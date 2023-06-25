On the move: latest sector appointments

Queensland Ballet Artistic Director announces impending retirement

After 11 years at the helm, Queensland Ballet Artistic Director, Li Cunxin AO has announced his plans to retire due to ill health.

Li has been troubled by serious health concerns since 2022 and is having to step away to prioritise his recovery. He will retire from the company at the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Queensland Ballet Chair, Brett Clark (who replaced outgoing Chair Julieanne Alroe at the company’s AGM earlier this month) announced the news on Tuesday 20 June.

‘I want to acknowledge and congratulate Li for his selfless, generous and visionary service to Queensland Ballet over the past 11 years,’ Clark said.

‘When I think about what Li Cunxin has achieved in life, for his family in China, for his family around the world, for ballet, for Queensland, for Queensland Ballet, it is nothing short of sensational. Where words elude us, actions might save us. Over the next few months, we plan to celebrate Li and acknowledge his sensational contribution.

‘Li has been transformational, and his legacy for Queensland Ballet almost defies words, but we’ll do our very best to express our gratitude between now and the last performance of 2023’s season of The Nutcracker,’ said Clark.

Commencing as Artistic Director in 2012, Li’s achievements include:

a world-class ensemble of 48 dancers – double what he came to

a world-class young artists program of 12 dancers – the Jette Parker Young Artists Program

a world-stage repertoire including works usually reserved for leading lights such as The Royal Ballet, co-productions with peer companies around the world and exciting new commissions

a world-class Academy in its stand-alone, dedicated home at Kelvin Grove State College

a world-class Thomas Dixon Centre, home to Queensland Ballet, second home to the company’s Academy, and a cultural hub and destination for people of all ages and abilities

the foundations for a world-class production facility, the Roy and Nola Thompson Production Centre at Yatala on the Gold Coast

a growing Health and Community program, delivering real impact across Queensland

a stable culture of giving through corporate partnerships and donors, and

a far-reaching touring commitment across Queensland, Australia and internationally.

Queensland Ballet now provides employment to more than 200 workers, including 140 behind-the-scenes staff, from production crews, to costumiers, wig makers, teaching artists and business staff.

Reflecting on his last 11 years as Artistic Director, Li said the growth of the company and its impact in terms of jobs, audiences and participation are a result of the hard work and passion of the entire team at Queensland Ballet.

‘I’m incredibly grateful to have been surrounded by a contagious energy, an unbreakable spirit of dancers, creatives and, of course, all of our dedicated supporters,’ said Li.

Li Cunxin AO, Artistic Director of the Queensland Ballet. Photo: Jakob Perrett.

Li recently experienced serious health complications, which necessitated a leave of absence, and informed his decision to retire for the purposes of recuperation.

‘There is still so much I want to achieve with the team, but I need to take some space to recover and spend time with family,’ Li said. ‘I am tremendously proud of the company I see before me today.

‘Queensland Ballet stands proudly on the world stage in performance, pathways and participation. I will never be far away, but as I take this time and the organisation continues to thrive, I know I am leaving the company in a strong position.

‘While I am very proud of the company’s growth, the major projects we have undertaken and the dreams we have fulfilled, I’m mostly proud of the fact that Queensland Ballet is completely set up for success. Our foundations are stronger than ever and I’m proud to be a part of that legacy,’ Li said.

He described the past 11 years as one of the most rewarding chapters of his life. ‘This journey has enriched my life beyond measure and offered me so much fulfilment and joy,’ he said.

‘From the moments of success to the periods of challenge and uncertainty that have dared me to dream fearlessly, it has been an incredible opportunity to each day make a difference to the arts in Queensland and the nation, and I’ll miss it all terribly.

‘I also want to take this opportunity to thank all those who have believed in my vision over the past 11 years. Our government stakeholders, our visionary donors, our corporate partners, our audiences throughout Queensland, Australia and the world, our students and all those who have participated in our community programs.

‘Thank you for believing in my vision. I have been but a guardian of our ballet company these past 11 years. Keep believing in Queensland Ballet as our company moves forward into exciting times,’ Li concluded.

The news prompted accolades from around the world.

Director of The Royal Ballet, Kevin O’Hare, praised Mr Li for his strong leadership, saying: ‘Over the last decade and more, Li Cunxin has transformed the Queensland Ballet into a world-class company with a vibrant repertoire and brilliant ensemble of dancers. With his passion, artistic integrity and fearless energy, he has been a powerfully positive advocate for ballet in Australia and a dynamic force for dance worldwide.’

Similarly, the Artistic Director of the Australian Ballet, David Hallberg, said in a statement: ‘Over the past 11 years, Li has made Queensland Ballet a company that Australians have great pride in. From his choice of resident choreographers, to his guest teachers, and lastly the incomparable Thomas Dixon Centre, his ambition paid off through the result of quality on stage and behind the scenes. I applaud Li, Mary and their entire team for representing the best that ballet is in Australia and for being a true friend and collaborator. My utmost congratulations to what he has accomplished.’

Li’s wife, Mary, has had her own health battles over the past year; she will join Li in retirement at the end of the year from her role as Ballet Mistress and Principal Repetiteur.

Queensland Ballet Chair, Brett Clark, said: ‘We are thankful that they are putting their health at the centre of this joint decision. We wish Mary well in her recovery and look forward to seeing her back in our studios as a guest repetiteur next year and for years to come.’

A website has been established for people wishing to leave their messages of support: www.celebratingli.com.au.

A global search for Queensland Ballet’s sixth artistic director will soon take place.

APRA AMCOS announces appointments to drive growth and music publishing services

APRA AMCOS has announced the appointment of two senior roles, with marketing and digital product leader Kirsty Davison named Executive Director, Marketing, Communications and Events, and Karen Don appointed as Director Publisher Services.

They join the Australasian music rights management organisation as it grows its business by providing more services through digital platforms. APRA AMCOS is Australia’s largest music industry body, and in the financial year 2021-22 it set a record net distributable revenue result exceeding the half-billion mark for the first time.

Davison brings a wealth of strategic marketing, digital product and general management expertise having held executive roles in listed corporates and digital growth businesses including Fairfax Media, Stayz and Noom, and leading teams in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the US across a range of industries – media and content, tech and e-commerce.

The newly created role reports directly to APRA AMCOS Chief Executive Dean Ormston and is an important step in unlocking future growth for the business that represents the rights of over 115,000 songwriters, composers and music publishers, as well as the OneMusic licensing arm.

Don joins APRA AMCOS in the role of Director Publisher Services. She leads the Repertoire and Publisher Relations team and reports to the Divisional Head of Membership, Alison Wright.

She brings extensive experience as a legal and business affairs executive in the music and entertainment industries with more than 20 years at Universal Music Australia and Universal Music Publishing. She has also served on the Board of ARIA.

‘We’re thrilled to welcome Kirsty and Karen to APRA AMCOS and to bring two experienced leaders into the fold. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Kirsty will be invaluable as we navigate the next stage of the digitalisation of our business, and be a key contributor and enabler on strategies to grow the business, solve market problems, define our future growth and potential, and on communicating that vision, internally and externally,’ said Dean Ormston, Chief Executive of APRA AMCOS.

‘Karen will lead Publisher Services as it continues to make strides in providing insights and business intelligence to publishers along with support in servicing the publishing community in Australia,’ he added.

CircuitWest appoints new Executive Director

The Board of CircuitWest, WA’s performing arts sector service organisation, has announced the appointment of Philippa Maughan as the organisation’s new Executive Director, commencing 19 June.

Maughan comes to CircuitWest following a 15-year contribution to West Australian arts and community development at Regional Arts WA, where she managed the Shows on the Go program and developed and delivered the high-impact First Nations contemporary music touring initiative, Sand Tracks. A long-standing member of a national collective of tour coordinators, and a former Deputy Chair of the Blue Room Theatre, Maughan is highly regarded in the performing arts and touring sectors.

Philippa Maughan. Photo: Danica Zuks.

‘CircuitWest’s vision is to have a state connected, enriched and alive with performing arts and Philippa’s exceptional experience, extensive connections and profound understanding of the West Australian and national arts industry make her the perfect choice as our next Executive Director’, said CircuitWest Chair Fiona de Garis.

‘Philippa has strong and meaningful relationships with CircuitWest stakeholders built over many years and has played an important leadership role in building the state’s touring frameworks. In 2021 her strategic contribution to the development of WA’s performing arts was recognised with CircuitWest’s coveted “People’s Pinnacle” Award.

‘Philippa’s appointment brings a wealth of experience and energy to the role at a significant time in the organisation’s development. With the launch of a new Strategic Plan and the recent confirmation of multi-year funding through the State Government’s Arts Organisations Investment Program (AOIP), CircuitWest is well-positioned to continue to drive advances in the performing arts sector. The Board is confident Philippa will continue to make sure the organisation lives up to its vision and values and continues to make a vital contribution to connecting communities to quality arts experiences,’ de Garis concluded.

Speaking to her appointment, Philippa Maughan said, ‘I love that CircuitWest sees the big picture and then rolls up its sleeves and gets busy achieving on behalf of its members and the state. I have always valued organisations focused on developing a community and lifting a sector. CircuitWest demonstrates how a sector can contribute enormously to Western Australian life when it has a united strategic focus.’

The Executive Director role allows me to focus my energies on building on the success of a dynamic and committed membership with a smart and tenacious team. I am looking forward to continuing CircuitWest’s important initiatives and building opportunities for the performing arts to tell the stories of Western Australia,’ she concluded.

New appointment to the Australian Children’s Television Foundation Board

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Michelle Lim Davidson as Commonwealth representative member to the Australian Children’s Television Foundation Board for three years.

Davidson is an actor and writer who has worked extensively in theatre, film and television – most recently receiving an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts International Award nomination in 2021.

She has been a regular presenter on the children’s television program Play School since 2012 and has been the presenter of Big Ted’s Big Adventure, Nursery Rhyme News Time and Science Time on ABC Kids.

The Australian Children’s Television Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that develops high-quality children’s drama and educational resources. The Foundation aims to make Australian children’s lives better through screen content that reflects our culture and values.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said Davidson was the natural choice.

‘Michelle will bring extraordinary talent and a sharp intellect to this Board. I’m thrilled she’s agreed to bring her expert knowledge and valuable insights to the Australian Children’s Television Foundation,’ he said.

MusicNSW appoints Regional Manager for North West and Northern Rivers

MusicNSW has announced the appointment of five new regionally-based team members. The regional MusicNSW team will work collaboratively to lead regional music development across the state, with Dave Burgener hired as the team’s Regional Manager. Burgener will also be focused across the North West and Northern Rivers regions.

Following a search that began in November 2022, these five music professionals join the MusicNSW team with a remit to deliver development opportunities and work to expand touring circuits across regional NSW. The newly-created roles have been made possible thanks to Create NSW following a landmark four-year funding commitment.

In 2023, Arts North West and Arts Northern Rivers have contributed funding to increase activity and participation across their regions.

Burgener is a music champion from Northern NSW, who previously worked as a Cultural Planner for six years at Tweed Shire Council where he organised small-scale music festivals, free live music in public parks, professional development workshops and forums. During that time he helped build relationships between the music industry and government sector, provided performance opportunities for local musicians, and advocated for regulatory reform.

Emily Collins, MusicNSW Managing Director, said: ‘We are so excited to have these new team members to strengthen all things music in the regions. The regional music community has so much rich talent and deserves all the support that the big cities are exposed to. The regional music professionals selected to represent their communities will deliver on-the-ground support to provide regionally-driven professional development, grant support and touring resources, culminating each year with five tours across regional NSW.’

Dr Tracey Callinan, CEO, Regional Arts NSW, said: ‘These new positions are crucial for the development of the music industry in regional NSW. We welcome MusicNSW’s strategic approach to embed support to ensure that our regional musicians, venues and tech staff are able to thrive.’

ACMI appoints Executive Director Commercial and Operations

Melbourne-based screen culture institution the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) has announced the appointment of Sarah Slade to the role of Executive Director Commercial and Operations, following the search for an experienced leader to take on this key leadership role for Australia’s national museum of screen culture.

Slade joins ACMI as it continues to grow as a global hub for screen culture following its transformation into a multiplatform museum.

Seb Chan, ACMI Director and CEO, said: ‘ACMI is excited to have Sarah Slade joining the senior leadership team. Highly regarded across the government and cultural sectors across Australia, Sarah will play a key role in defining the Museum’s overall new strategy, leadership and culture. Her recent experience as part of the team transforming State Library Victoria will greatly help ACMI as we continue to evolve over the next decade. We’re excited to welcome Sarah to the team at a time when the social value of museums as publicly accessible places has never been more important.’

Sarah Slade. Photo: Eugene Hyland.

Slade has over 30 years of experience in senior and executive leadership positions across the Australian and UK cultural sectors. She joins ACMI following her most recent roles at State Library Victoria (SLV), where she was Acting CEO, Director Corporate Services and Director Project Management Office (PMO). As Director PMO, Sarah led the delivery of SLV’s $88.1 million Vision 2020 redevelopment project and $20.1 million BOSS2 off-site collection storage project. Before joining SLV, Sarah held roles with Artlab Australia, Scottish Museums Council, International Conservation Services and Australian National Maritime Museum. She also ran her own consultancy in Australia and the UK. She has lectured in organisational behaviour and has an MBA from the University of Edinburgh.

Reflecting on her new role, Slade said: ‘It’s a great honour to have the opportunity to apply my experience to one of Victoria’s most innovative and exciting cultural institutions, supporting and enabling all ACMI’s teams to work together to achieve outcomes, grow sustainably and deliver public value.

‘I’m excited to work with Seb Chan, the ACMI Board and the wider ACMI team to deliver great cultural experiences that are inclusive and accessible to all Victorians. ACMI has an incredible reputation within Australia and internationally. It’s inspiring to be part of a team that will continue to build the Museum’s status as a globally connected hub for screen culture,’ she said.

For the past nine years, the role of Deputy CEO and Executive Director Commercial and Operations has been held by Graham Jephcott. He joined ACMI in the planning stages of a $40 million renewal that saw ACMI transformed into a multiplatform museum that can be accessed around the world via its online platforms.

Seb Chan said: ‘The ACMI Board and team are immensely grateful to Graham Jephcott. After almost a decade of truly transformative change, Graham will depart ACMI following his enormous impact on Victoria’s creative landscape. We will miss Graham’s wise counsel, unflappable nature and strategic thinking, and wish him well as he embarks on “retirement”.’

Jephcott will conclude his role with ACMI on Friday 7 July. Sarah Slade commenced a three-week handover last Monday.

