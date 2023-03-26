On the move: latest sector appointments

Black Swan appoints Artistic Associate

Award-winning Perth-based actor, director and writer Humphrey Bower has joined Black Swan State Theatre Company in the role of Artistic Associate.

Bower has worked with companies and artists across Australia in theatre, opera, dance, puppetry, film, TV, radio and audio book narration, and is also a sessional acting teacher and guest director at WAAPA.

His recent stage credits include Mary Stuart (Perth Festival 2022), The Tempest (Black Swan, 2021), Savage Grace (Steamworks, 2021), The Cherry Orchard (Black Swan/Perth Festival 2021), The Golem (The Blue Room, Perth, 2020), The Apparatus (The Blue Room, 2019) and Sunset (STRUT/Perth Festival, 2019).

His recent awards include the 2021 Performing Arts WA Award for Best Independent Production (The Golem) and 2020 Performing Arts WA Award for Best Actor (Male) and 2019 Blue Room Award for Best Performance (The Apparatus).

‘We’re delighted that Humphrey has joined the Black Swan team!’ the company said in a statement.

Vitalstatistix farewells Production Manager

Port Adelaide’s Vitalstatistix has acknowledged the outstanding contributions made by outgoing Production Manager Emma O’Neill (nicknamed ‘EmO’).

‘Emma joined us in 2012 and quickly made Waterside [the company’s base, the heritage-listed Waterside Workers Hall] her own. Always prioritising the needs of artists, Emma became known for managing to pull off extraordinary feats at short notice. If there was a prop needed, she would find it. If she couldn’t find it, she would build it,’ the company said in a statement.

‘Over the course of 10 years at Vitals, she production managed anything and everything that came her way. She will be greatly missed by the team and the community.

‘She claims that she’s going to do a lot more walking … and enjoy some downtime. We are suspicious about the latter statement. Thanks for everything, EmO,’ the statement concluded.

New Chair appointed to Bundanon Trust

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Sam Edwards as Chair of Bundanon Trust for a three-year term.

Bundanon Trust is an Australian cultural institution and living arts centre that supports the arts through its residency, education, exhibition and performance programs.

The Bundanon collection and properties were gifted in trust to the Commonwealth in 1993 by renowned Australian artist Arthur Boyd and his wife Yvonne.

Edwards is a well-respected member of the Shoalhaven community, who brings a wealth of knowledge and skills to the role, having served as a Director of the Bundanon Trust since 2018.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said Edwards’ appointment would provide strong leadership for the Bundanon Trust and enhance the future of this important National Collecting Institution.

‘Anyone who’s been to Bundanon knows just how special its connection to culture, the land and Australia’s arts history is. I look forward to Sam strengthening and deepening that special connection in this new role,’ Burke said in a statement.

Gallery Photographer joins Michael Reid Sydney

Michael Reid Sydney has welcomed Jonathan Cohen as its new in-house Gallery Photographer.

Cohen graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Visual Art from Sydney College of the Arts, where he became fascinated with art, design and film. This led to a career working in the film industry in Australia and around the world.

Further study at Australian Film, Television & Radio School (AFTRS) was followed by working as a cinematographer and editor, as well as making music videos and documentaries.

After leaving the film industry to run his own business, Cohen has returned to image-making, working primarily as a stills photographer, though client requests means that he is still involved in video production.

Australian Youth Orchestra appoints new CEO

The Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) has appointed Kimbali Harding as its new Chief Executive Officer, marking a new chapter in the organisation’s 75-year history of providing life-changing opportunities to the country’s best young orchestral musicians.

Harding takes the reins from Colin Cornish AM, who has accepted the Chief Executive role at the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra after 17 years at the helm of the AYO.

AYO Board Chair Ben Rimmer said Harding had been a standout candidate in a strong field. He noted her life-long passion for music, world-class accomplishments as a trained pianist and conductor, and her commitment to the development of young musical minds as attributes that were in tune with the AYO’s strategic direction.

‘Kimbali Harding is an exceptional musician, conductor and educator who has devoted a significant part of her career to the growth and development of young musicians – and it is this devotion that is in tune with the AYO and our mission,’ Rimmer said.

‘Kimbali has impressive credentials as a trained concert pianist, has conducted world premieres with thousands of musicians and choral voices, and has played alongside some of the most notable names in orchestral music.

‘She is deeply committed to enhancing the AYO’s role as a pre-professional training ground for the next generation of Australian professional musicians – whether they work in leading Australian ensembles, or the best orchestras of the world.

‘We are excited for this new chapter at the Australian Youth Orchestra under Kimbali’s guidance and direction,’ he said.

Born into an artistic family, Harding began performing on the concert stage from the age of four as a soloist and ensemble musician.

Youth orchestras have been an integral part of her development as an artist and an educator. She majored in piano performance at the Sydney Conservatorium and the Cortot Conservatoire in Paris, under the tutelage of renowned French concert pianist France Clidat, and completed a musicology degree at L’Université de la Sorbonne, and a Masters through New England University.

A passionate advocate for Australian music, she has conducted a number of world premieres, including that of Luke Byrne’s The Great Lights with symphony orchestra and choir of 1600 voices.

In Australia and New Zealand, Harding found her true passion working with young people through music performance and as a conductor, including as Director of Education at Musica Viva, Australia’s national chamber music non-profit. There, she implemented the organisation’s digital education program and helped connect professional musicians with more than 300,000 children in schools.

Harding said she was proud to join the AYO and was driven to help more young orchestral musicians to achieve excellence in their art.

‘The Australian Youth Orchestra has been part of the evolution of Australia’s cultural identity,’ Harding said.

‘It started as a dream to give young musicians the chance to develop together and provide pathways for progression to international standards. At the time it was revolutionary for Australia, and even today is one of only a few similar programs in the world.

‘I want to work with these talented young people to help them use their art to shine a light on issues that matter to them. It’s about agency and giving young musicians an international platform for their musical voice to be heard.

‘The AYO creates unique performance and educational opportunities for the very best young Australian musicians to come together – creating a vibrant national community of exceptional music makers. In many cases these connections span lifetimes and geographical barriers.

‘Some perceive orchestral and classical music as niche, but this new generation of talented musicians – who hail from all walks of life – prove that music is an integral part of who we are as a creative nation,’ she concluded.

Harding’s appointment commenced on 20 February.

Co3 Contemporary Dance farewells Executive Director

Alana Culverhouse has announced that she will step down as Executive Director/Co-CEO of Perth’s Co3 Contemporary Dance in order to focus on family and pursue new career opportunities.

‘I am extremely proud of my work during my four and a half years with Co3 and the position that the company is in now. Co3 is an incredible organisation that is going from strength to strength. I am pleased to have been part of what has been a formative time in its development as the state’s contemporary dance company and I look forward to watching their journey over the coming years. My work has been extremely rewarding, but it is important for me to now step back and focus on my family, lifestyle and new professional aspirations,’ Culverhouse said.

The Chair, Board and staff at Co3 wished Culverhouse all the very best for the future and thanked her for her time, passion and commitment.

Co3 Chair, Margrete Helgeby Chaney, said, ‘Alana, along with Artistic Director/ Co-CEO Raewyn Hill, has been instrumental in steering and elevating the company, its work and artists.

‘Alana has been an outstanding advocate for contemporary dance and has been critical in major partnership negotiations, and in seeking and securing significant funding for the company ensuring its current financial stability,’ Chaney added.

During Culverhouse’s tenure, Co3 has delivered a five-star multi award-winning production, integrated a series of digital initiatives into the business model, introduced a two-year programming cycle that guarantees Co3’s continued stage presence, developed programs to support the independent sector, and prioritised investment into the development and creation of new works of scale by the artistic director.

‘Navigating the company over this period has not been without its challenges and the Board thanks Alana for her significant contribution,’ Chaney said. ‘While she’ll be stepping away from the role in the coming weeks, she will continue to support the company while we transition and commence the search for a new Executive Director.’

In related news, award-winning dancer David Mack has joined Co3 as Artistic Associate, replacing Alice Kell, who has been in the Artistic Associate’s role for three years.

Mack has more than 20 years of experience performing with companies including Sydney Dance Company, Rambert Dance Company, Phoenix Dance Theatre, West Australian Ballet and Co3 Contemporary Dance. Throughout his career, he has performed principal and soloist roles in works by many notable classical and contemporary choreographers, receiving a nomination for a Helpmann Award and winning a Green Room Award and Australian Dance Award for his performances in William Forsythe’s Qunitett and Rafael Bonachela’s Frame of Mind.

He has also worked as a choreographer, répétiteur, lecturer, model and actor. Mack’s choreographic career began with Papillon, created and performed by the West Australian Ballet in 2009. He has gone on to become a respected teacher of choreographic, improvisation and technique workshops at dance companies and educational institutions throughout the country, and is currently lecturing in ballet at WAAPA.

In 2019, Mack devised the improvised work In-Synch in collaboration with Sandy Delasalle and Aurélien Scannella for the West Australian Ballet’s Ballet at the Quarry season. He has staged numerous works, including Rafael Bonachela’s 2 in D Minor (2014) for WAAPA’s 2018 Rise season. In 2022, he trained as a Myofascial Stretch Therapist, worked as rehearsal director for Australasian Dance Collective and choreographed If, Then for Co3’s IN.HOUSE season while continuing his teaching practice throughout Australia.

Mack joined Co3 as Artistic Associate at the start of 2023.

Perth Festival announces new Chair and board members

Former Treasurer of Western Australia Ben Wyatt has been appointed Chair of Perth Festival. He succeeds Tim Ungar, whose term has expired after he successfully steered the Festival through the most challenging period in its 70-year history.

Wyatt also had ministerial responsibility for Finance, Energy, Aboriginal Affairs and Lands. He was the first Indigenous treasurer of any Australian parliament, and he has held various shadow cabinet portfolios, including responsibility for Native Title, the Pilbara and Culture and the Arts. He retired from the Western Australian Parliament in March 2021.

He holds a Masters degree with Distinction from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia.

Prior to entering Parliament, Wyatt practised as a lawyer in both private practice and with the Western Australian Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. He also sits on the Boards of the West Coast Eagles, Telethon Kids Institute, Woodside and Rio Tinto.

Starting on 1 April, three new members will also join the Board after the appointments were confirmed by the Senate of The University of Western Australia, Perth Festival’s founder and parent organisation.

New Board members Paul Downie, Delwyn Everard and Simon Yeo replace departing members Adrian Fini and David Flynn along with Ungar.

Downie is a globally experienced strategic communications adviser and manager, with a career spanning nearly 40 years.

He most recently served as the Asia Pacific Chairman of FTI Consulting Strategic Communications division. FTI is a NYSE listed, global corporate advisory firm based in Washington DC. Downie has lived in Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur and New York leading teams to advise clients on multifaceted corporate and regulatory matters. While with the firm, Downie was co-leader of the broader Australian business, leader of the Singapore office and sat on global leadership committees.

He studied Business at Edith Cowan University and Journalism at Curtin University before being offered a cadetship in 1983 at West Australian Newspapers. Downie is a graduate of the Columbia University School of Business Advanced Management Program and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. He has advised and sat on the boards of numerous not-for-profit organisations.

Everard is a strategic thinker, lawyer and advocate. As a partner of global firm Spruson & Ferguson, she specialised in patent and trademark litigation, acting for some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical, manufacturing and mining companies. She then spent 10 years as the Deputy Director of the Arts Law Centre, Australia’s national community legal centre, managing the delivery of its legal advice service to the creative sector. In 2017, she founded Everard Advisory, a boutique legal firm focusing on the arts.

Everard has served on the board of the Australian Art Events Foundation, which produces Sydney’s contemporary art festival Art Month Sydney, and is currently on the boards of The Lester Prize, which delivers an annual portrait prize, and The Farm Margaret River, which offers annual residencies to artists whose practice is connected to place and environment.

She’s worked extensively with Indigenous artists and art centres in remote Australia, assisting with governance and business advice and major public projects. Her COVID-19 lockdown project was a podcast Running the Show, which discusses the legal and business issues confronting arts organisations and others working in the creative sector.

Yeo has worked in the financial services industry since 1993. In November 2000 he established and managed the Private Client division of Euroz Securities Limited before moving to a specialised role within the Institutional Sales division from 2013 until 2022 and is now in the Private Wealth division. Yeo was formerly an Executive Director of Euroz Limited and Euroz Hartleys Securities Limited.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UWA and was previously a chartered accountant. Yeo is on the board of the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO), which he joined in 2014. He was the Executive Producer of The Reef, being instrumental in conceptualising, financing and arranging logistics, when the ACO first launched the project in 2012 and also for The Reef redux undertaken in 2015 for the 2016 The Reef tour of the US. He was previously a director of Tura New Music.

Perth Festival Executive Director Nathan Bennett paid tribute to the departing board members for their contribution to the WA arts sector through the Festival, and applauded their healthy appetite for creative risk, which has been a key driver of the Festival’s recent success.

‘The leadership of Tim, Adrian, David and their Board colleagues enabled the Festival to overcome COVID-related shutdowns, reduced revenues and many other challenges presented by the pandemic,’ Bennett said.

‘As Board Chair since 2019, Tim has been a warm, caring, supportive leader, a fierce advocate of the Festival and a champion of the communities that we serve. He is deeply passionate about developing art in WA and about levelling the playing field to ensure all members of our community have access to great art.’

Wyatt, who joined the Festival board in 2021, said he was thrilled to take on the role as Chair.

‘I’ve been coming to the Festival since I was a teenager, and I am very excited to have the opportunity to be Chair of this wonderful and innovative world-leading organisation,’ he said.

‘I look forward to getting down to work with the Board and the Festival team to further embed Perth Festival in the hearts of all Western Australians and position Perth as a culturally vibrant destination for visitors from Australia and around the world.’

Ungar said: ‘It has a been my immense pleasure to serve the community through Perth Festival, and for my family to be philanthropic supporters to improve life in Western Australia though the arts. I find myself continually in awe of artists across all fields of creativity and I am proud to have played a part in helping develop the local arts sector and enabling more people to experience the arts in WA.’

Vice-Chancellor of The University of Western Australia Professor Amit Chakma welcomed Wyatt as the new Chair and thanked Ungar and outgoing Board members Fini and Flynn.

‘Mr Ungar and his fellow Board members led a drive to diversify Perth Festival’s funding and secure its long-term sustainability for the benefit of artists, audiences and the Western Australian public as a pillar of the University’s engagement with its community,’ Chakma said.

‘I congratulate them on their achievements in helping The University build a creative and connected community through the Festival and wish Mr Wyatt and the team all the very best in shaping a bright and inspiring future beyond this 70th anniversary year of Perth Festival.’

Perth Festival 2024 returns from 9 February to 3 March.

