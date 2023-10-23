Moira Finucane honoured with 2023 Fringe Living Legend Award

Melbourne’s gothic queen of cabaret, Moira Finucane has been awarded the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend Award.

The honour acknowledges Finucane’s long history in the creative sector creating multidimensional cabaret extravaganzas, often involving an eclectic range of guest artists, as well as her long history of solo performances.

Melbourne Fringe CEO and Artistic Director Simon Abrahams described Finucane as ‘an extraordinary human who has dedicated themselves to this sector for decades,’ as he introduced her at the awards ceremony on Sunday night (22 October).

‘She’s a writer, a director, a performer, a legendary creator of salons. She makes incredible variety and theatrical spectacles; she is internationally renowned. She has defined and redefined cabaret. Fringe is in her blood and she drinks that Fringe blood live on stage,’ he said.

A clearly surprised Finucane, who noted she had been asked to attend the Fringe Awards ‘under extreme false pretences,’ told the gathered crowd of Fringe artists: ‘I just want to say that I am so proud to be standing here. I made my first Fringe show 23 years ago. It was called The Saucy Cantina and it came from a list called “25 things to stave off despair” because as an artist I had earned $1000 in six months – and even with CPI that’s not good. And I did that show and I won a Fringe award and it changed my life.’

Acknowledging the recent Voice referendum and the pain it caused First Peoples, Finucane added: ‘Saying “yes” has changed my life. Time and time and time again. But as an artist, as a queer woman, as a feminist, I have been told “no” all my life and that has created a practice of defiance, but also a love of the sacredness of the word “yes”. So I’m incredibly honoured that Fringe has said “yes” to me, not just once, but many, many, many times. And it has said “yes” to all of you.’

Finucane is best known for work including The Burlesque Hour, Carnival of Mysteries and Glory Box, and has showcased her productions around the world in Budapest, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Stockholm, Ljubljana and more.

She was raised in Western Australia, and many may be surprised to learn that Finucane originally worked as an environmental scientist specialising in wetland rehabilitation and environmental law before embracing performance, a secondary career she developed in the 1990s after moving to Melbourne to work for the Wilderness Society as their national campaign coordinator.

Coupled with a visit to Antarctica in 2019, Finucane’s early career helped inspire I Miss You Antarctica (part of her Art vs Extinction Suite), developed as part of Melbourne Fringe’s Take Over program at Arts Centre Melbourne and presented over Zoom in 2020.

One half of Finucane & Smith Unlimited, the ‘House of Transcendent and Transformative Performance Art’, Finucane works closely with her life and business partner, playwright and director Jackie Smith. Together their works have won more than 15 theatre awards, including the Patrick White Playwrights Award, Cuba’s National Theatre Award and seven coveted Green Room Awards.

In an ArtsHub review of the show Future.Joy.Club last year, writer Caitlin Burns described Finucane as ‘wickedly tantalising’ and a ‘provocateur extraordinaire’.

Burns continued, ‘Finucane’s talent lies in foregrounding the grotesque and subversive with wit and sophistication.’

Finucane was also the first Creative Fellow of the National Gallery of Victoria, appointed in 2016, where she worked with the Gallery’s permanent collection to present INTIMATE 8.

As part of her acceptance speech at the Fringe Awards, Finucane said she had three things to offer the audience.

‘One is a piece of free advice. You’ve made a work, it’s angry, it’s wild, it’s sexy – it’s Fringe! Put love in it. Take it to places – into hearts, into the minds, into the groins of people who don’t like you! Who will never like you – feminist! Queer! Weirdos and trans people! [They don’t want you] in their lives! But if you come at them with love, they’ll break. So that’s a piece of free advice from a woman who made her first Fringe show 23 years ago and is just about to turn 60,’ she said.

She also urged all First Peoples artists present to contact her through social media or the Melbourne Fringe office if they ever needed support for a fundraising event. ‘We will be there for you and we will not say “no”. We will always say “yes”.’

Finally, Finucane made a generous offer to support other Fringe artists in recognition of making her first Fringe show 23 years ago.

‘I’m going to give back to say “yes” to Fringe,’ she said. ‘I’m going to give 23 hours of my time to any Fringe artists – prioritising Indigenous artists and artists with lesser-heard voices. You just come at me through my Facebook page, you come at me through my messages, and I will come and I will look at your work, and I will give you some of the wisdom and what else of head and heart that I’ve learned in 60 years of life. There are 23 hours on the table. So don’t be a fool – come at me.’

Finucane joins the ranks of Fringe Living Legends alongside Maude Davey OAM (2022), Dr Lou Bennett AM (2021), Bill Coleby (2020), Anni Davey (2019), Susie Dee (2018), ArtsHub’s own Richard Watts (2017), Rinske Ginsberg (2016) and the inaugural winner, Ian Pidd (2015).

The full list of 2023 Melbourne Fringe Award winners can be viewed online.