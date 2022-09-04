On the move: Latest sector appointments

Windmill recruits new Artistic Director

Rosemary Myers will take up the newly-created role of Artistic Director of Windmill Pictures as the company begins the recruitment process to take up her role as Artistic Director of Windmill Theatre Company.

‘Rosemary is an inspiring director, artist and leader,’ said Outgoing Chair of Windmill, Bruce Speirs. ‘The company has achieved incredible things over the past 15 years with her at the helm. Her vision and ambition has transformed the company and seen it perform on some of the biggest and most prestigious stages in the world.

‘The company has also successfully transitioned to making film and television under Rose’s initiative and it’s an exciting development to consolidate this expansion of our operations through the creation of this new role for Rose within the company’s screen arm, and to recruit a new artistic leader for the theatre company.’

In her new role as Artistic Director of Windmill Pictures, Myers will oversee and direct the company’s various screen projects, including Beep and Mort, the company’s first television series, which is scheduled to premiere on ABC Kids later this year.

Myers said: ‘Being the Artistic Director of Windmill Theatre Company has been an incredible honour; to be empowered to take risks and assemble awesome artists to create new works that have gone all over world is something I’m incredibly proud of. With the growth of Windmill Pictures and the opportunities opening up for the company in the screen space, the time feels right to move across and to bring a new voice to guide Windmill Theatre Company into its next exciting chapter.’

Under Myers’ leadership, Windmill has grown into one of the foremost creators of theatre for children, young people and families in Australia, winning over 38 awards, including multiple Helpmann Awards and the prestigious Victor Award at the International Performing Arts for Youth Showcase (IPAY). The company has also expanded its international touring networks, taking shows to theatres across Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom and United States.

Myers directed the company’s first feature film, Girl Asleep, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Seattle Film festival and led to the establishment of Windmill Pictures. Myers was also awarded the 2017 Australia Council Award for Outstanding Contribution to Theatre.

In 2021, Windmill joined the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework, securing the company’s long-term funding in a tripartite agreement between the Australia Council, the South Australian Department for Education, and Arts South Australia.

Windmill’s Executive Director Kaye Weeks said: ‘Rose is a visionary and a pioneering voice in Australian theatre, and I’m thrilled to continue working with her and witness her talents translate into the screen medium. Meanwhile, it will be incredibly exciting to further evolve Windmill Theatre Company’s artistic vision through a new Artistic Director and we are really looking forward to bringing that energy in to the company.’

The company has commenced a national search for its next Artistic Director, who will step into the role at the beginning of 2023.

HOTA CEO moving on

HOTA Chief Executive Officer Criena Gehrke has announced she will be leaving Home of the Arts (HOTA) in February 2023, after nearly a decade of leading the arts and cultural vision for the Gold Coast.

‘I came to the Gold Coast nearly a decade ago to develop the City’s Culture Strategy 2023 – a ten-year vision that would unapologetically and ambitiously outline a roadmap for cultural development,’ she said.

The Gold Coast is now recognised nationally as a contemporary and exciting incubator of talent and culture.

‘To have then been given the opportunity to lead HOTA through its transformation and growth has been an absolute privilege. Now as the Culture Strategy enters its twilight year, it is the right time for me to seek a new creative adventure. I cannot wait to see what will be achieved in the next decade here in this city that I love,’ said Gehrke.

HOTA Chair Jackie Trad celebrated Gehrke’s tenure as the inaugural HOTA CEO.

‘Over the last few years, HOTA has become a place of national significance that has redefined culture on the Gold Coast. Under Criena’s leadership, HOTA has realised the Outdoor Stage and HOTA Gallery, developed new audiences and become a true cultural heart for the Gold Coast,’ said Trad.

‘The challenges of a pandemic have not gotten in the way of delivering the vision. Criena’s tenacity and humility ensured continued growth despite the challenges. On behalf of the HOTA Board, I extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Criena. She leaves with HOTA in a strong financial position and creative vision for her successor to build from,’ Trad concluded.

Linden New Art announces new Director

Vincent Alessi has been appointed as the gallery’s new director of Linden New Art. ‘I am excited and honoured to be the next Director of Linden New Art and continuing the work of previous director Melinda Martin,’ he said in a statement.

‘Linden’s clear aims to support artists, particularly mid-career artists, in developing brave new work aligns with my own aspirations, and I look forward to cementing Linden’s reputation as an artist-first institution.’

Linden’s Chairperson Paul Duldig said Alessi, ‘is clearly inspired by and dedicated to our mission of showing brave new work by mid-career artists. His extensive curatorial experience and academic background will be key in his leadership of Linden in this exciting new chapter.’

Alessi has been involved in the arts and tertiary sectors as a director, curator and academic for over 18 years. From 2006-2014 he was the Artistic Director of LUMA (La Trobe University Museum of Art) before taking up the position of Curatorial Manager at the Ian Potter Museum of Art, University of Melbourne. He has curated exhibitions both nationally and internationally on artists as diverse as Mike Brown, Philip Hunter, Brook Andrew, Julie Rrap and Bernard Boles.

In 2019, with colleagues Ry Haskings and Narelle Desmond, he founded the not-for-profit contemporary art space Conners Conners in Fitzroy, Melbourne.

Alessi is also a trained art historian whose research interests include the life and work of Vincent van Gogh, mid-late 19th-Century European art, 19th-Century popular graphic illustration, and Australian contemporary visual art and curatorial practice. In 2020 he published the book Popular art and the avant-garde: Vincent van Gogh’s collection of newspaper and magazine prints.

He takes up the directorship on 19 October 2022.

Fremantle Press appoints new CEO

Fremantle Press has announced the appointment of Ms. Alex Allan as Chief Executive Officer. An experienced publishing professional and business leader, Allan will commence on Monday 17 October 2022, replacing outgoing CEO Jane Fraser.

Prior to her current role in higher education, Allan was Group Publisher for Welbeck Children’s Books in the United Kingdom, and Global Publisher for DK (Dorling Kindersley Ltd), a global reference publisher and part of the Penguin Random House Group.

Fremantle Press chairperson Clair Medhurst said Allan’s achievements in publishing were impressive. ‘She has global publishing experience in children’s books, adult reference, lifestyle and travel, and most recently Alex has been developing a home-grown children’s list for Welbeck Australia/New Zealand.

‘Alex greatly impressed the selection panel with her depth of knowledge of the publishing industry and her warmth as a person. We know that she will build on the outstanding legacy that Jane Fraser has left, and be a great leader for Fremantle Press into the future,’ Medhurst said.

Allan grew up in Perth and moved to the UK when she graduated from the University of Western Australia, only returning recently, after more than 20 years working in the publishing industry. Allan described the role as her ‘dream job’.

She said: ‘I’ve watched Fremantle Press fondly from afar for many years, as it has developed and flourished under Jane’s leadership. So I feel privileged and excited to be able to lead it into the next chapter, knowing the depth of talent here in WA and the potential to find readers for our stories at home and across the world.’

Milk Crate Theatre welcomes new Chair

Susan Bannigan has been appointed as the new Board Chair of Milk Crate Theatre.

Bannigan has joined Milk Crate Theatre having recently moved on from her position as CEO of the Westpac Foundation and Westpac Scholarship Trust where she worked closely with Westpac, community groups, social entrepreneurs and the business sector to support new innovations in addressing the complex issues of homelessness, long-term unemployment, social inclusion for refugees and those living with issues of mental health in communities across Australia.

She has over 30 years’ experience in experience in the financial services and philanthropic industries in Europe, Pacific and Australia. Bannigan’s former Board roles include Chair of the Business/Higher Education Round Table and Director of Variety NSW. She is a Chartered Accountant, member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Sydney.

Milk Crate Theatre CEO, Jodie Wainwright, said: ‘She brings extensive leadership and governance experience from her distinguished career in banking and with the Westpac Foundation. Susan has been a long-term supporter and her skills will be of immense value to Milk Crate Theatre. The board and team look forward to working with Susan to realise our vision of effecting social change through the power of performance,’ Wainwright said.

Bannigan will replace Michael Sirmai, who has been a member of the Milk Crate Board since 2013 and Board Chair since 2016.

‘Under Michael’s stewardship we have been able to navigate many of the challenges that faced small to medium arts organisations and come through the COVID pandemic in a strong position, poised for growth,’ said Wainwright.

‘During his period as Chair, we have created a new and sustainable business plan and structure. We have also invested in our Social Impact Framework, with a robust Theory of Change and have embedded impact measurement into the program design. We thank Michael for his leadership and wish him well in his future endeavours,’ she added.

Michael Sirmai added: ‘I am absolutely delighted for someone of Susan’s experience and reputation to lead the Board over the company’s next phase.’

Bannigan commenced her role as Board Chair effective 15 August.

Patch Theatre welcomes Creative Producer

Patch Theatre has announced the appointment of Sasha Zahra, who joins the senior management team as Creative Producer.

In the newly created position, Zahra will work alongside Artistic Director Geoff Cobham and General Manager Penny Camens to play a key role in planning and producing Patch Theatre’s in-theatre performances, in-schools program, and interactive installations, which form a large part of Patch’s touring schedule.

She brings with her extensive experience working within youth arts and artistic leadership roles for almost 20 years. Prior to her current role as Associate Director at Windmill Theatre, she held the position of Creative Producer at Tandanya National Aboriginal Cultural Institute, and Creative Producer at Adelaide Fringe. She has also worked in artistic leadership roles with Come Out Festival (now DreamBIG Children’s Festival), Kurruru Indigenous Youth Performing Arts and D’Faces of Youth Arts.

General Manager Penny Camens said: ‘Sasha brings a wealth of diverse arts experience and that, combined with her understanding, tenacity and instinct for building relationships between artists and audiences, makes her a perfect fit to assist in shaping Patch Theatre’s artistic vision.’

Zahra will also be responsible for developing new and existing presentation partnerships for Patch’s extensive touring programs, overseeing program elements of repertoire works, and she will play a key role in developing Patch Theatre’s next four-year strategic plan.

Artistic Director Geoff Cobham said: ‘Sasha is such an insightful creator and her collaborative spirit and commitment to creative leadership is particularly well suited to Patch. Creativity lies at the heart of what we do as we foster a spirit of openness to ideas and innovation. Sasha will source the best ideas, engage with the best creative people and help us all focus on our fabulous young audience. We cannot wait to have her on our team!’

Zahra said of the appointment, ‘Patch Theatre are an ambitious bunch but in the most unpretentious way. The new path Geoff and the team have taken supports the organisation to connect with children and families more than ever before, that’s incredibly exciting and a great privilege to be part of.’

Sasha Zahra commences as Creative Producer this month.

Vitalstatistix appoints Program and Communications Coordinator

Dr Patrick Lang has joined the team at Port Adelaide’s Vitalstatistix in the role of Program and Communications Coordinator.

Lang is an event manager, academic, and artist from Adelaide. As the CEO and Co-Founder of electronic music collective Futuresounds Adelaide, he has run well over 120 live music events, including seven festivals, prioritising opportunity, sustainability, and community. He also fronts the live electro-art-pop quartet Only Objects, who released their debut album ‘The Nostomanic Cypher’ in 2021.

Lang holds a PhD in Screen & Media from Flinders University, where he studied the changing nature of the post-9/11 television espionage thriller. His research work currently considers the changing nature of the physical music album in the 21st century, which he combines with his own artistic practice. He continues to teach at Flinders in the Creative Arts.

When not occupied with any of the above, he can be found at home, tinkering with synthesisers, buried in a book, or playing board games.

West Space appoints new Director

Contemporary art gallery West Space, located at Collingwood Yards, has announced the appointment of Joanna Kitto to the role of Director.

Kitto had held her previous position of acting director, Bundoora Homestead Art Centre, City of Darebin, since 2021. She has also held curatorial roles at the Samstag Museum of Art, University of South Australia, as well as at contemporary art organisations, festivals and artist-led initiatives across Tarntanya (Adelaide).

Kitto is founding co-director of fine print magazine, an independent platform established in 2014 that cultivates experimental and critical discussion around contemporary art.

West Space Board co-chairs, Melissa Loughnan and Bala Starr, said: ‘She brings a wealth of experience across the contemporary art sector in Australia and overseas. From her role as associate curator at a leading university art museum, to her most recent position at Bundoora Homestead Art Centre, Joanna has delivered innovative programs and dynamic experiences for audiences. She brings an exceptional strategic and artistic vision to West Space at an exciting time in our history.’

Kitto has spent ten years refining her approach to contemporary art presentation, engaging artists and audiences in a way that is inclusive, personable and receptive. Her vision for West Space centres diversity, inclusion and kinship, with a focus on building relationships that support our artists at pivotal moments in their careers.

Her experience in the development of funds and strategic partnerships will be an asset in working with the Board to galvanize support for West Space.

Kitto said she was ‘thrilled’ by her appointment. ‘West Space’s reputation as a space that supports artists to develop and deliver ambitious works of art is inimitable, and I look forward to building on this rich and unique history within the arts community, while expanding our connectivity, impact and reach. I am excited to steer West Space’s next phase.’

Kitto commence in the Director’s role on 29 August 2022.

More recent appointments