Ballet Review: ALICE (in wonderland), Crown Theatre, WA

ALICE (in wonderland), choreographed by Septime Webre, is a colourful co-production between West Australian Ballet and Hong Kong Ballet. Iconic elements from Lewis Carroll’s 1865 book combine with innovative set design, eye-catching costumes and an atmospheric score to create a visually arresting feast of fun and fantasy.

The Prologue opens to the sound of strings with Chihiro Nomura as Alice draped over a white armchair. As the music intensifies, so does the action; dancers and set pieces swarm the stage, revealing the raw ingredients soon to converge in Alice’s imminent dream.

Lewis Carroll (performed by the ever-versatile Juan Carlos Osma, who also plays the Mad Hatter) puts the story in Alice’s hands, both literally and figuratively, when he whisks her away on a bookish adventure. Their playful pas de deux conveys an imaginative literary exploration in which frivolity takes centre stage.

Julio Blane is energetic and jaunty as the White Rabbit who leads Alice down the fabled rabbit hole. Other cast highlights include Jurgen Rahimi as the mischievous Cheshire Cat, Asja Petrovski as the hookah-happy Caterpillar and, of course, Nomura, who captivates audiences with skilful ease as Alice.

Webre’s choreography is impressive in both energy and characterisation. Movement alone makes the White Rabbit rabbity, the flamingos flamingo-ey and the Cheshire Cat intensely felinesque. Synergy between the choreography, set design, lighting and music enhances the individual excellence of each element. For example, the River of Tears scene utilises fabric and lighting to facilitate the floating and dipping of Webre’s choreography, accompanied by a swimmingly suitable soundscape.

James Kronzer’s set design alternates between minimalistic and extravagant, playing with size to great effect. Some scenes contain surprisingly sparse set design for a ballet in which the strangeness of the setting is so integral to the story. For example, the tea party – arguably one of the most iconic moments – is let down by a generic backdrop reminiscent of desktop wallpaper.

Liz Vandal’s costume design provides a new take on old characters, staying true to their spirit with unique additions. Alice’s baby blue dress and pastel pink hair are true to her character, while the Mad Hatter is suspiciously hatless, but his hairstyle compensates.

The inclusion of some very young performers adds to the way size and scale are utilised, in addition to upping the cuteness factor, augmented by Vandal’s costumes. These tiny dancers must be commended for their excellent execution of Webre’s playful choreography.

This production incorporates puppets, both large and small, designed by Eric Van Wyk. The Jabberwock (with eyes of flame) is by far the most impressive of these, requiring at least five playing-card puppeteers.

Principal conductor Jessica Gethin and the WA Orchestra do justice to the whimsical score, which incorporates a range of musical styles. The music contains some diegetic elements, mostly percussive and is highly emotive and occasionally comedic, aligning perfectly with movement and expression for maximum impact.

Read: Theatre review: The 7 Stages of Grieving, Subiaco Arts Centre

Aside from some very minor issues of timing and costume functionality on opening night, this exceedingly accessible ballet meets the high bar set by West Australian Ballet’s impressive track record. There are too many highlights to list, but one of the most humorous moments involves a rogue card and an unexpected tribute.

Fun, frivolous, and unforgettable, ALICE (in wonderland) is the perfect family-friendly ballet.

ALICE (in wonderland), Crown Theatre, WA

A co-production between West Australian Ballet and Hong Kong Ballet

Choreographer: Septime Webre

Staging Directors: Craig Lord-Sole, Reika Sato, Leanne Stojmenov

Set Designer: James Kronzer

Costume Designer: Liz Vandal

Lighting Designer: Clifton Taylor

Associate Lighting Designer: Steve O’Shea

Puppetry Designer: Eric Van Wyk

Flying Designer: Dylan Trujillo (Flying by Foy)

Music: Ludwig Minkus

Composer: Matthew Pierce

Principal Conductor: Jessica Gethin

Opening Night Cast: Chihiro Nomura, Glenda Garcia Gomez, Julio Blanes, Juan Carlos Osma, Jurgen Rahimi, Asja Petrovski, Oscar Valdés, Jack Whiter, Charles Dashwood, Alexa Tuzil, Brent Carson, Joshua Ballinger, Ruben Flynn-Kann, Jesse Homes, Benjamin Anderson, Beatrice Manser, Adam Alzaim

Tickets: $30-$142

ALICE (in wonderland) will be performed until 12 July 2025.

Discover more arts, games and screen reviews on ArtsHub and ScreenHub.