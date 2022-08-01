On the move: Latest sector appointments

Sydney Writers’ Festival announces new Artistic Director

The Sydney Writers’ Festival Board of Directors has announced Ann Mossop’s appointment as Artistic Director for a three year term.

Festival Chair Mark Scott said, ‘Ann Mossop comes to Sydney Writers’ Festival with a career programming cutting-edge public conversations at the Sydney Opera House for the Ideas at the House series, Festival of Dangerous Ideas, All About Women and recently as the Director of the Centre for Ideas at UNSW Sydney. Ann also has a long association with the Festival, sitting on the board from 1995 – 2000 and was part of the committee that established the Sydney Writers’ Festival as an independent entity in 1998.’

Sydney Writers’ Festival CEO Brooke Webb is delighted that Mossop has joined the Festival.

‘Ann’s experience, strong intellect and remarkable track record is extraordinary. Ann has brought the most esteemed and prolific writers and thinkers from Australia and the world to our public conversations and I could not be more excited for the Sydney Writers’ Festival organisation and our audience,’ said Webb.

As Head of Talks and Ideas at the Sydney Opera House from 2010 – 2017, Mossop established the Opera House’s Talks and Ideas program. The Ideas at the House series featured writers, thinkers, artists, chefs and comedians, including Jackie Chan, Noam Chomsky, Elizabeth Gilbert, Stephen Hawking, Jamie Oliver, Yoko Ono, Grayson Perry, Jennifer Saunders, Alice Waters and many more.

Mossop co-led the Festival of Dangerous Ideas (FODI) at the Opera House from 2010 – 2017 and has remained a co-curator of the Festival. FODI has hosted speakers like Slavoj Zizek, Salman Rushdie, Vandana Shiva and Naomi Klein. Mossop was also the co-founder of the All About Women Festival, held annually at Sydney Opera House since 2013.

On her appointment Mossop said, ‘I am very excited to be joining Sydney Writers’ Festival as Artistic Director. It’s a brilliant Festival that is an essential and much-loved part of Sydney life.

‘The Writers’ Festival team have worked tirelessly to keep the flame alive for writers and audiences during two difficult years of COVID disruption. I am looking forward to working with them to create a festival next year that celebrates our local writers and renews the international exchanges bringing the best of books and ideas to Sydney audiences,’ she said.

Mossop replaces Artistic Director Michael Williams, who programmed the 2021 and 2022 Festivals.

Sydney Writers’ Festival returns from 22-28 May, 2023.

New Artistic Director appointed at Darwin Festival

Darwin Festival’s Board have announced the appointment of experienced arts leader Kate Fell as the organisation’s incoming Artistic Director.

The appointment follows a rigorous recruitment search in the lead up to the conclusion of Felix Preval’s tenure as Artistic Director following the 2022 Festival.

Fell is a passionate, professional and highly experienced arts leader with over 20 years working in the arts as a Creative Director, Program Director, Executive Producer and CEO for festivals, venues, and arts companies. Based in Brisbane, and soon to be Darwin, Fell comes to Darwin Festival from her position as Program Director at Brisbane Festival. Prior to this, she was an Executive Producer at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Creative Director for Festival 2018 at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after spending seven years at Circa.

Fell will be joining the festivities at this year’s Darwin Festival, to meet the team, key stakeholders and immerse herself in the community to get a feel for Australia’s hottest winter arts festival. She will commence her role full time in early October and will lead the Festival’s creative direction for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 Festivals.

Darwin Festival Board Chair Ian Kew said, ‘Darwin Festival’s Board are pleased to welcome Kate on board as our new Artistic Director. Kate’s impressive background as a leader in large scale Festivals is sure to have a positive impact on the future of Darwin Festival and we look forward to working with her.

‘The Board would also like to acknowledge and thank Felix for his steadfast determination and passion in leading the creative direction of the Darwin Festival over the last six years. His tireless work has helped position the Festival as a leading international art and culture event,’ Kew added.

Incoming Artistic Director Kate Fell said, ‘I’m incredibly excited to be accepting the role of Artistic Director of Darwin Festival and can’t wait to immerse myself in the Festival program this year before stepping into the role full time. The Northern Territory has a truly unique creative arts scene, and it offers something that can’t be found anywhere else in Australia. I look forward to becoming a part of this wonderful community and helping lead an international Festival that Territorians can be proud of.’

Current Darwin Festival Artistic Director Felix Preval said, ‘Directing Darwin Festival’s artistic vision has been a real highlight for me professionally and personally, and I couldn’t be happier to pass the baton on to Kate Fell. Kate is a wonderful colleague and collaborator, and I feel sure that she will bring Darwin many more years of fantastic programming, and will fall in love with the city, just as I have.’

Preval commenced with Darwin Festival in 2016 and has contributed to the unprecedented financial and artistic growth over six Darwin Festivals as Artistic Director. Preval has been instrumental in positioning Darwin Festival firmly within the national arts conversation and as the flagship major cultural and tourism event of the Northern Territory. During his tenure as Artistic Director, the Festival has enjoyed record-breaking years, with the 2019 event smashing all previous ticket sales records over its 40 year history. It was also under Preval’s creative leadership that Darwin Festival delivered a 2020 Homegrown Festival, becoming the first major arts festival in the world to go ahead since COVID-19 drove global communities into lockdown.

Darwin Festival CEO James Gough said, ‘Darwin Festival has experienced enormous change, growth and, ultimately, great success under Felix’s artistic direction. On behalf of the staff, artists, board of Darwin Festival, we thank Felix for his outstanding commitment, passion and flair over these last six years. A huge welcome to Kate! Her steadfast track record and leadership qualities are a coup for Darwin Festival.’

The 2022 Darwin Festival (proudly supported by the Northern Territory Government and City of Darwin) runs from 4-21 August 2022.

Polyglot farewells Artistic Director after 22-year tenure

After 22 years in the role, Sue Giles AM has announced she will step down from the position of Artistic Director and co-CEO of Polyglot Theatre at the end of 2022, in order to focus more on her significant international advocacy work.

Board Chair Sarah Hunt said, ‘Sue Giles is an incredible asset to the arts. The creativity, participation, and joy she has sparked for thousands of young people, their families and communities, both with Polyglot and as a leader of the children’s theatre sector in Australia, and the world is truly remarkable. Her contribution has been nothing short of extraordinary.’

Under Giles’ Artistic Directorship, Polyglot’s work has been eclectic, innovative and participatory with an explorative focus on children’s play and power. Giles has directed and co-created over 40 works for Polyglot Theatre; works that have toured to 18 countries on five continents. She has led Polyglot to achieve broad artistic reach and a reputation for excellence, distinction and longevity in its touring works, and a focus on partnerships and collaborations with other companies and artists which has supported the company’s ability to thrive even in the toughest circumstances.

Giles has been recognised with honours including a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for significant service to the arts industry as an Artistic Director and to children’s theatre, and the Green Room Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been a tireless advocate for children’s theatre and the value of children and young people in the world, through her work with the international association of theatre for young audiences, ASSITEJ International. Elected to the ASSITEJ Presidency in 2021, Giles is deeply invested in leading the association through a period of rapid growth and vital activity.

Reflecting on her time at Polyglot, Giles said, ‘This company has been my inspiration and delight for 22 years, coming on board as a fledgling Artistic Director and growing in ambition and experience along with the company.

‘What a privilege it is to work with so many brilliant and inspired people along the way – co-CEOs, artists, staff and Board as well as all the children, schools and families that have informed our practice. I’m so proud of Polyglot and all we have achieved together so far. I know that the company’s ability to shift and move with the times, its focus on participation, collaboration and evolution, and its reliance on its people at the heart, will mean greater strength, artistic rigour and exploration into the future,’ she said.

Giles’s leadership at Polyglot has resulted in a breadth of work and distinctive processes that have brought the company recognition and a position of leadership within the arts in Australia. With her guidance, Polyglot has grown and evolved over the years and is poised to recover strongly from the disruption of the pandemic.

Executive Director Kath Fyffe acknowledged Giles’s contribution to Polyglot: ‘I celebrate Sue’s incredible achievements over 22 years with the company, and am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside her. Sue’s creative leadership of the organisation has led to a culture of creative ambition and evolution, as well as a depth of practice that Polyglot is renowned for. Sue’s creative and personal generosity has also helped establish a culture of working that equips the company to embrace change as the next phase of Polyglot’s life beckons.’

A global search for Polyglot’s next Artistic Director will commence in the coming weeks, led by Tony Grierson of Aegeus Executive Search.

ASO Managing Director to step down

After nearly ten years as Managing Director of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO), Vincent Ciccarello has announced his intention to step down from the role.

Ciccarello will finish with the ASO on 30 September 2022 to pursue new opportunities and enable the organisation to refresh.

Since his appointment in 2013, Ciccarello has led the ASO through some of its most exciting moments and helped it navigate its biggest challenges. He has been integral to growing the ASO’s audience through new events, collaborators and music styles, while also developing its learning and community programs.

ASO Chair Andrew Daniels paid tribute to Ciccarello’s outstanding tenure.

‘As with any great performance, it’s best to leave the audience wanting more. Nothing could be truer of Vincent’s time with the ASO, which unfortunately will soon come to an end,’ Daniels said.

‘Vincent’s leadership has been characterised by his ability to innovate and inspire, and the incredible community he has built around the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra.

‘He has helped redefine the ASO’s role in the wider cultural, social and economic fabric of South Australia and positioned it well for the future.

‘We thank Vincent for his lasting contribution to the ASO and wish him nothing but the very best in whatever he does next,’ Daniels said.

Ciccarello cited the ASO’s 2019 tour of China and South Korea and the highly successful Festival of Orchestra as highlights of his time with the organisation.

‘I am immensely proud of all that we have built and the way the ASO has continued to evolve and progress,’ he said.

‘After nearly a decade in the role, I believe it’s the right time for someone new to continue that trajectory and to bring fresh ideas and energy to the organisation.

‘It has been a privilege and a thoroughly exciting journey. I come away from my time here with countless memories and strong, meaningful relationships,’ Ciccarello said.

The ASO Board has commenced the process for a global search for a Chief Executive Officer to lead the organisation into its next decade.

Board appointed to lead Melbourne Arts Precinct development

The Board responsible for leading Australia’s largest ever cultural infrastructure project has been appointed as the Andrews Labor Government breaks ground on the Melbourne Arts Precinct.

Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos announced the nine-member board for Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation (MAP Co) – the entity spearheading the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation project.

MAP Co has been established to oversee the precinct revamp which includes The Fox: NGV Contemporary, along with extensive refurbishment of Arts Centre Melbourne’s iconic State Theatre and the addition of new cafes, restaurants, together with the creation of 18,000 square metres of new green public space.

MAP Co will also operate and manage Fed Square and when complete, connect the precinct, public space and shared services supporting NGV and Arts Centre.

‘This history-making and city-shaping project will elevate Melbourne as a global creative and cultural city,’ said Dimopoulos.

‘I look forward to working with the Board to bring our vision to life.’

The Board is chaired by experienced company director and chartered accountant James MacKenzie, chairperson of the Victorian Funds Management Corporation, the Suburban Rail Loop Authority Board and Slater & Gordon Lawyers. MacKenzie previously chaired the Interim Melbourne Arts Precinct Board.

Bringing together diverse skills and experience across finance, infrastructure, governance, First Peoples engagement, social equity and the creative industries, the Board members are:

Peter Konidaris, national managing partner of PwC’s Government, Health and Infrastructure business;

Paul Barker, member of the Victorian Arts Centre Trust and former chairperson of Fed Square Pty Ltd;

Cath Bowtell, CEO of Industry Fund Services and Chair of the Royal Women’s Hospital Board;

Aneetha de Silva, Managing Director Government for Aurecon Group;

Belinda Duarte, CEO of Culture is Life and former co-chair of Reconciliation Victoria;

Tony Ellwood AM, Director of the National Gallery of Victoria;

Ari Suss, CEO of Fox Special Projects Group; and,

Christine Wyatt, independent urban strategist and Deputy Chair of the Suburban Rail Loop Authority Board.

MAP Co CEO Katrina Sedgwick said, ‘The MAP Co Board of Directors bring to the table the considerable experience and skill needed to oversee the transformation of the Melbourne Arts Precinct into the inviting and vibrant cultural hub of our state.’

Tura New Music appoints Regional Producer

Tura New Music has announced the appointment of artist and community leader Tara Gower to the new role of Kimberley-based Regional Producer.

A Yawuru woman from Broome, Gower has had a long, rich and varied career in the cultural sector nationally and internationally. Moving back to Broome after 15 years as a professional dancer with Bangarra Dance Theatre, Gower has worked as a Community Liaison officer in Broome, developing youth wellness programs incorporating culture, dance and music. In 2021 she initiated a community-based dance program through the Kimberley Aboriginal Medical Service and Goolarri Media Enterprises.

Tura Artistic Director Tos Mahoney said Gower joins the Tura team at an exciting time for the organisation.

‘As we look to strengthen our intercultural programs across the Kimberley and beyond, Tara brings a wealth of local, cultural knowledge and connections. This will undoubtedly bring both sustainability to the current programs and new possibilities for future programs,’ said Mahoney.

Gower is already working on Tura’s next Kimberley project which starts in August – the Sound FX program in the Fitzroy Valley.

An award-winning artist and arts worker, last year Gower was recognised as a leader in the growth of creative industries by her community during NAIDOC week. She credits growing up on Yawuru country with her Elders for the strength to follow her passion for the arts.

Passionate about passing her skills onto the next generation and bringing creative pathways and experiences to remote areas of Australia, Gower is committed to creating new links between Tura and the unique cultures of the Kimberley.

‘I am incredibly excited about this new role with Tura. Their work across the Kimberley over the past 20 years has created so many opportunities for Aboriginal artists as well as making a positive contribution to community well-being. This is a fantastic opportunity to bring my artistic and cultural knowledge to deepen Tura’s programs as well as broaden my skills as a producer and arts worker,’ she said.

Screen Queensland farewells CEO

Screen Queensland has announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kylie Munnich will leave the organisation at the end of her three-year term this October.

Brisbane-born Munnich came to Screen Queensland with more than 25 years’ experience in distribution and development, and successfully steered the organisation and industry through the challenges of the global pandemic.

Screen Queensland Chair, the Honourable Roslyn Atkinson AO, thanked Munnich for her leadership and unwavering commitment to the state’s screen industry.

‘Kylie has brought a steady hand and long-term strategic vision to all her endeavours as CEO of Screen Queensland,’ Atkinson said.

‘Kylie has made a lasting contribution to the organisation’s international and domestic production attraction and investment, enhanced its studio offerings and development of local talent pipelines, while also building a positive and collaborative workplace culture for the Screen Queensland team. She has been effective both as an innovator and an entrepreneur.

‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Kylie for all that she has accomplished. The screen industry in Queensland is far stronger for her being part of it and we wish her all the very best for this next chapter,’ Atkinson said.

Munnich said that it was a difficult decision to step away from the role of CEO, but she is pleased to be leaving Screen Queensland in a position where the organisation is ready and energised to embark on an exciting new era.

‘My three years at Screen Queensland have been marked by outstanding growth in the screen industry in our state,’ Munnich said.

‘I am grateful to the fantastic team at Screen Queensland, the Board and the Queensland Government for giving such strong support to the screen sector, recognising its economic and cultural value.

‘I leave Screen Queensland feeling very proud of my achievements and those of the organisation. It’s time for a new challenge in the screen industry, but I greatly look forward to watching the continued success of Screen Queensland,’ she said.

Munnich will relocate to Sydney later in the year to continue her screen career. Recruitment for her replacement as CEO will commence immediately with Kingston Human Capital.

Perth Symphony Orchestra farewells Creative Director

Bourby Webster, Founder and Creative Director, will resign from her role with the Perth Symphony Orchestra (PSO) on 22 December 2022.

Since founding Perth Symphony Orchestra in 2011, Webster led the organisation in its vision to create music for everyone. PSO’s supporters, donors and the ever-growing audiences would agree this ambition has been truly realised. Webster’s departure has been made possible through a clear strategic, considered, targeted and successful succession plan which was heralded when Catherine Henwood was appointed as CEO earlier this year.

Henwood said: ‘Bourby has changed the cultural landscape of Western Australia by forming a highly successful artistic organisation which has redefined expectations of orchestral concerts in every sense, challenging the type of music, the performance location, and even the gender of the conductor that an audience might expect to experience.’

Board Chair Phil Thick acknowledged Webster’s enormous contribution. ‘I have worked with Bourby for almost four years and during that time have been so impressed by Bourby’s fantastic energy and tireless commitment not just to Perth Symphony, but to the cultural sector and the artistic vibrancy of our state. She is a true champion of the arts, and we are so grateful for all that she has given to PSO and WA during her 12-year tenure.’

Webster said of her tenure: ‘Perth Symphony has demonstrated that orchestral music truly is for everyone. I am incredibly grateful to have had the privilege to work with so many talented and generous people who have made Perth Symphony the company it is today. The time is right for me to move on, knowing the orchestra will continue to grow, push boundaries, inspire, delight and connect – being fun, fresh and fearless in the dedicated pursuit of our mission. I am excited about what lies ahead for me as I move to explore new horizons, and for Perth Symphony under the leadership of CEO Catherine Henwood and a highly skilled board of directors.’

The Board of Perth Symphony Orchestra have immediately commenced an international search to appoint a new Artistic Director.

Webster will play a key role in the recruitment of a new Artistic Director and finalise Perth Symphony’s artistic program for 2023 before she departs in late December.

