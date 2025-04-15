News

Ticket chaos as Australian fans pay big for Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is returning to Australia for the first time in 11 years, and fans are paying hundreds of dollars for a chance to be a part of the concert.
15 Apr 2025 10:13
David Burton
Tickets for the first Lady Gaga Australian tour in eleven years went on sale this week. Image: Wikimedia.

Music

As large ticketing conglomerates face growing criticism from the Australian Government and music industry, fans hoping to attend Lady Gaga’s Australian concerts were confronted with huge ticket prices this week.

After braving long virtual queues, fans hoping to purchase pre-sale tickets to the Melbourne show were asked to pay $500 for a seat in the back of the stadium. 

“Ticketmaster does not have surge pricing or dynamic algorithms to adjust ticket prices. Tickets were priced in advance of the sale and set at the individual seat level,” a Ticketmaster spokesperson said.

For the ultimate experience, fans could pay almost $1500 for an evening with Lady Gaga. Ticket sales are staggered throughout this week. 

This is the first time Lady Gaga has toured the country in 11 years, and the shows are expected to sell out. 

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

