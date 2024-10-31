Live Nation and its effect on local live music

Australia is a nation of storytellers with a rich musical history that dates back more than 65,000 years. But in 2024 the local live music industry finds itself in free fall.

Long running music festivals have folded, a cavalcade of live music venues continue to close and punters meanwhile, amid the current cost of living crisis, continue to tighten their belts.

Discretionary spending is down across the board and attending gigs is now more than ever considered a luxury item.

Those in the industry have long known that live music in Australia is struggling, having never fully recovered from COVID lockdowns. With independent operators often the sole canary in the coal mine, it was left to the ABC’s Four Corners to bring all this to the fore of the Australian public, in its recent Live Nation exposé.

Price gouging, vertical integration, market saturation – they’re the kind of corporate power moves that could be more easily attributed to, say, Australian supermarkets after the ACCC’s recent inquiry. When it is considered that live music and events contributed around $1.1 billion to the local economy in 2020 alone, is it any wonder powerful international operators are muscling in on local markets?

The increasingly large slices of the pie swallowed up by these big international players, however, is but one piece of this increasingly bleak and desperately complicated situation.

Live music venues are suffering

Cassandra Tombs, owner of Arthur Art Bar in Adelaide, speaks with ArtsHub in response to the recent Four Corners documentary. At the time of speaking, Tombs was on her way to working a second gig – just to cover rent on her own venue.

“That’s just how it is at the moment,” she said.

Arthur Art Bar is one of the last remaining live music venues in Adelaide. In a city with a population of 1.3 million, and with a venue capacity of 175, Arthur Art Bar, with regular programming, continues to play a vital role in Adelaide’s local music scene.

Tombs is frank when it comes to painting a picture of the challenges her venue currently faces – challenges mirrored by many other venues across Australia.

“The cost of electricity, the cost of rent, everything has gone up. How do you fund a live music venue when it’s paying $200,000 a year in rent?” she asks.

Tombs says that the industry is still yet to fully recover following the pandemic, adding, “Everything that has been offered up since has very much just been a band aid solution.

“The [SA] State Government decided during COVID they had to invest in live music. They gave live music venues like mine $400 vouchers so they could pay bands,” explains Tombs. “It did help; people could come out and see bands, and it allowed us to limp over the line.”

She continues, “But where are the grants that actually help venues to continue to exist? You can pay musicians, sound and lighting people and buy some great equipment, but you can’t pay someone to help manage the admin behind everything.

“It makes it impossible to plan ahead, to create pathways for the next crop of new and emerging talent.”

Tombs tells ArtsHub that watching the Four Corners documentary “was like rubbing salt in the wounds”.

“How many millions of dollars of funding do governments give to these international companies, with no real sustainable outcome?” she asks.

As Four Corners reported, Live Nation has amassed millions of dollars in government funding, despite posting a most recent yearly profit of US$563 million.

A total of $8 million was directed to the company from the WA State Government to subsidise two live concerts by Coldplay, while in NSW it has received some $12 million in grants.

“The bottom of the triangle is the biggest and most fertile,” Tombs explains. “It’s already got things growing there, it’s the cheapest to invest in, you get more bang for your buck, you get more money for your return. Why are governments not putting more investment into grass roots music venues?

“Live Nation is a danger; when everyone gets squished out, they will have a monopoly on the entire industry,” says Tombs.

Lockout laws and efforts to reverse them

The demise of live music and the night-time economy in Brisbane can be traced back to 2005, and the introduction of the Liquor Amendment Bill 2005, tabled by former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie. The bill was designed to “curb violence” and “improve safety”. Essentially restricting hours of service and imposing strict 3am lockouts on venues, the amendment set in motion a shift in behaviour and culture that still persists today.

In 2024 Brisbane said goodbye to long-running live music venue The Zoo. After 32 years, the venue called ‘last drinks’ earlier this year. Earlier this month, however, local operator Crowbar threw both the venue and the local scene a lifeline, announcing the venue would soon reopen. Elsewhere in the city, things are not so rosy.

In desperate need of more medium- and large-sized venues, Brisbane is feeling the chokehold of Live Nation. As detailed by Four Corners, Live Nation owns and operates Fortitude Music Hall. With a capacity for 3000 punters, it’s a behemoth that continues to squeeze other operators out of existence.

In fact, when approached by ArtsHub, owners of other comparable sized venues all declined the opportunity to speak, fearing repercussions.

With Queensland’s new Liberal Government about to be sworn in, all eyes are on Brisbane as it hurtles towards its 2032 Olympics deadline, and to what remedies the incoming government may offer, such as those currently under review in NSW.

In Sydney certain trade areas operated under similar lockout laws to Brisbane’s from 2014 until 2021. But on 15 October this year, the NSW State Government introduced so-called “vibrancy reforms” aimed at “cutting red tape that has tipped the balance against live music and community life and in favour of neighbour complaints”.

Backing this up was an announcement made last week that would see Sydney adopt new, dedicated 24-hour entertainment precinct plans, making it possible for clubs, pubs and nightclubs to extend trading hours.

Operating in Ultimo since 2013, Foundry 616 is a 200-capacity, live music venue with a focus on jazz music and also a wider program of other musical genres. The venue is run by Peter Rechniewski, who welcomes the introduction of new vibrancy reforms, telling ArtsHub, “They are terrific, but they need to be implemented along with something else that affects structural costs of running a live music venue.

“Lockout laws didn’t affect us, because we are outside of lockout areas, but it was incredibly destructive for the city as whole. To do late-night shows, even outside of lockout areas, you had to pay a ‘risk premium’ and the definition of that risk was ‘late trading’.”

Rechniewski explains that those premiums now cost on average 20 percent less, but this win has been impacted by the rising costs associated with running live venues.

“We keep seeing so many venue closures in Sydney,” he says, adding that, as with many other venues, “rents remain very high in Sydney”.

“Ultimately, only when people are confident to open venues will you have a good result from vibrancy reform,” he continues.

“You have to open more venues. But the people who want to open venues – those who have real ideas and energy – are younger people, who have the least access to capital.”

The impact on indie musicians

Joe Oliver from Majak Door, an indie band based in Melbourne, speaks with ArtsHub about being a DIY musician, and how they are one of many bands standing up to large international operators by going out and taking the industry and Australian audiences by storm. He is, however, frank about the industry as a whole.

“Before COVID we were doing similar stuff, but since then our band has just got bigger,” he explains. “You can do a lot these days yourself, that’s the DIY approach. There’s not much money in it, but you do get to build a great community around you. If you start taking initiative and do what works for you and start playing with people you respect, it feels good. It feels better in your soul, if that makes sense.

“It can be tricky, and I feel sadly that younger bands do get taken for a ride,” he adds.

Oliver says that Four Corners showed the Australian public “a side of the industry that is pretty bad”.

“It’s always been a slog for musicians, but it doesn’t help when there are people taking advantage and price gouging on top of it.

“I was talking to another band and they, like us, have been doing well, but in general to make money and to be sustainable as an independent musician, it’s just super hard.

“There’s not much money for people in the middle pocket. It’s a reflection of how society is at the moment – the people who are at the top are coasting, but those in the middle are becoming more and more marginalised,” says Oliver.

Industry efforts

So what is being done? Well, the Association of Artist Managers (AAM) has been working away in the background across the past year advocating for ‘Michael’s Rule‘ – an initiative that would see international touring acts, such as Coldplay, undertake to book local artists as opening acts.

The initiative was introduced by the late Michael McMartin OAM during the AAM’s 2023 awards, with McMartin dedicated his speech to the concept while accepting his Legacy Award for lifetime achievement.

The three main pillars of the initiative are:

Every international artist must include an Australian artist among their opening acts.

The Australian artist must appear on the same stage as the international artist using reasonable sound and lighting.

The Australian artist must be announced at the same time as the tour, so that they benefit from all the marketing and promotion.

Speaking with ArtsHub, the AAM’s Executive Director Maggie Collins says, “There are a lot of small businesses in the Australian music industry who are doing it tough, so when they see the significant profits of multinational companies, it’s understandable that it can sting.

“The AAM believes that with a complex ecosystem such as the Australian music industry there are a lot of factors at play, and a holistic approach is needed to advocate for a strong and healthy future. Ticketing fee transparency, venues taking large commissions on artists’ merchandise and an arena ticketing levy are just some of the areas that should be addressed.”

She continues, “In the meantime, at the AAM, we are continuing to focus on our campaign to make Michael’s Rule a reality, especially in the face of recent data released by Tixel, which showed that one out of three event goers aged 18 to 24 attend three to five stadium or arena concerts per year.

“With budgets tightening, these young punters are ‘gravitating towards headline shows where they know and trust the artist’. Given these stats, coupled with the decline of traditional discoverability structures, it’s never been more important and influential, that the live setting of popular well-known artists is a priority focus for platforming Australian artists,” concludes Collins.