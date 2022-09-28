Live Performance Support Scheme announced

The Federal Government announced late yesterday (September 27) a national COVID-19 Live Performance Support Fund to help cover losses faced by plays, concerts and festivals affected by mandated isolation requirements for creatives and crew who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Making good on a pledge made by Labor from the Opposition benches, the Live Performance Support Fund will allow eligible event organisers to access coverage up to a defined percentage of their anticipated revenue.

The program will run from November 2022 until February 2023, a period dominated by major summer music festivals, tours and the Sydney Festival.

‘With COVID-19 still prevalent and isolation requirements still in place, the industry desperately needs confidence going into the summer events season,’ said Arts Minister Tony Burke in the release. ‘Organisers still face enormous financial risks putting on events that cannot be commercially insured against COVID-19.

‘[This] will provide coverage for events affected by the nationwide requirement to mandatorily isolate following a positive test.’

A scheme should have been set up ‘years ago,’ Burke added. ‘The previous government put an insurance scheme in place for the film industry but stubbornly refused to extend it to the live performance sector. The industry’s pleas fell on deaf ears.

‘That meant a number of organisers lost their investments when events had to be cancelled at short notice because of public health orders. Those cancellations were devastating not just for organisers but for the musicians, performers, tradies, lighting operators, food van workers, hospitality employees and others who had been counting on income from those events.’

Chief Executive of Live Performance Australia (LPA) Evelyn Richardson said the scheme is a welcome one given the absence of affordable commercial insurance products.

‘But as usual the devil will be in the details and we haven’t really seen any of that yet,’ Richardson told ArtsHub.

‘The previous Federal government implemented a support scheme for the screen industry in 2020 which they then extended. This is something we’ve been waiting for because the live performance sector faces the same issues. Casts and crews getting sick with COVID is still a major business risk for producers and music promoters.’

The announcement of the scheme is light on detail, Richardson added. ‘We’ve yet to see the final guidelines. But at this point, my main concern is the February cut-off. Our strong preference would be that a scheme like this would run until at least the end of June because there is already a lot of touring product – musicals, music festivals, theatre shows – in the market already and they all need some certainty.

‘Given that we are going into October, you would hope that the registration details and guidelines for the scheme won’t be too far away.’