On the move: Latest sector appointments

New board member joins Co3 Contemporary Dance

Margrete Helgeby Chaney, the Chair of Co3, the Contemporary Dance Company of Western Australia, has announced that Aaron Beach has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board (effective 13 December 2022).

Aaron Beach. Image: Supplied.

‘Co3’s purpose is to enrich and inspire lives through contemporary dance; we deliver on that commitment by ensuring we have the best people with the right skill sets at all levels of the organisation. I am joined by the full Board and Management team in celebrating Aaron’s appointment and look forward to his contribution to the company and re-engaging with him, his commitment and expertise in this new capacity,’ she said.

Currently Executive Director at Belvoir St Theatre, Beach brings extensive experience in senior leadership, management and board roles across Australian theatre and dance to his new role, including extensive work with young people and Indigenous artists. He has a keen interest in developing strategic partnerships, online engagement, lobbying and advocacy.

Beach was born in Perth, Western Australia and is a graduate of the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts. In 2015, he became the inaugural Executive Director of Co3, a position he held until 2017.

Australian Tapestry Workshop honours retiring Director

Director Antonia Syme AM has advised the Board of the Australian Tapestry Workshop (ATW) that she will retire in April 2023 after 14 years leading the ATW.

Board Chair, Professor Su Baker AM, paid tribute to Syme’s enduring contribution. ‘Antonia has been a ground-breaking leader. The Board is deeply grateful for the big picture vision she has brought to the task of reshaping the ATW over almost a decade and a half. Her legacy is a vibrant, robust and contemporary organisation that is known around Australia and the world for innovation, creativity and excellence,’ Baker said.

ATW Director Antonia Syme AM (right) and Deborah Cheetham Fraillon AO with ‘The Royal Harvest’, 2021, Naomi Hobson, currently on loan to the Australian Embassy to Indonesia, Jakarta. Photo: John Gollings AM.

She noted that under Syme’s leadership, the former Victorian Tapestry Workshop was reshaped into the outward-focused national organisation that is the Australian Tapestry Workshop. A leader among an elite group internationally, the ATW now enjoys deep connections with workshops such as Gobelins Manufactory in Paris and Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh. Syme also built significant relationships with institutions ranging from Paris’ Cluny Museum to the Sydney Opera House, Museum of Old and New Art, Australian Craft and Design Centres, and the Tarrawarra Museum of Art.

Patron of the Australian Tapestry Workshop, Carrillo Gantner AC, thanked Syme (who previously led the national art lending organisation Art Bank for a decade) for her outstanding contribution to not only the Australian Tapestry Workshop but the arts more broadly.

‘Antonia is supremely knowledgeable, always welcoming, and her taste and vision are remarkable,’ Gantner said. ‘She is as tireless as she is low-key, soliciting new commissions, supporting the weaver-artists, building international linkages, and enhancing the already high profile and reputation of this real gem in Melbourne’s cultural crown.’

Syme’s many achievements include establishing the prestigious $10,000 International Tapestry Design Prize, for which she was awarded the William J Mitchell Award for contributions to Australian architecture internationally, in a parallel field. She also established a successful Artist-in-Residence program, small tapestry prizes, exhibitions, weaver exchanges with the UK and France and a vibrant arts program.

Her tenure has been marked by a particular focus on working with living artists and in particular Indigenous artists. This has led to significant partnerships, including those with Deborah Cheetham Fraillon and Short Black Opera, particularly through the Embassy tapestries, and Cheetham Fraillon’s Woven Song project.

Reflecting on her tenure, Syme said, ‘The ATW is a unique and vital part of Australia’s cultural fabric that continues to evolve and innovate to meet its times. It has been a true privilege to work with the Workshop’s talented and creative staff and board. I thank them, the ATW’s donors, supporters and colleagues for sustaining the ATW as a creative force in Australia. I am proud to be leaving the ATW in great shape and facing a bright future.’

National Portrait Gallery announces new Director

The Board of Australia’s National Portrait Gallery has announced the appointment of Bree Pickering to the role of Director.

A highly regarded arts leader with extensive experience in the public and private gallery sectors, Pickering is currently Director of the Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA), a position she has held since 2016. Prior to this, she was Executive Director of Vox Populi, a not-for-profit contemporary art space in Philadelphia and Cultural Program Manager for the Australian Embassy in Washington DC.

At MAMA, Pickering designed and implemented the strategic and creative vision for the newly refurbished museum, establishing it as a nationally recognised destination while also deepening its collaboration with and impact on the local community. She is also an exceptional curator, with a distinguished catalogue of past exhibitions and programs behind her, and a passionate advocate for the fair treatment of artists and arts workers.

NPG Chair Penny Fowler said she was thrilled with the appointment. ‘Bree has a proven track record as an ambitious and transformative arts leader, who steered the refurbishment and relaunched MAMA into a dynamic operational stage. Her vision and ideas had positive impacts across all aspects of the business, from education to governance to building the collection and establishing a dynamic exhibitions and public program.

‘Bree’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the NPG as it enters its 25th year, and we know she will bring energy, ideas, an appetite for innovation, and a passion for growth and expansion into this important role,’ Fowler said.

Pickering replaces outgoing Director Karen Quinlan AM, who departed the NPG in 2022 to take up a new position as CEO of Arts Centre Melbourne.

Pickering said she was thrilled and honoured to be appointed Director of the National Portrait Gallery. ‘The Gallery is dynamic and innovative, and as a young national cultural institution it is well positioned to respond to and reflect upon our culture and history. I join the Gallery at an exciting time with the recently launched National Cultural Policy promising a reinvigoration of the arts and culture sector. I’m looking forward to contributing to the Gallery’s continued success in its 25th year and beyond,’ she said.

4A Centre appoints new CEO

The team at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art has announced the appointment of Thea Baumann as the organisation’s new Artistic Director/CEO, effective from Thursday 2 February 2023.

A creative executive, artist, technologist and producer of Vietnamese-Swiss heritage, Baumann joins 4A from the Australia Council for the Arts, where she was Manager and Senior Manager of International Engagement from 2019-2022.

‘Thea Baumann is a very exciting appointment for 4A at this stage in our history,’ said 4A Chair Julie Ewington. ‘After 27 years, 4A is ready to move into new territory, and Thea’s extraordinary creative abilities in the digital sphere will open up new worlds for Asian-Australian artists.’

Thea Baumann, the new Artistic Director/CEO of 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art. Image: Supplied.

Between 2012 and 2019, Baumann was CEO and Founder of world-first hologram brands Metaverse Makeovers® and 超宇美人® based between Melbourne, Shanghai and Hong Kong, where she led the commercialisation of augmented-reality innovation Metaverse Nails.

‘I see 4A as a catalyser of new Asian talent, focused on forging collaborations and producing and presenting genre-defying art from the Asia Pacific and beyond,’ Baumann said.

‘I’m looking forward to refocusing 4A as an international brand and evolving it as an art, tech and innovation hub that inhabits multiple realms in Chinatown and into new virtual worlds.’

Baumann was preceded by Amrit Gill, who is joining the City of Melbourne as Creative Program Lead.

The 4A Board and staff said they congratulate Thea Baumann on her new position and look forward to their audience and supporters connecting with her through future exhibitions, programs and events.

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental appoints Education Coordinator

Adelaide Contemporary Experimental (ACE) has announced the appointment of Alise Hardy in the role of Education Coordinator.

Hardy is an educator and artist. She is interested in how industry-centred practices in classrooms and galleries can champion young artists and support them in achieving their goals within and for the arts sector. Her work experience spans galleries, arts organisations, festivals and schools, including roles at the Art Gallery of South Australia, Carclew, DreamBIG Children’s Festival and as a teacher in schools in Adelaide and London.

Currently, Hardy also works as Education Coordinator, Schools at the National Association for the Visual Arts and is a Committee Member (Education Resource Development) for Art Education Australia.

She has a Bachelor of Education and Bachelor of Arts, majoring in Visual Arts, from Flinders University. Hardy is also an accomplished artist, having won the SALA Emerging Artist Award in 2015 and been a finalist in the SALA Contemporary Art Prize in the same year, as well as exhibiting in Adelaide and Melbourne.

More recent appointments