultural and commercial value that music brings to business and to life. I’m looking forward to all the challenges and opportunities this next chapter will no doubt bring,’ Carter said.

