On the move: Latest sector appointments

VIC cabinet reshuffle sees new Creative Industries Minister sworn in

A new Minister for Creative Industries has been appointed in Victoria following the swearing-in of the state’s new cabinet on 27 June.

The new Minister is Steve Dimopoulos MP, the Labor member for Oakleigh, who said in a recent statement: ‘I am greatly honoured to have been sworn in as Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events and Minister for Creative Industries. I sincerely thank the Premier and my colleagues for placing this trust in me.

‘This is an exciting time to be taking on these responsibilities. This is the time for recovery after such a difficult couple of years – especially for those working in creative industries, sport, major events and tourism. Victoria has come back to life and I’m genuinely eager to get to work to help create even more opportunities in, around and for Victoria.’

Outgoing Minister, the Hon. Danny Pearson MP, said in a statement: ‘In October 2020 Premier Dan Andrews appointed me to the Creative Industries portfolio. I’ll always be grateful for that opportunity.

‘I have loved this portfolio every single day that I have held it.

‘Supporting artists, reviving live music, launching the Creative State 2025 and VicScreen strategy, unveiling Horridus the triceratops to the world at Melbourne Museum and leading the work of a once in a generation arts precinct transformation. It has been a thrilling and inspiring time. I wish my friend and colleague Steve Dimopoulos MP the very best as he is sworn in to lead this extraordinary portfolio.

‘To all of the artists, performers and creative organisations, thank you for sharing your work with me and opening up my eyes, my mind and my heart to your insights.

‘To the team at Creative Victoria and all of our agencies, thank you for everything that you do,’ Pearson said.

The Substation appoints new Artistic Director and CEO

The Substation, a multi-arts space located in Newport in Melbourne’s western suburbs, has appointed Paul Selwyn Norton as its new Chief Executive Officer and Artistic Director. Selwyn Norton succeeds Brad Spolding, who left The Substation after seven years to take up a role at Brisbane Powerhouse.

Throughout his 25-year career as an artist, producer and director, Selwyn Norton’s entrepreneurial skill set and access to world class product has been his currency and curatorial benchmark. After 12 years of performing with renowned dance companies Batsheva and William Forsythe/Ballet Frankfurt, he set up his own production company in the Netherlands. Using his international experience and network, he then toured leading Dutch entertainment in venues across Europe and North America.

Moving permanently to Australia in 2014, Selwyn Norton brought the same ingenuity and connectivity to his role as director of STRUT Dance between 2013 and 2021, and Junction Arts Festival between 2021-22.

Recognising that Perth, at the height of the West Australian economic boom, was also looking to build its assets in the cultural sector, he engaged numerous cutting-edge artists in multi-year programs and presentations in WA. Partnerships with such luminaries as William Forsythe, Crystal Pite, Punchdrunk’s Maxine Doyle and Hofesh Shechter went on to launch new cultural precincts and catapult local artists into signature festivals and organisations across Australia and the world.

In Launceston, Selwyn Norton was able to develop and embed pathways of First Nations, multi-cultural, and LGBTQI+ inclusion into Junction Arts Festival, significantly broadening the programming diversity to allow for a richer, vibrant, and more intergenerational experience for its citizens.

‘My deepest gratitude to the Board for inviting me to be the next custodian, CEO and Artistic Director of The Substation and to become part of the Hobson’s Bay City community,’ Selwyn Norton said in a statement.

‘Brad, Michaela and the whole team have embedded The Substation deeply into the cultural landscape both locally and beyond, significantly lifting the programming aspirations, stakeholder investment and audience engagement to brilliant heights. It will be an immense honour to add my own entrepreneurial capacity and connectivity to that legacy and together with the team continue to build The Substation into a beacon of creative opportunity in Hobson’s Bay and co-create a vibrant and enticing future for diverse artists, audiences and communities at large.’

Selwyn Norton will commence in his new role on Monday 11 July.

Canberra Theatre Centre appoints new Head of Programming

Daniel Clarke has joined Canberra Theatre Centre as Head of Programming. He commenced in the role on 14 June, and will initially work in a part-time capacity, while also serving as Co-Festival Creative Director of Sydney WorldPride until March 2023.

‘I’m excited to be leading a great team who care deeply about the performing arts in Canberra and nationally,’ Clarke said in a statement.

‘I look forward to supporting the team to further collaborate nationally and internationally, to ensure that Canberra Theatre Centre continues to present relevant, inspiring and contemporary works. I am looking forward to finding new ways to collaborate with the other arts and cultural organisations here in Canberra and also building sector capacity – we can be an incubator of new works and new ideas and ensure they are experienced both locally and further afield,’ he said.

Clarke was the 2016 winner of the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Award Facilitators Prize. He has previously worked as the Artistic Director and CEO of Adelaide’s Feast Festival, as Creative Producer and CEO of Melbourne’s Theatre Works, as Executive Producer, Programming at QPAC, and at Arts Centre Melbourne as Programmer Performing Arts, and Creative Producer, Theatre and Contemporary Performance. Clarke has also worked in the UK and as an independent theatre-maker and director.

Canberra Theatre Centre Director, Alex Budd, welcomed Clarke to the role. ‘I am delighted that Daniel Clarke has been appointed as Head of Programming at the Canberra Theatre Centre. Daniel has worked as an Artistic Director, Creative Producer, Executive Producer, Director, Programmer and CEO across Australia and the UK. He is a respected arts leader with a commitment to inclusivity, bold voices, independent artists, new works and artistic development.’

New Marketing Manager at West Australian Opera

After almost eight years with Victorian Opera as the state opera company’s Media and Communications Executive and subsequent Acting Marketing Manager, Scott Whinfield has joined West Australian Opera as their Marketing Manager.

Whinfield continues to establish himself as one of the country’s leading young professionals working in opera and was the first Australian to undertake Opera Europa’s Opera Management Course.

During his time at Victorian Opera, he developed and hosted several popular series including podcast The Art of Opera, which ranked third in New York City Theatre’s Top 5 opera podcasts internationally behind the Metropolitan Opera. He also presented pandemic-inspired web series Artists in Isolation. The series ran weekly from April – December 2020 and shared intimate interviews with singers, directors, and composers from across the world as each dealt with the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns and theatre closures. Victorian Opera received a Green Room Award for its online content that year.

On his appointment, Scott noted: ‘I adore this glorious art form and am incredibly excited to begin this new chapter with West Australian Opera. WAO is a company that I’ve long admired and it’s a great pleasure to join their wonderful team. I am immensely grateful to Victorian Opera for the kaleidoscope of happy memories working on such remarkable productions and so many new Australian operas, including instant-classic Lorelei.’

HOTA appoints new Board member

Dancer and performing arts leader Danielle McFall-Weiss has joined the Board of HOTA (Home of the Arts) on the Gold Coast.

‘My first experience with HOTA was going to see some shows. It was such a surprise what an amazing facility it is,’ McFall-Weiss said.

‘I couldn’t believe that this existed on the Gold Coast, it’s incredible. I decided right then that I wanted to be involved.’

McFall-Weiss is the newest addition to the HOTA board, appointed as a director for the next four years, with the Gold Coast’s cultural precinct evolving as a key arts destination both nationally and internationally.

After retiring from performing, McFall-Weiss moved into arts management in New York, serving as company manager at New York Live Arts and the innovative Bill T Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company.

Transitioning to artist representation, she has also been a booking agent at Columbia Artists Management, one of the major US performing arts agencies, and later became a founding agent at Selby Artists Management, booking tours for some of the biggest names in dance in the United States and Canada, including Pacific Northwest Ballet, Ballet British Columbia and MOMIX.

Her relocation to the Gold Coast was originally intended to be temporary, having accompanied her husband Schuyler Weiss, Managing Director at Bazmark, who was attached to the shooting of Elvis. The couple subsequently decided to stay in Queensland, according to a creative commons story from The Lead South Australia.

OzAsia Festival appoints In Other Words curator

Adelaide Festival Centre’s OzAsia Festival has announced well-known Chinese Australian writer, comedian, and MC, Jennifer Wong, as curator of the 2022 In Other Words program, which features new writing and ideas from Asian and Asian Australian writers.

A food enthusiast with a love of wordplay, Wong is known to many as the presenter of Chopsticks or Fork?, a six-part ABC series about Chinese restaurants in regional Australia. As a writer, her work on mental health, food, and cultural identity has been published by ABC Everyday, ABC News, Broadsheet, Monocle, and SBS News. She currently writes a column for SBS Food called The Mostest.

As a comedian, she has performed in both solo and group shows at arts and comedy festivals in Australia, Edinburgh, and China. For OzAsia Festival in 2021, she created and hosted The Special Comedy Special, which showcased a stellar line-up of Asian Australian comedians, and took part in the Closing Night Debate.

Wong will also host and appear in the comedy special again for OzAsia Festival in 2022. More details to be announced soon.

In Other Words was first presented in 2021 under curator Laura Kroetsch, and attracted nearly 3000 attendances, both in-person and online, in more than 20 free sessions featuring 40 leading contemporary writers and thinkers covering a variety of political, cultural, racial, and lifestyle topics.

‘I’m so excited to work with our guest curators, Marc Fennell and Beverley Wang, to present Adelaide with a massive weekend of unforgettable stories and big ideas about Asia and Australia’s relationship with Asia,’ Wong said.

‘As a book-loving former Asian Studies student who’s been involved in Asian-Australian performance since 2011, I’m delighted that In Other Words will be the place-to-be to celebrate and bring together the incredible range of Asian talent in Australia. Whether it’s music or journalism, science or literature, cooking or pop culture, we’ve got you covered…

‘We’re bringing together thinkers and writers from all walks of life who’ll inspire, provoke, and comfort. I can’t wait for everyone to see the full program in September,’ she added.

The 2022 OzAsia Festival will run from 20 October – 6 November, with program details announced on 2 August. The lineup for In Other Words will be announced in September.

The Australian Ballet promotes dancer to Principal Artist

Senior artist with The Australian Ballet Sharni Spencer has been promoted to the position of Principal Artist.

The news was announced at the conclusion of the company’s performance of Harlequinade on the evening of Saturday 25 June.

‘Sharni embodies the delicate balance of star quality and humility, making this promotion to Principal Artist a joy to celebrate,’ said Artistic Director David Hallberg.

‘She lights up the stage and with each opportunity, has taken her artistry and technique to higher levels. Sharni is always open to growing, learning, and stretching herself as a dancer and the joy she finds in this art form isn’t lost on her audience that has enjoyed witnessing her growth. My utmost congratulations to this stellar artist.’

Spencer was born in Lismore NSW and grew up in Tamworth and Newcastle. She began dance classes when she was three years old and studied at Sally Kefts School of Dance and Marie Walton Mahon Dance Academy before joining New Zealand School of Dance. Spencer joined The Australian Ballet at the beginning of 2008 and was promoted to coryphée in 2012. She was the recipient of the Khitercs Hirai Foundation Scholarship in 2012, and used it to spend three months rehearsing and performing Giselle with Dutch National Ballet. She was promoted to soloist in 2017 and to senior artist in 2020, before becoming a principal artist in June 2022.

Perth Theatre Trust becomes Arts and Culture Trust

WA’s Minister for Culture and the Arts, David Templeman MP, has announced the membership of the new Arts and Culture Trust (ACT) Board.

The Perth Theatre Trust was abolished on 30 June 2022, with the Arts and Culture Trust and its Board taking over operations from 1 July.

The new authority will oversee all types of art and cultural assets other than just theatres, and apply a state-wide lens to engagement, business activities and presentation of productions for the arts and the community.

For continuity purposes, the ACT Board will have three former Perth Theatre Trust Board members, including nationally recognised award-winning lawyer and founding member of the WA Chamber of Culture and the Arts, Chair Morgan Solomon; taxation specialist and respected business community leader, Michelle Tremain; and civil engineer Nadia van Dommelen, who played key roles in large infrastructure projects such as Optus Stadium.

The other appointments are:

former Screenwest Chair and Community Arts Network non-executive director, strategist Janelle Marr;

lawyer and Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts and WA Live Events non-executive director Melvin Yeo;

property, project and infrastructure solutions advisor, accomplished consultant Stuart Bell;

retired arts manager Shane Colquhoun AM, who was inaugural Chair of Seesaw Magazine and currently sits on the Arts Advisory Committee Winston Churchill Memorial Trust;

theatre designer Zoe Atkinson, a non-executive director at Black Swan Theatre Company; and,

Michele ‘Mitch’ Torres, a Djugun, Djabirr Djabirr, Gooniyandi, Walmajarri, Yawuru woman, as well as a trained TV journalist and radio broadcast producer/presenter, television presenter, filmmaker, writer-director/producer and theatrical writer/director.

The Perth Theatre Trust Board met for the last time on June 16, 2022.

‘The formation of the Arts and Culture Trust Board marks the start of a new era as we move away from the Perth Theatre Trust (PTT), which was limited to managing theatres. I am delighted to have appointed such highly credentialed members, which also includes regional representation. I am pleased that Morgan Solomon will continue as Chair to lead the new board on its establishment journey,’ said Culture and the Arts Minister David Templeman.

‘WA’s new Arts and Culture Trust legislation requires the appointment of board members with skills and experience relating to the trust’s functions such as law, financial management, infrastructure planning, and culture and the arts industry experience. I feel that the nine representatives more than meet those requirements – in my view they exceed expectations.

‘The new Board takes the work of the trust beyond the brick walls of theatre buildings to all kinds of art and cultural assets, while representing best practice for contemporary policy and governance.

‘I look forward to future outcomes under this group’s leadership. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing PTT Board for their dedication and service,’ Templeman said.

