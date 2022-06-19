On the move: Latest sector appointments

CCP announces new Director

Melbourne’s Centre for Contemporary Photography (CCP) has announced the appointment of Daniel Boetker-Smith as the organisation’s new Director. Announced publicly at the launch of CCP’s Annual Appeal on Thursday 9 June, Boetker-Smith joins the CCP team having spent the past eight years as Dean of Studies at Photography Studies College and nine years as Director of the Asia-Pacific Photobook Archive. He was also previously the managing editor of Photofile magazine, and has curated events and exhibitions in the USA, Aotearoa/New Zealand, England, Malaysia, India, Ireland, and Australia. He succeeds Adam Harding, who spent four years heading the institution.

Bringing with him a wealth of knowledge earned from over 18 years working in arts education, publishing, curating and management, Boetker-Smith’s previous achievements have been driven by photography’s ability to connect communities and encourage dialogue. He is also a critic and writer for a host of national and international publications, including FOAM, British Journal of Photography, Voices of Photography, Lens Culture, Magnum and GUP Magazine.

‘I’m looking forward to leading this fabulous and important institution, and working with the dedicated Board and staff. CCP deserves to be at the centre of Australia’s creative and cultural life, and I’m going to work day and night to get it there. Photography is the medium of our age, and as such the CCP is vitally important in developing and determining what the future looks like,’ Boetker-Smith said.

Chair of the CCP Board Patrick Pound said of Boetker-Smith’s appointment: ‘We are hugely excited to announce Daniel Boetker-Smith as the new Director of CCP. Daniel has a substantial breadth of knowledge and experience along with an impressive record of active engagement with all things photography. We look forward to a dynamic new phase for CCP.’

Daniel Boetker-Smith commences his new role in August 2022.

Co-Artistic Directors appointed to lead Rawcus

L-R: Katrina Cornwell and Morgan Rose, the new co-Artistic Directors of Rawcus. Image supplied.

The Rawcus Board, on behalf of the ensemble and staff, have announced Katrina Cornwell and Morgan Rose as the new co-Artistic Directors of Rawcus.

Cornwell and Rose have a 10-year history of collaboration that combines their independent practices of physical theatre and play writing. United by an obsession with communal experience and the liveness of performance, their work is daring, formally inventive, and full of heart.

Rawcus has been creating audacious performances and arts experiences for the past 22 years and is now excited to take the next step in its evolution with the appointment of Cornwell and Rose. Their unique methodology and experience developing new work collaboratively with performers joyfully resonates with Rawcus’ creative ethos and will develop a new phase for the company.

‘Over 22 years Rawcus has developed a unique voice in Australian theatre. Working as an ensemble for that long is in itself a rare feat and we’re all in awe of what Kate Sulan has built and maintained over so many years together with the Rawcus Ensemble. Shortly we’ll celebrate the enormous contribution she has made to our organisation and community as she hands over to our new leaders,’ said Rawcus Chair Dan Koop.

‘As Rawcus moves into a new phase we’re optimistic and excited to explore new creative territory with Katrina and Morgan leading our organisation. We’re sure that curiosity, generosity and an infectious energy will fuel our next evolution. From the Board, to our staff, and most importantly the Ensemble, we’re thrilled to be welcoming Katrina and Morgan to the role.’

Cornwell and Rose take up the Co-Artistic Director role in July 2022. Kate Sulan’s final work with the Rawcus ensemble as Rawcus Artistic Director, Here We Are Amongst You, will premiere at Arts House in June/July 2022.

Erin Madeley to be next MEAA Chief Executive

Erin Madeley will succeed Paul Murphy as the Chief Executive of the Media, Entertainment & Arts Alliance (MEAA).

Madeley, currently Director of Operations at MEAA, was successful in an extensive recruitment process which attracted a large field of candidates.

‘I am delighted to announce that Erin Madeley will be MEAA’s next Chief Executive,’ said Federal President, Simon Collins.

‘Our recruitment process attracted a large field including many very impressive candidates, but in the end the Board was unanimous in its endorsement of Erin as the best person to lead MEAA into the future.’

Madeley first became a MEAA member as an acting graduate in 2007.

‘I remember feeling so proud to join my union,’ she said.

‘I knew being union meant I was part of something powerful and that I would be part of building a better future for creative people.’

Since then, Madeley has worked for MEAA, initially as part of the member services team, then as an organiser, as Director of the Entertainment, Crew and Sport Section, and for the last three years as Director of Operations.

‘I am incredibly excited and humbled to have this opportunity. MEAA is driven by members with incredible talent and passion. I look forward to working with all of them as we continue to build strength and assert their value to the communities they serve,’ she said.

Outgoing Chief Executive, Paul Murphy, will remain with MEAA for a period of time to facilitate handover and transition.

‘The Board has made a great decision in appointing Erin. MEAA’s future could not be in better hands,’ he said.

‘It has been an enormous privilege to lead MEAA for the past seven years. The union is in a strong position now and under Erin’s leadership it will only get stronger.’

Create NSW appoints Director of Arts

Karen Rodgers, the newly appointed Director of Arts at Create NSW. Image supplied.

Experienced sector leader Karen Rodgers has been appointed as Director of Arts with Create NSW, a newly created role within the NSW Government’s agency responsible for arts, screen and culture.

Rodgers joins Create NSW from the Australia Council for the Arts and will be responsible for overseeing arts and cultural operational funding programs and helping shape NSW’s policy agenda for the sector.

Interim CEO of Create NSW, Annette Pitman welcomed Rodgers’ appointment, saying her experience both within government and in leading small and medium sized arts organisations will position her to contribute greatly to NSW’s arts and culture ecology.

‘Karen is known for her passion in working with artists and arts organisations across the state and the country, and comes to Create NSW with the skills and leadership to continue to develop and support the arts and cultural sector here in NSW,’ Pitman said.

‘I am confident Karen will provide the direction needed to support and strengthen our arts and culture sectors, which will ultimately deliver both world-class experiences for audiences, and more jobs and opportunities in the sector.’

Rodgers said she was excited to start the new role with Create NSW and utilise her skills and experience to deliver real outcomes for NSW’s arts and cultural sector.

‘This is a rare opportunity to influence the future of culture and the arts in NSW and I am thrilled to join Create NSW, where I will continue to champion and support the many talented and creative people who make this state such an incredible place to live, work and visit,’ she said.

Karen Rodgers will commence the role in mid-August 2022.

Australasian Dance Collective’s Chair steps down

After seven years at the helm, Marian Gibney has retired as Chair of Australasian Dance Collective’s Board of Directors with current ADC Director Alan Scott, stepping into the position as Chair.

‘I am grateful for all that I have learned during my term as Chair of ADC’s Board, and for the support that my fellow directors and the company’s staff provided to me. Under the Artistic Directorship of first Natalie Weir and, for the last three years, Amy Hollingsworth, the company has steadily grown its output, producing a diverse array of memorable dance works, and extending its dance education activities,’ Gibney said in a statement.

‘In what is often a challenging environment for the small/medium arts sector, the dedicated and talented ADC team always give their all, caring passionately about the company and the importance of contemporary dance in our cultural landscape.

‘It has been a pleasure to work with Alan Scott on the Board and I am delighted that Alan has succeeded me as Chair of ADC,’ Gibney said.

Alan Scott is Principal of the business advisory firm Asmosys and has over 35 years’ experience in business consulting with specialties in business strategy, change management, facilitation, and risk management. He commenced at Asmosys 11 years ago after a 28-year career with Deloitte, has had Board roles previously with Ronald McDonald House Charities South East Queensland, and joined the ADC Board In November 2018.

Scott said he was honoured to take on the role of Chair with ADC: ‘Marian has guided the Board impeccably over the last seven years and, as they say, they are big shoes to fill. The energy and creativity of the ADC team is infectious, and we are blessed to have a well experienced, highly credentialed Board. Together this makes for an exciting future.’

ADC’s General Manager, Nick Engler said that alongside Mr Scott’s business expertise, the new Chair has a passion for the creative and performing arts.

‘In a business capacity, Alan has worked as an advisor to QPAC, Brisbane Powerhouse and La Boite. As a committed patron of all things arts, Alan has been a committed follower of ADC for over 10 years, a lover of musicals and dance, and is a Foundation member of QAGOMA’, Engler said.

‘We are incredibly grateful for Marian’s dedication and invaluable contribution and guidance through some big changes for the company including the appointment of a new Artistic Director, company rebrand and refocusing and steering ADC through the global pandemic. For all of Marian’s contributions, we are truly grateful,’ Engler added.

The Song Company appoints new Chair

Former corporate high-flyer Jack Percy has been appointed as Chair of The Song Company, succeeding Michael Tidball who stepped down from the role to take up the role of Secretary of the NSW Department of Communities and Justice.

When Percy retired as Chairman and Managing Director of Accenture (Aust, NZ, South Korea) and member of Accenture’s Global Leadership Council in 2017, he commenced a music degree at ANU. Unencumbered by corporate pressures and globe-trotting, he was able to pursue a long-held passion for music that had included being a member of the renowned Trinity College Choir, Cambridge. Board life was consciously eschewed – until now.

Percy is a well-respected Australian business leader. Under his leadership, Accenture’s ANZ business more than doubled to well over AU$1.5 billion, and was recognised globally as one of Accenture’s top performing units. He also drove the company’s expansion from the Eastern seaboard to add offices in Perth, Adelaide, Auckland and Wellington. In his role at Accenture, Percy championed a number of cultural sponsorships, including a significant, multi-year relationship with the Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) as their principal sponsor. He was awarded the HR CEO Champion of the Year by the Australian Human Resources Institute (AHRI) and became a sought-after speaker on the topic of leadership.

He is now enjoying life as a jazz saxophonist, regularly performing with the Jack Percy Trio and the Blamey Street Big Band.

‘It is an enormous honour to take on this role with The Song Company, an ensemble I have long admired for its artistic excellence. I see this as a great opportunity to marry my skills in strategy, finance and corporate growth with my deep love of music. Working with the great Artistic Director, Antony Pitts, GM and Associate AD Francis Greep, and the rest of the singers, Board and management team, we look forward to building a vibrant and sustainable future for The Song Company,’ Percy said.

Artistic Director Antony Pitts added: ‘It is well known how hard hit the performing arts have been over the past two years. The Board underwent an exhaustive search to find a new Chair who could take on the many challenges we face and help us forge a vibrant future in this “new normal”. We are very grateful to the hard work and commitment previously provided by Michael Tidball in this role, and look forward immensely to working with Jack.’

MTC appoints Head of New Work

Jennifer Medway, the MTC’s newly appointed Head of New Work. Image supplied.

Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) has announced the appointment of Jennifer Medway as Head of New Work, bringing over a decade of professional experience in the development of new Australian work as a dramaturg. Medway was MTC’s Literary Associate from 2017 – 2021 and has been Acting Literary Manager of MTC since 2021.

The role is a senior artistic role at the Company, leading the New Work department which has recently been renamed from the Literary department. The New Work department will continue to invest in new writing and build on initiatives fostering Australian talent such as the NEXT STAGE Writers’ Program.

Focusing on a contemporary approach to new work development, it will draw on successful international practices. By supporting highly skilled, exciting and bold voices, the department will pioneer models for how new work is created in Australia.

Artistic Director and Co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said of the appointment, ‘Jennifer’s strong connection to playwrights – both locally and nationally, her rigorous dramaturgical process and her inspiring vision for the creation of new work here at Melbourne Theatre Company made her the clear choice for this role.

‘Jennifer is poised to usher in this exciting era of the Company where new writing and the development of new work sits at the centre of the Company’s artistic mission,’ Sarks said.

Prior to joining MTC, Medway was Resident Dramaturg at the Australian Theatre for Young People, Studio Artist at Griffin Theatre Company, Associate Artist – Dramatugy at Belvoir, Literary Assistant at Belvoir, and a regular script assessor and dramaturg for Playwriting Australia.

Medway said of her new role: ‘I am beyond thrilled to commence this position at Melbourne Theatre Company, for an audience and community that I have been working with since 2017. It gives me great pleasure to continue to support playwrights and theatre makers to develop new and exciting theatre that speaks to who we are today.

‘To be a part of Anne-Louise Sark’s artistic vision for the Company going forward is a great privilege and I can’t wait to share that and the work we will create with everyone,’ she added.

Medway is also a regular guest lecturer at the Victorian College of the Arts within their Masters of Directing, Playwriting and Dramaturgy programmes and was on the judging panel for the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards Book of the Year Prize and Nick Enright Playwriting Prize from 2018 – 2020.

Fremantle Press appoints new patron

Cultural leader, visual artist and entrepreneur Barry McGuire has joined Fremantle Press as the publisher’s patron as of 14 June 2022.

McGuire is a Balladong, Wadjuk, Noongar man who has a strong track record as a cultural leader, entrepreneur, public speaker and negotiator in a broad range of sectors including mining, resources, arts, construction and Aboriginal business development. In addition to his role as Chairman of Spear Group Holdings, McGuire was also recently appointed as the cultural advisor to the Indigenous Emerging Business Forum, an organisation designed to help and support Aboriginal-owned businesses make the most of technology to grow business and opportunities.

He currently serves as a director of the Western Australian Planning Commission, The Spear Foundation and as an advisory board member of the Perth International Arts Festival and the Black Swan State Theatre Company of Western Australia. These roles allow him to exercise his passion for sharing cultural understanding and safety across all nations of Australia while contributing to local economic development across urban, regional and remote parts of Australia.

McGuire said he was looking forward to helping Fremantle Press further expand its profile, and that his aim and passion was to encourage future generations to read.

‘The importance of the work Fremantle Press does is the documentation and the solidification of people’s living stories. Storytelling is important because it shares … people’s lives and cultural ways with the world on another level … This is one of many synergies that connect nations of this world,’ he said.

CEO Jane Fraser said the role would focus on raising the Press’s profile in the arts, education and business communities.

‘Not only is Barry a practising artist, a cultural advisor and an experienced business development professional but he has also been an advisory board member for the Perth International Arts Festival and the Black Swan State Theatre. He will bring an invaluable depth of understanding to what not-for-profits and arts organisations need.’

Fraser and the Fremantle Press board also thanked outgoing patron Tonya McCusker AC CVO QC who has held the role since 2014.

Royal Academy of Dance appoints new National Director, Australia

The Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) has announced the appointment of Aaron Bloomfield as the RAD’s new National Director for Australia, succeeding Rebecca Taylor who held the post from 2019 and Léonie Locke who is currently Interim National Director, Australia.

Bloomfield joins the RAD from his position as CEO of Gymnastics New South Wales (NSW), a post he has held for 19 years, during which time he has transformed the organisation, ensuring financial stability and significantly improving governance as the basis for continuous growth. Bloomfield has also had a notable influence on gymnastics and sport across Australia, including chairing the Board of the NSW Sports Federation, as a guest panel member for the launch of the Sport Australia National Governance Principles and with Gymnastics NSW receiving numerous awards including for Safe Sporting Practice.

As National Director for RAD Australia, Bloomfield will report to Tim Arthur, the RAD’s new global Chief Executive based in the UK, and will lead the RAD’s strategic vision across its Australian operations, supporting 1,400 RAD members and 940 teachers in Australia.

Bloomfield said of his appointment: ‘It is such an honour to be joining the RAD team and be a part of such a prestigious organisation and vibrant and diverse community. I’m excited to meet RAD colleagues, stakeholders, members and students and to hear how, together we can grow and develop dance across Australia.’

Chief Executive Tim Arthur said: ‘I’m incredibly excited that Aaron is joining the RAD family. His energy, creativity, enthusiasm and passion for our work, as well as his incredible track record with Gymnastics NSW make him the ideal person to take RAD Australia forward. I can’t wait to see the amazing things our colleagues, members and students can achieve in the coming years under his wonderful leadership.’

Bloomfield will join the RAD on Monday 18 July.

Three new dancers join Dancenorth

L-R: Sabine Crompton-Ward, Tiana Lung and Damian Meredith have joined the Dancenorth ensemble. Image: Amber Haines.

Dancenorth Australia continues to grow, welcoming dancers Sabine Crompton-Ward, Tiana Lung, and Damian Meredith to the Dancenorth ensemble.

Reconised as one of Australia’s leading arts organsiations, Dancenorth employed a total of 167 artists and arts workers in 2021.

Dancenorth Artistic Director and Co-CEO Kyle Page said the growth recognised Dancenorth’s position as a leading regional arts ambassador within the national arts sector.

‘We are thrilled to have grown the Dancenorth Ensemble from five members in 2021, to seven members in 2022. This not only expands the opportunities for us choreographically, but reinforces the strength of professional arts in regional Australia,’ said Page.

‘We are incredibly grateful for the growing support of our Dancenorth Donor Community, who have supported our vision to guarantee a living wage for seven dancers so that we can keep them employed here in regional Queensland,’ he added.

Sabine Crompton-Ward joins Dancenorth from Sydney Dance Company, where she performed in the premiere season of Rafael Bonachela’s Impermanence, the company’s Australian regional tour, and New Breed season. Crompton-Ward completed her training as part of Sydney Dance Company’s Pre-Professional Year and has also appeared in Stephanie Lake’s Colossus at Sydney Festival in 2020.

Tiana Lung trained with the New Zealand School of Dance and has worked as an independent artist across Australia and New Zealand, touring nationally and internationally. She has worked with New Zealand companies Taki Rua Productions and Okareka Dance Company on their international tours to the Netherlands, Tahiti, Hawaii, Australia and Canada; as well as with Discotheque Dance Company, Muscle Mouth, Footnote NZ, and Movement of the Human. In Australia, Lung has worked with Kristina Chan and appeared in Chunky Move’s highly acclaimed work Token Armies.

Damian Meredith is a contemporary performance artist, teacher, and creative entrepreneur from

Naarm/Melbourne. Trained in ballet, circus arts, and contemporary dance, he has toured both nationally and internationally, working with a variety of companies and choreographers including Chunky Move, Stephanie Lake Company, Melanie Lane, Tasdance, Shaun Parker & Company, Matthew Bourne, and Transit Dance Company.

Joining Marlo Benjamin, Felix Sampson, Nelson Earl, and Michael Smith, the 2022 Dancenorth Ensemble will make their first appearance together in Wayfinder, a new major work by Dancenorth at the Townsville Civic Theatre from 24-25 June as part of the North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA). Wayfinder has been commissioned by Brisbane Festival and NAFA.

New Co-Directors appointed to lead STRUT Dance

The Board of STRUT Dance, the National Choreographic Centre of Western Australia, has appointed James O’Hara and Sofie Burgoyne as Co-Directors of STRUT Dance.

O’Hara currently holds the role of Co-Artistic Director of the New Zealand Dance Company and will bring with him 20 years of experience as a dance performer, teacher, choreographic assistant, and director. O’Hara is immersed in dance communities throughout the world. He has performed on some of the world’s biggest stages, and has worked with some of the most celebrated and influential dance artists of our time.

O’Hara has worked with Ballet Preljocaj, Matthew Lutton, Ross McCormack, Stephanie Lake, Dancenorth and alongside Yang Liping and Marina Abramović. He has performed as a guest with Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet (Ohad Naharin), The Australian Ballet (Gideon Obarzanek), The Norwegian National Ballet, The Paris Opera Ballet, The Bolshoi Theatre and collaborated extensively as both performer and assistant with Marina Mascarell, Michael Keegan-Dolan, Damien Jalet and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

Burgoyne is an artist and cultural worker with a background in dance and choreography who gestures towards culture and community through performance, creation, collaboration, curation, and teaching. Her choreographic work has been presented in the USA, UK and throughout Australia and she has worked internationally as a performer with choreographers such as Miguel Pereira, Eszter Salamon, Thomas ES Kelly, Theo Clinkard and Jean Claude Gallotta.

Burgoyne has collaborated with a number of visual artists and institutions including Museum of Old and New Art (MONA), Dark Mofo, Constance ARI, Pope Alice, A Published Event, Diana Baker Smith and Seaborg, with music group Group A, theatre companies Frantic Assembly, Erth Visual and Physical Inc., Terrapin Puppet Theatre and the Channel 3 (UK) television series, HUMANS.

STRUT Chair, Franklin Gaffney said: ‘We have taken time to identify and engage our new co-directors for STRUT because our membership and the Australian independent dance sector demands dynamic, inclusive and visionary leadership. From weekly workshops to award winning international festival productions, STRUT has for the last 20 years delivered for our members and audiences alike. James’ and Sofie’s appointment as co-directors brings together two individuals committed to collaborative approaches to leadership. Their appointment represents a tremendous cultural fit, with a highly engaged and thoughtful leadership style and capabilities to build upon the strong foundations laid by Paul Selwyn Norton.

‘Our Board was particularly attracted to the distinct qualities they bring, their combined skills, experiences and networks which will enrich our members and fuel our drive to be unashamedly ambitious and delight audiences. We welcome them back to Western Australia. We are delighted that they will be at the helm of STRUT as we celebrate our 20th anniversary and plan the next stage of our exciting journey,’ Gaffney said.

O’Hara and Burgoyne said in a joint statement: ‘We stand here united with a belief in collaborative leadership, trust in its capacity to generate wide reaching care and support, and are excited by the ways it can manifest in an inspired, vibrant, and successful future for STRUT Dance. The success of our creative careers is indebted to many Western Australian organisations including Steps Youth Dance Company, the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts and STRUT Dance itself.’

The pair’s appointment follows an extensive search undertaken by the STRUT Board with the assistance of REĂ Consulting. O’Hara and Burgoyne will join STRUT Dance on 20 June and will report to the STRUT Dance Board.

The Board also noted its appreciation of the significant contribution that Serena Chalker, as Creative Producer, made over the last eight months as part of the leadership team. She completed her contract at the end of May and the Board looks forward to her continued engagement with STRUT.

Penrith Performing and Visual Arts announces new Director, Theatre

Suzanne Pereira has been appointed as Director, Theatre at Penrith Performing and Visual Arts. Image supplied.

Penrith Performing & Visual Arts (PP&VA) has appointed Suzanne Pereira as their new Director, Theatre.

Hania Radvan, PP&VA CEO, welcomed Pereira, saying: ‘I am delighted that Suzanne has agreed to take on this critical role in our Company and I look forward to her steering our Q Theatre programs into a new era of creativity and community connection. Theatre has a long and impactful legacy in Penrith and at PP&VA. Suzanne’s considerable skills, passion and her tremendous energy are a most welcome and perfect fit.’

Pereira is a Sri-Lankan Australian actor, director and arts leader, whose creative output spans the classic to the contemporary, across independent and mainstage theatre. She is passionate about supporting and creating work that speaks to the diversity of our communities, with particular focus on culture and gender. She believes in the power of storytelling; to navigate culture and impact society’s ability to understand who we are and who we want to be.

Pereira said of her new role: ‘I’m delighted to take on the role of Director, Theatre for PP&VA and the community it serves. I look forward to connecting with local artists, residents, and students to program and create work that is relevant to Western Sydney and speaks to its place in the world. I’m also thrilled to be working with the amazing multi artform team at PP&VA and am truly excited for the collaborative possibilities that lie ahead.’

Pereira brings a unique combination of creative and management experience to PP&VA. As an actor she was most recently seen on Australian stages in Bell Shakespeare’s 2019 national tour of Much Ado About Nothing, and comes to the role of Director, Theatre having served as General Manager of Contemporary Asian Australian Performance (CAAP).

Along with her roles as Associate Artist and Cultural Liaison on Belvoir & Co-Curious’ award-winning Australian-Sri Lankan theatrical epic Counting & Cracking, and as the first Chair of WITS (Women in Theatre & Screen), an organisation that passionately advocates, encourages and provides support for Gender Parity on Australian stages and screens, Pereira has continued to pursue diversity and cultural equity in the arts and the world around her. Her other Board roles include Theatre Network NSW (Deputy Chair) and Darlinghurst Theatre Company.

Pereira has also spent many years supporting the current and next generation of Sydney theatre artists, having taught in both the full-time and part-time programs at Actors Centre Australia, as well as mentoring and coaching established and emerging artists and arts workers.

Suzanne Pereira commences in the role in mid-June.

New Board member joins ANAT

ANAT (Australian Network for Art and Technology) has welcomed new Board member Megan Kelleher to the ANAT Board.

Kelleher is a PhD candidate and one of RMIT’s Vice Chancellor’s Indigenous Pre‑Doctoral Fellows in the School of Media and Communication. The title of her thesis is Blockchain Mapping and Indigenous Knowledge Systems: Observations at the interface between distributed consensus technology and Indigenous governance. She is investigating whether the affordances of blockchain technology are culturally appropriate for Indigenous governance.

Kelleher has worked previously with ANAT on two projects, with ANAT supporting Old Ways, New Work with practitioners in the development of the UNESCO publication Indigenous Protocols and Artificial Intelligence (IP//AI) Prototype in 2021. Kelleher was an author of the publication, along with Angie Abdilla, Rick Shaw and Tyson Yunkaporta.

Kelleher also presented a few months ago at ANAT SPECTRA in Melbourne, where she interviewed the iconic pioneer Stelarc and mercurial emerging entrepreneur Reggie Ba-Pe.

Kelleher joins Chair Michael Nelson, David Anders, Prof Christopher Fluke, Brad Darkson, ANAT CEO Melissa Delaney, Dr Erica Seccombe and Prof Ted Snell on the ANAT Board.

New appointments for NIDA Board Of Directors

The National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) Board of Directors has announced the appointment of two new Board members.

Mr Darren Dale has been a director of Blackfella Films since 2000 and has produced many award-winning documentary, factual and drama programs. He is a Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and currently serves on the board of ACMI, the Sydney Film Festival and the Sydney Festival. In 2012 Dale was the recipient of the prestigious AFTRS Honorary Degree.

Ms Sophia Zachariou is the CEO of Bunya Entertainment. Previously as Create NSW Director of Screen Investment, Engagement and Attraction, Zachariou led the screen program and prior to that was Deputy Head of Entertainment at the ABC. Zachariou is a passionate advocate for the emerging sector and has championed many new creative voices from under-represented groups during her entire career.

NIDA Chair, Noel Staunton said: ‘We are delighted that Darren and Sophia have joined the NIDA board and are thrilled to have the deep experience and expertise they bring.

‘Darren’s passion for Australian storytelling and producing, his stellar industry reputation and expansive connections will add great value to NIDA. Sophia’s dynamic and prolific work, alongside her extensive screen industry knowledge will be an incredible asset to the NIDA Board.’

Dale said: ‘NIDA is an iconic performing arts educator whose graduates have left indelible marks on stage and screen globally. As a screen producer, I am indebted to the exceptional work of so many NIDA alumni and it’s an honour to be able to make a strategic contribution to its future growth and success.’

Zachariou said: ‘NIDA has been the home of creative excellence for over 60 years and to be part of this national institution as it forges new partnerships and collaborations within our industry is an exciting challenge and one which I’m completely up for.’

The Board of Directors extended their thanks for the excellent contribution over many years from Mr Justin Ryan, Dr Sandra Phillips and Mr Ian Collie who have stepped down from the NIDA Board over the last year.

NFSA appoints Senior Manager, Indigenous Programs

Filmmaker, screen executive and Wodi Wodi woman Gillian Moody will join the leadership team of the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) in the role of Senior Manager, Indigenous Programs.

Reporting to the CEO Patrick McIntyre, Moody will be driving NFSA’s programs relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island cultures, including collection, interpretation and cultural protocols. She will also develop the institution’s work in providing advice and services to Indigenous communities and organisations seeking to preserve their own audio-visual collections, and will further identify ways to connect communities with the NFSA’s Indigenous holdings to support the revitalisation of language and culture.

Moody has an outstanding track record as a screen executive at Screen Australia (and its predecessor the Australian Film Corporation) as an Investment and Development Executive within the Indigenous Department, and at SBS Television within the Indigenous Media Unit. For the past eight years, Moody has freelanced as a writer, director and producer through her own company Kalori Productions and other companies; her output includes the feature length documentaries Na Muru Gurung, Black Divaz and Kindred as well as the first series of Family Rules, the web series Nice Shorts (for Bunya Entertainment and Mangrove Films) and short films Ties That Bind and Mudskipper.

‘I couldn’t be more excited about this appointment,’ said CEO Patrick McIntyre. ‘Gillian makes an incredible addition to the NFSA’s leadership team. There is huge potential for our institution to provide greater value to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiences, practitioners and communities. With her extraordinary mix of skills and experience as an executive and as a creative practitioner in her own right, Gillian is the right person to realise it. We are so thrilled she has chosen to join the team.’

Moody said of her new role: ‘To work with and share our powerful First Nation stories from around the country is a privilege. I am thrilled to be joining the NFSA leadership team and look forward to extending on my experiences to amplify Indigenous voices and perspectives within the NFSA. I am particularly passionate to engage with our communities in repatriating some of the extensive materials that have been housed within the collections. I look forward to managing the design and delivery of the Indigenous Programs within the NFSA.’

Gillian Moody will join the NFSA on 14 June.

