On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Orchestra Victoria welcomes Artistic Adviser

Orchestra Victoria has announced the appointment of award-winning Australian conductor Jessica Gethin as Artistic Adviser.

The Artistic Adviser is Orchestra Victoria’s lead artistic role, offering expert guidance on upholding performance standards as a world-class pit orchestra for its performance partners, which include Opera Australia and The Australian Ballet.

Gethin will work closely with the Orchestra’s management in relation to musician recruitment and performance, collaborate with key artistic personnel from Orchestra Victoria’s performance partners, and offer repertory advice to create and prepare the Orchestra’s self-presented programs as per the Company’s Strategic Plan.

One of the most dynamic conductors in the country, Gethin works across multiple genres – symphonic, ballet, opera, contemporary and film – and performs extensively both nationally and internationally.

She brings a wealth of experience to the role, and currently holds the positions of Principal Conductor of the West Australian Ballet and Head of Orchestral Studies and Conducting at the WA Academy of Performing Arts. She was Founding Chief Conductor of the Perth Symphony until 2019 and remains the Ambassador for the Perth Symphony’s Women on the Podium Conducting initiative.

Hailing from Western Australia, Gethin’s notable engagements include Sydney Symphony Orchestra, West Australian Symphony Orchestra, Orchestra Victoria, Singapore Symphony Orchestra, Dallas Opera, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, Opera Queensland, Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra, Canberra Symphony Orchestra, Perth Symphony Orchestra and the West Australian Ballet, among many others.

Gethin has a string of impressive accolades, including being named among Limelight Australia’s Top 20 Artists, Brian Stacey Emerging Australian Conductor Award, AFR’s 100 Most Influential Women, a Churchill Fellowship, Dallas Opera’s Hart Institute Fellowship, finalist in the West Australian of the Year Awards and, most recently, inductee into the 2024 WA Women’s Hall of Fame.

Gethin is regularly engaged as keynote speaker on leadership, diversity and high-performance teams, contributing to her rapidly growing profile as a leader in the arts both on and off the podium.

‘Orchestra Victoria holds a unique resonance for me as an artist, with its rich history, diversity of repertoire and exceptional musicianship. As the Artistic Adviser, I’m excited to bring my experience in conducting for stage, opera and ballet to further elevate Orchestra Victoria’s profile and reach new artistic heights. I am very much looking forward to working closely with the musicians and fantastic Orchestra Victoria team, steering their creative vision and delighting audiences throughout Victoria and beyond,’ Gethin said.

Orchestra Victoria General Manager Jacinta Ewers added: ‘Orchestra Victoria is thrilled to be working alongside Jessica Gethin as our Artistic Adviser. Her breadth of experience across Australia and beyond will be such a great asset to the musicians and management of this orchestra. We look forward to seeing how her artistic leadership shapes and grows our self-programmed activities across Melbourne and our regions, alongside the important work we do with our opera and ballet partners.’

Barking Gecko Theatre announce new AD

WA-based company Barking Gecko Theatre has announced the appointment of Sam Longley as its next Artistic Director.

With a career spanning over two decades in the arts, Longley brings a wealth of experience and creativity to the position. He is widely recognised for his talent and his commitment to audiences, and his passion for theatre and dedication to nurturing emerging talent align perfectly with Barking Gecko Theatre’s mission to create unforgettable experiences for young audiences.

‘I am honoured and delighted to join the incredible team at Barking Gecko Theatre. I believe in the transformative power of theatre, especially for young minds, and I am eager to contribute to the company’s legacy,’ Longley said.

Tony Chong, the Board Chair of Barking Gecko Theatre, said, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Sam Longley as our new Artistic Director. His vision, expertise and deep understanding of the importance of theatre for young people make him the perfect leader for our organisation, as we continue to inspire and engage audiences across Australia.’

CEO Ryan Taaffe added: ‘Longley’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Barking Gecko Theatre. With his leadership, we look forward to furthering our mission of creating imaginative and inclusive theatre experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages.’

Barking Gecko Theatre is confident that under Longley’s leadership, the company will continue to push boundaries, challenge perceptions and inspire the next generation of theatre enthusiasts.

Longley will commence in the role on Monday 6 May.

New Chair appointed at Australian Film, Television and Radio School Council

The Albanese Labor Government has announced the appointment of award-winning writer, director and producer Rachel Perkins as Chair of the Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS) Council for a period of three years.

AFTRS is Australia’s leading specialist education, training and research institution, supporting excellence in Australian screen and audio storytelling.

Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke, said Perkins was made for the role. ‘Rachel is one of Australia’s leading storytellers, particularly when it comes to First Nations stories,’ he explained.

‘As a graduate herself, Rachel knows the importance of AFTRS and the difference it makes. I know Rachel will be outstanding in this role – bringing her expertise, experience and enthusiasm to AFTRS.

‘My thanks to previous Chair Russel Howcroft for his years of leadership, as well as Debra Richards for her time serving as Chair,’ the Minister said.

Perkins, a woman of the Arrernte and Kalkadoon nations, has had a 30-year career in film and media. She is a writer, director and producer of award-winning television drama, documentaries and feature films. She is also an educator, leader and mentor committed to supporting the next generation of First Nations storytellers.

In 1992, Perkins founded Blackfella Films, which has gone on to become one of Australia’s leading production companies. Its recent documentary series The Australian Wars won Most Outstanding Factual or Documentary Program at the 2023 TV Week Logie Awards, as well as Best Documentary or Factual Program and Best Direction in Nonfiction Television at the 2024 AACTA awards.

Perkins has worked with the Australian Film Commission (now Screen Australia), NITV and the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies Foundation. She is a graduate of AFTRS and served as a Member on the AFTRS Council from 1998 to 2003.

Director of Exhibitions and Audience Experiences leaves Museums Victoria

After 28 years with Museums Victoria, Linda Sproul, the Director of Exhibitions and Audience Experiences, finished up with the organisation last week.

ArtsHub has been advised by numerous sources that Sproul’s sudden departure came as a surprise to her many colleagues, and indeed reportedly to Sproul herself.

The news was announced last Thursday (11 April) by Museums Victoria CEO and Director Lynley Crosswell.

‘Linda has made an exceptional contribution to Museums Victoria, leaving an indelible mark on our organisation, shaping countless experiences for our visitors… She has been at the heart of our public programming, masterfully curating experiences that resonate deeply with our audiences,’ Crosswell told staff in an internal email seen by ArtsHub.

‘For over two decades, Linda has been an outstanding leader in education enriching the lives of countless teachers, students and visitors, embedding lifelong learning and curiosity at the core of our mission.

‘Linda’s pivotal role in the Early Childhood framework, and her work with the Creative Futures initiative has not only fostered innovation in teaching, but also solidified Museums Victoria’s place in Victoria’s educational ecosystem,’ Crosswell’s email continued.

‘Under her guidance, we have seen multiple partnerships and learning experiences that annually benefit circa 300,000 students across our state, shaping a legacy of educational excellence and public engagement that will resonate for generations.

‘Her contribution to ground-breaking exhibitions and programs, such as the Pauline Gandel Children’s Gallery, Tyama, Illuminate and Air Playground, forms part of her legacy and is a testament to her creativity and commitment to exhibitions and experiences of learning, fun and wonder,’ Crosswell wrote.

ArtsHub understands that the search for a new Director of Exhibitions and Audience Experiences will commence shortly. In the interim, Crosswell has informed Museums Victoria staff that senior leaders in Exhibitions and Audience Experience will each take a turn as Acting Director, commencing with Helen Privett.

Whoever is appointed as the next Director of Exhibitions and Audience Experiences will effectively be the fourth such person in the role since 2017, following the departures from Museums Victoria of Tim Hart in June of that year (whose role was entitled Director, Public Engagement) and Caro Llewellyn (Director of Experience and Engagement) in August 2019 .

No public statement regarding Sproul’s departure has been released by Museums Victoria to date. Museums Victoria has been approached for comment.

QSO Chief Executive moves on

Following two years at the helm of Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO), Yarmila Alfonzetti recently resigned to take up the inaugural role of Head of Arts and Culture within the new super-entity Experience Gold Coast (EGC). Created from the merger of Destination Gold Coast, Major Events Gold Coast, Study Gold Coast, Placemakers and HOTA, EGC will focus on driving strategic outcomes for tourism, major events, study, arts and culture on the Gold Coast.

Alfonzetti’s new role is responsible for creating a new strategic vision for arts and culture across the whole region, driving comprehensive ambitious new programs and plans, and balancing artistic initiatives and risks for the city that will bring the sector into its next phase of prominence locally, nationally and internationally.

Her tenure as Chief Executive at QSO delivered significant expansion of the company’s artistic endeavours and positive organisational growth in revenue. The number of performances presented by the QSO has more than doubled, and Alfonzetti delivered the deal and project plan that secured the highlight of the 2023 Brisbane arts calendar – sequential and concurrent performances of The Ring Cycle (with Opera Australia), Swan Lake (with The Australian Ballet), Aida (with Opera Australia and Opera Queensland) and The Nutcracker (with Queensland Ballet).

Alfonzetti also spearheaded the creation of a number of new programs including the QSO Academy and the Five-Year Regional Touring Strategy (which sees the full Symphony Orchestra travel to four regional centres each year), the unique First Nations multi-year, multi-art form project warrma piipa, as well as the Orchestra’s next Five-Year Strategic Plan (2024-28).

Alfonzetti commences at EGC on Monday 1 July.

FORM Dance Projects announces Executive Director

FORM Dance Projects has announced the appointment of Australian arts leader Lewis Major to the role of Executive Director.

Major is an award-winning choreographer, director, producer and creative entrepreneur with a background in sheep shearing and foreground in contemporary dance theatre, honing his skills with contemporary dance luminaries Akram Khan, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Russell Maliphant, Hans van den Broeck (Cie Soit/Les Ballets C de la B), Damien Jalet and Hofesh Shechter.

As a founding member of Aakash Odedra Company, a Churchill fellow and as CEO of his own company, Major’s own creative and business endeavours have always championed a local focus with a global outlook, presenting authentic dance works in multiple mediums to diverse audiences at home and abroad.

As a producer, Major has helmed several significant European companies, running projects worldwide. He is currently writing a book on entrepreneurialism and innovation in business modelling for arts organisations in Australia.

FORM Dance Creative Director Paul Selwyn Norton said: ‘Lewis joins the team at FORM bringing a wealth of entrepreneurial, creative and financial acumen to the role of Executive Director. With Naomi Hibberd elevated into the role of Creative Producer, our executive team is happily complete.

‘As active choreographers, curators and directors, we choose not to leave our artists at the FORM door when we step into work, but rather place them centre stage in all our programming and strategic decisions, ensuring that an excellence in art-making is continually allied to deep audience engagement and sector legacy. And with that priority Lewis is most welcome.’

Major added: ‘As the organisation poses for significant transformation and growth, I am thrilled to be joining FORM Dance with fellow creatives Paul and Naomi. I’ve always believed that artists possess an unparalleled depth of understanding of the art of management and that our insights are crucial in steering authentically engaged artistic vision and creative productivity.

‘I’m energised to contribute to Sydney’s cultural fabric and I am excited by what lies ahead for the city with FORM’s innovative new projects about to go live. Being closer to my favourite beaches in the world is a bonus!’

