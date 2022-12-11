On the move: Latest sector appointments

Substation appoints new CEO

Commencing as CEO of The Substation in January 2023, Nuala Furtado brings a wealth of experience in experimental and contemporary cultural work to the role.

Furtado has previously worked at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art and PACT Centre for Emerging Artists, and has a history of commissioning important works from established and emerging artists, as well as co-presentation of major international acts. She will build upon The Substation’s strong legacy which, over a period of seven years, has seen the transformation of the program, funding, and reputation of the suburban multi-arts venue.

A cultural leader with over 10 years of experience working across contemporary practice and experimental forms, Furtado was Executive Producer/CEO at PACT Centre for Emerging Artists from 2018-2021, during which time she was instrumental in the organisational shift to a collaborative cultural leadership model, implementing an Artistic Directorate of five practicing mid-career artists.

In this role she developed and produced focused creative and professional development opportunities for the next generation of Australian creative innovators.

Furtado holds a Bachelor of Music Studies from the Queensland Conservatorium of Music. As a participant in the Future Leaders program at the Australia Council for the Arts (2019), she is currently investigating her own diverse cultural heritage as a queer, first generation Australian with a Goan-Indian father and a Northern-Irish Catholic mother. Furtado brings her understanding of difference to all aspects of her work and is deeply invested in programming and presenting marginalised voices and new narratives.

James Lockyer, Chair of The Substation Board, said: ‘I’m thrilled to be initiating this next chapter for The Substation and welcoming Nuala to lead the team and our creative community. The Board were struck by her level of multidisciplinary arts experience, how well she understands the pressures upon artists and her clear vision for the sector’s role in improving the arts ecology. Combined with her bright energy and generosity of spirit, Nuala is a cultural leader who can deliver the Board’s strategic vision and continue our bold artistic programming decisions and commitment to diversity and sustainability.’

Furtado said of her appointment: ‘I’m delighted to join the team at The Substation and this special organisation which plays a significant role in the experimental and contemporary arts ecology within Australia. I’m looking forward to continuing The Substation’s important role in presenting the nuanced narratives that make up our contemporary Australian culture. Respecting the strong leadership of the past, we will continue to collaborate with our local community of artists and audiences, as well as our peers nationally and internationally, to nurture and amplify future icons of experimental practice.’

Nuala Furtado will commence in the role from Monday 30 January 2023.

Performance Space welcomes guest Co-Artistic Directors

Performance Space has announced two Guest Co-Artistic Directors for 2023: alumni Rosie Dennis and Daniel Mudie Cunningham.

The pair will be responsible for programming the celebrations for Performance Space’s 40th birthday year.

Chair, Janine Collins said, ’Performance Space has been developing, producing and presenting some of the most cutting edge work from artists around Australia and the Asia Pacific for decades. The opportunity to celebrate the 40th year in this way was too good to miss! We are so excited to welcome back our own artists who have such a deep love, commitment and understanding of the company, its artists and experimental arts.’

Both Dennis and Cunningham are seasoned arts professionals with a long and deep connection to Performance Space.

Cunningham, currently the new curator for Cementa’s 2024 festival, has a history with Performance Space dating back to the mid-1990s when he participated in cLUB bENT, curated the 2002 Mardi Gras exhibition Flaming Muses, and worked on several co-commissioned and co-presented works in Liveworks, as Director of Programs at Carriageworks.

He said: ‘I am honoured to take up this guest role. As an artist and curator, Performance Space has played a large part in supporting my work at key moments in my career. Still a vivid memory was the thrill of receiving my very first artist fee, a cheque from Performance Space in 1995. As the company turns 40, and poised at this exciting crossroads, it will be a privilege to work with Rosie Dennis to shape a program that responds to its legacy as a beacon of experimental practice in this country.’

Dennis is currently the CEO and Artistic Director at Placemakers on the Gold Coast, and has worked as a publicist, performer and Board member of Performance Space over the last 20 years. She said: ’In the national cultural landscape, Performance Space is one of a kind. I’m excited by the potential of the program that Daniel Mudie Cunningham and I are visioning to mark and honour four decades of experimental practice and the people who’ve been part of the success of this incredible organisation.’

Vanessa Lloyd, Performance Space CEO said she was ‘pumped to work with Rosie and Daniel on this very special program. I have known and respected both for many years and look forward to working closely with them in 2023 while we recruit our new Artistic Director. Having Rosie and Daniel on board allows us to focus all our energies on celebrating Performance Space’s 40th year.’

Respected dancers retire from West Australian Ballet

In the midst of West Australian Ballet’s 70th anniversary, three of the Company’s dancers will take their final bows at the close of the current production, Swan Lake. Principal Matthew Lehmann and Demi-Soloists Christian Luck and Claire Voss will leave the stage for the final time on 11 December.

‘It’s a special moment in every dancer’s career, to celebrate their swan song,’ said Aurélien Scannella, Artistic Director of West Australian Ballet.

‘Matt, Christian and Claire are three of our most dedicated and celebrated dancers. I congratulate them on each of their incredible careers, they will be missed.’

Lehmann joined West Australian Ballet in 2005, ahead of a tenure at Alberta Ballet in Canada; he returned to Perth 2010 and was made Principal by Scannella in 2013 after the season of John Cranko’s Onegin.

He has danced countless lead roles including as Young Dracula in Dracula, Drosselmeyer in The Nutcracker, Captain Hook in Peter Pan, Albrecht in Giselle and as both Sebastian and William Greenwood/the Eagle in the current season of Swan Lake along with starring contemporary roles in David Dawson’s On the Nature of Daylight, Nils Christe’s Before Nightfall and Gary Lang’s Milnjiya, Milky Way – River of Stars.

Lehmann has also been lauded for his many choreographic works, including Behind those beautiful eyes which took the stage at Ballet at the Quarry 2021.

‘Matt has left a large legacy, leading many of West Australian Ballet’s world-class productions with gravitas, and has inspired countless dancers of the next generation,’ Scannella said.

‘From the charming Drosselmeyer to the emotive Dracula and so many other lead roles, Matt has set the tone at West Australian Ballet with his world-class partnering, his technicality, and his expression. It will be bittersweet to see his final performance, and we thank him for sharing his gift with Western Australia for so long.’

Christian Luck leaves West Australian Ballet as the longest serving dancer after joining the State Ballet Company in 2004, having graduated from The Australian Ballet School. Luck has starred in roles such as Marcello in La Boheme, the Prince in Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs and as Dr Coppelius in Coppelia.

‘Christian’s dedication to West Australian Ballet for over 18 years is so impressive, we are grateful for the thousands of hours he has put towards this Company, and to leave as our longest serving dancer is a wonderful achievement,’ said Scannella.

Claire Voss joined West Australian Ballet in 2016 after time with Dortmund Ballet, Zurich Ballet and Finnish National Ballet. Voss will be remembered by her emotive performances as Myrtha in Giselle and as the Sylph in La Sylphide.

‘Since joining West Australian Ballet in 2016, Claire has epitomised the dedication and hard work that our Company stands for. She undertook each role with aplomb.’

As West Australian Ballet’s Swan Lake closes and the curtain comes down on the careers of Lehmann, Luck and Voss, West Australian Ballet thank each for their tremendous service and look forward to them being valued and active members of the ballet family in the future.

Board changes at State Opera South Australia

State Opera South Australia has announced the appointment of a new Chair and two new directors to its Board.

Current Board member, Master Elizabeth Olsson has been appointed as Chair of the Board as of Friday 9 December, following the retirement of John Irving.

Newly appointed Executive Director, Mark Taylor said he was thrilled to start this new chapter during this pivotal period.

‘We have had a change of guard at State Opera. Elizabeth’s passion for what we do is palpable and contagious. Her skills are the perfect balance of entrepreneurial spirit and strong governance, and I’m excited to take State Opera into this next chapter with her,’ Taylor said.

Elizabeth Olsson joined the State Opera Board in 2014 and has supported the organisation during a time of great change and growth. She has been a legal practitioner for more than 30 years and is currently serving as Master of the District Court. Olsson has a deep passion for live performance, having been involved in amateur theatre (both on stage and backstage) for 38 years.

The Board also welcomes new members Peter Goldsworthy and Philippa Williams, and confirmed Beata Byok’s appointment for three more years.

Peter Goldsworthy divides his working time between medicine and writing. He has been shortlisted and won major literary awards across a range of genres: poetry, short story, novels, theatre, and three opera libretti.

Philippa Williams is a high-end travel consultant with a background in strategic marketing, public relations and TV production, as well as starting her career as a musician.

Taylor went on to thank former Chair, John Irving and outgoing board member Peter Michell for their steadfast commitment in their roles.

‘They both share and uphold the Company’s commitment to bring more opera to more people, their contribution to the company has been invaluable,’ he said.

SA Minister for Arts Andrea Michaels said she was looking forward to seeing the State Opera grow into the future.

‘Our State has the workforce and facilities to host productions of both grand European opera and Australian works. These performances attract new audiences to the artform, and secure work for artists,’ she said.

‘I look forward to seeing it continue to thrive within the performing arts space under new leadership.’

These announcements also coincide with a new management team for State Opera, with the appointment of Laura Danesin (Adelaide Festival, News Corp, The Walt Disney Company) as Director of Marketing and Ashlyn Hannam (Art Gallery of South Australia, Museum of Contemporary Art) as Director of Development.

The search for a new Artistic Director has progressed and further announcements will be made in the new year to replace outgoing Artistic Director, Stuart Maunder who departs the company in late 2023.

Footscray Community Arts farewells Executive Director

After five years in the role, the inaugural Executive Director of Footscray Community Arts (FCA), Robyn Gawenda, will step down in February 2023.

Gawenda joined FCA in March 2018 as General Manager, and was appointed Acting CEO in May 2019, then Executive Director and Co-CEO in September 2019 following the adoption of a Co-CEO model.

Over five years, Gawenda has led transformational change across FCA’s business, partnerships, operations, culture and venue. These changes have been underpinned by Gawenda’s commitment to FCA’s values and vision that all communities are valued as makers of culture.

Major achievements during her tenure include development of a new strategic plan; FCA’s transformation as one of the only mainstream arts organisations to register and be sustainable as an NDIS provider; strengthened relationships with community, government and industry partners; securing multi-year support from local, state and federal government; and most recently, securing $8.7 million to invest in FCA’s cultural precinct following many years of research, planning and advocacy.

On behalf of the Footscray Community Arts Board, Chair of Footscray Community Arts Julia White said: ‘Robyn’s capacity and strategic vision has significantly added to our stable and strong foundations, and her embodiment of our values has been unwavering. The impact of the last three years has been profound on so many levels. Our co-CEOs have shouldered so much as we navigated through the many upheavals caused by the COVID pandemic. They have taken opportunities to move us forward, while also working tirelessly to keep our staff and communities employed, engaged, valued and nurtured.

‘We are proud to have worked alongside Robyn in promoting a strong creative economy in the west, and will miss her energy, generosity, and sense of humour. We wish her well in her next steps and look forward to her bright future,’ White said.

Reflecting on her time at FAC, Gawenda said: ‘It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life to hold a space of leadership for five years at Footscray Community Arts. I am grateful to have worked alongside our Elders in Residence, Indigenous Advisory Group, passionate team members and the many artists and stakeholders.

‘My focus has been on positioning Footscray Community Arts as the leading cultural precinct in the west. We made remarkable strides by securing $8.7 million to invest in the future of the precinct and in the next generation of cultural leadership. I am excited for the next leader to inject new energy and passion into this remarkable place,’ she said.

Footscray Community Arts will begin the recruitment process for a new Executive Director and Co-CEO in early 2023.

Artistic Associate joins St Martins

St Martins Youth Arts Centre has appointed Alice Qin as the company’s incoming Artistic Associate, commencing 2023.

Qin has been a dedicated artist at St Martins for the past six years. She has been making her mark in the industry as a director with 𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺 by Michele Lee and her work as the directing mentor on the award-winning 𝘓𝘶𝘰̀ 𝘺𝘦̀ 𝘨𝘶𝘪̄ 𝘨𝘦̄𝘯 (𝘎𝘦𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘏𝘰𝘮𝘦), as well as assistant directing alongside Sarah Giles, Petra Kalive, Matt Lutton and Sarah Goodes. Qin is also an in-demand performer, having worked with the likes of Rawcus, Elbow Room and Malthouse.

‘St Martins has provided an artistic home base for me over the years. No matter what was happening with my career, I always had a chance to work with incredible artists, test out whacky ideas, be creative and connect with young people. I’m so excited to have a more direct hand in generating works and shaping our workshops, and, if I’m lucky, to provide a homebase for many more artists to come,’ Qin said.

New manager joins Michael Reid Northern Beaches

With Amy Woolley travelling for a year, Emily McCabe has been appointed to the role of Northern Beaches Gallery Manager at Michael Reid.

McCabe was born in Hong Kong and lives in Sydney, Australia. Her qualifications include a Foundation of Art & Design (Fine Art) from the Chelsea College of Art & Design (London 2002), a six-month Visual Arts course (RMIT, Melbourne 2002), and a Bachelor of Fashion Design from the Polimoda Institute (Florence, Italy 2006).

McCabe has worked as a designer and writer for brands and businesses across the globe, spending time in London, Hong Kong and Sydney. Her previous role as Design Manager and Digital Editor for Retkyle saw her overseeing Asia’s largest online consignment store for children’s luxury fashion and accessories, in a uniquely broad role at the intersection of editorial and design.

Updates at Griffin Theatre

Following the departure of Tessa Leong, Griffin Theatre Company has announce that its new Associate Artistic Director will be Yorta Yorta/Gunnaikurnai theatremaker Andrea James.

James’ play Sunshine Super Girl, about Wiradjuri tennis star Evonne Goolagong-Cawley, premiered at Griffith in 2020 for Sydney Festival and is currently on a nationwide tour. Her previous works include: Dogged (Griffin) and Winyanboga Yurringa (Carriageworks). James is currently Artistic Associate at Griffin Theatre which complements her freelance practice as a playwright, director, and dramaturg, continuing to specialise in instigating and encouraging new First Nations plays with emerging and established artists nationwide.

She was previously the Artistic Director of Melbourne Workers Theatre, the Aboriginal Arts Development Officer at Blacktown Arts Centre and the Aboriginal Producer at Carriageworks. James was the recipient of British Council’s Accelerate Program for Aboriginal Art Leaders and the Create NSW Aboriginal Arts Fellowship.

Griffin also welcomes Khym Scott back to the company as General Manager.

Scott returns to Griffin having previously worked as stage manager on many mainstage productions, including Prima Facie, Family Values, First Love is the Revolution, City of Gold, and Kill Climate Deniers. He was also responsible for many of the online broadcast activities of Griffin during 2020.

Scott has worked with many companies in the performing arts industry, including Sydney Theatre Company, Queensland Theatre, Belvoir, Bell Shakespeare and The Australian Ballet.

Finally, Griffin has announced the appointment of Leila Enright as its newly appointed Senior Producer.

Enright is a producer who specialises in new work, community engagement and equity, access and inclusion within theatre structure and making. She has been the producer for Playwriting Australia, Q Theatre, and the Producer and Head of New Writing for Darlinghurst Theatre Company. She is also the founder and a Creative Producer of Green Door Theatre Company, which has produced seven methods of killing kylie jenner, Chewing Gum Dreams and Omar and Dawn.

Enright is also a 2020 Churchill Fellow with a project investigating cultural dexterity and social equity in the arts.

Four new staff join TNA

Theatre Network Australia (TNA) has appointed four new circus and physical theatre staff. Lauren Swain, Christy Flaws, Christian Schooneveldt-Reid, and Charice Rust will begin work in December and January on several new initiatives to support the Circus and Physical Theatre sector, as well as TNA’s ongoing work as a part of the organisation’s Circus and Physical Theatre (CaPT) Strategy.

Read: LeaderShift program champions safe spaces for diverse leadership

Lauren Swain (Program Producer – First Nations Circle) is a proud Dabee Wiradjuri person with English, Irish and Norwegian heritage, based in Naarm (Melbourne). She grew up in a rural town in the Mountains of Ngarigo Country (Cooma, NSW), an upbringing that underpins an artistic practice grounded in community consciousness, care, inclusion and working with what you’ve got. Swain is an emerging multidisciplinary theatre maker and weaves between performer, collaborator, facilitator and producer, holding the process and interpersonal connection at the centre of her practice. She is a 2022 VCA graduate (BFA Theatre) and is interested in theatre that is led by physical play and movement.

Christy Flaws (Program Producer – CaPT Strategy) has been working for over 15 years as an artist, facilitator, director and manager of community arts projects ranging from circus, physical theatre, visual arts, storytelling, community publishing, flash mob dances and film. Flaws co-founded circus and physical theatre company Asking for Trouble with Luke O’Connor in 2008 and has since created, performed and produced various award-winning works, which have toured regionally, nationally and internationally. She loves connecting people with opportunities and helping make inspiring things happen; she is passionate about the kinds of transformational processes that artists can deliver in communities and the many different ways they approach this work.

Christian Schooneveldt-Reid (Program Producer – CaPT Rigging) is a circus professional. After 20 years in the industry, he has a degree in circus arts, has run a small circus company touring across the world, and worked for many Australian circus organisations and a variety of international companies. Schooneveldt-Reid loves collaborating on unique and exciting projects, supporting the sector, touring to bizarre out of the way places and watching things grow in the garden.

Charice Rust (Program Producer – CIPI) is Co-Artistic Director of and performer with contemporary circus company One Fell Swoop Circus, through which she cultivates her passion for combining innovative physical expression with considered ideas. Rust also works as co-producer for One Fell Sweep Circus developing her creative producer practice alongside her acrobatic practice. Recent performance highlights include the Xintiandi Festival in Shanghai, Hawkes Bay Arts Festival in New Zealand, the CIRCa Festival in Auch, France, and extensive regional touring throughout Australia. Rust is passionate about growing her producing practice to support the careers of circus artists and companies.

More recent appointments