On the move: Latest sector appointments

South Australian Museum Director resigns

The South Australian Museum has announced that its Director, Brian Oldman, will be standing down at the end of 2022 after nine years in the role. Oldman will be returning to the UK where he previously held roles at the British Museum, Zoological Society of London, and National Maritime Museum.

Kim Cheater, Chair of the South Australian Museum Board, thanked Oldman for his enormous contribution to the Museum and his leadership during the challenging environment of the pandemic.

‘Brian has been an energetic and enthusiastic promotor of the Museum and I know he will leave Adelaide with many strong connections and enormous respect for his achievements,’ Cheater said.

The South Australian Museum achieved many milestones during Mr Oldman’s tenure including:

Annual Museum visitor numbers of more than 800,000 and reaching 1.4 million people through wider Museum programs and touring exhibitions.

Record attendances to major exhibitions including Opals, Dinosaur Revolution and last year’s Wonders from the South Australian Museum.

A renewed focus on Australian Aboriginal culture including the Yidaki: Didjeridu and the Sound of Australia exhibition, increased repatriation of Aboriginal ancestral remains and programs to revive lost Aboriginal languages.

Maintaining the Museum’s leading position in winning competitive scientific research grants and creating joint research positions with all three Adelaide universities.

Securing funding for the $86.5 million Cultural Collections storage facility opening in 2024.

‘It has been a tremendous privilege to be the Director of the South Australian Museum and to lead this incredible institution. The collections are internationally significant, and the quality of the Museum’s research is recognised around the world,’ said Oldman.

‘The opportunity to become Director and live in South Australia has undoubtedly been a career highlight.

‘Adelaide will always be a special place and I intend to retain my property in the city. This will enable me to maintain my many friendships and escape the English winter,’ he said.

A national and international search will commence to identify a suitably qualified candidate to be the next Director of the South Australian Museum.

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair welcomes new Artistic Director

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) has announced artist and designer Francoise Lane as incoming Artistic Director following the departure of Janina Harding at the completion of last month’s Fair.

Involved with CIAF since 2013, in both the role of artist exhibitor and curator of the exhibitions Where’s Your Permit? (2021) and CIAF Fashion Story (2022), Lane is well placed to build upon the achievements of her predecessor.

After a two-year COVID hiatus, CIAF returned in July 2022 with record art sales exceeding $1 million for the first time, and attendance of more than 60,000 visitors across the five-day program.

CIAF Chair Tom Mosby said Lane’s appointment opened an exciting new chapter and represented a defining moment in the organisation’s 13-year history.

‘After undertaking a thorough nationwide search, the CIAF Board is pleased to announce one of Far North Queensland’s most talented artists and cultural leaders as its new Artistic Director,’ he said.

‘Artistically, Francoise is a formidable talent whose cultural sensibilities and experience from a commercial context, along with vision and ambition, make her ideally suited to the strategic demands of the role. We are excited for the future and extend a warm welcome to Francoise,’ he added.

A Torres Strait Islander woman whose maternal family are from Hammond Island, Francoise Lane identifies as both Meriam and Kaurareg. Inspired by her family, Kerriri (Hammond Island) and the natural reef and rainforest landscapes of her tropical North Queensland home, Lane is a multi-disciplinary creative whose practice spans textile design, visual and surface pattern art, and sculpture. Additionally, Lane and her husband Andrew Lane established Indij Design in 2011, a 100% Indigenous-owned, award-winning architectural and design company.

Reflecting upon her new role, Lane said, ‘Over the last two years I have worked amongst the CIAF team and closely with Janina to curate and deliver two culturally relevant and timely exhibitions. During this time, I have seen how well the CIAF team works together and am delighted to be leading such a professional creative team. It is an honour to be part of an Indigenous-led organisation with Board Chair Tom Mosby and General Manager Darrell Harris.

‘We are in times of great opportunity with Indigenous creatives highlighting the diversity of cross-disciplinary arts practice among their contemporary, fellow First Nation’s creatives. The intersection of design and art is an exciting one and it will be wonderful to explore what this could add to CIAF,’ she said.

Lane has commenced in her new role and is working towards the delivery of CIAF’s 14th anniversary season at Cairns Convention Centre and cultural venues throughout the city from Wednesday 12 July to Sunday 16 July 2023.

Express Media CEO moves on

After two years in the role, the CEO of Express Media, Jesse Garlick, is stepping down and returning west to his hometown of Perth to take on a new role in local government.

‘Being away from family over the past couple of years due to the pandemic has been difficult, but I have been constantly inspired by the resilience and persistence of the Express Media staff and community,’ Garlick said.

‘I am so proud of the projects, programs and publications we have delivered in this time through the hard work of the team and board, and the talent we have seen emerge in our community as a result.

‘I am sad to be leaving, I have loved this role and what it has given to my career, but I am also excited to see what the next CEO brings to the organisation and how they will continue to foster young artists, writers, and storytellers,’ said Garlick.

Express Media, based in Melbourne’s Wheeler Centre, is currently advertising for a new CEO.

Four new staff join Next Wave

Artists Leigh Lule, Tarryn Love and MaggZ have joined Next Wave as Producers in Residence, embarking on a year-long journey designing and curating projects with/for/by young people.

Between them, the three artists bring relationships across communities, knowledge across waacking, writing for theatre and TV, visual art and storytelling, and explorations into identity through the work of remembering, reclamation, regeneration, and revitalisation.

Next Wave has also appointed Nickila De Silva as Associate Producer: Communications and Engagement. As part of VicHealth’s Future Reset: Arts Move The Dial program De Silva joins a cohort of young creatives across Victoria to build change making arts and cultural experiences with/for/by young people.

Next Wave’s Producer in Residence and Creative Leadership programs are supported by VicHealth through their Future Healthy initiatives, created to amplify the voices and ideas of young Victorians to dream, build and connect in arts and cultural experiences and transform issues that are important into arts and cultural experiences for/by young people.

