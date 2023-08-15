Major arts fund restructure sparks questions on future support

Founded by Andrew and Nicola Forrest in 2001, the Minderoo Foundation (based in Perth, WA) has been an important philanthropic contributor to WA’s economy on many levels. Until recently, it supported a diverse range of initiatives across such areas as science, education, Indigenous employment and, most importantly for the arts, arts and culture.

Before a major restructure last month, Minderoo’s philanthropy was directed through 11 separate funding categories to reflect this broad scope. This included a dedicated Arts and Culture portfolio.

But as Minderoo’s new Chief Executive John Hartman recently explained to the Australian Financial Review (AFR), the organisation realised its efforts were being spread too thinly, ‘both on the amount of things we’ve tried to help with, but then also the geographic spread of things we’re doing,’ said Hartman.

Minderoo regroups: how will arts and culture fit in?

To reflect its new direction, Minderoo’s recent restructure has consolidated its previous number of funding streams into just three main areas, namely ‘Communities’, ‘Gender Equality’ and ‘Oceans’.

At first glance this change appears as a narrowing of vision and a relinquishing of its support for the arts. But in a statement from the Foundation, a Minderoo spokesperson has reassured the sector that ‘Arts and culture will continue to play a crucial role in Minderoo Foundation’s work in collaborating for a fairer future and uplifting child and community well-being.’

The statement also made clear that ‘Minderoo greatly values the power of the arts to create stronger, more connected communities, and we look forward to announcing more details, and new projects and partnerships, soon’.

But as Hartman explained in the Financial Review interview in June, the restructure will also involve some ‘winding out’ of what is now considered the Foundation’s non-core work.

So, despite the Foundation’s assurances that its support of arts and culture will remain a strong part of what it does (Minderoo’s previous Arts and Culture portfolio will now sit under its new ‘Communities’ stream), the notable absence of the arts in its new structure raises questions around whether it will truly remain a core area of the Foundation’s future work.

On the upside, Minderoo’s post-restructure vision is an expansive one. It has recently received an extra $5 billion to spend through a donation of Fortescue Metals Group shares. This takes its overall philanthropic capacity from around $2.6 billion to $7.6 billion, more than tripling its overall investment capacity.

On the downside (for the arts), Minderoo’s previous Arts and Culture portfolio has recently lost several key staff members, including the portfolio’s previous Manager Ella McNeil who left the organisation among the restructure in late July.

A significant impact so far

Looking at Minderoo’s impact on WA’s arts and culture scene to date, there is no doubt it has become an important component of WA’s arts funding ecology.

As Minderoo’s 2022 National Cultural Policy submission explains, the Foundation invested ‘over $20 million in the past four years alone’.

Minderoo’s 2021/22 annual report shows it has granted funds to almost every major WA arts organisation, including West Australian Opera, West Australian Ballet, the Western Australian Museum, the Art Gallery of WA (AGWA) and Perth Festival.

It has also funded creative development and presentation opportunities at Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts (PICA), WA theatre company The Last Great Hunt and important independent theatre support organisation and venue, The Blue Room Theatre.

Added to that, it has been the principal supporter of WA’s burgeoning contemporary art festival Fremantle Biennale and its iconic First Lights project, which was realised through a major two-year partnership between the Biennale and the Foundation.

Similarly, since 2019, Minderoo has partnered with WA’s cornerstone regional arts body Regional Arts WA in place to help it evolve its Regional Arts Network and build the capacity of the WA regional arts sector.

Then, in 2021, the Foundation launched a dedicated, social impact film enterprise to support screen projects that tackle the global challenges it champions. Named Minderoo Pictures, this screen-based initiative began with an initial $10 million investment from the Foundation.

Finally, and most recently (in 2021), Minderoo has offered local mid-career artists a chance to secure one of 10 sizeable grants and residencies each year. This initiative includes an Artist Fund Award (worth $50,000), which is granted to a specially chosen Minderoo Foundation Artist Fund recipient from each cohort.

Clearly, the Foundation has been making impressive contributions to WA’s arts sector. This was especially true during the peak COVID years (2020 – 2023) when its Arts and Culture team showed tireless dedication to, and support of local artists and organisations to help them rebuild, and continue to make and present important new works.

But now the big question is whether or not this level of support will continue after the restructure, and after its Arts and Culture portfolio has been absorbed into its new ‘Communities’ stream.

What’s not in any doubt? After the organisation set this strong precedent of support of local arts projects, the WA sector is now eagerly awaiting further Minderoo announcements to clarify what the Foundation’s arts and culture support will look like from here.

ArtsHub will continue to follow this story and report on these further announcements.