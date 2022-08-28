On the move: Latest sector appointments

Musica Viva announces new CEO

The Board of Musica Viva Australia has announced the appointment of Anne Frankenberg to the position of Chief Executive Officer. She will commence in the role in December 2022.

Frankenberg takes the reins from Hywel Sims, who has led the chamber music company since 2018 and who is departing the post to return to the USA.

As Musica Viva Australia Deputy CEO since 2019, Frankenberg led the establishment of Strike A Chord, the National Chamber Music Championship for secondary students, and has overseen the digital transformation of Musica Viva in Schools. She also worked closely with CEO Hywel Sims to appoint Artistic Director Paul Kildea, setting the stage for a new artistic vision, and to steer the organisation through COVID-19.

A dedicated arts manager, Frankenberg has also held leadership positions with the Victorian State Opera, Opera Australia, 3MBS Radio and the Australian National Academy of Music prior to joining Musica Viva in 2019.

Charlie Graham, Musica Viva Australia Chair, said, ‘I’m proud to announce Anne Frankenberg’s appointment as our incoming CEO. Anne brings a unique blend experience from leadership roles within Musica Viva and across the arts sector. Anne has been a key member of the our leadership team for four years across operational and strategic issues and is a champion of chamber music and music education in Australia.’

Graham also paid tribute to outgoing CEO Hywel Sims, saying: ‘Throughout Hywel’s time at Musica Viva and as CEO, his contribution has been invaluable. He has been an exceptional leader, and we have no doubt Anne will continue this standard in leading and strengthening Musica Viva Australia for the future.’

Joining Musica Viva Australia in 2014 as Development Director, and later General Manager, Victoria, Sims was appointed CEO in 2018. During his tenure as CEO, Sims instigated and led a change in organisational culture, recognised by McKinsey as a leading example of purpose-driven culture in the not-for-profit sector.

In partnership with incoming CEO Anne Frankenberg and MVA Board Member Margaret Seares, Sims led the search for a new Artistic Director (Paul Kildea), led the implementation of a brand transformation for the company, appointed Social Ventures Australia to conduct the first comprehensive review of MVA school programs, and guided the organisation successfully through the disruptions of COVID 19, ensuring that artists were supported with work or cancellation fees during the two year period of disruptions.

Sims said, ‘Musica Viva Australia is a company very close to my heart. I’m very proud of what Anne and I have been able to achieve together since 2018, and particularly that we were able to continue to employ and support artists during COVID shutdowns. I am also delighted that our colleagues and musicians kept sparking creativity in Australia’s children against all odds.

‘Anne is a brilliant leader with a constant sense of enquiry, a passion for justice and a deep, informed love of music and the change it can make in the world. I look forward to seeing the continuation of our shared goals and the realisation of Paul Kildea’s artistic vision as they guide the company to new heights.’

Anne Frankenberg said, ‘Hywel is a generous, wise and collaborative colleague and leader, and it has been a delight to work with him these past years as we’ve navigated the choppy waters that COVID has brought our industry. Musica Viva Australia is an extraordinary company – the mix of excellence and access, and on supporting the musical ecology of this country, resonates very strongly with my own values and passion – and I’m thrilled to be able to continue working alongside Paul Kildea to present performances which place Australian creativity firmly on an international stage.’

Musica Viva Australia Artistic Director, Paul Kildea said “Though sad that my time working with the wise, creative and empathetic Hywel Sims is coming to an end, I’m thrilled to continue my part in MVA’s inspiring mission under Anne’s leadership. Having known her in a number of significant roles in major Australian arts organisations for some time, I am confident that the strategic vision that she and Hywel have articulated so beautifully these

last four years will continue to evolve, thanks to Anne’s passion, great love of music, and fabulous business brain, and to the great MVA team she’ll now lead.’

State Opera South Australia appoints new Executive Director

State Opera South Australia (SOSA) has announced the appointment of Mark Taylor as the company’s new Executive Director.

Taylor will take up the position for an initial three-year term, leaving his role as the Director of Learning, Regional and Community at Opera Queensland – a company he served for 12 years.

John Irving, Chair of the State Opera South Australia Board said that it was a pleasure to welcome Taylor to SOSA following an international search led by AEGEUS.

‘Mark brings a wealth of experience and passion to the role. His appointment is an exciting one for us and for the arts industry here in South Australia,’ Irving said.

Stuart Maunder AM, Artistic Director agreed, saying, ‘I’m delighted to be able to initiate a new chapter for State Opera with Mark, and look forward to working with him to forge a strong future for opera in this state.’

Taylor said he was delighted to join the rich arts community in South Australia and to build on the strong foundation at State Opera.

‘From the glorious Her Majesty’s Theatre to the wild natural beauty, I’m thrilled to explore how opera can continue to contribute to the cultural fabric of South Australia,’ he said.

During Taylor’s tenure at Opera Queensland, he established dynamic and innovative partnerships that delivered meaningful outcomes to the regions. He was responsible for growing the company’s regional identity and oversaw a wide range of learning and community engagement opportunities, including the development of five touring school shows. Taylor also oversaw the implementation of the community chorus model across Opera Queensland’s regional tours, including Are You Lonesome Tonight – the largest in the company’s history, which had 32 performance locations across Queensland attended by more than 11,000 people.

Most recently, Taylor was instrumental in the development of the inaugural Festival of Outback Opera in 2021 and its second iteration in 2022, bringing significant tourism opportunities to regional Queensland communities.

‘It has been an honour to take opera across such a decentralised state, in a way that not only allows audiences to experience this 450-year-old art form, but actively participate and find their voice,’ Taylor said.

He takes over from Yarmila Alfonzetti following her recent departure for the Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

Taylor commences as Executive Director on 26 September 2022. He will lead the recruitment for a new Artistic Director, in line with the recent news of current Artistic Director Stuart Maunder’s departure for Victorian Opera in late 2023.

Four Winds welcomes Co-Executive Director

Four Winds, located on the NSW South Coast, has appointed Greg Lissaman to its Leadership Team starting 12 September 2022.

Lissaman will be working as Co-Executive Director alongside Gabrielle Waters and with Matthew Hoy as Artistic Director. He brings extensive experience in arts organisations, in particular strategic management, marketing and communications, and shaping the visitor experience.

A Four Winds spokesperson said, ‘As we move forward, we are turning our attention to expanding our relationships – focussing on creative collaborations and partnerships. With Greg’s background and experience – we see great potential in the future for Four Winds.

‘We are grateful to Gabrielle Waters, who agreed to work full time for the past 16 months, and we are delighted to seize the opportunity to bring Greg on board to share the Executive Director role.’

Dates for the Four Wind Festival 2023 have yet to be announced.

Writers Victoria announces its 2022-2025 patrons

Writers Victoria, the state’s first, largest, and longest-running organisation for writers, has welcomed fiction and non-fiction writer Melanie Cheng and poet Andy Jackson as patrons for 2022 to 2025. They join novelist, essayist, playwright and scriptwriter Christos Tsiolkas, who was appointed as the organisation’s inaugural patron in 2017.

As advocates of Writers Victoria, the three celebrated Australian writers will further the not-for-profit organisation’s vision: to foster a diverse and flourishing writing community across Victoria, where writers at all stages of their careers are supported and valued.

As Writers Victoria patrons, Tsiolkas, Cheng and Jackson will participate in events, engage deeply with the sector, and publicly champion the organisation’s role as a hub for all writers across the state, especially those communities underrepresented in the writing world due to geographical barriers, cultural differences, age and ability.

Lucy Hamilton, CEO of Writers Victoria, said, ‘I’m so very thrilled that Andy Jackson and Melanie Cheng have agreed to join Christos Tsiolkas as patrons of Writers Victoria as part of our new, expanded patron model.

‘I’ve long admired both of their bodies of work and appreciate the important work they do as mentors and advocates for other writers. We couldn’t do the work we do for writers in this state without the support Christos has provided in the role. I’m excited by the opportunities that may open up when we have not one but three powerhouses championing our work,’ she said.

Christos Tsiolkas said, ‘It has been an honour to serve as patron for Writers Victoria the last few years. It is an organisation that has been important to me for over three decades now. Its advocacy for Victorian writers has been an integral part of this state’s literary culture. I know this from my own experience. When I first started on that scary and exciting dream of being a writer, it was the people at Writers Victoria who gave me my first support and offered me my first “map” to guide me through the sometimes-bewildering writing world.’

Melanie Cheng said, ‘I can honestly say that I would not be a published writer today if not for the support of Writers Victoria. It was through Writers Victoria’s courses, competitions and networking opportunities that I was able to hone my craft and find my mentors. I am delighted to be joining Christos Tsiolkas and Andy Jackson, whose work as writers and advocates I have long admired, in championing the unique and unparalleled work that Writers Victoria does to nurture creative writing in Australia.’

Andy Jackson said, ‘There’s no doubt writing can feel like isolated, marginal and daunting work. I’ve felt that too often. But at many key stages in my life, Writers Victoria have connected me with other writers, enlarged my craft, confidence and sense of belonging. Their workshops and events, information sharing, advocacy and community, is a constant reminder that what we do as writers is crucial. I’m honoured and proud to be a patron for Writers Victoria. Their commitment to nurturing under-represented voices and writing of all genres is an energising spur for us all to keep writing, together.’

Executive Director departing IMA

After three years leading Queensland’s Institute of Modern Art, Executive Director Liz Nowell will step down from her role at the end of October.

Rachel Crowley, IMA Chair, said, ‘We say goodbye and thanks to Liz Nowell with mixed feelings. We are sad to see her go, and we are immensely grateful for the way she has led the IMA through what has undoubtedly been the most challenging period for the arts in living memory.

‘Liz’s infectious enthusiasm, professional heft, commitment to the values and vision of the IMA, and genuine care for her team, the arts community and the audience, have been the hallmarks of her time leading the IMA. We are excited for Liz as she takes the next steps in what we know will be a long and storied career in the arts in Australia,’ Crowley said.



Under Nowell’s leadership, the IMA’s dynamic artistic program has continued its long tradition of commissioning and exhibiting excellence in contemporary art in Queensland and has amplified the voices of local, First Nations, women and gender diverse artists.



Nowell will continue a close association with the organisation by delivering curatorial projects in 2023.

Following Nowell’s departure, Assistant Directors Tulleah Pearce and Samantha Jones will jointly act as Interim Co-Directors, while the IMA Board undertakes the recruitment process.

Nowell said of her impending departure: ‘It has been a privilege to lead this vital organisation – one that I, and so many others, deeply cherish. I’m proud of what we have achieved and I look forward to passionately supporting the IMA as it approaches its 50th anniversary.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the team, Board, and Advisory Council, as well as the many volunteers and supporters whose commitment, resilience, energy and advocacy is truly remarkable. Most importantly, to the many artists I have had the honour of working with throughout my tenure: thank you. Your ideas, work and generosity of spirit has and will continue to inspire, enthral, exhilarate, challenge and sustain us all,’ she said.

TSO Chief Conductor to continue until end of 2026

Don Challen, Chair of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (TSO) has announced that Eivind Aadland, TSO Chief Conductor and Artistic Director, will continue at the helm until the end of 2026.

‘The start of Eivind’s tenure coincided with the early days of the pandemic but the TSO, nonetheless, has thrived under his artistic leadership. His presentation of a Beethoven symphony cycle across 2021-22 was a particular highlight,’ Challen said.

‘Eivind has been a perfect fit with the TSO, and his ability to become such an integral part of the orchestra these past few years speaks to his generosity, grace and good humour.

‘Our musicians and audiences continue to benefit from his artistic vision, and we are excited to be able to work together to bring our plans for the future – notably our 10-year Our Cathedral vision – to fruition over the next stage of his tenure as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director,’ said Challen.

Aadland, a Norwegian citizen, has worked extensively with major orchestras throughout Europe – Scandinavia in particular – as well as Australia and Asia. He first conducted the TSO in 2005 and, as he explains, is thrilled to deepen his relationship with the orchestra.

‘I have a long connection with the TSO – I have been coming to Tasmania for nearly two decades – and from the very first time I worked with this orchestra, I was impressed by the quality of playing and the commitment of the musicians, who are fully involved in every rehearsal and every performance, bringing artistry and expertise to all that they do,’ said Aadland.

‘Since taking up the role of Chief Conductor and Artistic Director in 2020, I, together with the musicians, have focussed on finessing the orchestra’s sound. We’ve been working on making the tonal range larger, expanding the dynamic possibilities, attending to the finer points of phrasing, and paying attention to minute details and nuances.

’As we move into the next four years, my priorities are to build on the strengths that we’ve established thus far and to develop our working relationship so that the communication flow between conductor and orchestra becomes seamless,’ he said.

News that Aadland is remaining as Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the TSO for a further four years has been received enthusiastically by the 47-piece orchestra.

Speaking on behalf of the musicians, Concertmaster Emma McGrath said, ‘Eivind has a natural and warm rapport with the musicians, and his love of music is palpable and inspiring.

‘It’s always exciting to work with him – he instinctively understands how to draw the best from each and every player on stage and he holds us to the highest artistic standards. He’s a beautiful communicator and collaborator!’ McGrath concluded.

FolkWorld welcomes new Artistic Director

Jon Cope, a Fremantle-based musician with 40 years of experience and knowledge of the WA folk scene and 25 years working as an arts manager in leadership roles in arts and community sector organisations, has been announced as the new Artistic Director of FolkWorld Inc.

FolkWorld Inc. is the parent organisation of WA’s popular Fairbridge Festival, the family music festival established in 1993.

Cope’s appointment comes after the departure of Rod Vervest, who nurtured the programming of Fairbridge Festival for eight years.

FolkWorld Inc. President Drew Dymond said, ‘Jon’s record of leading multicultural and community-driven music and arts initiatives combined with his enthusiasm, comes at a perfect time for FolkWorld as we move through a challenging period following cancelling two festivals due to COVID-19.

‘The 2023 Fairbridge Festival is shaping up to be a particularly wonderful gathering and will provide yet another world-class folk music festival,’ Dymond said.

Jon Cope said: ‘There’s been much great work done by many people over the past three decades to make the Fairbridge Festival such an iconic cultural event. I’m excited to join the FolkWorld team and work together on delivering more amazing cultural experiences for our diverse festival community.’

Cope played at the inaugural Fairbridge Festival in 1993 with the Press Gang and returned over the years with music acts, Fling, Blue Celts, Focsle Firkins, and Martin & Coole. His family has participated in the Fairbridge Festival experience for over two decades, transitioning through the various strategic focus areas of the festivals’ program structure.

As an arts manager Cope has worked for several arts organisations including Kulcha Multicultural Arts of WA. In 2014 he established Kaleidoscope Multicultural Arts Management, a specialist music agency for multicultural and folk artists. He is also the co-creator and facilitator of the World Music Café social enterprise promoting a diverse multicultural performance schedule, and a strong advocate for collective community-driven arts initiatives and the value of culture for enriching community wellbeing.

The 29th Fairbridge Festival will be held from 14-16 April 2023.

Arena appoints new Executive Director/Co-CEO

Arena Theatre Company has appointed Debra Allanson as the company’s new Executive Director and Co-CEO.

Allanson brings with her a wealth of experience in the creative industries through her work in television, film and innovative digital platforms, and deep strategic and operational management roles. She has worked extensively with start-up teams across a range of digital media businesses including an online platform for children’s creative development and expression.

Chair Anne Henshall said the Arena Board is thrilled that Allanson is coming on board, given her media and strategic experience as the company enters a new phase of its evolution and growth.

‘Relocating to Bendigo four years ago opened exciting new pathways for Arena and with Debra on board, working closely with our Artistic Director/co-CEO Christian Leavesley, we are well-placed to realise these opportunities,’ Henshall said.

Allanson said she was honoured to be joining a company that focuses on fostering creative learning and development opportunities of young people, and to contribute to the innovative programming that is Arena’s core business.

‘This role brings together many of my career highlights, working with creative programming for and with children and young people. This is even more compelling in a post-COVID world, recognising the vital importance of social interaction and embodied experience in young people’s growth and development,’ she said.

Artistic Director and Co-CEO, Christian Leavesley, said, ‘At Arena we love working with new technologies and across platforms. I am very excited about the incredible breadth of expertise and experience Debra is bringing to the Company. The timing could not be more perfect.’

Allanson is a long-standing member of the Vicscreen (formerly Film Victoria) investment and incentive committee, having previously been a Board member for nine years. She is a former board member of Barking Gecko, Western Australia’s theatre company for children and their families.

Changes to ACT Minister’s Creative Council

The Minister’s Creative Council – an advisory body acting as a two-way conduit of information and providing strategic advice to the ACT Government on arts sector issues – has announced a new Chair and Deputy Chair, as well as six new members.

Emma Batchelor, Christopher Carroll, Sophie Edwards, Marissa McDowell, Rachel Reid (Jazida), and Ashley Zmijewski join existing members AJ America, Ketura Budd, Ian RT Colless, Hannah De Feyter, Ngaio Fitzpatrick and Ruth O’Brien.

AJ America and Ketura Budd have been promoted to the positions of Chair and Deputy Chair respectively.

The 12 current members reflect a diversity of experiences and include Aboriginal artists, women and non-binary artists, LGBTIQ+ artists, artists with disability, and culturally and linguistically diverse artists. Collectively the Council represents a variety of artforms and creative professions including dance, burlesque, music, theatre, visual arts, literature, film and creative production.

ACMI appoints inaugural Director of First Nations, Equity and Social Policy

The Melbourne-based Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) has announced the appointment of Gavin Somers, a proud Butjulla, Gubbi Gubbi man, to the newly created role of Director of First Nations, Equity and Social Policy.

In the position, Somers will lead Australia’s national museum of screen culture to champion and challenge teams across the organisation to achieve equity of access for individuals and groups that have traditionally been excluded.

Acting Director and CEO, Graham Jephcott said, ‘ACMI recognises the impact of our museum in a changing world. Our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion and championing First Peoples’ voices must be ongoing. In welcoming Gavin to the ACMI Executive team, we take important steps towards continuing this vital work.’

Somers said of his new position, ‘I am very honoured to be taking up this exciting opportunity in joining the deadly ACMI crew, and looking forward to growing our wonderful connections to our First Nations and diverse communities.’

With a career spanning both Federal and State government departments, Somers was previously manager of Aboriginal Employment and Cultural Inclusion at the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP). In this role he oversaw the creation and implementation of a range of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultural inclusion, cultural safety and employment initiatives for a workforce of over 5,000 staff.

Consolidating his reputation as a highly respected leader within Aboriginal communities across Victoria, Somers collaborated closely with DELWP’s diversity and inclusion teams to ensure consistency with the organisation’s LGBQTI+, disability and culturally and linguistically diverse programs.

Somers also remains a passionate supporter of the creative industries through his long-standing role as board member of Ilbijerri Theatre Company.

The Director of First Nations, Equity and Social Policy role was created by ACMI to align with its Reconciliation Action Plan and its commitment to building positive and reciprocal relationships with First Peoples that place them at the centre of Australian culture. The role will lead and support the museum to embed culturally safe practices for staff, visitors, and communities as it strives to deliver meaningful change and engagement across the organisation.

Somers commenced with ACMI on Monday 8 August.

