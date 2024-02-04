News

New NT arts strategy seeks sector consultation

The development of a 10-year Northern Territory Arts Strategy will inform future government investment in the arts.
4 Feb 2024
Richard Watts
arts strategy. Bare-chested dancer leans to the right with his right arm up and out from his body. Behind him there is a distinct two halves to the backdrop, pitch black on the left and an outback sunset scene on the right.

Publicity image for the NT Dance Company’s 2023 production ‘The Other Side of Me’. Photo: Supplied.

Northern Territory residents and arts sector members are invited to contribute to the development of a new arts strategy for the Territory, with the consultation process now underway.

The NT Labor Government’s 10-year Northern Territory Arts Strategy is intended to support the territory’s arts sector and inform future government investment in the arts, the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Chansey Paech, explained in a statement.

‘The arts sector shapes our culture and community, and is a strong contributor to the Northern Territory’s economy,’ he said.

‘Our new arts strategy will take the lead in directing support and investment to ensure the territory’s artistic talent continues to grow and thrive. 

‘Everyone is invited to share their insights during the consultation period, ensuring that the final Strategy reflects the diverse perspectives and creativity that define the territory community,’ he added.

Read: Dance review: The Other Side of Me, Darwin Festival

The NT Government is keen to ensure the Arts Strategy reflects the diverse perspectives of the territory’s community and that it recognises the vital role the arts play in shaping identity, fostering creativity and promoting social cohesion.

The aim of the Strategy is to create an environment that nurtures artistic expression, encourages innovation, and celebrates the diversity of the territory’s vibrant arts and culture.

With over 3000 people employed full-time across creative and cultural occupations in the NT, the Strategy will play a key role in supporting and empowering the sector to reach its full potential.

The consultation proposes priorities aligned to the National Cultural Policy, Revive: a place for every story, a story for every place and the Creative Industries Strategy NT 2020-2024, including First Nations-led inclusive expression, empowered tomorrow, connected collaboration, elevated value, protected creativity and shaping the arts.

Submissions can be made online until 3 March 2024, and through a number of face-to-face consultations, including in Katherine on 6 February, Darwin on 15 February and Alice Springs on 19 February.

A discussion paper can be accessed online to assist in the submission process.

The current timetable should see the completed NT Arts Strategy released in July this year, following the earlier circulation of a Draft Strategy and Action Plan, though that date has yet to be formally confirmed.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM, and serves as the Chair of La Mama Theatre's volunteer Committee of Management. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, and was awarded the status of Melbourne Fringe Living Legend in 2017. In 2020 he was awarded the Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. Most recently, Richard was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Green Room Awards Association in June 2021. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

