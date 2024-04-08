On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Sydney Theatre Company Artistic Director to step down

Sydney Theatre Company (STC) Artistic Director Kip Williams announced on Friday (5 April) that, after 13 years with the Company and eight as Artistic Director, he will launch his eighth and final program in September before stepping down at the end of the year.

Following the success of The Picture of Dorian Gray in London’s West End (where the production received multiple five-star reviews), Williams has decided to hand over the reins to a new Artistic Director at the end of 2024 as he makes space in his schedule for a potential Broadway season in 2025.

Williams will begin rehearsals in the coming weeks for his new adaptation of Dracula, the third and final installment in his Gothic cine-theatre trilogy, following on from Dorian Gray and 2022’s Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. He will continue to be an integral presence at STC in 2025, with tours planned for Dracula and a brand new work to be unveiled as part of his final program for STC.

On announcing his departure to STC staff on Friday, Williams said, ‘Serving as Artistic Director at Sydney Theatre Company has been the honour of a lifetime. Over the past eight years, I have had the opportunity to work with the most extraordinary theatre-makers in the country and have been fortunate enough to program and help bring to life 89 productions for STC. When I started as Artistic Director, one of my goals was to increase the space and opportunity for Australian stories on our stages. I couldn’t be prouder that two-thirds of the shows I have programmed during my tenure have been original works and adaptations by Australian writers.

‘Over the 13 years I have spent in the Company, I have consistently been in awe of the extraordinary talent that exists in every corner of the Wharf. I am forever indebted to the incredible staff and teams at STC with whom I love working and from whom I have learned so much. I am excited for the Company’s next chapter as it embarks on the search for a new Artistic Director and look forward to the next nine months working alongside Executive Director Anne Dunn and the entire team as we finalise plans for the 2025 Season and launch our remaining brilliant shows of the year.

‘I am also delighted that the future touring plans for a number of productions I’ve adapted and directed will keep me close to the Company in the coming years. I look forward to returning as an artist to the Company I love so much in the years ahead and thank everyone in the STC family for your support and passion for the theatre we make together,’ he said.

STC Chair Ann Johnson said, ‘Kip Williams has been an exceptional leader of Sydney Theatre Company. He has shown remarkable skill, resilience and creativity, particularly in leading the Company through both the Wharf Renewal Project and the extraordinary challenges of the pandemic.

‘Sydney Theatre Company’s artistic output under Kip’s leadership has resulted in one of the most critically acclaimed and creatively vibrant periods of the Company’s history. Kip has put great focus on Australian writing, championing new voices, and has realised his goal of gender parity for women writers and directors across every season. He has mentored and nurtured the careers of some of our most exciting writers, directors, designers, performers and technicians, and the Australian theatre industry is a richer and more diverse place for the role that Kip has played in it.’

Calling Williams ‘an exceptional artist in his own right,’ Johnson continued: ‘I was on the Board that appointed Kip in 2016. He struck me then as a person of remarkable integrity, deeply passionate about STC and its role in fostering exceptional Australian artists and storytelling on our stages, and this is everything he has shown and more during his remarkable eight-year tenure as Artistic Director.

‘We thank Kip for his extraordinary leadership and his continuing love for the STC. We are grateful to have him with us until the end of the year while we commence the search for our next Artistic Director and are delighted Kip will remain close to the Company in the years ahead,’ she said.

STC Executive Director and co-CEO Anne Dunn said, ’It is a joy to work alongside Kip, someone I regard as an extraordinary artist and a visionary artistic director. STC and our audiences have benefited hugely from his leadership over his tenure. Kip has created theatrical worlds that have transfixed audiences, and we are privileged to share those stories with audiences here in Sydney, as well as nationally and internationally. He will leave a legacy of initiatives that support new works and artist development and a company at the forefront of presenting Australian theatrical works of scale.

‘I am personally delighted for Kip that the international success of The Picture of Dorian Gray has launched him onto the world stage, and I look forward to continuing to work with him across the remainder of 2024 and into the future as STC continues to tour his works and deliver his 2025 program,’ Dunn said.

Williams joined Sydney Theatre Company in 2011 as an Assistant Director on Andrew Upton’s The White Guard and Benedict Andrews’ Gross Und Klein. In 2012 he was appointed Associate Director by then Artistic Directors Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton. He became Resident Director in 2013 and in 2016, at age 30, became STC’s youngest ever Artistic Director and co-CEO.

As Artistic Director, Williams has programmed 89 productions to date across seven annual seasons, two-thirds of which were either original works or adaptations by Australian writers. Under his leadership STC productions have garnered over 90 awards including Helpmann, Green Room and Sydney Theatre Awards.

Across his 13 years with the Company, Williams directed a total of 24 STC productions, including Kate Mulvany’s seven-hour epic, The Harp in the South Part One and Part Two, Suddenly Last Summer (for which he won a Helpmann Award for Best Director), and three adaptations that he also wrote in his Gothic cine-theatre trilogy: The Picture of Dorian Gray (2020), Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde (2022) and the forthcoming Dracula (2024).

Since 2016, Williams has been instrumental in the development of new Australian writing by playwrights including Angus Cerini (Wonnangatta, Into the Shimmering World), Anchuli Felicia King (White Pearl, The Poison of Polygamy, American Signs), Kate Mulvany (The Harp in the South Part One and Part Two, Mary Stuart, Playing Beatie Bow), Nakkiah Lui (Black is the New White, Blackie Brown, How To Rule The World), Suzie Miller (RBG: Of Many, One) and Joanna Murray-Smith (Julia).

Williams has also overseen Resident Artist programs dedicated to developing career pathways and nurturing artists for the stage, including the Patrick White Playwrights Award and Fellowship, the CAAP (Contemporary Asian Australian Performance) Directors Initiative, the Design Associates Program (2021-2023) and the Watershed: Writers (previously Emerging Writers Group).

Williams will announce his final program as Artistic Director for Sydney Theatre Company in September 2024.

Burrinja CEO and Creative Director to step down

Burrinja Cultural Centre‘s CEO and Creative Director, Gareth Hart, will be stepping down from the role they have held since September 2020 on 19 April.

Board Chairperson, Associate Professor Liz Dax AM, expressed deep gratitude for Hart’s unwavering commitment to Burrinja and the arts community at large. ‘On behalf of the Board, staff, volunteers, partners and stakeholders, I’d like to thank Gareth for their dedication and commitment, not only to Burrinja but to the broader arts sector and our local communities,’ she said.

Reflecting on their journey, Hart said: ‘For over 15 years my relationship with Burrinja has been a foundational one in my life. I have worked for, alongside and in partnership with this special organisation on many projects, from early days as an artist, to founding and launching signature programs like hillsceneLIVE, to my recent years as CEO/Creative Director. This most recent role has been a position of great privilege, and one that I have embraced with curiosity, care and a fierce embrace of the unknown.’

Under Hart’s guidance, Burrinja (located in Upwey, in the Dandenong Ranges) has flourished, achieving such milestones as establishing the Queer Art Collective, a new strategic plan and securing vital funding from Creative Victoria. Hart’s passion for fostering creativity and community connection has left an indelible mark on Burrinja and the Yarra Ranges region.

‘I would like to thank the Burrinja Board, team and stakeholders who have all provided me with significant support over the years. I look forward to finding ways to support the organisation in new ways in the future,’ Hart said.

As Burrinja bids farewell to Hart, General Manager Samantha Dunn, alongside the Board, will assume leadership responsibilities during this transition period. The Board is committed to a thorough recruitment process for a permanent replacement, ensuring stakeholder input and widespread outreach.

As Dax explained, ‘We have a strong foundation, a dedicated team and a clear strategic vision for the future. With the continued support of our community, partners and Council, Burrinja is poised for an exciting new chapter.’

Chunky Move announces new Chair

Chunky Move has announced the appointment of Sally Calder as the contemporary dance company’s new Chair.

Having joined the Board in 2020, Calder takes over the Chair role from Leigh O’Neill who has steered the company with the support of Deputy Chair Rose Hiscock since 2015. O’Neill, Hiscock and Board Member Sean Jameson completed their respective tenures at Chunky Move’s 2024 Annual General Meeting on 27 March 2024.

Sally Calder specialises in culture, leadership and change management. She is the co-Founder and CEO of RespectX, a reporting platform designed to prevent sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination in the workplace. She was a Partner at KPMG for many years and led the national Culture, Diversity and Inclusion practice, as well as the Melbourne People and Change team. Calder has worked extensively with senior leaders to support collaborative leadership, build constructive and successful cultures, and inform communications, stakeholder engagement and strategy. She has a particular interest in diversity and inclusion, and the value that can be drawn from cognitive technology and AI to both understand and support changes in behaviour.

Prior to KPMG, Calder worked at all three levels of Government across two states, and held senior executive roles, in complex, service-based public sector organisations, including organisations involved in cultural activity. Creating healthier, more connected and vibrant communities, where opportunity, cultural expression and inclusion are equally shared has been a focus of her career.

Calder has a long history of active involvement in the arts from an academic, professional and personal perspective. She holds a master’s degree in Australian literature, and is an avid follower and collector of Australian fashion and art, a ballet subscriber for many years, and a regular attendee at opera, theatre, film, music and dance events.

Leigh O’Neill said: ‘I’m delighted that Sally Calder will be taking on the role of Chair for Chunky Move, having been a valuable contributor to the Board since 2020. Sally brings genuine passion for the company, contemporary dance and creative industries. This, together with her senior leadership experience and a close working relationship with co-CEOs, Kristy Ayre and Antony Hamilton, leave me confident for the company’s continued growth and energised in the future potential.’

Calder said of her new role: ‘I am super excited and honoured to have the opportunity to lead a capable and passionate Board, supporting such a dynamic and energetic company. Leigh’s leadership has provided the scaffolding that has allowed the Chunky team the freedom and courage to continue to make groundbreaking work, and to grow the company’s reputation as Australia’s leading contemporary dance company. She leaves large shoes to fill.’

In addition to Calder’s new leadership role as Chair, the Chunky Move Board has also welcomed new Board member, Gabrielle Cummins, who brings a demonstrated history of entrepreneurship in the arts, publishing and digital marketing industries in commercial and public spheres both in Singapore and in Melbourne to the role, as well as skills in contemporary, fine and street art curation and artist management, film production, festival direction and sponsorship procurement.

New Board members join The National Melbourne

Govind Pillai, Chair of the Australian National Memorial Theatre (The National Melbourne) and the Board have endorsed the appointment of two new voluntary Board Directors: human resources specialist Julia Hampshire and senior public service professional Fred Alale AM.

Hampshire’s 35 years of leadership experience spans a diverse range of global organisations and her deep understanding of strategic, operational and cultural HR leadership will further enhance our drive for innovation and creativity.

Alale is a Chartered Accountant and senior public service professional with more than two decades of experience in policy, project management, system-wide improvement, and financial systems and processes.

‘Julia and Fred are wonderful additions to our Board, bringing new skills and fresh perspective to the organisation’s governance and strategic leadership team. We’re looking forward to working with them and continuing the excellent work that The National has achieved over the past 89 years,’ Pillai said.

Hampshire and Alale join fellow Board members Carly Dunn, Christine Fleer, Fiona Horman, James Ostroburski OAM and Steve Michelson in steering St Kilda’s landmark performing arts venue towards a creative future that continues to cultivate local, national and international talent.

CEO leaving the Theatre Royal

Hobart’s Theatre Royal has announced that Simon Wellington will be stepping down as its Chief Executive Officer in early June, after several successful years leading the organisation at a crucial time in its history.

‘It’s been an absolute joy to work at the Theatre Royal and have an opportunity to rethink the role that this iconic institution can play in our city, and in the cultural life of Tasmanians. The Theatre Royal is now a performing arts centre that is a hub for artists and the creative sector, that delivers a broad range of cultural activities for our community, and makes a huge contribution to the local economy through employment and visitors to the city,’ Wellington said.

‘I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Theatre Royal team through my new role as Executive Producer at Performing Lines, a national organisation that produces and tours the work of performance artists from around Australia.’

Simon Wellington. Photo: Cassie Sullivan.

Theatre Royal Chair, Tania Price, said: ‘Simon leaves the Theatre with a renewed brand, a clear vision for our future and a three-year Strategic Plan, enabling the Theatre Royal to play a key leadership role within the Tasmanian creative sector. It’s a great position from which our next CEO can continue to lead.’

Wellington will commence his new role at Performing Lines in June, with Performing Lines Chair, Robi Stanton, saying: ‘After a comprehensive national search process, we are thrilled to have appointed Simon to lead Performing Lines into its next chapter.

‘Simon represents a tremendous cultural fit, with a highly engaged and inclusive leadership style and the skills and experience to build on the strong foundations of Performing Lines’ last 40 years. Our Board was impressed by Simon’s depth of experience nationally and internationally. Performing Lines has developed an exciting and ambitious strategic plan under the leadership of Marion Potts and it’s fantastic to have Simon at the helm for the next phase of our journey.’

Wellington has a 28-year career in the arts sector, having worked in Australia, Indonesia and the UK. Starting in Tasmania at the Salamanca Arts Centre, then at Ten Days on the Island, he was later General Manager of Urban Theatre Projects and Griffin Theatre Company in Sydney. More recently, he worked for Arts Council England, managing its investment in diverse cultural institutions.

Renowned baritone joins Adelaide’s Elder Conservatorium

Internationally recognised opera singer, Teddy Tahu Rhodes, has been appointed to the University of Adelaide’s Elder Conservatorium of Music where he will play a leading role in its Classical Voice department as a teacher and mentor.

‘I’m humbled and excited to be joining the wonderful staff at the Elder Conservatorium of Music,’ Tahu Rhodes said.

‘In the formative years of my own study I had amazing mentors and tutors, people I still remember vividly because of their influence on the career path I eventually took.

‘I feel privileged to now be in the position to support other students and feel a great sense of responsibility to inspire and mentor a new generation of young singers at Elder,’ he added.

Teddy Tahu Rhodes. Image Peter Tarasiuk.

Working as an opera, musical and concert singer in major venues across the globe, Tahu Rhodes brings more than 25 years’ experience to the role.

He has performed in leading opera companies in San Francisco, Austin, Washington, Philadelphia, Dallas, Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, New York, the Hamburg State Opera, Bavarian State Opera, Munich, Théâtre du Châtelet (Paris), Theater an der Wien (Vienna), Welsh National Opera and Scottish Opera.

New Zealand-born, Tahu Rhodes’ singing talent came to the fore when he was a teenager and he won New Zealand’s Mobil Song Contest in 1991. He studied a Bachelor of Commerce and qualified as an accountant before re-entering the world of music.

His international debut in 1998 was playing Dandini in La Cenerentola for Opera Australia; he went on to perform with all the major Australasian symphony orchestras and on three national tours with the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

Head of Classical voice at Elder, Associate Professor Carl Crossin said having someone with Tahu Rhodes’ breadth of experience in the faculty at Elder Conservatorium would be an absolute asset for students and staff.

‘Teddy’s reputation and achievements within the world of opera, classical singing and music in general is second to none and we look forward with immense pleasure to his contribution to our teaching, our students, our music-making and to the cultural life of Adelaide,’ Crossin said.

Director of the Elder Conservatorium Professor Anna Goldsworthy said Tahu Rhodes is one of the most celebrated singers working in Australia today.

‘As the University of Adelaide celebrates its 150th anniversary, this appointment looks forward to the future,’ said Goldsworthy.

‘Teddy brings a comprehensive knowledge of operatic repertoire; strong relationships with opera companies, producers, singers, musicians and conductors; and a record of supporting younger singers. His star-studded credentials have significant potential to attract the next generation of classical voice students from across Australia and around the world.’

MTC Chair steps down, makes major donation

Jane Hansen AO has concluded her tenure as Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) Chair, leaving a legacy that will continue to enrich the Company’s contribution, reach and impact for the people of Victoria for years to come.

Joining MTC as inaugural Chair of the Foundation Board in August 2015, Hansen was appointed Chair of the Management Board in January 2020. Over the past decade she has been instrumental in realising the Company’s future-focused vision, overseeing new leadership, business and philanthropic strategy.

During her tenure as Chair, Hansen led the recruitment of a new Executive team, including Artistic Director and co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks, Executive Director and co-CEO Sally Noonan and a restructure that elevated Martina Murray into the newly created position of Executive Producer and Deputy CEO.

Hansen’s enduring passion for the art form of theatre, keen understanding of the need to ensure continuity, constancy and careful custodianship of Victoria’s state theatre company have been key themes of her tenure. In 2016 she championed the Company’s ongoing sustainability with the launch of the Melbourne Theatre Company Foundation and the General Endowment Fund, designed to secure a vibrant artistic future for the Company’s artists and audiences in perpetuity.

Through the Hansen Litte Foundation, Hansen and her husband Paul Little AO donated $1 million to establish the Fund, the largest single donation from a private donor in the Company’s history. As a departing gift, Hansen and Little have announced a further $500,000 donation to the Fund, with a commitment to match up to an additional $500,000 raised from the Company’s donors, creating a total opportunity for MTC of $1.5 million.

Hansen’s leadership extends to her stewardship of the Company during the challenging times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding the Company through unprecedented obstacles and ensuring it could return in a strong and stable recovery position, optimally poised to return to the stage.

In concluding her tenure, Hansen said, ‘For more than 70 years Melbourne Theatre Company has made a crucial contribution to both the cultural life of this brilliant city and to the artistic life of Australia.

‘I am pleased to leave this treasured Company in good hands: with an ambitious artistic vision from Anne-Louise Sarks in lockstep with Sally Noonan, a supportive parent company in the University of Melbourne and a strong financial footing supported by exemplary governance.’

Speaking to Hansen’s legacy, MTC Artistic Director and co-CEO Anne-Louise Sarks said, ‘Jane has worked tirelessly with Melbourne Theatre Company to opens audience’s minds and hearts to the power of theatre. Her vision will allow us to create and nurture Australian storytelling for decades to come.’

Executive Director and co-CEO Sally Noonan added, ‘We are deeply grateful to Jane for her exceptional vision, passion and extraordinary contribution to the Company’s recent and future successes. Her legacy provides exceptional clarity as we move forward into an exciting new chapter, and her leadership and forethought will continue to inspire and guide us.’

Current Deputy Chair Patricia Faulkner AO will take over as MTC Chair for an interim period until 30 June 2024 with the new Chair to be announced in June.

Lismore Regional Gallery welcomes Curator

Lismore Regional Gallery has appointed Ineke Dane to the role of Curator.

Dane, who commenced at the Gallery in mid-March, is an award-winning curator with national and international experience. Her multidisciplinary practice is thought-provoking, conceptually rigorous and grounded in contemporary art theory, law and policy. Dane is interested in how creativity can be a conduit to new ways of understanding the human condition and entangling with the world around us.

Dane spent her childhood in the Northern Rivers region and has since lived and worked in cities across Australia and Europe. She recently co-curated a major new commission for Mona Foma in Hobart with Mona’s senior curatorial team and preeminent Nigerian artist Emeka Ogboh.

She has previously held curatorial roles with Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art, Urban Art Projects and Kaldor Public Art Projects. She has also curated numerous independent exhibitions in regional galleries and is currently on the Board of Umbrella Studio Contemporary Arts in Townsville.

News in brief

Riverside Theatres Parramatta has welcomed new staff members and seen others move into new positions. Phil Spencer joins the company from Sydney Opera House as Producer Joanne Kee moves into the new role of Executive and Creative Producer, and Catherine Swallow has been appointed as Programming and Curatorial Manager.

In Perth, the Blue Room Theatre has also welcomed new staff members. Joel Evans has become the Blue Room’s new Program and Engagement Manager, while Sumeeta Frank (formerly at Subiaco Arts Centre) has been appointed as Operations Manager.

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is bidding farewell to Clare Douglas, Head of Marketing and Communications, who leaves the MSO on 10 April after eight years with the Orchestra.

South Australian company ActNow Theatre has welcomed new Finance Officer, Ahmed Mohiuddin, who talks about himself and his role in a brief online interview here.

