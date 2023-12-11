On the move: latest sector appointments

Tweed Regional Gallery welcomes new Director

Tweed Shire Council has announced the appointment of Ingrid Hedgcock as the new Director of the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre.

Hedgcock was appointed to the role after a competitive and robust recruitment process.

With more than 25 years’ experience in the arts sector, she boasts an extensive career traversing arts leadership and curation in the regional arts sector, and will bring passionate dedication to the continued development of the Gallery as both a renowned cultural space and top regional attraction.

Hedgcock began her arts career in 1995, working as a gallery assistant at the Brett Whiteley Studio in Sydney. This position ignited a deep appreciation for artist home studio recreations and preservations and a passion for working in the industry.

She assumed the role of Curator of the Margaret Olley Art Centre (MOAC) at its inception in 2014 and has since curated 20 exhibitions in the space, exploring the art, life and legacy of the renowned Australian artist, Margaret Olley.

Over the past decade she has played an integral part in the Centre’s creative direction and unparalleled success. As the Gallery’s Manager of Collections, Hedgcock has been responsible for the care and development of the collection, ensuring its significance as a Tweed community asset.

Hedgcock said she was excited to take on the new challenge as Gallery Director.

Ingrid Hedgcock is the new Director of the Tweed Regional Gallery and Margaret Olley Art Centre. She is pictured here with an artwork by Fred Jessup, part of the Gallery’s collection. Photo: Supplied.

‘I have been privileged to work with the Gallery team since 2014 as a curator. Now, as Director I look forward to working with our wonderful staff, volunteers and support organisations in this new capacity,’ Hedgcock said.

Council’s Director Sustainable Communities and Environment Naomi Searle said she was excited to welcome Hedgcock to the role, saying she had been impressed by her passion and dynamism in her previous role.

‘Ingrid has shown an incredible wealth of curatorial knowledge and is highly regarded by her colleagues as a leader who can build on the incredible success that this treasured cultural facility has experienced,’ Searle said.

‘We are confident Ingrid will continue her excellent work at the Gallery and I am excited to see where her vision for the centre takes it in the future. We wish Ingrid every success in her new role.’

Searle also thanked outgoing Director Susi Muddiman OAM for her dedication and professionalism over her 16 years at the helm. Muddiman stepped down as the Gallery’s Director in November to take up a new leadership role at the Home of the Arts (HOTA) on the Gold Coast.

Next Wave appoints interim CEO

After three years at Next Wave, the organisation’s CEO Jamie Lewis, an artist and dramaturg, will be taking parental leave.

‘While I am undertaking what I consider the longest artist residency I have ever embarked on, Next Wave will be in good hands,’ Lewis said. ‘I am super stoked to welcome and introduce Jacina Leong to the team as interim CEO!’

Jacina Leong 梁玉明 is an artist-curator, educator and researcher of Chinese Italian heritage, living and practising on the unceded Country of the Wurundjeri people in Narrm/Melbourne and engaged in critical processes of community engagement, arts management and post-representational curatorial practice.

She is a former co-Director of Bus Projects, Public Programs Curator at The Cube and Ipswich Art Gallery, Producer for the Creative Industries Precinct, Sessional Academic at RMIT University School of Art and La Trobe University, and mentor for the ACMI CEO digital mentoring program.

L-R: Jacina Leong and Jamie Lewis. Photo: Supplied.

Leong is currently a committee member of the Darebin Council Art and Heritage Advisory Panel and recently completed her PhD, which explores the ‘tensions of care at play in post-representational curatorial practice, and the real-world implications and challenges of practising care within colonial capitalist organisational systems and structures’. The major creative output of her PhD was related to caring in and through our practices, an online resource developed to cultivate shared practitioner reflexivity, and to consider not only the complexities of care, but also the purposes, values and ethics of our practices.

Lewis continued: ‘I am excited to see the influence of her stewardship of the organisation, its values and frameworks – to witness the evolution of the strategy and model and, through that, the impact it will have on the artists we work with, and the sector at large.’

Having worked in the arts sector for 15 years, Leong is committed to the role that arts organisations can play in bringing people together to explore and respond to complex and converging crises.

‘Next Wave, and its commitment to justice, friendship and care, is an organisation close to my heart,’ Leong said.

‘For close to four decades, Next Wave has supported artists to shape and enact radically situated, and globally implicated, shared futures. Amid climates of political, social and ecological uncertainty, to provide artists with space and time, as Next Wave does, to dream, to organise, to activate and to agitate, has never been more relevant or needed.

‘It is with humility to listen and openness to learn – with and from our extended community – that I take up the role of Acting CEO/Director of Next Wave, to lead the organisation into its 40th year, and to steward our core values.’

Director of Creative Workplaces appointed at Creative Australia

Creative Australia has announced the appointment of Kate Schaffner as Director of Creative Workplaces. Creative Workplaces is an initiative of the Australian Government’s National Cultural Policy: Revive.

As a newly established function of Creative Australia, Creative Workplaces will promote fair, safe and respectful workplaces for Australian artists, arts workers, and arts organisations.

Schaffner has considerable experience in workplace relations and in leadership roles in the public sector. She has contributed to the implementation of several recent workplace relations policy reforms at the Fair Work Commission.

With a deep understanding of workplace culture and employment issues, her knowledge relating to pay, safety and well-being will be instrumental in delivering Creative Workplace’s mandate.

The appointment comes after Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke MP appointed a Creative Workplaces Council, chaired by former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins AO and fellow Council members, all with deep sector knowledge and experiences.

Creative Workplaces will play a key role in delivering on the Government’s commitment to ensuring fair, safe and respectful workplaces for people working across the arts sector, as outlined in the National Cultural Policy: Revive.

Co-CEOs announced for Theatre Network Australia

The Board of Theatre Network Australia (TNA) has revealed its new Executive Leadership team, co-CEOs Erica McCalman and Joshua Lowe.

Interim Chair Sue Giles AM said, ‘As we thank Nicole Beyer for her tenure as TNA’s founding director, the Board is excited to be ushering in a new co-leadership model, which continues the work Nicole has been driving on next generation leadership. A rigorous recruitment process was managed by the TNA Board, which included calling for expressions of interest in different models of leadership that could steward the organisation’s commitment to our Equity Action Plan.

‘Erica is a highly regarded producer and arts sector leader who has worked across the country with major festivals, local government and many small to medium performing arts organisations. Most recently she was Producer (Special Projects) at Melbourne Fringe. Josh is TNA’s current General Manager and has been leading much of TNA’s advocacy work, particularly for the performance with/for/by young people sector. He was previously CEO/Artistic Director of DRILL in Tasmania.

‘Both Erica and Josh are already deeply respected by independent artists and the small to medium sector, and very well-qualified to lead TNA at this time. This partnership takes TNA into the next years of our strategy with knowledge, care and connection, and we are excited to work with their shared vision and perspective. No better partnership could drive the delivery of TNA’s key objectives of justice and equity,’ Giles said.

Erica McCalman (she/her) is an independent creative producer with more than 15 years of contemporary and experimental performing arts practice working across Australia and internationally. She has produced for Melbourne Fringe, Sydney WorldPride, the Australian Performing Arts Market (APAM), Next Wave, Sydney Festival, Performance Space, Darwin Festival and others. She is dedicated to facilitating arts outcomes that are rigorous, relevant and reflective of the communities they serve. She is a recipient of the Green Room Award for Innovation in Curation and Programming, and the George Fairfax Memorial Award for Excellence.

As a consultant and facilitator, McCalman is an active advocate for a strong creative sector. She initiates online spaces for discourse around class, power dynamics between artists and institutions, and interrogating what a healthy, inclusive arts practice can be. Since 2022 she has been a member of the Arts Wellbeing Collective’s Lived Experience Advisory Group. Born and raised on Wurundjeri country in Naarm/Melbourne, McCalman is a proud Ballardong Noongar woman with Irish convict, Scottish and Cornish heritage. She is a Graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts (Bachelor of Production) and a 2024 candidate of Small Giants Academy’s Mastery of Business and Empathy program.

Joshua Lowe (he/him) is an artist and creative business leader with 16 years of experience as an executive leader of arts organisations, and a passion for supporting and connecting people. Born and raised in Lutruwita/Tasmania, from 2007 to 2020 Lowe was the founding CEO/Artistic Director of DRILL, a national leader in youth dance, dedicated to fostering the growth of contemporary dance in Tasmania. He is a Graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts (Bachelor of Dance), and current MBA candidate at Melbourne Business School.

Lowe has been the General Manager of TNA since 2021, in that time leading the design and implementation of TNA’s Equity Action Plan, creating the LeaderShift program, driving national political advocacy, and providing increased support for the performance with/for/by young people sector. Lowe is guided by strong principles of justice and equity, informed by his queer identity and regional, working-class background.

McCalman and Lowe will start their co-CEO roles in January 2024.

Melbourne University Publishing welcomes new Publisher

Melbourne University Publishing (MUP) has announced the appointment of Foong Ling Kong as its new Publisher.

Kong has two decades of experience as a publisher both of academic and trade books, including periods at Penguin, Hardie Grant and Allen & Unwin. The appointment also represents her return to MUP, where she was Executive Publisher for five years (2006–10), responsible for commissioning and bringing to publication a sizeable number of excellent books.

Foong Ling Kong. Photo: Supplied.

Kong holds a BA (Hons) in English and Economics from the University of Melbourne. She has been Chair of the Feminist Writers Festival and a board member for the Stella Prize and Overland. She is currently Editor of Debates at the Parliament of Victoria, where she publishes the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly and manages a large team of Hansard reporters.

The Chair of MUP, Professor Warren Bebbington, said Kong had long understood the mission of a university publisher, and would be welcomed back by MUP’s authors, staff and the academic community.

‘Foong Ling has demonstrated her expertise and knowledge of publishing over an extended period, and the Board believes she has the capacity to build on the expanding range of subjects and international reach MUP has achieved over the past four years,’ he said.

Kong said of her return to MUP: ‘It is a deep honour and privilege to helm the country’s oldest university publishing house into its second century. Through its history, MUP has facilitated robust engagement with ideas and intellectual work; books by MUP authors have led and defined the national conversation. I look forward to commissioning into that tradition. In this complicated age we live in, expertise has never mattered more.’

Kong’s appointment comes after the MUP Board split the role of CEO and Publisher after Dr Nathan Hollier’s departure earlier this year. She has been appointed for a five-year term and starts on 15 January.

APRA AMCOS farewells Art Music Lead

APRA AMCOS has announced the impending departure of Art Music Lead Cameron Lam, who is finishing up in his current position at the end of the year.

Cameron Lam. Photo: Jess Gleeson.

Lam started with APRA AMCOS in 2016 as the Art Music Specialist in a dedicated role to support the organisation’s composer members within the Classical, Jazz, Sound Art, Experimental and Improvised Music categories.

He has played a major part in the success of the Art Music Awards in recent years through his work in consulting with all key stakeholders and administering current Art Music Award categories and guidelines.

Lam was there at the inception of the Art Music Fund and worked closely with the Australian Music Centre and SOUNZ to establish a strong partnership for APRA AMCOS members. The Fund has subsequently awarded $705,000 to 85 composers, improvisers and sound artists over eight rounds, and will award another $82,500 to 11 recipients in May 2024.

Lam was also the curator of the High Score conference, a collaboration with Creative Victoria and Melbourne International Games Week which brings composers into a space to explore the important role that audio and sound play in game design.

Lam’s last day will be Monday 18 December.

More recent appointments