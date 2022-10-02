On the move: Latest sector appointments

Warwick Adeney bids farewell to QSO

After 22 years as Queensland Symphony Orchestra’s (QSO) Concertmaster, Warwick Adeney has decided to step down from this important role to pursue teaching and music-making more broadly across the community.

Warwick Adeney, feeling good about making music. Photo: Supplied.

In a fitting tribute, Adeney will lead the first Maestro concert of 2023, under the baton of the QSO’s new Chief Conductor Umberto Clerici in February. This will be his farewell appearance with the Orchestra.

QSO Chief Executive Yarmila Alfonzetti said the integrity, musicianship, passion for playing, musical leadership and authenticity Adeney had contributed to QSO over his tenure as Concertmaster could not be understated.

‘Warwick’s commitment to the Orchestra, and to our audiences far and wide has been outstanding,’ Alfonzetti said.

‘What a wonderful way to sign off, at the end of what will have been a joyful year celebrating the company’s 75th birthday, and the dawn of a new era. We thank him, and we applaud his QSO career.’

Reviewing his extraordinary 38-year career, Adeney said he remembers fondly the Baroque and Classical concerts of the Queensland Philharmonic during the 90s. Then in 2001, with the merger of the two orchestras, came a performance of Beethoven’s Symphony No.9 which powerfully conveyed a feeling of unity and good things to come.

‘So many big concerts with our chief conductors stand out for me, including Bruckner and Brahms with Johannes Fritzsch, and Mahler with Alondra de la Parra especially,’ Adeney said.

‘And each time I have been invited to play The Lark Ascending is a treasured memory.

‘Another highlight was Handel’s Messiah in 2019 with Stephen Layton, and I am looking forward to being involved with this work again later this year after a lapse of a few years.

‘Amongst all these memories, I value immensely playing with all of my colleagues of the Orchestra. I am one of those players who enjoys being deeply involved in what I am in at the time. From huge symphonies in the Concert Hall to chamber music in schools or retirement homes, I’m extremely happy and feel good about making music.’

Adeney was always going to spend his life making music. He was born into a large family of violinists and trained at Queensland Conservatorium alongside three of his siblings. There he learnt with Dr Anthony Doheny and was the Gold Medal graduate of 1984.

He immediately joined Queensland Theatre Orchestra under Georg Tintner and rose to the concertmastership in 1989. In 2001 the amalgamation of orchestras in Queensland occurred, and Warwick served (initially as co-concertmaster with Alan Smith) under conductors Michael Christie, Johannes Fritzsch, and Alondra de la Parra.

In August 2021, QSO announced that Natsuko Yoshimoto would lead the Orchestra alongside Adeney in the prestigious Concertmaster position. She will remain Concertmaster and the process for securing a new concertmaster to work with her will commence.

New role for Dr Jane Montgomery Griffiths

With the launch of Collarts new School of Performing Arts, Collarts has appointed Dr Jane Montgomery Griffiths as Head of Performing Arts, taking the helm of each cohort in Acting, Writing & Directing and Stage Management.



An actor, writer and academic, Jane comes with a wealth of experience in drama, writing, and performance theory, having taught at Cambridge University, La Trobe University and for many years at Monash University where she was Director of the Centre for Theatre and Performance and Professor Theatre Practice.

Dr Jane Montgomery Griffiths (second left, front row) with colleagues and students of Collarts. Photo: Supplied

Griffiths holds many awards and nominations for her acting and playwriting, including two Green Rooms, a Helpmann Award and both NSW and Victorian Premiers’ Literary Awards, awarded for her acting performances and plays, which have been showcased both internationally at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Theatr Clwyd and Cambridge Theatre in the UK, amongst many others, and Bell Shakespeare Co, MTC, Belvoir, ABC Radio National and Malthouse Theatre in Australia.

‘I am incredibly thrilled and proud to be joining the Collarts community as Head of Performing Arts,’ Griffith said. ‘The performing arts and creative industries provide billions to our national economy, and performing arts graduates are at the forefront of the creative thinking that shapes our culture. It is wonderful that, at a time when universities all over the country have closed or slashed their theatre departments, Collarts has had the vision to validate the importance of arts education and launch these new courses.

‘With over 25 years teaching in universities, and 30 years as a professional actor and playwright, I am passionate about integrating industry experience in teaching and learning to give our Collarts students not only an exceptional education but also to make them in-demand graduates in the professional performing arts.



‘I’m looking forward to welcoming new students and working with industry colleagues to put Collarts right in the centre of our state’s creative arts ecosystem.’

Read: Training a new generation of performers about intimacy, safety and creativity

New CEO for Sydney Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival today announced the appointment of Frances Wallace as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Wallace, a global arts leader who has worked in film festivals and cultural organisations in Melbourne, San Francisco and New York, will be returning to Australia after 20 years offshore, including six years spent as Executive Director of San Francisco’s Frameline film festival.

SFF Chair Deanne Weir said: ‘After an extremely competitive recruitment process, we are delighted to welcome a leader of Frances’s calibre to the Sydney Film Festival team. Frances has presented the Board with an exciting and energetic vision of future opportunities for the organisation. The combination of Frances, plus our internationally admired Festival Director Nashen Moodley, leading a passionate and dedicated SFF team, will allow us to deliver a compelling 70th Festival in 2023 and build an exciting future in the years ahead.

‘I am beyond thrilled to join the prestigious Sydney Film Festival as CEO and co-lead alongside the esteemed Festival Director Nashen Moodley,’ Wallace said. ‘My 20+ years of experience in the US has continued to expand my vibrant, builder perspective and I’m excited to bring this energy home and collaborate with the SFF team.

‘I strongly believe in the power of film festivals, especially in these challenging times, to build communities and ignite discussions that broaden the audience’s perspective. It is certainly my honour to be named to this post, especially on the advent of SFF’s 70th edition.’

Nashen Moodley noted: ‘It is a great pleasure to welcome the distinguished Frances Wallace to the Sydney Film Festival team. Frances’ established leadership qualities, experience and innovative ideas make her the ideal CEO as SFF embarks on its landmark 70th edition and beyond. All of the SFF team warmly welcomes Frances, and so looks forward to working with her.’

New Executive Director at West Australian Ballet

West Australian Ballet has appointed current Head of Development Lauren Major as the company’s next Executive Director, partnering with Artistic Director Aurélien Scannella to co-lead the 70-year-old State Ballet Company.

Major joined West Australian Ballet in January 2022 as Head of Development after strong experience in the Western Australian corporate and not-for-profit sectors. Major’s work includes building large-scale income development programs for Uniting WA’s range of community services.

‘On behalf of the Board, we are delighted to announce the promotion of Lauren Major to the role of Executive Director. Lauren is a strategic, personable and driven leader, who alongside Artistic Director Aurélien Scannella, will continue to build our iconic company both onstage and off,’ said Ingrid Puzey, Chair of West Australian Ballet.

In recent history West Australian Ballet has had significant success led by the Endowment Fund campaign which raised over $7.5million, the Company expansion including seven new dancer positions and successful seasons such as ALICE (in wonderland) and the upcoming creation of Swan Lake.

‘Lauren has had a strong impact on our company since joining in early 2022. Her knowledge of the not-for-profit sector in Western Australia and Company operations is second-to-none, and I’m confident that together we’ll continue West Australian Ballet’s success into the future,’ said Scannella.

Major officially commences duties as Executive Director on 3 October, prior to the company’s highly anticipated launch of its Season 2023 program on 13 October, which will see a number of world and Australian premiere works brought to the stage.

Opera Australia Board appoints new Chair

Rod Sims AO will join and become Chair of the Opera Australia Board, taking over from Professor Glyn Davis AC.

Sims, who has a deep background in public policy and business, is a lover of opera and has been a passionate supporter of the Company for many years. ‘I have enjoyed performances over many years as an audience member, so I’m truly delighted to become part of the Company and look forward to working with the Board, Fiona and all members of OA to deliver the art form to audiences nationwide in a way that cements opera’s place in a contemporary, post-pandemic world,’ Sims said.

Sims stepped down in March after 11 years as the Chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. He is currently a Professor of public policy and antitrust at the Australian National University and Chair of the Competition Research Policy Network based in Paris.

Sims is currently Professor of public policy at the Australian National University, and Chair of the Competition Research Policy Network at the Centre for Economic Policy Research, Paris.

In March this year, he completed 11 years as Chair of The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Professor Glyn Davis steps down having been handpicked by the Albanese Government to become the Secretary of the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

‘It has been a privilege to serve Opera Australia and work with the Board members, Chief Executive Fiona Allan, and the rest of the Company to ensure we continually presented opera at the exceptional standard for which OA is globally renowned. I’m proud of what we achieved, Professor Davis said.

Queensland Ballet promotes Mia Heathcote and Patricio Revé

Following a stellar opening night performance of Kenneth MacMillan’s Manon, Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin AO promoted Mia Heathcote and Patricio Revé to Principal Artists.

Once the Company took its final curtain call, Li took the stage to announce the worthy promotions.

‘I would like to share exciting news with you. I am immensely proud to announce the promotions of Mia Heathcote and Patricio Revé to Principal Artists.

Mia Heathcote and Patricio Revé in Queensland Ballet’s Manon. Photo: David Kelly

‘I want to acknowledge and thank Mia and Patricio for the hard work, dedication, and perseverance they have demonstrated over the years. Tonight, they displayed exceptional professionalism, artistry, and technicality as Manon and Des Grieux,’ Li said.

Since joining Queensland Ballet as Company Artists, both Heathcote and Revé have been rising stars, escalating through the company ranks. Often seen performing in principal roles, including Romeo and Juliet, Sleeping Beauty, and The Nutcracker, they finally take on the official title of Principal Artist.

Positioned alongside the cast and crew before a standing ovation, Heathcote and Revé were thrilled to be promoted.

Heathcote grew up in a world of dance. Her parents, Steven Heathcote and Kathy Reid were both dancers with the Australian Ballet.

Following the opening night performance, Li reflected on Mia’s time at Queensland Ballet describing her as star on the rise.

‘When Mia auditioned at the age of 17, she possessed an incredible quality and musicality as a student. There is no doubt in my mind that she is one of the top artists in the country at the moment,’ he said.

He also lauded the abilities of her co-star Patrico Revé.

‘I first discovered Patricio when he was taking a master class with me at Cuban National Ballet School class where he was training. He has really matured since arriving at Queensland Ballet. He came here a beautiful dancer, but his dancing now is so much more polished, his nuances, his artistry, his musicality, and his characterisation, all have developed to become a principal dancer.

Cuban-born Revé joined Heathcote and her family in the celebrations as he reflected on his family and the continual sacrifice he makes to dance at Queensland Ballet.

‘It’s been three years since I’ve seen my family. I’m missing time with them and loved ones, but I’m here at this point. I love what I do, and I’m happy doing it,’ he said.

New Deputy Director Operations for Auckland Art Gallery

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki has announced the appointment of Greg Anderson to the position of Deputy Director Operations.

The position will have responsibility for ensuring the operational needs of the gallery are met in respect to finance, HR, security, capital projects, maintenance and systems improvement.

For the past 15 years, Anderson has been the Director at Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua Whanganui. In this role, Anderson has been responsible for developing staffing capability, gallery management and stakeholder engagement.

Along with the Sarjeant Gallery Trust Chair, he has been at the helm of the fundraising and strategic planning for the Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment, a major $64m project to strengthen and extend the historic institution, entailing considerable work with major donors, as well as local and central government authorities.

Prior to his current role, Anderson was the first Marylyn Mayo intern at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki and worked in applied arts at Auckland Museum and at commercial galleries in Auckland and London.

Anderson has a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts (Honours) in Art History from The University of Auckland, as well as a Master of Fine Arts in Administration and Curatorship from Goldsmiths College, University of London.

‘Greg has a wealth of gallery management and arts expertise and experience. He has made an outstanding contribution to Sarjeant Gallery for over a decade, and I am excited by what he will bring to Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. We are looking forward to working closely with Greg and welcoming him back to the Gallery whānau,’ said Auckland Art Gallery Director Kirsten Lacy.

More sector appointments.