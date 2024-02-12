On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Writers Victoria farewells CEO

Writers Victoria CEO Lucy Hamilton is stepping down from the organisation after three and a half years.

‘I’m proud of my time at Writers Victoria, and the work the team has delivered in that time. We’ve forged exciting new partnerships, attracted new funding streams and continued to develop our programs in ways that best serve our participants. I have the greatest of respect for our team, our Board members, and members of Writers Victoria,’ Hamilton said in a statement.

During her time at the organisation, Hamilton attracted a number of new partnerships and funding opportunities, particular for the Writeability Goes Local Program, supporting d/Deaf and disabled writers across the country.

Alex Hammond, Writers Victoria Chair, said: ‘Writers Victoria has greatly benefited from Lucy’s passion and empathy as a leader. During her tenure, she deftly managed the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, Lucy has been an advocate for inclusion and has extended Writers Victoria’s support for writers with disabilities and we thank her for all the work she has done.’

Hamilton’s last day will be 28 March 2024. Writers Victoria has begun recruitment for a new CEO. For more information about the role and the position description, visit the Writers Victoria website.

Townsville City Galleries appoints new Galleries Director

Dr Holly Arden has recently been appointed as Galleries Director of Townsville City Galleries (Perc Tucker Regional Gallery and Pinnacles Gallery).

A senior arts leader focused on audience engagement and the public realm, Arden has worked variously in Brisbane and Melbourne as a curator, lecturer, writer and researcher of contemporary art. Most recently, she served as Director and Associate Director at the University of Queensland (UQ) Art Museum where she led a team to transform artistic programming through thoughtful engagement with UQ’s communities.

Arden is committed to empowering younger arts workers, and to creating psychologically healthier workplaces for arts professionals.

Assistant Director departs National Gallery of Australia

After more than four and a half years, Natasha Bullock, former Assistant Director, Artistic Programs, has recently departed the National Gallery of Australia to pursue creative opportunities.

Bullock was a key member of the National Gallery’s senior management team and led expansive portfolios, including the curatorial, exhibitions, touring, conservation, registration, library, public programming and education teams. She directed a transformative program of work, developing and delivering an artistic program with a renewed focus on artists, commissioning and contemporary art. This resulted in opportunities for a new generation of curators and solo exhibitions or commissions by artists from across the world, including Club Ate, Daniel Crooks, Nan Goldin, Helen Johnson, Emily Kam Kngwarray, Sarah Lucas, Angelica Mesiti, Bridget Riley, Joan Ross, Tjanpi Desert Weavers, Judy Watson, Justene Williams, Kara Walker, and Xu Zhen.

Bullock was instrumental in developing the Know My Name initiative, a collaborative cross-departmental and multi-project initiative that recognises the artistic contributions of women artists. She initiated, led and co-designed, with a team of dedicated and specialist staff, the gallery’s five-year Gender Equity Action Plan, which operationalises and future-proofs the intent of the Know My Name initiative. As Chair of the Gender Equity Working Group, Bullock led gender equity in collection development and artistic programming. She moderated and co-convened the Know My Name online conference, reaching 800 delegates across the world, was co-editor of its associated publication, and managed iterations of the exhibition and subsequent tour across Australia. As a result of these initiatives, Bullock was honoured with the 2023 Australian Award for Excellence in Women’s Leadership in the ACT.

Among other achievements, she oversaw the National Gallery’s substantial collection development program and presentation, working collaboratively with the curatorial team to rethink global art histories and augment and reposition Australian art histories from a First Nations-led perspective. She revitalised the National Gallery’s engagement activities, initiating the inaugural First Nations-led education program, elevating access and inclusion, putting in place online programming, and expanding the touring program. Bullock steered the establishment of the Regional Initiatives Program, which supports short-term loans across the country, and co-conceptualised and guided the first Regional Art Forum, which brings people together to form partnerships and enable the new Sharing the National Collection program, spearheaded by Director Nick Mitzevich.

Bullock is a multi-award-winning curator and writer who has spent over two decades working with contemporary art and advocating for Australian art and artists. She has won numerous awards for publishing and curating, including Art Association of Australia and New Zealand Art Writing and Publishing Awards and an IMAGinE Award for Best Exhibition Project, among others.

Before joining the NGA, Bullock was Senior Curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art, Australia, where she was the lead curator of the co-acquisition partnership with Tate in London, and Curator of Contemporary Art at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, where for close to a decade she managed the contemporary project series. Major curatorial projects include Erased (Asialink, 2011), Parallel Collisions: 12th Adelaide Biennial of Australian Art (with Alexie-Glass-Kantor, AGSA, 2012), We used to talk about love (AGNSW, 2013), Sol Le Witt: Your mind is exactly at that line (AGNSW, 2014), Being Tiwi (with Keith Munro, MCA, 2015), Matthys Gerber (MCA, 2015), Pipilotti Rist: Sip My Ocean (MCA, 2017), John Mawurndjul: I am the old and the new (with Clothilde Bullen, Nici Cumpston, and Keith Munro, MCA and AGSA, 2018), Michael Armitage: The Promised Land (MCA, 2019) and Shaun Gladwell: Pacific Undertow (with Blair French, MCA, 2019).

Bullock’s research interests revolve around justice, ethics, corporeality, and pleasure in the visual arts.

Lucy Guerin Inc farewells Executive Producer and Deputy CEO

Leading Australian contemporary dance company Lucy Guerin Inc (LGI) has announced the departure of Executive Producer and Deputy CEO Brendan O’Connell after nearly four years at the Melbourne-based organisation.

O’Connell was appointed Executive Producer in July 2020, and promoted to Deputy CEO in November 2022. During his tenure he led the planning and delivery of the Company’s strategic, business, and artistic objectives alongside Artistic Director and CEO Lucy Guerin AO.

‘I am enormously proud of my time at Lucy Guerin Inc. It has been a great professional and personal privilege to work with the inimitable Lucy Guerin, the hard-working staff and our supportive Board of Directors. I remain awestruck at the breadth of talent and experimentation throughout the Victorian dance community, and will genuinely miss being a part of the extraordinary creativity that is nurtured by the Company at WXYZ Studios. I look forward to continue following the careers and successes of the many dance artists and creative collaborators who do so much to stimulate this state’s culture,’ O’Connell said.

O’Connell’s achievements at LGI include planning and delivering the Company’s 21st anniversary program (including the world premiere sell-out season of NEWRETRO at ACCA); energising and refocusing the company’s international engagement strategy; forging new relationships and nurturing existing partnerships across artistic, government, philanthropic, and corporate stakeholders; overseeing the coordination and disbursement of $1.5 million in artist fellowships via the Chloe Munro Bequest; securing multi-year investment from Creative Australia through 2028; and brokering tours to some of the world’s leading festivals and venues (including Venice’s Biennale Danza, Chaillot – Théâtre national de la Danse in Paris and Seoul International Dance Festival).

Lucy Guerin, LGI’s Artistic Director and CEO, said: ‘Brendan has made a remarkable contribution to Lucy Guerin Inc during his time with us. His drive, hard work and dedication have enabled the Company to flourish in the comeback from COVID and he leaves us with great plans for the future. He has generously supported me as an artist while impressively tackling the infinite roles required for running a small company. We will miss him not only for his professional skills but for his kindness, positive approach, energy and sense of fun. A huge thank you to Bren and we wish him every success in his new position.’

O’Connell has accepted an offer to join Sydney Dance Company in the newly created role of Director, Programming. His last day with LGI is 22 March 2024. The Company has now commenced recruitment for its next Executive Producer.

