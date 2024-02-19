On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Geelong Arts Centre to farewell CEO

The Geelong Arts Centre announced today (Monday 19 February) that CEO and Creative Director, Joel McGuinness, will step down at the end of April to take up a new role as Executive Director, Experience at State Library Victoria.

Responding to McGuinness’ forthcoming departure, the Geelong Arts Centre Trust paid tribute to his exceptional skills in leading the institution into a new era of artistic innovation and community engagement.

‘Joel McGuinness propelled Geelong Arts Centre into a new era. With the support of an amazing team, his visionary leadership and dedication delivered a stunning new Arts Centre for Geelong and the broader region, indeed for all Victorians and beyond. His energy and ideas inspired innovation and collaboration across the arts and cultural sector. Joel’s commitment to artistic excellence and community impact is an important legacy that will resonate for years to come. The Geelong Arts Centre Trust looks forward to continuing the momentum built under Joel’s leadership, further enriching the cultural landscape of Geelong and beyond,’ said Lesley Alway, Chair, Geelong Performing Arts Centre Trust.

McGuinness himself said in a statement: ‘Geelong Arts Centre and this city and region is extraordinary, and I have loved my six years as CEO and Creative Director. I am beyond proud of what we have all accomplished as a team and excited for the future.’

Read: Overcoming threshold anxiety

The Geelong Arts Centre Trust said it congratulates McGuinness on his new role and extends its thanks for his outstanding contribution during his tenure. McGuinness will leave the Centre at the end of April and, in the meantime, the Trust will begin the recruitment process for a new CEO.

New Director appointed at National Museum of Australia

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of Katherine McMahon as the Director of the National Museum of Australia.

McMahon’s appointment commenced on 18 February 2024 for a period of five years.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said strong leadership at Australia’s national cultural institutions will be integral to their future success.

‘The National Museum of Australia tells the story of who we are – bringing uniquely Australian stories to life through its collection, displays and exhibitions,’ he said in a statement.

‘Katherine’s record shows her dedication to doing just that. I look forward to the Museum telling more of those stories under her leadership.’

L-R: Council Chair Ben Maguire AM, new National Museum of Australia Director Katherine McMahon and Minister for the Arts Tony Burke MP. Image: Supplied.

McMahon joined the National Museum in 2017 and was appointed Assistant Director, Discovery and Collections in July 2018. She was appointed Deputy Director (Acting) in June 2023 and appointed Director (Acting) in December 2023.

During her tenure at the Museum, McMahon has overseen the delivery of a major gallery renewal program and the acquisition of the Trevor Kennedy Collection, one of the largest and most significant, privately owned holdings of Australian decorative arts and historical objects.

She previously worked at the Australian War Memorial from 2002 to 2017, where she played an instrumental role in the Memorial’s gallery development and exhibitions program.

McMahon said she is both delighted and honoured to accept the appointment and thanked Minister for the Art Tony Burke MP and the National Museum’s Council for their support.

‘I’m honoured to accept the position of Director of the National Museum, a globally acclaimed and locally trusted and cherished institution, which has a unique mandate to explore our national identity, providing a place for every story,’ McMahon said.

‘After dedicating two decades in leadership roles to the cultural sector where I’ve brought some of our nation’s great stories to life, I can’t wait to bring the same passion and energy to the country’s most important museum.’

She went on to outline some of her and the Museum’s priorities in the coming years: ‘Telling our shared stories and honouring our proud First Nations history, with integrity and honesty, will be a first order issue for the Museum… Expanding the scope and reach of the groundbreaking Australia’s Defining Moments Digital Classroom to school students across the country, will be another key focus.

‘The National Museum has reached deeply into classrooms across the country, and I am committed to investing further to broaden and deepen participation and to cement the organisation’s position as the country’s most trusted online Australian history resource.

‘Sharing our extraordinary national collection with on-site, off-site and online visitors, in bold and exciting ways, is fundamental to the Museum’s mission – our programs will take the Australian story to more people, wherever they are, over my tenure,’ McMahon explained.

National Museum Council Chair, Ben Maguire AM, congratulated McMahon on her appointment, which he said has the Council’s unanimous support.

‘The National Museum’s Council is delighted by this appointment – Katherine McMahon will provide the leadership, ambition and vision to build on the institution’s successes to date and drive the organisation through its next pivotal phase. We can’t wait to see where she takes the Museum in the years ahead,’ said Maguire.

Red Room Poetry announces new leadership team and structure

After more than 10 years with Red Room Poetry, an Australian organisation that commissions, creates, publishes and promotes poetry, Tamryn Bennett is moving on from her role as Artistic Director.

Bennett’s contributions to the organisation during her long tenure include the development of projects like Poetry Month and Poem Forest, while supporting creative opportunities for many across the continent.

With her departure, Red Room Poetry has appointed a new CEO, Jonty Claypole MBE. Claypole is a writer, documentary producer and arts administrator living and working on Gadigal land. He joins Red Room Poetry alongside restructured directors and management teams.

Rebecca Cuschieri, Red Room’s Development Director since 2023, is joined by David Stavanger and Nicole Smede, formerly the organisation’s Senior Project Managers and now joint Artistic Directors; Smede will lead the company’s work with First Nations poets and communities.

Red Room Poetry has also welcomed Claire Albrecht as Operations Manager and Rani Ghazzaoui as Marketing and Communications Manager – both are established poets in their own right.

Completing the team are the poet, writer and broadcaster Izzy Roberts-Orr, Red Room’s Creative Producer, and the emerging artist Natalie Bühler, Red Room Poetry’s new Digital and Administrative Coordinator, who is also a writer and poet.

Indigenous Literacy Foundation announces new Board members

The Indigenous Literacy Foundation (ILF) has announced the appointment of three new Board members, Nicole Abadee, Amara Barnes and Thomas Mayo, commencing February 2024.

ILF CEO Ben Bowen said: ‘We warmly welcome these three outstanding individuals, who each bring a wealth of experience and wisdom that will support the ILF in the next phase of our strategic vision.

‘Strong governance is critical to the ILF to achieve aspirational community-led targets to enact community literacy journeys. I look forward to the opportunity to work closely with Nicole, Amara and Thomas in their capacity as ILF Board members.’

Abadee was a barrister and then legal academic for 20 years, with a background in International Law and Human Rights Law. She has worked in the book industry as a senior editor at Penguin Random House. Abadee is currently the books writer for Good Weekend magazine as well as a festival moderator, interviewing writers at writers’ festivals and Australian literary events. She was heavily involved in the “Yes” Campaign for the 2023 Referendum for a First Nations Voice to Parliament, and co-founded Writers for the Voice, an advocacy group with over 700 members.

‘What could be better than being part of an organisation that literally puts books into the hands of Indigenous kids? When the opportunity came up to apply for the ILF Board role it just seemed like the perfect fit for me. I am passionate about books and reading and about equality of opportunity,’ Abadee said.

Barnes is a proud Wiradyuri yinaa (woman) from Wambuul bila (Macquarie River) Country in Central West NSW. For the past decade, she has worked across multiple sectors and industries, including in media, tertiary, community, non-profit and private organisations, towards meaningful and positive outcomes for First Nations peoples. Barnes is an advocate for First Nations self-determination, through Nation rebuilding, including the preservation and practice of languages and cultures. She is passionate about relearning Wiradyuri language and passing it on to her gudha-galang (children).

Barnes said: ‘First Languages are beautifully layered and complex, and add so much depth to communicating. Providing access for children to books in their languages allows them to explore, practise and embed their language proficiency, protecting our languages for generations to come. For children, seeing their languages, stories and likeness in books is critical to self-affirmation, to ensure that our young ones grow strong and confident within their cultural identities.’

Mayo is a Kaurareg Aboriginal, and Kulkalgal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man. He is a best-selling author and Assistant National Secretary of the Maritime Union of Australia. Mayo has long advocated for social justice issues, including Indigenous and asylum seekers rights. He is a signatory of the Uluru Statement from the Heart and has been a leading advocate since its inception in May 2017.

Reflecting on his new Board role, Mayo said: ‘Literacy is a great passion of mine, as is the struggle for empowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. The Indigenous Literacy Foundation does both. I look forward to working with the Board and the team in our Communities to continue the important work the Foundation does.’

ILF co-Chair Natalie Ahmat said: ‘We are delighted to welcome three such high-calibre Directors to the ILF Board and look forward to working with them. Thomas, Amara and Nicole bring a wealth of experience, expertise, knowledge and passion to the Board that will prove invaluable in guiding the ILF as it enters a really exciting period of growth in 2024 and beyond.’

View the full list of ILF Board Directors here.

Australian appointees heading overseas

Olivia Ansell, Festival Director of Sydney Festival, has been appointed as the new Artistic Director of the renowned Canadian international arts and culture festival, Luminato Festival Toronto.

Ansell, who previously worked as the Head of Contemporary Performance for Sydney Opera House before joining Sydney Festival, brings extensive experience and a unique viewpoint to her new Toronto role.

Led by CEO and city-builder Celia Smith, Luminato eagerly anticipates Ansell’s move to Canada. Ansell will curate her inaugural program for the festival’s 19th year in 2025, after presenting her fourth and final Sydney Festival earlier that year.

‘I am filled with immense excitement and enthusiasm to welcome Olivia Ansell as our Artistic Director,’ said Smith. ‘Ansell’s dedication to cultural storytelling, audience engagement, and animating place will help deepen Luminato’s impact as a cultural city-building organization. She has a natural talent for understanding the pulse of a city and presenting it in an authentic manner.’

Ansell (who will be the second Australian to curate the Canadian festival, following in the footsteps of Josephine Ridge, former Creative Director of the Melbourne Festival and Executive Director of the Sydney Festival) said of her new role: ‘I am honoured to join Luminato and curate for a renowned multi-disciplinary festival at an international scale. Toronto is a remarkable city and I look forward to fostering creative exchange among artists, organizations and communities locally and worldwide to amplify the vibrancy of this city’s identity through cultural storytelling and ambitious public play.’

Read more about Ansell’s appointment here.

In related news, Aaron Seeto (who has previously held roles at the Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art, and the City of Sydney, and since 2016 has worked as the Founding Director of Museum MACAN in Jakarta, Indonesia’s first major private art museum of international modern and contemporary art) has been appointed as the new Deputy Director of the Hirshhorn Museum, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art.

‘As a museum administrator and curator, Aaron Seeto has demonstrated his talent for executing major capital projects,’ said Melissa Chiu, Hirshhorn Director.

‘I admire what he achieved at Museum MACAN particularly, from organising and contextualising its collection and exhibitions to establishing interdisciplinary education programs, to make it one of the most influential museums of contemporary art in Asia. He’s an excellent addition to our leadership team as we engage increasingly broader audiences throughout our ongoing campus transformation.’

More details about Seeto’s appointment can be read here.

More recent appointments