National Cultural Policy due ‘by end of year,’ Burke says

The Australian arts community – indeed, all Australians with an interest in arts, entertainment and culture – are invited to contribute to the development of a new National Cultural Policy.

Saying such a Policy would ‘bring drive, direction and vision back to the arts industry,’ the Minister for the Arts, the Hon. Tony Burke MP, also stated his commitment to consulting with artists and creators across Australia as part of the Policy’s development.

The official consultation process begins today (Friday 1 July) with the launch of a new website where written submissions can be made.

Alternatively, instead of written submissions, artists and arts workers can also attend a series of town hall events around the country.

‘Labor has a proud history of support for the arts. We established Creative Nation under Paul Keating and Michael Lee and Creative Australia under Julia Gillard and Simon Crean,’ said Burke.



‘The previous Liberal and National government immediately tore up Creative Australia when it won office – leading to a decade of policy drift and neglect. Without a comprehensive overarching cultural policy to guide and coordinate action the sector was picked apart by constant Coalition funding cuts.

‘Creative Australia will now be used as the starting point for an updated National Cultural Policy that I intend to deliver before the end of the year,’ Burke said.

The policy will be based around five key pillars:

First Nations first : recognising and respecting the crucial place of these stories at the centre of Australian arts and culture.

: recognising and respecting the crucial place of these stories at the centre of Australian arts and culture. A place for every story : reflecting the diversity of Australian stories and the contribution of all Australians as the creators of culture.

: reflecting the diversity of Australian stories and the contribution of all Australians as the creators of culture. The centrality of the artist : supporting the artist as worker and celebrating their role as the creators of culture.

: supporting the artist as worker and celebrating their role as the creators of culture. Strong institutions : providing support across the spectrum of institutions – funded, philanthropic and commercial – which sustain our arts and culture.

: providing support across the spectrum of institutions – funded, philanthropic and commercial – which sustain our arts and culture. Reaching the audience: ensuring Australian stories reach the people at home and abroad.

Burke described a National Cultural Policy as ‘a broad, comprehensive roadmap for Australia’s arts and culture that touches all areas of government, from cultural diplomacy in foreign affairs to health and education.’

He continued: ‘The cultural policy will also examine questions such as: how do we revive cooperation between federal, state and territory governments; how do we promote Australian creators in streaming platforms; how do we protect performers and audiences from ticket scalpers; and how do we deliver a national insurance scheme for live events?

‘From creating secure employment opportunities to showcasing unique Australian stories across all artforms, the new Policy will reflect the intrinsic value of arts, entertainment and culture to Australia and the diversity of the Australian community,’ he continued.

Emphasising the need to develop a National Cultural Policy quickly, Burke said: ‘While we want to get this right speed is of the essence.



‘The arts sector is currently in an extreme state of flux as it seeks to recover from the devastating impact of the pandemic – and it needs a Government to help it build back better.



‘The arts, entertainment and cultural sector is important to who we are as Australians and plays a vital role in the economy.



‘There is a lot of work to do in this space to rebuild the damage done by a decade of Liberal Government. A new National Cultural Policy is the foundation for a better future for Australian artists,’ Buke concluded.

The Albanese Government will also host a series of town hall meetings in every state and territory – starting in Hobart on Wednesday 6 July – so it can hear directly from artists in every corner of Australia about what they need.

Public submissions to the National Cultural Policy will close on 22 August 2022.