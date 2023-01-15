On the move: Latest sector appointments

Guildhouse announces new CEO

Sarah Feijen has been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer of Guildhouse, South Australia’s peak body for visual art, craft and design.

A well-respected arts leader committed to furthering the South Australian arts sector, Feijen comes to Guildhouse from the role of Team Leader Arts and Culture at City of Adelaide.

Guildhouse Chair Andrew Cohen said, ‘Guildhouse continues to lead meaningful, sustainable and exciting member programs (and initiatives) and our Board is extremely pleased to welcome Sarah Feijen to lead our team and continue to create impact in the arts community.’

Feijen said of her appointment: ‘I am thrilled to join Guildhouse and contribute to important work that it does. It is an immense privilege and responsibility to lead Guildhouse in its next chapter, to nurture, promote and connect art, artists and community. I look forward to working with the Board, the amazing team at Guildhouse, the members of the visual art, craft and design community and all the wonderful supporters to champion the voice of the artist, build sustainable careers and contribute to a thriving society.’

Sarah Feijen. Image: Supplied.

Prior to her role as Team Leader Arts and Culture at City of Adelaide, Feijen held numerous roles in organisations in Adelaide including Acting Manager Creative City at City of Adelaide, Group Manager Collections at the State Library of South Australia, Assistant Director Artlab Australia and Principal Adviser Arts South Australia.

Feijen is a Fellow of the Governor’s Leadership Foundation (FGLF) and holds the qualifications Graduate Diploma in Management (Arts) from the University of South Australia and a Bachelor of Applied Science in Conservation of Cultural Materials from the University of Canberra.

Bringing to the role a wealth of experience in fostering innovation and delivering outstanding arts and cultural experiences, Feijen will be building upon Guildhouse’s strong legacy to support South Australian visual artists, craftspeople and designers in building and maintaining sustainable careers.

She will commence at Guildhouse on 3 February 2023.

Bondi Pavilion welcomes new Artistic Director

Chris Bendall has been announced as the new Artistic Director for Bondi Pavilion.

A nationally respected and award-winning arts leader, Bendall has been Director and CEO of Critical Stages Touring since 2014, curating annual programs of theatre and live performance for regional and metropolitan audiences across Australia and New Zealand.

The newly restored Bondi Pavilion, with its theatre, gallery, music studios and other spaces will be brought to life by the experience and vision of the new Artistic Director.

Read: The home for art where surf and city meet

Mayor of Waverley, Paula Masselos said, ‘I am thrilled that Waverley has been able to attract an Artistic Director of such outstanding calibre. I am looking forward to seeing what Chris will bring to our important community venue.

‘The vision for Bondi Pavilion has always been a community cultural centre that acts as a drawcard for people near and far, and which is a catalyst for arts and culture,’ she continued.

‘Chris’ appointment is a great step in realising that vision. He has successfully nurtured talent and worked with communities in Australia and around the world and is deeply respected in the arts and culture sector. We are fortunate to have his talent at work in Waverley,’ Masselos said.

Chris Bendall. Image: Supplied.

Bendall said of his new role: ‘I am passionate about developing local stories, ensuring that the work in our arts centres represents the full diversity of our communities, creating accessible live performance experiences, and ensuring that Bondi Pavilion’s creative program contributes to and supports the environmental and cultural sustainability of our community.

‘I’m very excited and honoured to be taking on this significant new role at the Bondi Pavilion at this time. I have attended many events at the Bondi Pavilion over the years, from the Tamarama Rock Surfers’ early events through to Bondi Feast’s diverse annual program, and can’t wait to take on the opportunity of steering the development of a vibrant new artistic program at this much loved heritage venue.

‘I’m also particularly excited about working right on the doorstep of what is easily one of the most spectacular beaches in the world, a beach that my family and I swim and surf at regularly – and as often as possible!’ he said.

During his nine years at Critical Stages, Bendall significantly built on its original brief of touring independent theatre throughout NSW and Australia.

Mark Thomas, Chair of Critical Stages Touring, said: ‘Chris’ intelligence, enthusiasm and passion has ensured that Critical Stages Touring has grown substantially to become an essential part of Australia’s theatrical touring network. Chris has breathed new life into the organisation while more recently producing new original work and digital programming, and steering the company and its artists through the challenges of COVID. We thank Chris and wish him a successful and fulfilling future.’

Bendall has a special interest in intergenerational experiences, and in seeking out and developing creative opportunities to support families to engage in the arts together. His arts credentials include being Guest Curator at the 2013 National Play Festival for Playwriting Australia, Artistic Director and CEO of Deckchair Theatre in Fremantle WA, Artistic Director of Theatre @ Risk in Melbourne and Resident Director at Melbourne Theatre Company.

His awards include the Performing Arts Connections Australia Touring Legend Award for 2019, the WA Equity Award for Best Director in both 2009 and 2011, the Queen’s Trust Australia and Foundation for Young Australians Centenary Grant (2001) and the George Fairfax Memorial Award for Theatre (2003).

Critical Stages Touring will shortly begin the recruitment of a new Director and CEO.

Institute of Modern Art announces new Director

One of the Asia Pacific region’s most respected and experienced curators, Robert Leonard, is returning to head up Brisbane’s Institute of Modern Art (IMA), Australia’s oldest independent contemporary art organisation.

IMA Chair Rachel Crowley said, ‘Robert’s tenure as Director from 2005 until 2013 is well-recognised as one of the IMA’s most exciting and innovative periods. That he was keen to come back to the role, armed with another near decade’s experience and a raft of new ideas, is exciting for the contemporary arts community in our city, state and country.’

Leonard said: ‘The IMA is a hub for the Brisbane art community. It has a reputation for fostering important art and for feeding the discussion. It’s a small, lean, but dynamic organisation, with fingers in many pies and a mandate that spans generations and geographies. This is my second spin as Director, and I’m thrilled to be back. I have no intention of repeating myself. The IMA has changed, the discussion has changed, I’ve changed. I’m looking forward to seeing how I can contribute to this new moment. I can’t wait to start.’

Leonard brings over three decades of curatorial, publishing and gallery directorship experience, most recently as Chief Curator of City Gallery Wellington and editing Art News New Zealand, alongside independent projects.

Prior to his earlier stint as IMA Director, he held numerous positions in organisations in Aotearoa New Zealand, including as Curator of Contemporary Art at Auckland Art Gallery, Director of Artspace, Auckland, as well as positions at Dunedin Public Art Gallery, Govett-Brewster Art Gallery and the National Art Gallery, Wellington.

Leonard brings to the IMA Directorship significant curatorial acumen gained across a career committed to contemporary art and culture. He curated New Zealand representation at the 2003 and 2015 Venice Biennales, the 2002 Sao Paulo Biennial, and the 1999 Asia Pacific Triennial of Contemporary Art. He is a prolific writer and editor on international contemporary art.

Crowley said the IMA Board was delighted its national and international recruitment drive had attracted such a high calibre of applicants and that it created the opportunity to bring Leonard back to Brisbane for this important role.

‘Robert is undoubtably one of the most experienced and respected curators, and small to medium sector Directors, working in this part of the world today. He will bring new vision and experience for the context the organisation operates in today, so we are hugely excited for where Robert will take the IMA over the coming years,’ she said.

Leonard will commence at the IMA this month.

Crowley also thanked and acknowledged the hard work of interim Co-Directors Samantha Jones and Tulleah Pearce who have led the IMA since October last year.

New Chair for the Abbotsford Convent Foundation

The Abbotsford Convent has announced the appointment of Gillian Franklin as its new Chair, commencing in the role from February 2023.

Franklin is recognised as one of Australia’s most innovative marketers with a passion and commitment to supporting women in business. She is the founder and former managing director of The Heat Group Pty Ltd – one of Australia’s leading personal care companies. She is also an accomplished Company Director, with broad experience over 30 years in Director, Deputy Chair and Chair roles across business, sport, the arts, community and medical industries. Previous experience includes Melbourne Theatre Company (10 years), CEDA (7 years) and Deputy Chair of the Australian Grand Prix (Director 23 years) among many others. Franklin is also a Founding member of the Australian pre-eminent women in business organisation, Chief Executive Women (CEW).

‘I am thrilled and honoured to be the Chair of such an iconic and important organisation and look forward very much to working with the Board, team and passionate community of stakeholders and Convent lovers to continue to build on all the great work done to date. The Convent has an ambitious vision and I relish the opportunity to play an instrumental role in delivering this,’ Franklin said.

Gillian Franklin. Image: Supplied.

CEO Collette Brennan said, ‘After an extensive search led by the Board, I am so happy to welcome Gillian and look forward to working with her, the Board, our team and stakeholders as we navigate the rebuild caused by the significant impacts of the pandemic and realise a strong foundation for our future. This focus will continue to serve the community through our treasured and nationally unique place, and our arts, cultural and community programs and services.

‘I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous contribution of our outgoing Chair, Victoria Marles AM,’ Brennan continued.

‘Over 11 years of committed, generous and dedicated service, Vic worked with the Board and team to ensure more of the Convent was restored and in use for the community, and recognised, as evident through our addition to the National Heritage List. Under Vic’s stewardship, we also completed our new Master Plan, created and delivered a new public program, and she steered us through the worst of the pandemic with incredible commitment, perseverance and care. In between Vic’s departure in October 2022 and Gillian’s commencement in February 2023, we have been very thankful to have long-term board member, Stuart Kells as our Chair, and Judy Williams as our Deputy Chair. They have provided stability during an important time of change.’

Judy Williams will continue in the role as Deputy Chair.

Head appointed at Circa Academy

Alice Muntz has been announced as the new Head of Circa Academy, Circa’s training program.

Muntz joined Circa at the age of 18 and has toured the world performing in Circa productions such as Wunderkammer, Opus and Shaun the Sheep’s Circus Show.

Circa’s Artistic Director Yaron Lifschitz said, ‘Alice has been a powerhouse performer and creator for over a decade. She brings that special Circa magic to everything she does. While I’m sad to see her leave the full-time performing ensemble, she will be a brilliant leader for Circa Academy. Her experience and energy are truly incredible.’

Muntz will be joined by Head Trainer Vanessa McGregor. A NICA graduate, McGregor’s career has sent her all around the world including performing with P&O cruise ships, Circus Oz, Circa and festivals nationally and internationally. McGregor will be returning to Brisbane after periods in Adelaide and Melbourne to lead aerial training at Circa Academy.

Circa Academy’s Term 1 runs from 26 January to 02 April 2023.

