On the move: Latest sector appointments

Theatre Council of Tasmania announces new President

The Theatre Council of Tasmania (TCT), which exists to support the recognition and development of Tasmanian theatre and the success of its practitioners, has welcomed Ross Marsden as its president.

Originally from Queensland, Marsden now lives in Launceston, where he is involved in the community musical and theatre scene as a performer, director and long-term member of the Encore board. Marsden also works as a producer with ABC Radio and recently stood for local elections. The TCT selection panel believes he will take a consultative approach to leading the TCT and was impressed with his enthusiasm and his knowledge of the state of theatre throughout Tasmania.

Reflecting on his new role, Marsden said: ‘Theatre is created and nurtured through a shared love and passion. A commitment for this art comes from a dedicated community. I have had the honour and privilege to have worked in community theatre from a young age and, as I continued to grow, I came to appreciate that “professionalism” in theatre (community and otherwise) was a matter of attitude, the necessary combination of work ethic, a willingness to learn, as well as a love for the whole of what we create together.

‘The board of the Theatre Council of Tasmania, a passionate group, have myriad talents and skills [and] share the same professionalism for theatre. I am proud to be appointed the next president of the Theatre Council of Tasmania.’

New patron for Australian Tapestry Workshop

Carrillo Gantner AC has been announced as the new Patron of the Australian Tapestry Workshop (ATW).

Gantner is a thespian, cultural ambassador and philanthropist and has over 45 years’ experience in the creative industries. He has served as Chair of the Sidney Myer Fund, President of The Myer Foundation, Chairman of Asialink at Melbourne University, and President of Arts Centre Melbourne.

Gantner was awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2019 for services to the performing and visual arts, and to Australia–Asia cultural exchange. He has been a long-time supporter of the ATW and has worked strategically with the organisation on a number of projects previously.

Writing WA announces resignation of CEO

Writing WA has announced the resignation of CEO Sharon Flindell, effective 23 December 2022.

Writing WA Chair Guy Boyce paid tribute to Flindell following the announcement.

‘Sharon Flindell has served as CEO since 2005, and has steered the organisation through numerous achievements, from the rebranding of the State Literature Centre to Writing WA to the inception of a wide range of projects, festivals and initiatives that have made a significant impact on Western Australia’s literary scene,’ Boyce said.

‘These include the Love to Read Local campaign, the establishment of Quantum Words Perth (WA’s first and only festival of science writing), the establishment of the Ubud Writers & Readers Festival Perth and the recent announcement of the new Premier’s Prize for Book of the Year.

‘I extend my sincere thanks to Sharon for her dedication to the role over many years and, on behalf of the Board of Writing WA, wish her well in her next chapter,’ he said.

Reflecting on her time in the role, Flindell noted that Writing WA has been acknowledged nationally as an innovating and leading organisation in the sector.

‘Western Australia is home to many exceptional writers and it has been a rewarding experience to see these writers recognised for their contribution to Australian culture,’ she said.

‘I’m grateful for the opportunity I’ve enjoyed to play a part in growing that recognition.

‘I wish Writing WA all the best for the future,’ Flindell concluded.

The Board of Writing WA will commence a recruitment process in early 2023 for the organisation’s next CEO.

Staff changes at Theatre Works

Theatre Works, the St Kilda-based home of independent theatre, has announced a number of staffing changes over the holiday period.

‘After two years with Theatre Works, Briony Dunn, our Literary Manager will be stepping down from her position to pursue other work. I’d love to thank Briony for everything she has done for Theatre Works, her development of the She Writes Program is truly inspirational. The impact this program will have on the Australian Theatre scene will be seen for generations to come,’ said Executive Director/Creative Producer Dianne Toulson.

‘Welcome Laura Hook! I’m thrilled to announce that Laura Hook will be joining our team as our new Production and Technical Manager. Laura brings with her a wealth of experience, including having been a tour manager and a production manager for Altered States Festival and the senior technician at Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre in the UK.

‘Tom Ray will be stepping down [from Casual Venue Operations] but we will still see him around as one of our casual technicians. I want to thank Tom for everything he has brought to the organisation and wish him the best of luck with his future pursuits,’ Toulson said.

Brink appoints Executive Producer – Development

John Glenn has joined Adelaide’s Brink Productions in the role of Executive Producer – Development.

Glenn is Director of Dowling Street Productions and is a creative consultant and adviser to the performing arts and music industries. He has had roles in financial, project and logistical management for a variety of government, non-profit and private entities. His previous roles include Operations Manager of Sydney Symphony, General Manager of Sydney’s State Theatre and General Manager of the Venue Management Association (Asia and Pacific).

Glenn was Executive Producer – Venue Utilisation at Queensland Performing Arts Centre before returning to his hometown of Adelaide in the role of Executive Producer – Adelaide Cabaret Festival and Commercial Ventures at Adelaide Festival Centre. He then returned to Queensland Performing Arts Centre in the role of Director – Programming for four years before returning again to Adelaide as Chief Operating Officer of GWB Entertainment.

Glenn now runs his own consulting business, focusing on helping people and companies get new work to stage and then touring. He is Chair of Music SA and serves on the Board of the Darwin Entertainment Centre.

Executive Director appointed at Australian Art Orchestra

Jasmine Moseley has joined the Australian Art Orchestra (AAO) in the role of Executive Director.

Moseley comes to the AAO with a wealth of Australian and international experience, including stints at Monash University Performing Arts Centres (MPAC), RISING, The Public Theater (New York), The Mile-Long Opera (New York) and The Australian Ballet. She holds a Masters in Arts and Entertainment Management (Deakin University) along with Bachelor’s degrees in Arts and in Music Performance (Monash University). Moseley is also a graduate of the Asialink Leaders program and has served on the boards of Ausdance Victoria and Ausdance National.

‘I am thrilled to be joining Artistic Director Aaron Choulai at the helm of the Australian Art Orchestra as we step into the next chapter of music making and innovation for this dynamic ensemble and organisation in 2023 and beyond,’ Moseley said in a statement.

‘I am excited about Aaron’s artistic ambitions, having known and followed his work since the early days, and about the diverse, energetic work of the AAO, which has brought so much to the cultural landscape in Australia since its establishment in 1994. In these challenging times, the AAO’s platform for experimentation, collaboration and connection is all the more essential. I am grateful to be entrusted with the role of Executive Director, to support and inspire the continuation of this rich legacy into the future.

‘I am looking forward to working with Aaron, the Board and staff, collaborators and supporters as we approach our 30th year. There’s much to look forward to!’ Moseley concluded.

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre appoints Executive Director

Katie Henebery has been promoted internally at Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, moving into the role of Executive Director.

The news was announced in December by David Mofflin, Chair of Spare Parts Puppet Theatre, who said: ‘We are proud to announce that Katie Henebery has been promoted to the role of Executive Director of the organisation. The role has been created in recognition of the exceptional leadership and contribution that Katie has made to the vibrancy of Spare Parts in a very short time with the organisation.’

Arriving from the Australian Chamber Orchestra just over 18 months ago Henebery has brought tremendous leadership, commitment and an ambitious vision for the growth of the company. Under her leadership the organisation has secured new partnerships with Stan Perron Charitable Foundation, Goodeve Foundation (including funding for a training puppet initiative to build 72 puppets) and a partnership with the Telethon Kids Institute. Henebery has been instrumental in the ongoing discussions with the State Government, looking at short-term and long-term solutions to the recent closure of the company’s Fremantle theatre.

Artistic Director Philip Mitchell added: ‘We are currently recruiting for a General Manager to provide support and greater capacity for our existing management team. In her new role, Katie will continue to lead the growth and vibrancy of our artistic programs, including building on her recent success in securing a new partnership for our Early Years Puppet Play program to be launched in February 2023.’

Programs Coordinator joins NorthSite Contemporary Arts

Cairns gallery NorthSite Contemporary Arts has appointed Katrina Iosia to the position of Programs Coordinator.

Iosia, who commenced in her role in December, joined NorthSite from New Zealand, where she held the role of Public Programmes Assistant, Gallery Assistant at the Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tamaki, and formerly was an art tutor/educator at Whitecliffe College of Art and Design.

‘I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to be part of the amazing team here at NorthSite. The amount of support has made settling into the role so much easier, especially being part of a healthy work environment that supports inclusion, cultural diversity and a positive work and family life balance,’ Iosia said.

‘A huge thank you to Ashleigh [Campbell, Artistic Director/CEO] NorthSite staff and the Board for their support. I’m really looking forward to working together to create art and design workshops with the arts community, continue to support the astonishing and well-established printmaking society, and introduce creative technologies, NFT workshops, and activities that will increase engagement for families, youth, and outreach into the wider community,’ she said.

As a celebrated Niuean artist and designer, Iosia is recognised as a leading female AR (augmented reality) designer and developer in Aotearoa.

Ashleigh Campbell, Artistic Director/CEO, added: ‘We are thrilled to be welcoming Katrina into the NorthSite family, and I can see that her passion, drive and skills will really benefit artists and designers in Far North Queensland. Particularly as we build a program of art workshops, and activities and increase community delivery and programs from our new venue, NorthSite Art Studios in Cairns.

‘Katrina’s knowledge and culturally embedded approach to arts education and design will be an asset to creatives in Far North Queensland and Australia more widely,’ he said.

