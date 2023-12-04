On the move: latest sector appointments

Australian appointed as Auckland Festival’s next Artistic Director

The Auckland Festival Trust has announced the appointment of its next Artistic Director Kaitohu Toi, Bernadette “Bernie” Haldane.

Haldane (who initially intended to work in Auckland for just two years before returning to Australia, but subsequently fell in love with the city eight years ago) will take up her new position in January 2024 and lead the artistic programming for the 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028 Festivals. The 2024 Festival is the fourth and final Festival programmed by Artistic Director Shona McCullagh.

Board Chair, John Judge, said that when making the appointment they were looking for someone who was in touch with the changing face of demand for arts experiences in New Zealand’s largest and most diverse city.

‘Bernie has extensive experience both nationally and internationally across multiple art forms, which have reached and connected with many different communities of Auckland. The Board looks forward to working with Bernie, implementing her creative ideas, and continuing to evolve our city’s globally recognised celebration of the arts,’ he said.

Haldane has been at Auckland Live – the largest performing arts centre in the country, and kaitiaki (custodian) for 11 iconic Auckland venues, since 2015 – most recently as Creative Director. A devoted advocate for the live performance and arts sector in both Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, she has previously held roles as Director of Presenter Services at Arts Centre Melbourne and as the Chief Executive of HotHouse Theatre. Haldane is an active participant in various industry groups in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, particularly those focused on national and international touring, driven by her commitment to helping artists prolong the life of their work.

She brings a wealth of experience across many facets of the performing arts and events industry, including the development of new presenting partner relationships, connection with new audiences and the commissioning and development of work from the artists of Aotearoa.

Haldane said: ‘I’m thrilled to assume the role of Artistic Director Kaitohu Toi for Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival, an opportunity to foster connections between artists and audiences, crafting experiences that intrigue the curious and adventurous. The Festival has been an exhilarating creative catalyst for Tāmaki Makaurau, and I’m eager to expand upon past festival programs, infusing energy into a city and a creative sector that I deeply care about.’

As the Board and organisation continues work on the 2024 Festival, they also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of Shona McCullagh, who has led the programming of another stellar line-up of international and local artists for the city to enjoy in March.

Art Gallery of South Australia appoints new Board member

The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) has announced the appointment of First Nations artist and academic Dr Ali Gumillya Baker to the Art Gallery Board, effective Thursday 30 November 2023.

AGSA Chair, Sandy Verschoor said she was delighted to welcome Baker to the Art Gallery Board and looked forward to her contributions to the strategic direction and governance of AGSA.

‘Dr Baker brings a unique balance of artistic experience and cultural knowledge to AGSA through her experiences as a visual artist, an outstanding academic alongside her lived experience as a First Nations Mirning woman who has grown up on Kaurna country. She is an exceptional leader with strong community credentials,’ Verschoor said.

‘Importantly, she is deeply committed to supporting the arts in Australia, understands the business environment the Gallery operates in, and shares our passion for the artistic output of AGSA, as well as being committed to the Gallery’s vision and future.’

Rhana Devenport ONZM, AGSA Director, said, ‘We are excited to welcome Dr Baker to the Board as a passionate leader and advocate for the role of art in cultural identity. Her exceptional experience and reputation will be greatly valued as we continue to deliver AGSA’s ambitious vision to offer transformative experiences for our diverse audiences, and amplify the voices of artists.’

Minister for the Arts Andrea Michael MP said, ‘Congratulations to Dr Baker on her appointment to the Art Gallery Board. She brings a wealth of experience and an important perspective as both an artist and a First Nations Mirning woman. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the AGSA Board for a successful 2024 and beyond.’

Of her appointment Baker said: ‘I am humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to amplify the voices of artists and I am excited to work with the Board to further implement strategies at AGSA that promote the inclusion of First Nations perspectives.

‘AGSA’s Tarnanthi is an exceptional platform for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists from across the country to share important stories through artistic excellence, illuminating the diversity and depth of art and culture in communities nationwide. I look forward to working with the Board to further enhancing Tarnanthi’s and the Gallery’s reputation both here and abroad.’

Baker is a Mirning woman from the Nullarbor on the west coast of South Australia who lives on Kaurna land. She is an Associate Professor in the College of Humanities Arts and Social Sciences in Indigenous and Australian Studies at Flinders University and a multidisciplinary artist. Awarded her PhD in Cultural Studies and Creative Arts in 2018, her research interests are in colonial archives, memory and the intergenerational transmission of knowledge.

Her work at Flinders University includes an award-winning object-based learning methodology with her most recent presentation at the University Museums and Collections Conference (UMAC 2023) where she delivered the keynote reflecting the conference’s theme, ‘Truth telling in a post-truth era’. Baker has also been a member of the Adelaide City Council Public Art Roundtable, Artlink Board and South Australian Living Artists Advisory Committee.

Baker is also a member of the Unbound Collective, which was formed in 2014 with colleagues Faye Rosas Blanch, Natalie Harkin and Simone Ulalka Tur. Through her work as an independent artist and as part of the Unbound Collective, which has been presented at major Australian institutions and included in The National (2019) and Biennale of Sydney (2020), her practice interrogates and speaks back to the colonial archive.

Baker’s engagement with AGSA encompasses her inclusion in the 2012 exhibition South Australia Illustrated with her Bow Down to the Sovereign Goddess series, a series of photographs offering a contemporary retort to the colonial representations of Aboriginal women (some of which were on display in the nearby South Australia Illustrated exhibition). Baker has also participated in Tarnanthi as an exhibiting artist and panellist. She is represented in the collection by one large photograph titled Sovereign Fleet Red, from 2013.

With extensive governance experience and a significant career as both a First Nations artist and academic, Baker has unrivalled knowledge of the South Australian visual arts ecology.

White Bay Power Station welcomes new manager

Sydney’s recently restored White Bay Power Station has appointed experienced arts and cultural events leader Craig Donarski as Manager Arts, Culture and Creative Industries.

Donarski joins Placemaking NSW from the Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, where he has been Director since 2016 alongside managing the major events team at Liverpool City Council.

Chief Executive of Placemaking NSW Anita Mitchell said that Placemaking NSW was delighted to welcome Donarski to activate White Bay Power Station as an arts, cultural and community hub.

‘Craig will be developing a strategic program of large and small events at White Bay Power Station following next year’s Biennale of Sydney,’ Mitchell said.

Donarski has spent 11 years at Sydney Opera House in the Producers Unit, a team that developed new programs, festivals and special events, which broadened the cultural offering and audience base, from the Studio program to festivals including Vivid Sydney, Message Sticks and more.

Donarski said he was delighted to be joining Placemaking NSW and looks forward to working with Sydney’s arts community, as well as artists and exhibitors from around the world.

‘The reputation of the dedicated and high-performing Placemaking NSW team, the agency’s commitment to its harbourside precincts and unique venues all really attracted me to the role. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the evolution and growth of White Bay Power Station and promote artists at a local level,’ Donarski said.

‘The Power Station lends itself to large-scale events and activations, but it also has many smaller and medium-sized spaces with enormous potential to support activity in the arts community – that is what I’m most excited about. Soon this incredible heritage building will be powered by creativity and artwork that will intrigue and delight the Sydneysiders and those visiting from further afield.’

The Biennale of Sydney will be the first free public activation at White Bay Power Station from 9 March to 10 June 2024.

‘It’s the perfect event to mark the next stage of the Power Station as the newest and most dramatic hub for arts, culture, community and the creative industries in NSW. The possibilities are endless, and I am so excited to see what we can offer the people of NSW, Australia and the world,’ Donarski said.

Craig Donarski began his new role on Tuesday 28 November 2023.

Synergy Percussion announces new Artistic Director

The Board of Percussion Australia has announced the appointment of Rebecca Lloyd-Jones as the new Artistic Director of Synergy Percussion. Scheduled to commence her official duties in January 2024, Lloyd-Jones has played a pivotal role in shaping the Synergy Percussion 2024 program.

The upcoming year holds special significance as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of Synergy Percussion. The Board and management team of Percussion Australia are excited for the future under Lloyd-Jones’ visionary leadership and unwavering passion.

Ian Cleworth, Artistic Director of Percussion Australia and Taikoz, said: ‘Rebecca is incredibly talented and musically intelligent, with great ideas, and I am so pleased to have her join the creative team at Percussion Australia as Artistic Director of Synergy Percussion.’

Praised as ‘captivating’ by the San Diego Union-Tribune, Lloyd-Jones is a versatile artist devoted to performance, research and education. With a career spanning Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania, she has graced prestigious stages around the world, from the Walt Disney Concert Hall to the BBC Proms, earning acclaim for her diverse repertoire and collaborations with ensembles like the PARTCH Ensemble and Red Fish Blue Fish. A regular presenter at the Percussive Arts Society International Convention, Lloyd-Jones currently holds the position of Lecturer and Coordinator of Percussion at Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University. Her academic excellence is highlighted by degrees from the Victorian College of the Arts and a doctorate from the University of California San Diego, studying under the esteemed Steven Schick.

Lloyd-Jones said of her appointment: ‘It is an immense privilege to be entrusted with the artistic leadership of Synergy Percussion, especially as we welcome Synergy’s 50th year of music-making in 2024. Becoming Artistic Director offers the privilege and opportunity to reflect on a legacy that has stood at the forefront of the Australian music scene for decades. Central to Synergy’s identity is the continuing collaboration with artists across diverse disciplines and, as the incoming Artistic Director, my commitment lies in cultivating an atmosphere that embodies artistic exploration, and recognises the impact of being present and in reciprocity with our local and international communities. I am deeply humbled to become part of the Synergy Percussion family, to engage with new and old audiences, to connect with the broader artistic community and to lead Synergy toward new creative ventures.’

Creative Australia appoints new Queensland State Manager

Following the recent appointment of a new State Manager for SA and NT (see On the move, 20 November), Creative Partnerships Australia – now a division of Creative Australia – has announced the appointment of Matthew Higgins as Creative Partnerships Australia’s new State Manager for Queensland.

Higgins, who grew up in regional Queensland, studied at Queensland University of Technology and started his career in Brisbane/Meanjin, said of his new role: ‘I am very eager to expand our community of arts fundraisers in Queensland and deepen engagement with regional and remote artists and arts organisations. What excites me the most is the potential for those “aha” moments that boost confidence, drive positive change, and have a profound and lasting impact on the arts community.’

The Australian Ballet bolstered by 11 new local and international dancers

The Australian Ballet has announced the addition of 11 new dancers ahead of its 2024 season, all offered positions with the Company by The Australian Ballet’s Artistic Director David Hallberg.

Three incoming soloists will join in January 2024 – Davi Ramos, Mia Heathcote and Victor Estévez.

Hailing from Brazil, Davi Ramos trained at The Royal Ballet School in London and was a semi-finalist in the Prix de Lausanne in 2016. Ramos joined Het Nationale Ballet in Amsterdam in 2019, where he holds the rank of grand sujet.

Currently a principal artist with the Queensland Ballet since 2022, Melbourne-born Mia Heathcote has danced captivating lead roles including the title role in Manon. She graduated from The Australian Ballet School in 2013 and joined the Queensland Ballet in early 2014. Heathcote performed with The Australian Ballet while still a student in a special 50th anniversary work Sweedeedee.

Cuban dancer Victor Estévez danced with the National Ballet of Cuba before joining the Queensland Ballet as a principal artist in 2016. Estévez has danced leading roles across the classical and contemporary repertoire, including Romeo in Kenneth MacMillan’s Romeo and Juliet and Prince Siegfried in Ben Stevenson’s Swan Lake.

The Australian Ballet’s corps de ballet will be strengthened by eight new members.

Signaling the arrival of the next generation, six new recruits – Yaru Xu (China and WA), Isabella Smith (WA), Macy Trethewey (ACT), Charlton Tough (Vic), Corey Gavan (NSW) and Jeremy Hargreaves (NSW) – join from The Australian Ballet School.

Xu, Smith and Trethewey most recently toured with the Company in this year’s production of Swan Lake, while Tough, Gavan and Hargreaves will make their debut in David McAllister’s Storytime Ballet: Cinderella, which opens at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Playhouse from 13-17 December.

Laura Griffiths (Vic) has returned home from London as one of The Australian Ballet’s newest arrivals. Griffiths joined the Company in August, following three years training at the English National Ballet School.

New Zealand-born Alice McArthur will join the Company in January 2024. McArthur is a 2023 graduate of the John Cranko Schule in Stuttgart.

Artistic Director of The Australian Ballet David Hallberg said, ‘It is always a thrill welcoming new dancers to the Company, whether that’s young artists at the start of their career, or established performers adding their experience to our company.

‘To be welcoming such a large cohort, especially with so many from The Australian Ballet School, is a testament to the depth of talent in this country. I look forward to next year as they join us for the season’s exciting repertoire,’ Hallberg said.

All 11 dancers will join the company ahead of the 2024 season, a diverse program boasting world premieres from acclaimed choreographers alongside some of the most beloved ballets in the classical canon.

Governing Board announced for Michael Reid Galleries

The new year will see the implementation – across his congregation of creative endeavours – of a formal Board of Directors for the Michael Reid Group, part of a long-term strategy for continuing robust growth, whilst establishing a commercial arts industry benchmark for governance.

Michael Reid takes this opportunity to welcome onboard Board directors Andrew Grant and Dr Trevor Moody.

Grant, an electrical/biomechanical engineer with an MBA from the prestigious Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, worked for many years as a consultant with McKinsey & Company before founding Virgin Mobile. Over the last decade he has worked internationally in senior positions in private health. Today, as CEO of Medteryx Digital Health, Grant is in the early research and development stage of AI-assisted diagnostic tools and digital therapeutics for mental healthcare. Grant is also an amateur photographer.

An electrical/biomechanical engineer, Moody attended the MIT Sloan School of Management. Based in the US, Moody has a broad experience in growth-oriented medical device markets. He was a General Partner at Frazier Healthcare Ventures, a leading healthcare venture capital and private equity investment firm with several billion under management. Moody is also a commercial, multi-engine pilot with an instrument rating and an advanced ground instructor certificate. He is active with Angel Flight West where he is a Command Pilot and a member of the Board of Directors.

Grant and Moody will join Directors Toby Meagher, Michael Reid OAM and ex officio director Daniel Soma. It is expected that the Board will take on additional and diverse new members over the coming months.

Queensland Ballet unveils its 2024 Company

Vibrant, textured characters are the focus of the last season curated by Li Cunxin AO as he steps aside at the end of the year as Queensland Ballet’s Artistic Director (2013 – 2023). He recently unveiled the company for 2024, one of his last formalities in the role.

During his address to the dancer line-up for the new year, Cunxin acknowledged the dedication and hard work that had elevated the company to a world-class standard during his tenure.

‘Queensland Ballet is a highly respected and admired organisation, and I am proud of each and every person who contributed to that success during my 11 years as Artistic Director,’ he said.

‘When I first stepped through the doors, I had no idea who I would be working with, but I will leave knowing Queensland Ballet has a strong calibre of hard-working and talented dancers and staff.

‘It has been a joy to watch the Company standard consistently getting higher and higher, and I am confident I am leaving the Queensland Ballet in a strong position,’ he said.

2023 saw two promotions in the company: Alexander Isazack was promoted to Principal Artist, and Chiara Gonzalez was promoted to Senior Soloist.

Joining the line-up for 2024 are two new recruits: Ivan Surodeev from Astana Ballet and Ural Opera Ballet, while Eliza Wenham from Queensland Ballet’s Jette Parker Young Artist program is becoming a Company Artist.

There are 12 Jette Parker Young Artists joining Queensland Ballet, with eight rising through ranks from the Queensland Ballet Academy Pre-Professional Program. They are: Ashlee Basford, Gina Lee, Annabelle McCoy, Alyssa Park, Corina Poh and Jack Jones, while Taron Geyl and Joseph Moss are continuing with the Young Artist program for a second year. Also joining the Young Artist cohort will be Joshua Douglas, a graduate from the New Zealand School of Dance, along with Seth Marshall, Ethan Mrmacovski and Milana Gould, graduates from The Australian Ballet School.

In 2024, the company farewells Principal Artists, Mia Heathcote and Victor Estevez who are moving to Melbourne to start with The Australian Ballet.

Cunxin’s wife, Mary, will join him in retirement at the end of the year from her role as Ballet Mistress and Principal Répétiteur.

During the year, Company Artist Serena Green retired after Giselle in April, and Company Artist Lou Spichtig finished up with Queensland Ballet in October.

Brown’s Mart announces new Artistic Associates

Darwin’s Brown’s Mart Theatre has announced two new Artistic Associates, Nadine Lee and James Mangohig, who join existing Artistic Associate Cj Fraser-Bell.

Lee and Mangohig have each already made a substantial contribution to the NT arts ecology and bring extensive experience, both as artists and as community leaders, to Brown’s Mart in these new roles. Together, these three Artistic Associates will lead the design and development of Brown’s Mart’s artistic programs, ensuring they reflect NT stories and experiences, and broaden engagement with artists and communities.

L-R: Nadine Lee, James Mangohig and Cj Fraser-Bell. Photos: Supplied.

‘Brown’s Mart has long been home to important Gulumerridjin Larrakia stories, artists and creatives,’ Lee said. ‘It is an honour to join the team as an Artistic Associate and bring our deep cultural knowledges and ways of working to this place and program. I’m so excited to work with James and Cj, and of course the First Nations Artistic Advisory Group on the next chapter of Brown’s Mart’s artistic program. I look forward to meeting everyone.’

Mangohig said: ‘I care about this place a lot, always have, and as a local artist and producer, I am so excited to be joining the team at Brown’s Mart as an Artistic Associate. Even though we’re approaching the holiday season, I already can’t wait to get started and to work alongside Nadine and Cj to build and deliver an exciting, locally engaged and dynamic program. Local artists – hit me up – let’s connect and have a yarn about the future!’

Fraser-Bell added: ‘Always, we’re undoubtably stronger together. I’m so thrilled to begin working alongside James and Nadine as they join the BM team as Artistic Associates.’

Sophia Hall, Brown’s Mart CEO, said: ‘This is an incredibly exciting time for Brown’s Mart with the appointment of two inspiring, generous and highly respected artists, whose leadership will inject fresh energy into our commitment to shaking things up at Brown’s Mart.’

This new artistic leadership team commenced in mid-November.

