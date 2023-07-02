On the move: latest sector appointments

Jewish Museum of Australia appoints new Museum Director/CEO

For only the fourth time in its 46-year history, the Jewish Museum of Australia has a new Museum Director and CEO.

After a two-and-a-half-year tenure as Head of Brand and Partnerships at the Jewish Museum of Australia: Gandel Centre of Judaica, Noè Harsel stepped in as Acting Director and CEO in May this year, and will now remain in the role permanently.

Gideon Kline, Museum President, said, ‘It was a unanimous decision made by our Board to appoint Noè as the next Director and CEO of the Museum. Not only does she have the right experience and background in the arts and culture sector, she is a mature leader who was already providing exceptional leadership within the organisation. We are excited by her vision for the future of the Museum.

‘Her experience within the arts, culture, literary and music sectors include Chairperson of Writers Victoria, creator and host of Live Write– an online writers’ group – and Why Write,a short podcast that asks writers why they write. Noè also co-created and hosts the SBS podcast Like Us, a discussion about race, identity and culture in Australia.

‘Noè is a communications professional, collaborative leader, creative producer and cultural storyteller,’ said Kline.

Harsel, who is herself biracial and Jewish, said, ‘I’m excited to continue working with the Museum’s board, team and volunteers as we question what it means to be Jewish Australians in 2023 and have collaborative conversations with other communities.

‘I am thrilled to lead the Jewish Museum of Australia into its next phase. It’s a privilege to continue the inspired work of the Museum’s founders and previous directors, especially as awareness about diversity and inclusion has so deeply entered the broader cultural conversation,’ she continued.

‘We are conscious that at a time where so many are struggling, it is our arts and culture spaces that remind us of who we are, giving us places of peace and of true belonging. It is important that we find ways to future-proof our existence, so that we can remain relevant and present.

‘We are proud that with our current exhibition, CHAGALL, thanks to the support of donors, we have an extensive and generous free offering that is open to the public,’ Harsel said.

Kline added: ‘We all congratulate Noè on her appointment and are eagerly looking forward to working with her in her new role.’

The Torch farewells Program Manager

Tarsha Davis, Program Manager at The Torch (which provides art, cultural and arts industry support to Indigenous offenders and ex-offenders in Victoria through its Indigenous Arts in Prisons and Community program) has stepped down after four years at the organisation.

‘Tarsha brought strong leadership, and insight into the potential of art and culture to transform lives,’ a spokesperson said in a statement.

‘We are now on the hunt for a new cultural leader who can manage our program into this new phase of The Torch. The role is a key management position that provides strategic direction and support to our Indigenous Arts Officers who deliver our program in prison and in community.’

Co3 Contemporary Dance appoints new Executive Director/Co-CEO

Margrete Helgeby Chaney, Chair of Co3, the Contemporary Dance Company of Western Australia, has announced the appointment of Hilary McKenna as the company’s new Executive Director. He will take up the position on 31 July 2023.

An arts and cultural manager with over 20 years’ experience, McKenna has held a variety of leadership roles across the arts and cultural sector, specialising in strategic and business management, producing, finance, people and culture management, and touring.

Hilary McKenna. Photo: Frances Andrijich.

Well-regarded throughout the industry, McKenna comes to Co3 from West Australian Ballet, where he has served as Artistic Administrator for over five years. He is an Arts Management graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (ECU) who began his career as a professional dancer. He is a prominent Irish and folk dancing expert and is an officer of the Australian Irish Dancing Association.

McKenna is deeply passionate about the support and development of pathways for artists and artworkers, particularly in the dance industry. He is an advocate for the arts and believes that great art enriches and transforms lives.

‘I am incredibly honoured to join the team of Co3 Contemporary Dance Australia. Since 2015, Co3 has cemented its position as the contemporary dance company of Western Australia. The company is known for its courageous performances, robust commitment to artists and arts practise, inspired collaborations and deeply impactful engagement programs. I am excited to work alongside Artistic Director Raewyn Hill and Co3’s dedicated team to continue the outstanding work they have been doing in inspiring and enriching lives through contemporary dance,’ he said.

Hill said, ‘Hilary will join us in what is a critical and dynamic phase in the company’s artistic and strategic growth. His experience will complement the small and mighty team we have at Co3. I have confidence he will step into the role bravely and openly, and am looking forward to working with him as co-CEOs.’

Helgeby Chaney added, ‘On behalf of the Board I extend my thanks to Raewyn Hill and the team for their dedication and focus on the transition to this new appointment.’

The National Melbourne welcomes new Chair

The National Melbourne’s Chair, Susan Thacore, has announced her retirement from the Board after 12 years of service to the company. Long-serving Board member and EY Director Govind Pillai was elected unanimously to the role and took over as Chair on 1 July 2023.

‘Susan has worked tirelessly, strategically, generously and boldly in service of The National and our community,’ said Pillai. ‘Her unwavering belief in the power of the arts has been an inspiration to us all’.

During her time as Chair, Thacore steered the organisation through significant periods of strategic change, driven by a vision that put students, artists and community first.

‘Susan’s devotion to the theatre and developing young artists is an inspiration to many of us,’ says Australian Ballet Principal Artist, National Ballet School Alumna and former Board Director Amber Scott. ‘Her generosity, love and support have nourished the organisation for many years; we are so grateful to her.’

A changing of the guard at The National. L-R: Susan Thacore and Govind Pillai. Photo: Supplied.

Thacore navigated many challenging times including the global financial crisis and the COVID pandemic. Her tireless leadership ensured the company’s ongoing stability and success, while building capacity to thrive in tough times. As Chair, Thacore focused heavily on improving policies, systems and governance, achieving the reinstatement of the Ballet and Drama Schools’ VET FEE-HELP status through sustained lobbying, and building extensive support through all levels of government and community. Her efforts secured significant capital investment from the State Government, drove growth, and substantially increased fundraising and philanthropic support.

Thacore points to her team and the company’s supporters: ‘Building an exemplary Board and attracting a high-performing management team, under the leadership of CEO Sarah Hunt, have been some of my proudest achievements,’ she said. ‘The support we have received over many decades is an endorsement of the organisation’s importance to the nation’s creative landscape now and in the years ahead’.

Incoming Chair Pillai added: ‘We are at an exciting time in the company’s incredible 88-year history. The company is strongly positioned to contribute to the Australian arts sector in unprecedented and exciting ways into the future.’

Pillai joined the Board in 2014, serving as the Audit and Risk Committee Chair for most of that time. With more than 20 years of corporate leadership, consulting, community engagement, arts leadership and arts practice experience, he brings an essential blend of commercial and creative acumen to the company’s future.

Pillai said he is motivated by the opportunity to serve an organisation that the community has trusted with their hopes and dreams for the best part of a century.

‘It’s inspiring to me that for generations, young people, artists, creatives and producers have turned up every day at The National with hopes and dreams. As we approach the 50th anniversary of The National’s presence in St Kilda, it’s important that we continue to serve our community with diligence and passion,’ he said.

Continuing a multigenerational legacy that began with the very founders of the company, Susan Thacore will remain a Life Member of the Company.

West Space welcomes new Board Members

Contemporary art organisation West Space has announced the appointment of four new Board members: Eugenia Lim, Rosemary Willink, Paris Lettau and Sid Smith. They join Bala Starr, Melissa Loughnan, James Nguyen and Kim Phan on the West Space Board, an ever-evolving group of industry professionals steering the Melbourne-based organisation forward.

Lim is an artist of Chinese-Singaporean ancestry who works across body, lens, social and spatial practice to explore how migration, capital and encounter cut, divide and bond our interdependent world. Lim has shown at the Tate Modern (London), LOOP (Barcelona), Recontemporary (Turin), Kassel Dokfest, Museum of Contemporary Art (Sydney), ACCA, Next Wave, FACT (Liverpool) and EXiS (Seoul). She co-founded Channels Festival, co-wrote and hosted Video Becomes Us on ABC iView and is a former co-Director at APHIDS.

Willink is an experienced creative industries executive, with expertise in strategy and program development, governance and digital. She is a non-executive director of Canstar, Australia’s largest comparison website helping consumers make better financial decisions.⁠

Lettau is a barrister specialising in employment and industrial law. He is also an editor of Memo Review, Index Journal and Index Books.

Smith is an experienced chartered accountant and creative industry executive specialising in capital management, strategic planning and financial transformation. His current role is in the live music industry with previous positions across performing arts, publishing and broadcasting.

West Space also farewelled retiring Board members Nick Modrzewski, Kerrie Poliness and Nurin Veis, who all made invaluable contributions to the organisation during their tenure.

Bankstown Arts Centre appoints new Arts Director

Bankstown Arts Centre has announced the appointment of Rachael Kiang as its new Arts Director.

With significant experience in cultural leadership spanning public art, galleries, performing arts and major events, Kiang is poised to bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to the vibrant arts community in Canterbury-Bankstown.

‘I am honoured and thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the City of Canterbury-Bankstown’s collective of artists, creatives and arts groups, shaping Bankstown Arts Centre into a destination for cutting edge, socially engaged contemporary visual art and multidisciplinary hybrid arts,’ Kiang said.

Rachael Kiang is the new Arts Director at Bankstown Arts Centre. Photo: Supplied.

As the new Arts Director, Kiang will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction and artistic programming of Bankstown Arts Centre, reinforcing its position as a leading cultural institution.

Her proven track record in curatorial excellence and community engagement make her the ideal choice to further enhance the Centre’s offerings. Her commitment to promoting local talent and nurturing emerging artists will further enrich the Centre’s programming.

‘I very much look forward to building upon the amazing work of my predecessor and deepening Bankstown Arts Centre’s engagement with Western Sydney and the broader arts sector,’ she said.

Before her appointment, Kiang was the Interim CEO at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art. She was previously Manager and Curator of Gallery Lane Cove + Creative Studies, Program Manager and Producer of the inaugural Big Anxiety Festival (Australia’s largest mental health festival of arts, science and people) and Program Manager of the National Institute for Experimental Arts UNSW.

Kiang brings a wealth of experience to Bankstown Arts Centre and envisions the Centre as a dynamic hub that celebrates the rich cultural diversity of the community and embraces multidisciplinary art forms, fostering creativity and artistic expression for all.

New staff and Board members join NORPA

NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) has announced three new Board members and two new staff.

Joining the NORPA Board are Damian Kassabgi, Naomi Moran and Meredith Wray.

Kassabgi has formerly served on the Board of Afterpay and was a founding Board member for Financial Technology Association, a Washington DC-based association representing major financial technology companies in the US. Kassagbi has held the positions of Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Communications with Afterpay, Director of Chifley Research Centre, Director of Public Policy, Economics and Research for Uber Technologies, and Senior Manager Public Policy and Government Affairs for Google. Kassabgi has also served as a Senior Adviser to former Prime Ministers Julia Gillard and Kevin Rudd. He is currently the Director of Kassa-Miller Giving, a public ancillary fund dedicated to supporting DGR (Deductible Gift Recipient) status organisations in Australia. The fund focuses on supporting services to migrant communities and environmental matters, as well as specific charities in the Northern Rivers of NSW.

Moran has more than 20 years’ experience working in Indigenous media across various platforms including print, online, television and radio. She has extensive experience and a passion for community engagement, development and service delivery with a strong focus on youth education, employment pathways, mentoring and cultural awareness. Moran is currently the General Manager of the Koori Mail newspaper, Australia’s only national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander print newspaper.

Wray is a leading regional tourism expert who works with governments, industry and communities across Australia to influence the sustainable development, management and marketing of tourism. Meredith has been recognised as an experienced ‘Destination Management Provider’ by Australian Regional Tourism since 2012. She has a strong track record in providing strategic and sustainable tourism planning services and advice for leading destinations and regions. She is highly regarded for her critical thinking and collaborative style. She also designs and delivers education related to sustainable tourism and has recently developed a new course called ‘Managing the Visitor Economy’ for Southern Cross University.

Read: Voices from the frontline – after the flood

Joining the NORPA management team are Alexia Saeck as Marketing and Communications Manager and Linden Tierney as Fundraising and Philanthropy Manager.

Saeck is a relatively new Lismore local and comes equipped with a wealth of arts marketing and theatre company knowledge, having worked in marketing and campaign development and management at Sydney Theatre company for six years and, before that, the State Library of Queensland.

Tierney brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the arts and in business development, partnerships, philanthropy and funding. Tierney currently also heads up philanthropy and fundraising with Metro Arts Brisbane and has worked with Port Macquarie Council, Glasshouse Theatre and Auckland Theatre Company among other organisations.

