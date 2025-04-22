Lady Gaga, Albanese and dynamic ticket pricing: Aussies want answers

Australian fans of Lady Gaga have been outraged by the price of her concert tickets, with some alleging that providers Ticketek and Ticketmaster are using dynamic pricing to shift prices according to demand. Both organisations have denied using the practice for Lady Gaga, but the rush for tickets has brought the practice back into the spotlight on the eve of a national election.

In October 2024, an ABC Four Corners report delved deep into Live Nation’s dynamic pricing practices and their suffocating effect on the local music industry. The practice of dynamic pricing specifically came under fire in the UK after massive price hikes for tickets to the Oasis reunion tour.

In the wake of the Four Corners report, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) released a consultation paper in December 2024. The paper offered broad support for the Albanese Government’s moves to legislate against ‘unfair trading practices’, including dynamic pricing for music events.

Albanese has been silent on the issues since December of last year. The issue flared again in February, when the AFL Fans Association called for a standardised ticket price on all games. At that time, the Government said it was considering ‘feedback’ it had gathered in response to its proposed legislation.

According to a recent study by Ticketek, more Australians are enjoying live events than ever before, spending an average of $249 annually on tickets. The Australian music industry has repeatedly expressed concerns about the cost of internationally touring acts, with major stars such as Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift wiping out the average Australian live music budget. As of last week, tickets in the back of the Melbourne stadium for Lady Gaga’s concert were priced at $300.